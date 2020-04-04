DoIt Euro Master MT4

DoIt EURO Master MT5 — Smart EURUSD Swing Trading EA (Live Verified)

Live Proof

Verified results available:

Live Signal on Myfxbook

(All results are from a real-money account. Past performance does not guarantee future results.)

About

DoIt GBP Master has been running successfully for over 8 months with consistent growth and 50+ active users. DoIt EURO Master is the natural evolution, applying the same methodology to EURUSD with a dedicated swing-trading approach.

Who This EA Is For

❌ Not for you if:

You expect 100% win rate

You want “get rich quick” results

You trade with less than $100

You cannot run a VPS or computer 24/5

✅ Perfect for you if:

You understand trading is a marathon

You value steady monthly growth (5–10%)

You trust live verified results more than backtests

Key Features

EURUSD-only algorithm, built after 8 months of development

Swing trading logic: 3–5 quality trades per week

No martingale, no grid

Dynamic stop-loss based on volatility

Intelligent trailing stop following market structure

Automatic position sizing (risk % based)

Simple setup: set your risk percentage and go

Live Performance (as of latest update)

Running since: June 29, 2024

Average Monthly Return: 9.83%

Win Rate: 92%

Maximum Drawdown: 20%

Prop Firm Compatibility

Includes conservative settings designed to respect most prop firm rules (daily loss, overall DD). While no EA can guarantee you pass, many traders using GBP Master report success with FTMO and MFF when applying our templates.

Installation & Support

Setup guide included (5 minutes to get started)

Direct support via MQL5 PM

Lifetime updates included

Recommended Settings

Pair: EURUSD

Timeframe: H1

Minimum Deposit: $100

Leverage: 1:30+

Broker: any MT5 broker with normal spreads

VPS recommended for 24/5 operation

Why Only 3 Months Live?

Most developers wait years to release an EA. We prefer transparency: early adopters join at the lowest price with real, verified results, not just backtests.

FAQ

Q: Why only EURUSD?

Specialization beats generalization. This EA is designed to master EURUSD conditions.

Q: Is this martingale or grid?

No. Every trade uses fixed SL/TP and volatility-based trailing.

Q: Will it work with my broker?

Yes, if your broker offers MT5 with EURUSD and standard spreads.

Q: How does it complement GBP Master?

Running both creates a diversified two-pair portfolio, reducing dependency on one market.

