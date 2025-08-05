AurumCore EA MT5

AurumCore EA - Professional Gold Trading Solution

🏆 PERFECT FOR PROP FIRMS & RISK-CONSCIOUS TRADERS

AurumCore EA is a sophisticated, low-risk trading system specifically designed for Gold (XAUUSD) on the 15-minute timeframe. This Expert Advisor combines proven technical indicators with advanced risk management to deliver consistent, profitable results while maintaining minimal drawdown - making it the ideal choice for prop firm challenges and live accounts.

🎯 KEY ADVANTAGES

✅ LOW DRAWDOWN DESIGN

Conservative risk management with adjustable risk per trade (default 0.084%)

ATR-based dynamic stop loss and take profit levels

Maximum one position at a time to prevent overexposure

Built-in trade spacing to avoid overtrading

✅ PROP FIRM OPTIMIZED

Perfect for FTMO, MyForexFunds, The5%ers, and other prop firms

Low risk settings comply with prop firm rules

Consistent performance without aggressive martingale or grid strategies

Designed to pass prop firm challenges while maintaining steady growth

✅ PROFESSIONAL TRADING STRATEGY

📊 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Core Strategy

Symbol : XAUUSD (Gold)

: XAUUSD (Gold) Timeframe : M15 (15 minutes)

: M15 (15 minutes) Strategy Type : Trend + Scalping + Level Trading

: Trend + Scalping + Level Trading Risk Management : Fixed percentage risk model

: Fixed percentage risk model Maximum Positions: 1 (no dangerous grid or martingale)

⚙️ ADVANCED FEATURES

🕐 TIME MANAGEMENT

Hourly Filter : Trade only during specified hours (default 0:00-23:00)

: Trade only during specified hours (default 0:00-23:00) Day Filter : Choose which days to trade (avoid weekends/low volatility periods)

: Choose which days to trade (avoid weekends/low volatility periods) Overnight Protection: Configurable to avoid overnight gaps

📈 RISK CONTROL

Position Sizing : Automatic lot calculation based on risk percentage

: Automatic lot calculation based on risk percentage Stop Loss : ATR-based dynamic stops (default 1.0x ATR)

: ATR-based dynamic stops (default 1.0x ATR) Take Profit : ATR-based targets (default 2.0x ATR)

: ATR-based targets (default 2.0x ATR) Trade Spacing: Minimum bars between trades to prevent overtrading

🔧 CUSTOMIZABLE PARAMETERS

Adjustable risk percentage (0.084% - 5%)

Flexible indicator periods

Customizable RSI levels

Variable ATR multipliers

Complete time filter control

💼 WHY PERFECT FOR PROP FIRMS?

✅ Risk Management Excellence

Low Drawdown : Conservative approach protects capital

: Conservative approach protects capital No Martingale : No position doubling after losses

: No position doubling after losses No Grid Trading : Avoids dangerous accumulation strategies

: Avoids dangerous accumulation strategies Controlled Exposure: Maximum one position prevents overexposure

✅ Consistent Performance

Steady Growth : Targets consistent small profits over time

: Targets consistent small profits over time Stable Equity Curve : Smooth performance without extreme volatility

: Smooth performance without extreme volatility Rule Compliant : Meets all major prop firm requirements

: Meets all major prop firm requirements Scalable: Works on different account sizes

✅ Professional Features

Magic Number : Proper trade identification

: Proper trade identification Clean Code : Professional MQL5 programming

: Professional MQL5 programming No Hidden Risks : Transparent trading logic

: Transparent trading logic Backtestable: Full historical testing capability

🎯 RECOMMENDED SETTINGS

Conservative (Prop Firms)

Risk Percent: 0.084%

Trading Hours: 0:00 - 23:00

Days: Monday - Friday

All safety features enabled

Moderate (Personal Accounts)

Risk Percent: 0.1% - 2%

Extended trading hours

Weekend trading optional

Slightly more aggressive parameters

📋 SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS

Platform : MetaTrader 5

: MetaTrader 5 Minimum Deposit : $1,000 (recommended $5,000+)

: $1,000 (recommended $5,000+) Spread : Works with standard spreads (ECN preferred)

: Works with standard spreads (ECN preferred) VPS : Recommended for 24/7 operation

: Recommended for 24/7 operation Internet: Stable connection required

