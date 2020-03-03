Title: TrendWave Navigator – Multi-Timeframe Trend-Following EA

Short Description:

Catch strong market trends with precision! Trades Forex majors and XAUUSD using H1 trend detection and M15 pullback entries. Smart risk management with low drawdown.

Full Description

Overview:

TrendWave Navigator is a professional multi-timeframe Expert Advisor that captures sustained directional moves while filtering out choppy market noise. Optimized for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and XAUUSD (Gold). Ideal for traders seeking consistent, low-risk performance.

Core Strategy

Trend Detection: H1 EMA(50) identifies bullish/bearish trends.

Momentum Confirmation: MACD histogram on H1 confirms trend strength.

Entry Timing: M15 EMA(8/21) crossover aligns entries with H1 trend.

Volatility Filter: ATR(14) on H1 sets stop-loss and filters low-volatility periods.

Trend Strength Filter: ADX(14) ensures only strong trends are traded (ADX > 20).

Entry Rules

Long Trades: H1 EMA50 trend bullish + MACD histogram positive + M15 EMA8 crosses above EMA21.

Short Trades: H1 EMA50 trend bearish + MACD histogram negative + M15 EMA8 crosses below EMA21.

Optional: Skip trades during major news events.

Exit Rules

Trailing Stop: ATR-based trailing stops lock profits.

Initial Stop Loss: 2.5 × ATR(14) from entry price.

Take Profit: Fixed or dynamic TP; optional scale-out options.

Trend Reversal Exit: Close trade if H1 MACD flips or M15 EMAs cross against the trade.

Time-Based Exit: Force close after configurable duration (default 72 hours).

Risk Management

Risk per trade configurable: 0.5%–2% of account balance (default 1%).

Max open trades per symbol and global max configurable.

ATR-based lot sizing ensures consistent dollar risk.

Spread filter prevents trading during volatile broker conditions.

Input Parameters

Parameter Description Default LotSize Fixed lot size per trade 0.10 RiskPercent Percentage of balance risked per trade 1.0 TF1 Entry timeframe M15 TF2 Trend timeframe H1 FastEMA Fast EMA period for entry & trend detection 8 SlowEMA Slow EMA period for entry & trend detection 21 ADXPeriod Period for ADX trend strength filter 14 ATRPeriod Period for ATR volatility filter 14 ATRMultiplier Multiplier for stop-loss/trailing calculation 1.5 MaxSpreadPoints Maximum allowed spread in points 50

Why TrendWave Navigator?

Works on Forex majors and Gold (XAUUSD).

Low-drawdown, professional trend-following system.

ATR-based risk management with dynamic trailing.

Pre-configured conservative settings for safe trading.

Fully automated, compatible with MetaTrader 5 netting accounts.

Backtest & Forward-Test Recommendations

Backtest at least 10+ years of H1 data per symbol.

Demo forward-test for 30–90 days before live deployment.

Start with small lot sizes for validation.

Screenshots & Video

Screenshots:

Include clear screenshots of the EA running on charts. Use English labels and highlight:

Entry signals

ATR-based stop-loss levels

Dynamic trailing in action



