DoIt Euro Master MT4

DoIt EURO Master MT5 — Smart EURUSD Swing Trading EA (Live Verified)

Launch Price: $147 (10 copies) → Next: $399 → $599 → Final: $999

Live Proof

Verified results available:
👉 Live Signal on Myfxbook

(All results are from a real-money account. Past performance does not guarantee future results.)

About

DoIt GBP Master has been running successfully for over 8 months with consistent growth and 50+ active users. DoIt EURO Master is the natural evolution, applying the same methodology to EURUSD with a dedicated swing-trading approach.

Who This EA Is For

❌ Not for you if:

  • You expect 100% win rate

  • You want “get rich quick” results

  • You trade with less than $100

  • You cannot run a VPS or computer 24/5

✅ Perfect for you if:

  • You understand trading is a marathon

  • You value steady monthly growth (5–10%)

  • You trust live verified results more than backtests

Key Features

  • EURUSD-only algorithm, built after 8 months of development

  • Swing trading logic: 3–5 quality trades per week

  • No martingale, no grid

  • Dynamic stop-loss based on volatility

  • Intelligent trailing stop following market structure

  • Automatic position sizing (risk % based)

  • Simple setup: set your risk percentage and go

Live Performance (as of latest update)

  • Running since: June 29, 2024

  • Average Monthly Return: 9.83%

  • Win Rate: 92%

  • Maximum Drawdown: 20%

Prop Firm Compatibility

Includes conservative settings designed to respect most prop firm rules (daily loss, overall DD). While no EA can guarantee you pass, many traders using GBP Master report success with FTMO and MFF when applying our templates.

Installation & Support

  • Setup guide included (5 minutes to get started)

  • Direct support via MQL5 PM

  • Lifetime updates included

Recommended Settings

  • Pair: EURUSD

  • Timeframe: H1

  • Minimum Deposit: $100

  • Leverage: 1:30+

  • Broker: any MT5 broker with normal spreads

  • VPS recommended for 24/5 operation

Pricing Structure

  • $147 Launch Price (first 10 copies)

  • Next: $399 → $599 → $999

  • At $599: includes DoIt Gold Guardian free ($599 value)

Why Only 3 Months Live?

Most developers wait years to release an EA. We prefer transparency: early adopters join at the lowest price with real, verified results, not just backtests.

FAQ

Q: Why only EURUSD?
Specialization beats generalization. This EA is designed to master EURUSD conditions.

Q: Is this martingale or grid?
No. Every trade uses fixed SL/TP and volatility-based trailing.

Q: Will it work with my broker?
Yes, if your broker offers MT5 with EURUSD and standard spreads.

Q: How does it complement GBP Master?
Running both creates a diversified two-pair portfolio, reducing dependency on one market.

Start Today

The $147 launch price is temporary. Once 10 licenses are sold, the price moves to $399.

Join traders already using DoIt GBP Master and expand your portfolio with EUR Master at the lowest price it will ever be.

Experts
BEWARE of SCAM! SCIPIO GOLD BOT is only distributed by MQL5.com. Please note: this is not a commercial BOT, but a professional one. Distribution is limited to 100 copies in total, and the price may increase without notice. Thisi is MT4 versione, Mt5 version is here:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/148820 The differences that make SCIPIO EA unique are: + no variable settings or settings that the TRADER must enter + only opens one trade at a time + always uses close and fixed STOP LOSSES
ChimeraFxTool
Marve Edom Agbor
5 (1)
Experts
CHECK COMMENTS SECTION FOR BACKTESTING PARAMETERS.. The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO)   - No Martingale   - No Grid   - No Hedging Best Risk Management   - Daily Loss limit   - Stop loss and TP protections Best Profit Factor   - Daily Max Profit Lock Protection   - Monthly Profit Lock Protection Best Signal Accuracy    - Best candle Patterns    - Best timed Response     Strategy    - Trend Tracker    - Neurological bas
Gold Scalper Market DNA Robot
Harsh Tiwari
Experts
A gold trading expert advisor is a sophisticated software program designed to analyze market trends and execute trades on behalf of the user in the gold market. This type of expert advisor utilizes advanced algorithms to identify profitable trading opportunities and make decisions based on pre-defined criteria and parameters. The gold trading expert advisor is capable of monitoring the gold market 24/7, identifying potential entry and exit points, managing risk levels, and executing trades aut
Exp4 AI Sniper for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
2.33 (3)
Experts
Notre équipe est ravie de vous présenter Trading Robot, le conseiller expert en trading intelligent de pointe pour le terminal MetaTrader. AI Sniper   est un robot de trading intelligent et auto-optimisé conçu pour les terminaux  MT4   . Utilisant un algorithme sophistiqué et des méthodologies de trading de pointe,   AI Sniper   incarne l'excellence en matière d'optimisation du trading. Avec plus de 15 ans d'expérience approfondie en bourse et en marchés boursiers, notre équipe a conçu cet Expe
Neon Trade MT4
Evgeniy Ilin
5 (1)
Experts
La quintessence d'une approche intégrée, dont l'objectif principal est de réaliser des gains à long terme de manière réaliste avec des risques minimaux pour le trader. La base repose sur des concepts de trading avancés en combinaison avec l'apprentissage automatique, qui se renforcent mutuellement de manière efficace. Une autre caractéristique unique est que le système n'a pas besoin d'être optimisé, car cette fonction est déléguée à mes serveurs. Le système met en œuvre un trading conservateur
Titan Gold AI
Yasir Mohammed Sachit Sachit
Experts
Titan Gold AI – Expert Advisor for Forex & Gold Trading Disclaimer Trading in financial markets involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management and test the EA on a demo account before trading live. Key Features Works on all currency pairs, including Gold (XAUUSD). Smart session filtering: Asia – London – New York. Dynamic money management suitable for small and large accounts. Trailing Stop and BreakEven systems for profit protec
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.5 (10)
Experts
Aura Neuron est un Expert Advisor distinctif qui poursuit la série de systèmes de trading Aura. En s'appuyant sur des réseaux neuronaux avancés et des stratégies de trading classiques de pointe, Aura Neuron offre une approche innovante avec d'excellentes performances potentielles. Entièrement automatisé, cet Expert Advisor est conçu pour négocier des paires de devises telles XAUUSD (GOLD). Il a démontré une stabilité constante sur ces paires de 1999 à 2023. Le système évite les techniques de ges
SouthEast
Sugianto
5 (11)
Experts
SouthEast is an expert advisor developed from my experience in manual trading that has been automated. SouthEast is specifically designed to generate maximum profits with small deposits by prioritizing the security of your funds. Why SouthEast? SouthEast does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will share my
Opal
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Experts
Opal is a powerful tool using cutting-edge algorithms and AI-driven calculations. This fully automated EA encompasses the exceptional qualities we associate with the opulent gemstone: proper decision-making, prudence and strong protection. The capital is protected by advanced money management modules, filters, two-step trailing stop and flexible customizing. Opal also takes into account the study of psychological levels in financial markets. Most human beings think in even rounded whole num
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
5 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
