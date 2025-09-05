VortexPrime Scalper Pro Advanced Gold Scalping EA

🚀 Built to Dominate. Engineered to Win.





VortexPrime Scalper Pro is a professional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) built to dominate XAU/USD (Gold) with precision scalping.

Designed for speed, safety, and adaptability, it combines multi-filter entry logic, dynamic exits, and institutional-grade risk controls to transform volatility into opportunity.









🏆 Why VortexPrime™?

Gold (XAU/USD) is the most profitable yet chaotic instrument. It moves fast, reacts instantly to global events, and creates endless opportunities.





But it also punishes unprepared traders with:

Brutal whipsaws & spread spikes

Fake breakouts & market manipulation

Emotional mistakes & late entries





👉 VortexPrime™ Scalper Pro turns chaos into opportunity.

It’s a battle-tested, institutional-grade scalping engine designed to dominate volatility with precision while protecting your capital through intelligent risk management.





🔥 Core Power of VortexPrime™

🎯 1. Session & Spread Management

Configurable trading sessions: Tokyo, London, New York, Sydney

Enforce maximum spread for safer entries

Control maximum daily trades & cooldowns

✅ Result: Avoids thin markets, news spikes, and over-trading





💡 2. Trade & Risk Control

Fixed or dynamic lot sizing

Daily profit target & loss limits (floating or realized)

Floating loss guard to protect your account

✅ Result: Capital protection while staying active





⚡️ 3. Trade Stacking & Scaling

Optional stacking per symbol

Stack only when floating profit threshold is met

Stack direction lock ensures alignment with last trade

Configurable max stacked trades, lot multiplier, and interval

✅ Result: Scale winners safely like a professional





🧠 4. Smart Entry Filters (Recommended to Use This)

Trend alignment via MA & ADX

Candle wick-to-body ratio filter for high-quality entries

Optional RSI, Bollinger Bands, and Volume filters

Minimum filter score required for trade execution

✅ Result: Only high-probability, trend-aligned entries





⚡️ 5. Ultra-Fast Scalping Mode (when On/True, it disables/overrides Smart Entry Filters)

Overrides standard filters for rapid scalp opportunities

Fast MA crossover with candle body & ATR confirmation

Cooldowns between bars or signals

Optimized for low-latency execution

✅ Result: Exploit short-term volatility safely





📊 6. Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis

Align trades with higher timeframe trend direction

Configurable fast/slow MA periods for trend confirmation

✅ Result: Trade with the dominant market flow





🛡️ 7. Unified Exit Engine

Floating TP: locks profits dynamically

HTF reversal detection for trend flips

ATR-based trailing stop for adaptive exits

Minimum hold time before exit checks

✅ Result: Capture maximum profit while limiting risk





💰 8. TP / SL Management

ATR-based TP/SL calculation with optional reward-to-risk ratio

Adaptive SL for volatility-based protection

Optional fixed TP/SL points

✅ Result: Smart exits tuned to market conditions





🔄 9. Reverse Exit & Recovery

Reverse exit on opposite signals

Recovery/Grid mode for controlled loss recoup

Configurable lot multiplier, spacing, and max drawdown filter

✅ Result: Recover safely without risking runaway losses





🔒 10. Breakeven & Safety

Automatic breakeven adjustment when profit targets are met

Floating buffer prevents premature stop movement

✅ Result: Lock profits while giving trades room to run





✨ 11. Proprietary Gold Price Action (XAU/USD Only)

Detect strong rejection candles via wick-to-body ratio

Short-term swing lookback for scalp setups

Optional detailed logging of detected patterns

✅ Result: Identify high-probability Gold reversals





📰 12. News & Alerts

High-impact news filter to block risky trades

Push/email alerts for executed trades & session events

Optional detailed logging and filter diagnostics

✅ Result: Avoids news traps while keeping you informed





📊 13. Dashboard & Monitoring

On-chart dashboard: live trade, stack, and filter status

Configurable EA and filter logs

✅ Result: Full transparency & control at a glance





✨ What’s New in v3.42

Floating TP + Profit Lock

Ultra-Fast Scalping Mode

Unified Exit Engine (Floating TP + HTF + ATR)

Enhanced Recovery Mode

Daily Equity Guard

Proprietary Gold Pattern Detection

Spread & Slippage Auto-Protection

Session Start Alerts

Full Dashboard & Logs





📌 Recommended Setup

Pair: XAU/USD (Gold)

Timeframe: M1

Broker: ECN / Low Spread / Fast Execution

Deposit: Min $200 (0.01 lots)

VPS: Recommended for low-latency execution

Use Smart Entry Filters for best EA's performance





👤 Who Is It For?

✅ Traders who scalp Gold with precision

✅ Beginners seeking automated risk protection

✅ Experienced scalpers seeking aggressive but controlled strategies

✅ Investors aiming for consistent short-term profits





🔑 Why Traders Choose VortexPrime™

Emotion-free trading

Lightning-fast Gold scalping

Institutional risk controls

Adaptable to market volatility

Fully automated, hands-free





⚠️ Disclaimer

Trading involves risk. Always use recommended settings and test on demo first. Past results do not guarantee future performance.





🔥 Dominate the Gold Market with Precision & Confidence



👉 Get VortexPrime™ Scalper Pro v3.42 today and trade like the institutions.