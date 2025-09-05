VortexPrime Scalper Pro Advanced Gold Scalping EA

⚡️VortexPrime™ Scalper Pro — Advanced Gold Scalping EA for MT5⚡️

🚀 Built to Dominate. Engineered to Win. 


VortexPrime Scalper Pro is a professional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) built to dominate XAU/USD (Gold) with precision scalping.
Designed for speed, safety, and adaptability, it combines multi-filter entry logic, dynamic exits, and institutional-grade risk controls to transform volatility into opportunity.



🏆 Why VortexPrime™?

Gold (XAU/USD) is the most profitable yet chaotic instrument. It moves fast, reacts instantly to global events, and creates endless opportunities.


But it also punishes unprepared traders with:

  • Brutal whipsaws & spread spikes

  • Fake breakouts & market manipulation

  • Emotional mistakes & late entries


👉 VortexPrime™ Scalper Pro turns chaos into opportunity.
It’s a battle-tested, institutional-grade scalping engine designed to dominate volatility with precision while protecting your capital through intelligent risk management.


🔥 Core Power of VortexPrime™

🎯 1. Session & Spread Management

  • Configurable trading sessions: Tokyo, London, New York, Sydney

  • Enforce maximum spread for safer entries

  • Control maximum daily trades & cooldowns
    Result: Avoids thin markets, news spikes, and over-trading


💡 2. Trade & Risk Control

  • Fixed or dynamic lot sizing

  • Daily profit target & loss limits (floating or realized)

  • Floating loss guard to protect your account
    Result: Capital protection while staying active


⚡️ 3. Trade Stacking & Scaling

  • Optional stacking per symbol

  • Stack only when floating profit threshold is met

  • Stack direction lock ensures alignment with last trade

  • Configurable max stacked trades, lot multiplier, and interval
    Result: Scale winners safely like a professional


🧠 4. Smart Entry Filters (Recommended to Use This)

  • Trend alignment via MA & ADX

  • Candle wick-to-body ratio filter for high-quality entries

  • Optional RSI, Bollinger Bands, and Volume filters

  • Minimum filter score required for trade execution
    Result: Only high-probability, trend-aligned entries


⚡️ 5. Ultra-Fast Scalping Mode (when On/True, it disables/overrides Smart Entry Filters)

  • Overrides standard filters for rapid scalp opportunities

  • Fast MA crossover with candle body & ATR confirmation

  • Cooldowns between bars or signals

  • Optimized for low-latency execution
    Result: Exploit short-term volatility safely


📊 6. Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis

  • Align trades with higher timeframe trend direction

  • Configurable fast/slow MA periods for trend confirmation
    Result: Trade with the dominant market flow


🛡️ 7. Unified Exit Engine

  • Floating TP: locks profits dynamically

  • HTF reversal detection for trend flips

  • ATR-based trailing stop for adaptive exits

  • Minimum hold time before exit checks
    Result: Capture maximum profit while limiting risk


💰 8. TP / SL Management

  • ATR-based TP/SL calculation with optional reward-to-risk ratio

  • Adaptive SL for volatility-based protection

  • Optional fixed TP/SL points
    Result: Smart exits tuned to market conditions


🔄 9. Reverse Exit & Recovery

  • Reverse exit on opposite signals

  • Recovery/Grid mode for controlled loss recoup

  • Configurable lot multiplier, spacing, and max drawdown filter
    Result: Recover safely without risking runaway losses


🔒 10. Breakeven & Safety

  • Automatic breakeven adjustment when profit targets are met

  • Floating buffer prevents premature stop movement
    Result: Lock profits while giving trades room to run


✨ 11. Proprietary Gold Price Action (XAU/USD Only)

  • Detect strong rejection candles via wick-to-body ratio

  • Short-term swing lookback for scalp setups

  • Optional detailed logging of detected patterns
    Result: Identify high-probability Gold reversals


📰 12. News & Alerts

  • High-impact news filter to block risky trades

  • Push/email alerts for executed trades & session events

  • Optional detailed logging and filter diagnostics
    Result: Avoids news traps while keeping you informed


📊 13. Dashboard & Monitoring

  • On-chart dashboard: live trade, stack, and filter status

  • Configurable EA and filter logs
    Result: Full transparency & control at a glance


✨ What’s New in v3.42

  • Floating TP + Profit Lock

  • Ultra-Fast Scalping Mode

  • Unified Exit Engine (Floating TP + HTF + ATR)

  • Enhanced Recovery Mode

  • Daily Equity Guard

  • Proprietary Gold Pattern Detection

  • Spread & Slippage Auto-Protection

  • Session Start Alerts

  • Full Dashboard & Logs


📌 Recommended Setup

  • Pair: XAU/USD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M1

  • Broker: ECN / Low Spread / Fast Execution

  • Deposit: Min $200 (0.01 lots)

  • VPS: Recommended for low-latency execution

  • Use Smart Entry Filters for best EA's performance


👤 Who Is It For?

✅ Traders who scalp Gold with precision
✅ Beginners seeking automated risk protection
✅ Experienced scalpers seeking aggressive but controlled strategies
✅ Investors aiming for consistent short-term profits


🔑 Why Traders Choose VortexPrime™

  • Emotion-free trading

  • Lightning-fast Gold scalping

  • Institutional risk controls

  • Adaptable to market volatility

  • Fully automated, hands-free


⚠️ Disclaimer

Trading involves risk. Always use recommended settings and test on demo first. Past results do not guarantee future performance.


🔥 Dominate the Gold Market with Precision & Confidence

👉 Get VortexPrime™ Scalper Pro v3.42 today and trade like the institutions.




To catch more quality trades while exiting quickly on strong flip/reversal trends, I’ll recommend parameter adjustments for scalping (M1–M5) that balance higher entry quality with tighter, adaptive exits.

Here are the tuned settings I suggest:

🔹 Session Windows

  • Keep London & New York only (most volatile, cleanest moves for gold/forex).

UseLondonSession = true;
UseNewYorkSession = true;
UseTokyoSession = false;
UseSydneySession = false;

🔹 Spread / Lot Control

  • Scalping needs tight spreads → lower tolerance.

MaxAllowedSpread = 80; // from 120 → 80 (avoid bad fills)
MaxDailyTrades = 5; // from 3 → 5 (more opportunities)
CooldownSeconds = 300; // from 450 → 300 (faster re-entry window)

🔹 Profit / Loss Control

DailyProfitTargetUSD = 120.0; // slightly higher to allow stacking scalps
DailyLossLimitUSD = -30.0; // safer drawdown limit
FloatingLossLimit = -10.0; // give trades a bit more room before cut

🔹 Trade Stacking

  • Keep stacking on, but tighter rules.

StackProfitTriggerUSD = 4.0; // lower to trigger more stack opportunities
MaxStackTradesPerSymbol = 3; // from 2 → 3
MinStackIntervalSeconds = 45; // faster stacking allowed

🔹 Trend & Filters

  • Stronger filtering = fewer but higher quality trades.

MATrendPeriod = 20; // from 35 → 20 (faster trend detection)
ADX_Period = 10; // from 7 → 10 (smoother but still responsive)
InpMinADX = 18.0; // from 15 → 18 (require stronger trend)
InpMaxWickRatio = 0.60; // from 0.75 → 0.60 (tighter rejection filter)

RSI_Period = 7; // faster, scalping sensitive
RSIBuyLevel = 60.0; // bias buy when RSI > 60
RSISellLevel = 40.0; // bias sell when RSI < 40

BB_Period = 15; // from 20 → 15 (faster squeeze/expansion)
BB_Deviation = 1.8; // from 2.0 → 1.8 (earlier volatility breakout capture)

🔹 Ultra-Fast Scalping (turn this off/false, to use Smart Filter Entry)

UF_MAFastPeriod = 5; // from 7 → 5 (faster entry detection)
UF_MASlowPeriod = 15; // from 21 → 15
UF_CandleBodyRatio = 0.25;// allow more trades but still strong candles
UF_MinBodyPips = 20; // from 30 → 20 (scalping requires smaller candles too)
UF_ATRMultiplier = 0.4; // from 0.5 → 0.4 (sensitive to volatility shifts)

🔹 Multi-Timeframe Trend Filter

MTF_HigherTF = PERIOD_M15; // confirm with 15m trend
MTF_MAFastPeriod = 5;
MTF_MASlowPeriod = 20;

🔹 Unified Exit Engine (very important for flip detection)

  • Make exits more sensitive to reversal & trend shifts.

FloatingTPPercent = 85.0; // lock earlier profit
ReversalLookbackBars = 1;
ReversalBodyFactor = 1.2; // from 1.5 → 1.2 (catch earlier reversal candles)
WickToBodyRatio = 0.4; // from 0.5 → 0.4 (tighter reversal condition)
ATR_Multiplier = 1.2; // from 1.5 → 1.2 (tighter trailing)

🔹 Stop/TP

RewardToRiskRatio = 1.3; // tighter R:R, better for scalping exits
ATRMultiplier = 1.2; // adaptive SL a bit tighter
ATR_Period = 10; // from 14 → 10 (faster ATR adaptation)

🔹 Breakeven

BreakevenTriggerUSD = 5.0; // from 6.0 → 5.0 (lock earlier)
BreakevenBufferUSD = 1.5; // from 2.0 → 1.5

✅ With these settings you’ll:

  • Enter earlier on volatility expansion (smaller BB & faster MAs).

  • Filter bad trades better with stronger ADX, wick filter, and RSI tweaks.

  • Exit faster on strong flip trends (reversal factor + ATR trailing tightened).

  • Stack smartly in profitable runs, but with control to avoid overexposure.

VortexPrime™ -  Built to Dominate. Engineered to Win.













