TrendCockpit EA

TrendCockpit EA – Smart Autonomous Trading

TrendCockpit EA is an advanced yet user-friendly Expert Advisor designed to automate trend-following strategies with precise risk management. It’s perfect for traders of all levels who want to trade efficiently without constant monitoring.

TrendCockpit is a tactical-grade Expert Advisor built for traders who treat execution as a discipline. With cockpit-style controls, dynamic risk logic, and multi-symbol heatmap intelligence, it transforms your chart into a command center. Designed for professionals, optimized for precision.

Key Features

  • Automatic Trend Detection: Combines EMA and MACD indicators to identify bullish and bearish trends.

  • Dynamic Risk Management: ATR-based stop-loss and take-profit calculation; optional risk-based lot sizing.

  • Cockpit Controls: Adjust lot size directly on the chart using interactive buttons.

  • Performance Analytics: Tracks total trades, win rate, average risk-to-reward, and cumulative profit.

  • Market Heatmap: Visual overview of multiple currency pairs to spot strong trends quickly.

  • MQL5 Validated: Fully compliant with MQL5 rules; no errors or warnings.

Inputs / Parameters

Parameter Description Default
LotSize Default manual lot size 0.10
UseRiskLot Enable risk-based lot calculation false
RiskPercent % of equity to risk per trade 1.0
SLMultiplier Stop-loss distance in ATR units 1.5
ATRMultiplierTP Take-profit distance in ATR units 3.0
ATRPeriod ATR calculation period 14
ATR_TF Timeframe for ATR calculation H1

How to Use

  1. Attach TrendCockpit EA to your preferred chart.

  2. Adjust lot size manually or enable risk-based sizing.

  3. Let the EA trade automatically; it calculates SL and TP based on market volatility.

  4. Monitor performance and market trends using the cockpit dashboard and heatmap.



