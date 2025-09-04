Korrect Gold EA MT5

Institutional-Grade Trading, Automated for You

KORRECT GOLD EA is a Smart Money Concepts + Fibonacci trading algorithm for MT5. It analyzes market structure, liquidity zones, order blocks, fair value gaps, and Fibonacci retracement levels to generate high-probability entries — just like professional traders.

Built for traders who want consistent, rule-based trading without emotional bias.





Key Features

Smart Money Concepts Core : Detects market structure shifts, liquidity sweeps, and order flow bias.

Fibonacci Retracements : Trades from institutional retracement levels (38.2, 50, 61.8) for sniper entries.

Liquidity & Fair Value Gaps (FVG) : Filters entries around liquidity inducements and imbalances.

Multi-Timeframe Analysis : Higher timeframe (H1) for trend bias, lower timeframe (M5/M15) for precise entries.

Risk Management Built-In : Daily max loss, profit lock, and trailing stop.

Positions: 5 positions

Lotsize: 0.02

Works on all brokers (hedging + netting).

No martingale, no grid, no dangerous recovery methods.





Recommended Settings Pairs : XAUUSD(Gold)

Timeframes : 15

Minimum Deposit : $500+

Leverage : 1:100 or higher

VPS Required: Yes, for 24/5 operation



Backtest & Forward Test

Optimized on 10+ years of tick data

Consistent performance on XAUUSD only

Low drawdown with steady growth curve





How to Install Open MT5, attach the EA to your H1 chart. Load default settings (or provided set file). Run continuously on VPS for best results.



Important Notes