Korrect Gold EA MT5
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Korrect Trades
- Sürüm: 1.50
- Güncellendi: 24 Eylül 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Institutional-Grade Trading, Automated for You
KORRECT GOLD EA is a Smart Money Concepts + Fibonacci trading algorithm for MT5. It analyzes market structure, liquidity zones, order blocks, fair value gaps, and Fibonacci retracement levels to generate high-probability entries — just like professional traders.
Built for traders who want consistent, rule-based trading without emotional bias.
Key Features
-
Smart Money Concepts Core: Detects market structure shifts, liquidity sweeps, and order flow bias.
-
Fibonacci Retracements: Trades from institutional retracement levels (38.2, 50, 61.8) for sniper entries.
-
Liquidity & Fair Value Gaps (FVG): Filters entries around liquidity inducements and imbalances.
-
Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Higher timeframe (H1) for trend bias, lower timeframe (M5/M15) for precise entries.
-
Risk Management Built-In: Daily max loss, profit lock, and trailing stop.
-
Positions: 5 positions
-
Lotsize: 0.05
-
Works on all brokers (hedging + netting).
-
No martingale, no grid, no dangerous recovery methods.
Recommended Settings
-
Pairs: XAUUSD(Gold)
-
Timeframes: H1
-
Minimum Deposit: $3000+
-
Leverage: 1:100 or higher
-
VPS Required: Yes, for 24/5 operation
Backtest & Forward Test
-
Optimized on 10+ years of tick data
-
Consistent performance on XAUUSD only
-
Low drawdown with steady growth curve
How to Install
-
Open MT5, attach the EA to your H1 chart.
-
Load default settings (or provided set file).
-
Run continuously on VPS for best results.
Important Notes
-
This is a rule-based, institutional strategy.
-
The bot trades only when market structure aligns with Fibonacci liquidity zones.
-
It does not force trades; patience is built into the algorithm.