Nirio Expert

Nirio: Your reliable conductor in the Forex market





Nirio is a high-tech trading bot, designed specifically for forex traders. This innovative tool is equipped with many functions that allow traders to effectively manage their transactions and strategies.





The price for the first users will be reduced, and over time will increase.





Advantages Nirio:

Reliability and stability: Nirio is developed in accordance with the highest reliability and stability standards, which provides confident and safe trade. Intellectual risk management: the built -in capital management function allows you to control the risk level and optimize transactions, helping to protect capital. Real -time market analysis: Nirio analyzes the key aspects of the market (opening, maximum, minimum, closing, volume) for accurate determination of current trends and making reasonable decisions. Flexible settings: the bot offers a wide range of parameters for accurate tuning in accordance with the individual requirements of the trader and market conditions. Protection of profit: The functions of the Take Profit, Stop Loss and Trailing Stop help protect your profit from sharp changes in market prices and provide optimal conditions for maximum profit. Risk minimization: filtering of spreads and taking into account the volatility of the market help minimize risks and ensure the stability of trade. Simplicity of use: Even traders without deep knowledge in the field of programming can easily configure and start Nirio for successful transactions.

The main capabilities of Nirio:

Order Management: the ability to track and choose the type of input of the order, adding comments to transactions using the Ordercomment function. Order identification: automatic appropriation of an unique Ordermagic number to each order to facilitate tracking and identification of transactions. Capital Management: MoneyManagementon and MoneyManagementPercent parameters to tune the volume of trading and risk management. Market analysis: settings SetSearchextres, SetintegrationBars, SetCorrection, Setlogicalpointwid and SetBeam to perform the analysis of the market and determine the best entry points and exit for the transaction. Order Limit: the ability to set the ORDERS parameter to determine the maximum number of simultaneously open orders. Take-profite and stop loss levels: setting up the levels of the teik-profite and stop loss to protect profit and minimize losses. Trailing Stop: Trailing Function includes trailing stops, which allows you to protect profit from sharp changes in market prices. Spread filtering: Spreadfilteron and Spreadfilter settings allow traders to install filters to control spreads and reduce risk. Filtration of volatility: the Spreadvolatilityfilteron parameter allows bots to adapt to changes in market volatility to make more accurate trade decisions.

Nirio bot parameters:

Filling out the order (enum_order_type_filling): type of order input (Order_filling_fok - fill or cancel).

Ordercomment (line): commentary on the order (by default "FFN").

ORDERMAGIC (UINT): Magic order number (default 11358).

Maximumdrawdown (double): maximum drawdown (0 - off).

Pipslinza (Bool): Use of Pipslinza (by default True).

BOTVOLUME (double): the volume of the transaction (by default 0.01 lots).

MoneyManagementon (Bool): inclusion of cash management (default True).

MoneyManagementPercent (double): percentage of the balance of funds to manage cash (by default 25%).

SetSearchextreme (Uint): the number of columns for finding extremums (default 34).

Setintegrationbars (Uint): the number of columns for integration (default 144).

SetCorrection (Uint): Correction (default 8).

SetlogicalPointwidth (Uint): Width of the logical point (by default 3).

SetBeam (Uint): Trend beam (default 15).

ORDERS (UINT): Orders limit (default 12).

TakeProfit (Uint): The level of the Teik Profit in relative units (default 2000).

Stoploss (Uint): Stop-Loss level in relative units (default 1044).

Trailingon (Bool): inclusion of trailing stops (by default True).

Trailingstart (Uint): the starting point of the trailing stop in relative units (by default 300).

Trailingstop (Uint): Distance to trailing stop in relative units (default 50).

Spreadfilteron (Bool): Turning on the filter of spreads (by default True).

Spreadfilter (Uint): the limit of the spread in relative units (by default 30).

Spreadvolatilityfilteron (Bool): inclusion of filtering on the volatility of the spread (by default True).

These parameters allow you to configure the Nirio bot in accordance with your trading strategy and market conditions.





Why choose Nirio:

Nirio provides traders with the opportunity to accurately configure their strategies in accordance with their individual needs and preferences. This is a reliable and effective assistant for everyone who strives for successful trade in the Forex market. The bot combines Advanced technologies, reliability and flexible setting, which makes it the perfect choice for traders with any level of experience.





The wide possibilities of this product allow traders to use Nirio to manage their transactions, protect capital and increase the chances of successful trade in the Forex market. Do not miss the opportunity to work with Nirio. Get access to this powerful tool today.































