Advanced Range Breakout MT4

MT5 Version

Advanced Range Breakout

Advanced Range Breakout allows you to trade breakouts in an impossible way for any human being. This EA focuses on entering breakouts as soon as the price moves over them, keeping a tight trailing stop loss (TSL) to catch as much as possible of breakouts'  characteristic explosive price movements while protecting the trade if it turns out to be a fakeout.

Feel free to get in touch we me to find out how I successfully managed to passed a prop firm challenge in a 100% automated way using this EA (Past performance is no guarantee of future results)

There are two main ways of using this EA:

  • Tight SL and TSL with risk management activated. This allows the EA to work with big lot sizes, while keeping the possible losses under control. In this case, the EA does not aim to get a big part of the new trend but to take advantage of the explosive price movement with a big position if the breakout takes place. 
  • Wide SL and TSL. This scenario gives the price more room to move, keeping the doors open to follow a big part of the new trend movement.
  • Active management. Activate the EA whenever you are waiting for a breakout and let the EA take care of the rest.

Advanced Range Breakout works with buy and sell stops to execute the order as soon as possible. This feature also allows you to see where the orders are placed and decide if you agree with taking that trade. Moreover, the high level of customization offered by the EA lets you modify the parameters to match the breakouts you are manually planning to trade.

Your account is NOT a ticking bomb. Advanced Range Breakout does not use any Martingale or Grid strategies. The risk taken by each trade is defined before it gets executed. However, as in manual trading, there is a risk of blowing up your account if you use too aggressive settings. 

After buying the EA, make sure to write to me a private message. I am happy to help each buyer install, configure, understand the advisor and find the best settings for the desired pair.

Other features

- Capital protection

- Risk management

- Kill zones

- 4 SL and TP modes

- If the TSL is too tight and is not allowed in the terminal, the EA will take the closest TSL possible

- Manage the amount of simultaneous trades

The screenshots below show some settings for EURUSD and GBPUSD.

