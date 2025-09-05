VortexPrime Scalper Pro Advanced Gold Scalping EA
- Jeffry Zara
- Sürüm: 3.42
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
⚡️VortexPrime™ Scalper Pro — Advanced Gold Scalping EA for MT5⚡️
🚀 Built to Dominate. Engineered to Win.
VortexPrime Scalper Pro is a professional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) built to dominate XAU/USD (Gold) with precision scalping.
Designed for speed, safety, and adaptability, it combines multi-filter entry logic, dynamic exits, and institutional-grade risk controls to transform volatility into opportunity.
🏆 Why VortexPrime™?
Gold (XAU/USD) is the most profitable yet chaotic instrument. It moves fast, reacts instantly to global events, and creates endless opportunities.
But it also punishes unprepared traders with:
-
Brutal whipsaws & spread spikes
-
Fake breakouts & market manipulation
-
Emotional mistakes & late entries
👉 VortexPrime™ Scalper Pro turns chaos into opportunity.
It’s a battle-tested, institutional-grade scalping engine designed to dominate volatility with precision while protecting your capital through intelligent risk management.
🔥 Core Power of VortexPrime™
🎯 1. Session & Spread Management
-
Configurable trading sessions: Tokyo, London, New York, Sydney
-
Enforce maximum spread for safer entries
-
Control maximum daily trades & cooldowns
✅ Result: Avoids thin markets, news spikes, and over-trading
💡 2. Trade & Risk Control
-
Fixed or dynamic lot sizing
-
Daily profit target & loss limits (floating or realized)
-
Floating loss guard to protect your account
✅ Result: Capital protection while staying active
⚡️ 3. Trade Stacking & Scaling
-
Optional stacking per symbol
-
Stack only when floating profit threshold is met
-
Stack direction lock ensures alignment with last trade
-
Configurable max stacked trades, lot multiplier, and interval
✅ Result: Scale winners safely like a professional
🧠 4. Smart Entry Filters (Recommended to Use This)
-
Trend alignment via MA & ADX
-
Candle wick-to-body ratio filter for high-quality entries
-
Optional RSI, Bollinger Bands, and Volume filters
-
Minimum filter score required for trade execution
✅ Result: Only high-probability, trend-aligned entries
⚡️ 5. Ultra-Fast Scalping Mode (when On/True, it disables/overrides Smart Entry Filters)
-
Overrides standard filters for rapid scalp opportunities
-
Fast MA crossover with candle body & ATR confirmation
-
Cooldowns between bars or signals
-
Optimized for low-latency execution
✅ Result: Exploit short-term volatility safely
📊 6. Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis
-
Align trades with higher timeframe trend direction
-
Configurable fast/slow MA periods for trend confirmation
✅ Result: Trade with the dominant market flow
🛡️ 7. Unified Exit Engine
-
Floating TP: locks profits dynamically
-
HTF reversal detection for trend flips
-
ATR-based trailing stop for adaptive exits
-
Minimum hold time before exit checks
✅ Result: Capture maximum profit while limiting risk
💰 8. TP / SL Management
-
ATR-based TP/SL calculation with optional reward-to-risk ratio
-
Adaptive SL for volatility-based protection
-
Optional fixed TP/SL points
✅ Result: Smart exits tuned to market conditions
🔄 9. Reverse Exit & Recovery
-
Reverse exit on opposite signals
-
Recovery/Grid mode for controlled loss recoup
-
Configurable lot multiplier, spacing, and max drawdown filter
✅ Result: Recover safely without risking runaway losses
🔒 10. Breakeven & Safety
-
Automatic breakeven adjustment when profit targets are met
-
Floating buffer prevents premature stop movement
✅ Result: Lock profits while giving trades room to run
✨ 11. Proprietary Gold Price Action (XAU/USD Only)
-
Detect strong rejection candles via wick-to-body ratio
-
Short-term swing lookback for scalp setups
-
Optional detailed logging of detected patterns
✅ Result: Identify high-probability Gold reversals
📰 12. News & Alerts
-
High-impact news filter to block risky trades
-
Push/email alerts for executed trades & session events
-
Optional detailed logging and filter diagnostics
✅ Result: Avoids news traps while keeping you informed
📊 13. Dashboard & Monitoring
-
On-chart dashboard: live trade, stack, and filter status
-
Configurable EA and filter logs
✅ Result: Full transparency & control at a glance
✨ What’s New in v3.42
-
Floating TP + Profit Lock
-
Ultra-Fast Scalping Mode
-
Unified Exit Engine (Floating TP + HTF + ATR)
-
Enhanced Recovery Mode
-
Daily Equity Guard
-
Proprietary Gold Pattern Detection
-
Spread & Slippage Auto-Protection
-
Session Start Alerts
-
Full Dashboard & Logs
📌 Recommended Setup
-
Pair: XAU/USD (Gold)
-
Timeframe: M1
-
Broker: ECN / Low Spread / Fast Execution
-
Deposit: Min $200 (0.01 lots)
-
VPS: Recommended for low-latency execution
-
Use Smart Entry Filters for best EA's performance
👤 Who Is It For?
✅ Traders who scalp Gold with precision
✅ Beginners seeking automated risk protection
✅ Experienced scalpers seeking aggressive but controlled strategies
✅ Investors aiming for consistent short-term profits
🔑 Why Traders Choose VortexPrime™
-
Emotion-free trading
-
Lightning-fast Gold scalping
-
Institutional risk controls
-
Adaptable to market volatility
-
Fully automated, hands-free
⚠️ Disclaimer
Trading involves risk. Always use recommended settings and test on demo first. Past results do not guarantee future performance.
🔥 Dominate the Gold Market with Precision & Confidence
👉 Get VortexPrime™ Scalper Pro v3.42 today and trade like the institutions.
To catch more quality trades while exiting quickly on strong flip/reversal trends, I’ll recommend parameter adjustments for scalping (M1–M5) that balance higher entry quality with tighter, adaptive exits.
Here are the tuned settings I suggest:
🔹 Session Windows
-
Keep London & New York only (most volatile, cleanest moves for gold/forex).
UseNewYorkSession = true;
UseTokyoSession = false;
UseSydneySession = false;
🔹 Spread / Lot Control
-
Scalping needs tight spreads → lower tolerance.
MaxDailyTrades = 5; // from 3 → 5 (more opportunities)
CooldownSeconds = 300; // from 450 → 300 (faster re-entry window)
🔹 Profit / Loss Control
DailyLossLimitUSD = -30.0; // safer drawdown limit
FloatingLossLimit = -10.0; // give trades a bit more room before cut
🔹 Trade Stacking
-
Keep stacking on, but tighter rules.
MaxStackTradesPerSymbol = 3; // from 2 → 3
MinStackIntervalSeconds = 45; // faster stacking allowed
🔹 Trend & Filters
-
Stronger filtering = fewer but higher quality trades.
ADX_Period = 10; // from 7 → 10 (smoother but still responsive)
InpMinADX = 18.0; // from 15 → 18 (require stronger trend)
InpMaxWickRatio = 0.60; // from 0.75 → 0.60 (tighter rejection filter)
RSI_Period = 7; // faster, scalping sensitive
RSIBuyLevel = 60.0; // bias buy when RSI > 60
RSISellLevel = 40.0; // bias sell when RSI < 40
BB_Period = 15; // from 20 → 15 (faster squeeze/expansion)
BB_Deviation = 1.8; // from 2.0 → 1.8 (earlier volatility breakout capture)
🔹 Ultra-Fast Scalping (turn this off/false, to use Smart Filter Entry)
UF_MASlowPeriod = 15; // from 21 → 15
UF_CandleBodyRatio = 0.25;// allow more trades but still strong candles
UF_MinBodyPips = 20; // from 30 → 20 (scalping requires smaller candles too)
UF_ATRMultiplier = 0.4; // from 0.5 → 0.4 (sensitive to volatility shifts)
🔹 Multi-Timeframe Trend Filter
MTF_MAFastPeriod = 5;
MTF_MASlowPeriod = 20;
🔹 Unified Exit Engine (very important for flip detection)
-
Make exits more sensitive to reversal & trend shifts.
FloatingTPPercent = 85.0; // lock earlier profit
ReversalLookbackBars = 1;
ReversalBodyFactor = 1.2; // from 1.5 → 1.2 (catch earlier reversal candles)
WickToBodyRatio = 0.4; // from 0.5 → 0.4 (tighter reversal condition)
ATR_Multiplier = 1.2; // from 1.5 → 1.2 (tighter trailing)
🔹 Stop/TP
ATRMultiplier = 1.2; // adaptive SL a bit tighter
ATR_Period = 10; // from 14 → 10 (faster ATR adaptation)
🔹 Breakeven
BreakevenBufferUSD = 1.5; // from 2.0 → 1.5
✅ With these settings you’ll:
-
Enter earlier on volatility expansion (smaller BB & faster MAs).
-
Filter bad trades better with stronger ADX, wick filter, and RSI tweaks.
-
Exit faster on strong flip trends (reversal factor + ATR trailing tightened).
-
Stack smartly in profitable runs, but with control to avoid overexposure.