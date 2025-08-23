AI Swing Gold

1

AI Swing Gold – Smarter Way to Trade Gold

Unlock the power of swing trading with AI Swing Gold, an advanced trading system built to capture Gold’s biggest moves. Powered by intelligent algorithms, it identifies high-probability swing opportunities and manages them with discipline – so you can trade smarter, not harder.

Features

- Fully Automated Trading – No manual intervention required

- Strict Stop Loss Protection – Preserves capital with disciplined risk limits

- 3-Hourly AI Model Updates – Adapts to changing market conditions in near real-time

- Close on Opposite Signal – Minimizes exposure to trend reversals

- Trailing Stop Loss – Locks in profits as trades move in your favor

- Weekend Auto-Close – Avoids gap risks from weekend market closures

 Requirements

Trading Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: H1

Recommended Deposit: $2000/0.01

Account Type: Hedging

Setup

- Go to Tools = > Options =>  Expert Advisors  =>  checked the "Allow WebRequest for listed URL" and add the URL:  api. vuecs . com. (You need to remove the spaces). Please refer the image https://c.mql5.com/31/1500/ai-swing-gold-screen-3969.png

- Open H1 timeframe chart for  XAUUSD


Maurizio Lucini
865
Maurizio Lucini 2025.09.04 11:04 
 

Terrible software consistently leaks. I'm willing to revise this review if the vendor releases a new, improved release

İncelemeye yanıt