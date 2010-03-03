TrendCockpit EA
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Michael Kolawole Shodimu
- Sürüm: 1.1
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
TrendCockpit EA – Smart Autonomous Trading
TrendCockpit EA is an advanced yet user-friendly Expert Advisor designed to automate trend-following strategies with precise risk management. It’s perfect for traders of all levels who want to trade efficiently without constant monitoring.TrendCockpit is a tactical-grade Expert Advisor built for traders who treat execution as a discipline. With cockpit-style controls, dynamic risk logic, and multi-symbol heatmap intelligence, it transforms your chart into a command center. Designed for professionals, optimized for precision.
Key Features
-
Automatic Trend Detection: Combines EMA and MACD indicators to identify bullish and bearish trends.
-
Dynamic Risk Management: ATR-based stop-loss and take-profit calculation; optional risk-based lot sizing.
-
Cockpit Controls: Adjust lot size directly on the chart using interactive buttons.
-
Performance Analytics: Tracks total trades, win rate, average risk-to-reward, and cumulative profit.
-
Market Heatmap: Visual overview of multiple currency pairs to spot strong trends quickly.
-
MQL5 Validated: Fully compliant with MQL5 rules; no errors or warnings.
Inputs / Parameters
|Parameter
|Description
|Default
|LotSize
|Default manual lot size
|0.10
|UseRiskLot
|Enable risk-based lot calculation
|false
|RiskPercent
|% of equity to risk per trade
|1.0
|SLMultiplier
|Stop-loss distance in ATR units
|1.5
|ATRMultiplierTP
|Take-profit distance in ATR units
|3.0
|ATRPeriod
|ATR calculation period
|14
|ATR_TF
|Timeframe for ATR calculation
|H1
How to Use
-
Attach TrendCockpit EA to your preferred chart.
-
Adjust lot size manually or enable risk-based sizing.
-
Let the EA trade automatically; it calculates SL and TP based on market volatility.
-
Monitor performance and market trends using the cockpit dashboard and heatmap.