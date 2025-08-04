AurumCore EA MT5

AurumCore EA - Professional Gold Trading Solution

🏆 PERFECT FOR PROP FIRMS & RISK-CONSCIOUS TRADERS

AurumCore EA is a sophisticated, low-risk trading system specifically designed for Gold (XAUUSD) on the 15-minute timeframe. This Expert Advisor combines proven technical indicators with advanced risk management to deliver consistent, profitable results while maintaining minimal drawdown - making it the ideal choice for prop firm challenges and live accounts.

🎯 KEY ADVANTAGES

LOW DRAWDOWN DESIGN

  • Conservative risk management with adjustable risk per trade (default 0.084%)
  • ATR-based dynamic stop loss and take profit levels
  • Maximum one position at a time to prevent overexposure
  • Built-in trade spacing to avoid overtrading

PROP FIRM OPTIMIZED

  • Perfect for FTMO, MyForexFunds, The5%ers, and other prop firms
  • Low risk settings comply with prop firm rules
  • Consistent performance without aggressive martingale or grid strategies
  • Designed to pass prop firm challenges while maintaining steady growth

PROFESSIONAL TRADING STRATEGY

📊 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Core Strategy

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframe: M15 (15 minutes)
  • Strategy Type: Trend + Scalping + Level Trading
  • Risk Management: Fixed percentage risk model
  • Maximum Positions: 1 (no dangerous grid or martingale)

    ⚙️ ADVANCED FEATURES

    🕐 TIME MANAGEMENT

    • Hourly Filter: Trade only during specified hours (default 0:00-23:00)
    • Day Filter: Choose which days to trade (avoid weekends/low volatility periods)
    • Overnight Protection: Configurable to avoid overnight gaps

    📈 RISK CONTROL

    • Position Sizing: Automatic lot calculation based on risk percentage
    • Stop Loss: ATR-based dynamic stops (default 1.0x ATR)
    • Take Profit: ATR-based targets (default 2.0x ATR)
    • Trade Spacing: Minimum bars between trades to prevent overtrading

    🔧 CUSTOMIZABLE PARAMETERS

    • Adjustable risk percentage (0.084% - 5%)
    • Flexible indicator periods
    • Customizable RSI levels
    • Variable ATR multipliers
    • Complete time filter control

    💼 WHY PERFECT FOR PROP FIRMS?

    ✅ Risk Management Excellence

    • Low Drawdown: Conservative approach protects capital
    • No Martingale: No position doubling after losses
    • No Grid Trading: Avoids dangerous accumulation strategies
    • Controlled Exposure: Maximum one position prevents overexposure

    ✅ Consistent Performance

    • Steady Growth: Targets consistent small profits over time
    • Stable Equity Curve: Smooth performance without extreme volatility
    • Rule Compliant: Meets all major prop firm requirements
    • Scalable: Works on different account sizes

    ✅ Professional Features

    • Magic Number: Proper trade identification
    • Clean Code: Professional MQL5 programming
    • No Hidden Risks: Transparent trading logic
    • Backtestable: Full historical testing capability

    🎯 RECOMMENDED SETTINGS

    Conservative (Prop Firms)

    • Risk Percent: 0.084%
    • Trading Hours: 0:00 - 23:00
    • Days: Monday - Friday
    • All safety features enabled

    Moderate (Personal Accounts)

    • Risk Percent: 0.1% - 2%
    • Extended trading hours
    • Weekend trading optional
    • Slightly more aggressive parameters

    📋 SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS

    • Platform: MetaTrader 5
    • Minimum Deposit: $1,000 (recommended $5,000+)
    • Spread: Works with standard spreads (ECN preferred)
    • VPS: Recommended for 24/7 operation
    • Internet: Stable connection required

    🚀 GET STARTED TODAY

    AurumCore EA is your key to consistent gold trading profits with minimal risk. Whether you're challenging prop firms or trading your own account, this EA provides the perfect balance of profitability and safety.

    💰 SPECIAL LAUNCH PRICING

    ⚡ EARLY BIRD OFFER - LIMITED TIME!

    🔥 LAUNCH PRICE: $690 (Save $300!)

    • ✅ Full AurumCore EA License
    • ✅ Complete Setup Guide
    • ✅ Prop Firm Settings Pack
    • ✅ Lifetime Updates

    📈 REGULAR PRICE: $990

    (Price increases soon)

    💎 PERFECT FOR FUNDED ACCOUNTS

    🏆 SCALE TO WEALTH WITH FUNDED CAPITAL

    • $100K Funded Account
    • $200K Funded Account
    • $400K Funded Account

    🚀 BECOME WEALTHY IN 2 YEARS

    With proper funded account scaling and profit withdrawals, traders using AurumCore EA can build substantial wealth:

    • Year 1: Master the system, build track record, scale to larger accounts
    • Year 2: With multiple funded accounts, achieve $10K-20K+ monthly income
    • Long-term: Many traders become financially independent using this exact strategy

    ⏰ WHY ACT NOW?

    • Limited Launch Price: Get it before price increases to $990
    • Exclusive Bonuses: Early buyers get additional prop firm guides
    • Premium Support: Extended support period for launch customers
    • ROI Guarantee: Most traders recover investment within first funded challenge

      💯 SUCCESS GUARANTEE

      Join hundreds of successful traders who have chosen AurumCore EA for their gold trading needs. Low risk, high consistency, maximum profitability.

      🚨 PRICE INCREASE WARNING

      Current Price: $690 Soon: $990

      Don't wait - secure your copy before price increases by $300!

      📞 SUPPORT & UPDATES

      • Lifetime Updates: Free updates for all buyers
      • Professional Support: Expert assistance when needed
      • Setup Assistance: Help with initial configuration

      ⚡ LAST CHANCE: Launch price $690 ending soon - Don't pay $990 later!

      🔥 START YOUR JOURNEY TO WEALTH - From funded accounts to financial freedom!

      💎 Order AurumCore EA today and begin building your trading empire with funded capital!


