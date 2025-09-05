VortexPrime Scalper Pro Advanced Gold Scalping EA

⚡️VortexPrime™ Scalper Pro — Advanced Gold Scalping EA for MT5⚡️

🚀 Built to Dominate. Engineered to Win. 


VortexPrime Scalper Pro is a professional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) built to dominate XAU/USD (Gold) with precision scalping.
Designed for speed, safety, and adaptability, it combines multi-filter entry logic, dynamic exits, and institutional-grade risk controls to transform volatility into opportunity.



🏆 Why VortexPrime™?

Gold (XAU/USD) is the most profitable yet chaotic instrument. It moves fast, reacts instantly to global events, and creates endless opportunities.


But it also punishes unprepared traders with:

  • Brutal whipsaws & spread spikes

  • Fake breakouts & market manipulation

  • Emotional mistakes & late entries


👉 VortexPrime™ Scalper Pro turns chaos into opportunity.
It’s a battle-tested, institutional-grade scalping engine designed to dominate volatility with precision while protecting your capital through intelligent risk management.


🔥 Core Power of VortexPrime™

🎯 1. Session & Spread Management

  • Configurable trading sessions: Tokyo, London, New York, Sydney

  • Enforce maximum spread for safer entries

  • Control maximum daily trades & cooldowns
    Result: Avoids thin markets, news spikes, and over-trading


💡 2. Trade & Risk Control

  • Fixed or dynamic lot sizing

  • Daily profit target & loss limits (floating or realized)

  • Floating loss guard to protect your account
    Result: Capital protection while staying active


⚡️ 3. Trade Stacking & Scaling

  • Optional stacking per symbol

  • Stack only when floating profit threshold is met

  • Stack direction lock ensures alignment with last trade

  • Configurable max stacked trades, lot multiplier, and interval
    Result: Scale winners safely like a professional


🧠 4. Smart Entry Filters (Recommended to Use This)

  • Trend alignment via MA & ADX

  • Candle wick-to-body ratio filter for high-quality entries

  • Optional RSI, Bollinger Bands, and Volume filters

  • Minimum filter score required for trade execution
    Result: Only high-probability, trend-aligned entries


⚡️ 5. Ultra-Fast Scalping Mode (when On/True, it disables/overrides Smart Entry Filters)

  • Overrides standard filters for rapid scalp opportunities

  • Fast MA crossover with candle body & ATR confirmation

  • Cooldowns between bars or signals

  • Optimized for low-latency execution
    Result: Exploit short-term volatility safely


📊 6. Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis

  • Align trades with higher timeframe trend direction

  • Configurable fast/slow MA periods for trend confirmation
    Result: Trade with the dominant market flow


🛡️ 7. Unified Exit Engine

  • Floating TP: locks profits dynamically

  • HTF reversal detection for trend flips

  • ATR-based trailing stop for adaptive exits

  • Minimum hold time before exit checks
    Result: Capture maximum profit while limiting risk


💰 8. TP / SL Management

  • ATR-based TP/SL calculation with optional reward-to-risk ratio

  • Adaptive SL for volatility-based protection

  • Optional fixed TP/SL points
    Result: Smart exits tuned to market conditions


🔄 9. Reverse Exit & Recovery

  • Reverse exit on opposite signals

  • Recovery/Grid mode for controlled loss recoup

  • Configurable lot multiplier, spacing, and max drawdown filter
    Result: Recover safely without risking runaway losses


🔒 10. Breakeven & Safety

  • Automatic breakeven adjustment when profit targets are met

  • Floating buffer prevents premature stop movement
    Result: Lock profits while giving trades room to run


✨ 11. Proprietary Gold Price Action (XAU/USD Only)

  • Detect strong rejection candles via wick-to-body ratio

  • Short-term swing lookback for scalp setups

  • Optional detailed logging of detected patterns
    Result: Identify high-probability Gold reversals


📰 12. News & Alerts

  • High-impact news filter to block risky trades

  • Push/email alerts for executed trades & session events

  • Optional detailed logging and filter diagnostics
    Result: Avoids news traps while keeping you informed


📊 13. Dashboard & Monitoring

  • On-chart dashboard: live trade, stack, and filter status

  • Configurable EA and filter logs
    Result: Full transparency & control at a glance


✨ What’s New in v3.42

  • Floating TP + Profit Lock

  • Ultra-Fast Scalping Mode

  • Unified Exit Engine (Floating TP + HTF + ATR)

  • Enhanced Recovery Mode

  • Daily Equity Guard

  • Proprietary Gold Pattern Detection

  • Spread & Slippage Auto-Protection

  • Session Start Alerts

  • Full Dashboard & Logs


📌 Recommended Setup

  • Pair: XAU/USD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M1

  • Broker: ECN / Low Spread / Fast Execution

  • Deposit: Min $200 (0.01 lots)

  • VPS: Recommended for low-latency execution

  • Use Smart Entry Filters for best EA's performance


👤 Who Is It For?

✅ Traders who scalp Gold with precision
✅ Beginners seeking automated risk protection
✅ Experienced scalpers seeking aggressive but controlled strategies
✅ Investors aiming for consistent short-term profits


🔑 Why Traders Choose VortexPrime™

  • Emotion-free trading

  • Lightning-fast Gold scalping

  • Institutional risk controls

  • Adaptable to market volatility

  • Fully automated, hands-free


⚠️ Disclaimer

Trading involves risk. Always use recommended settings and test on demo first. Past results do not guarantee future performance.


🔥 Dominate the Gold Market with Precision & Confidence

👉 Get VortexPrime™ Scalper Pro v3.42 today and trade like the institutions.




To catch more quality trades while exiting quickly on strong flip/reversal trends, I’ll recommend parameter adjustments for scalping (M1–M5) that balance higher entry quality with tighter, adaptive exits.

Here are the tuned settings I suggest:

🔹 Session Windows

  • Keep London & New York only (most volatile, cleanest moves for gold/forex).

UseLondonSession = true;
UseNewYorkSession = true;
UseTokyoSession = false;
UseSydneySession = false;

🔹 Spread / Lot Control

  • Scalping needs tight spreads → lower tolerance.

MaxAllowedSpread = 80; // from 120 → 80 (avoid bad fills)
MaxDailyTrades = 5; // from 3 → 5 (more opportunities)
CooldownSeconds = 300; // from 450 → 300 (faster re-entry window)

🔹 Profit / Loss Control

DailyProfitTargetUSD = 120.0; // slightly higher to allow stacking scalps
DailyLossLimitUSD = -30.0; // safer drawdown limit
FloatingLossLimit = -10.0; // give trades a bit more room before cut

🔹 Trade Stacking

  • Keep stacking on, but tighter rules.

StackProfitTriggerUSD = 4.0; // lower to trigger more stack opportunities
MaxStackTradesPerSymbol = 3; // from 2 → 3
MinStackIntervalSeconds = 45; // faster stacking allowed

🔹 Trend & Filters

  • Stronger filtering = fewer but higher quality trades.

MATrendPeriod = 20; // from 35 → 20 (faster trend detection)
ADX_Period = 10; // from 7 → 10 (smoother but still responsive)
InpMinADX = 18.0; // from 15 → 18 (require stronger trend)
InpMaxWickRatio = 0.60; // from 0.75 → 0.60 (tighter rejection filter)

RSI_Period = 7; // faster, scalping sensitive
RSIBuyLevel = 60.0; // bias buy when RSI > 60
RSISellLevel = 40.0; // bias sell when RSI < 40

BB_Period = 15; // from 20 → 15 (faster squeeze/expansion)
BB_Deviation = 1.8; // from 2.0 → 1.8 (earlier volatility breakout capture)

🔹 Ultra-Fast Scalping (turn this off/false, to use Smart Filter Entry)

UF_MAFastPeriod = 5; // from 7 → 5 (faster entry detection)
UF_MASlowPeriod = 15; // from 21 → 15
UF_CandleBodyRatio = 0.25;// allow more trades but still strong candles
UF_MinBodyPips = 20; // from 30 → 20 (scalping requires smaller candles too)
UF_ATRMultiplier = 0.4; // from 0.5 → 0.4 (sensitive to volatility shifts)

🔹 Multi-Timeframe Trend Filter

MTF_HigherTF = PERIOD_M15; // confirm with 15m trend
MTF_MAFastPeriod = 5;
MTF_MASlowPeriod = 20;

🔹 Unified Exit Engine (very important for flip detection)

  • Make exits more sensitive to reversal & trend shifts.

FloatingTPPercent = 85.0; // lock earlier profit
ReversalLookbackBars = 1;
ReversalBodyFactor = 1.2; // from 1.5 → 1.2 (catch earlier reversal candles)
WickToBodyRatio = 0.4; // from 0.5 → 0.4 (tighter reversal condition)
ATR_Multiplier = 1.2; // from 1.5 → 1.2 (tighter trailing)

🔹 Stop/TP

RewardToRiskRatio = 1.3; // tighter R:R, better for scalping exits
ATRMultiplier = 1.2; // adaptive SL a bit tighter
ATR_Period = 10; // from 14 → 10 (faster ATR adaptation)

🔹 Breakeven

BreakevenTriggerUSD = 5.0; // from 6.0 → 5.0 (lock earlier)
BreakevenBufferUSD = 1.5; // from 2.0 → 1.5

✅ With these settings you’ll:

  • Enter earlier on volatility expansion (smaller BB & faster MAs).

  • Filter bad trades better with stronger ADX, wick filter, and RSI tweaks.

  • Exit faster on strong flip trends (reversal factor + ATR trailing tightened).

  • Stack smartly in profitable runs, but with control to avoid overexposure.

VortexPrime™ -  Built to Dominate. Engineered to Win.













Produits recommandés
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - conçu pour ouvrir des transactions ! Il s'agit d'un robot de trading qui utilise des algorithmes spéciaux innovants et avancés pour calculer ses valeurs, votre assistant dans le monde des marchés financiers. Utilisez notre ensemble d'indicateurs de la série SolarTrade Suite pour mieux choisir le moment de lancer ce robot. Découvrez nos autres produits de la série SolarTrade Suite en bas de la description. Vous souhaitez naviguer en
ComplexEuro Edge Pro
Luke Anthony Coles
Experts
REAL BACKTEST / LONG TERM PROFITIBILITY Introducing ComplexEuro Edge PRO , an advanced Expert Advisor, meticulously designed 'EURUSD' trading system that specializes in executing high-precision trades by implementing a unique set of strict conditions and technical criteria.  ComplexEuro is unlike other EAs that rely on generic algorithms , martingale/grid or other 'AI' gimmicks that do not work long term. Minimum Deposit : $100 TimeFrame : M1 Pair : EURUSD VPS is recommended Auto Close at weeke
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Brent Oil
Babak Alamdar
3.67 (9)
Experts
« Deux conseillers experts, un seul prix : alimentez votre réussite ! » Brent Oil Scalping Expert + Brent Oil Swingy Expert dans un seul expert-conseil    Live signal Ce prix est temporaire pendant la durée de la promotion et sera augmenté prochainement Prix ​​final : 5000 $ Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel, le prochain prix est -->> 1120 $ Bienvenue dans le pétrole Brent Le conseiller expert Brent Oil est une centrale électrique, conçue pour maîtriser les marchés volatils
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
RoundLock EA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
Experts
Round Lock est un conseiller intelligent avec verrouillage dynamique des positions. Ce conseiller de trading avancé met en œuvre une stratégie de verrouillage bidirectionnel des ordres avec une croissance progressive des positions et une adaptation dynamique au marché . Avantages du cadenas rond: Contrôle des risques par verrouillage de position, Croissance dynamique des volumes dans les secteurs tendances du marché, Paramètres de comportement flexibles en fonction des limites, Adapté aux phase
Gold Scalper Beta
Gabriel Katao Silwamba
Experts
The Katsil Scalper is an innovative approach in the financial market that has been developed through years of meticulous research and development. This strategy encapsulates the very essence of the iconic Katsil brand, which is renowned for its blend of sophistication, excellence, and meticulous attention to detail. With the help of cutting-edge technology, the Katsil Scalper is designed to provide a competitive edge to those seeking to achieve leadership in the financial market. The method is
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Forex Diamond EA MT5
Lachezar Krastev
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER ->> Buy Forex Diamond EA with -65% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $197 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results using a combination of trend and counter-trend strategies. Trusted by thousands of traders since its launch, Forex Diamond EA stands out with its intelligent trading logic, adaptive money management, and ability t
Outro
Manuel Gonzales
5 (2)
Experts
" Outro " is an expert in automated " multi-symbol " trading that requires the trader to test on the pair of his choice and modify the entries according to his convenience. This Expert Advisor has been designed with non-optimized inputs, and   uses a Martingale system   for risk management. It is very important to read the   blog   post before you start. Enter to the private group .  Outro   uses two main indicators,   Relative Strength Index and Stochastic Oscillator , for input decision making
FREE
EXPERTteam
Netanel Kahan Abuluf
Experts
Expert XAU is an advanced, precision-focused trading robot designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the 1h  timeframe . This EA uses a proprietary logic to identify high-quality buy opportunities, execute trades with calculated precision, and manage risk dynamically — all while keeping strategy details private to protect its competitive edge. Key Features: – 100% automated – High probability long entries – Built-in risk management – Plug & play: attach to 1h chart and go - in 6.5months will do 11
RSI Auto Trader
Harun Benge
Experts
The RSI-Based Automatic Buy Strategy Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to automatically open buy positions when the RSI indicator enters the oversold zone. It smartly spaces new trades by maintaining a minimum distance between open positions to prevent excessive exposure. With adjustable take profit (TP) levels and lot sizes, this EA is specifically tailored for the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. This Expert Advisor offers reliable and disciplined trade management for traders who want to
PipFinite Trend Grid EA MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.75 (8)
Experts
The Official "GRID EA" Using  PipFinite Trend PRO A Smart Trend Following EA Using Trend PRO Indicator Signals In a Unique Grid Strategy. Trend Grid EA takes the signal of Trend PRO Indicator on the first trade then builds succeeding trades if the move goes against it. The innovative grid algorithm manages each position to ensure every basket is closed in a net positive profit. LIVE ACCOUNT MONITORING Real account monitoring   https://t.me/pipfinite/997 Settings Used & Input Descriptions I
FabTradeX GJ
Raffaele Romano
Experts
Revolutionize Your Trading Game with FabTradeX: A Decade-Proven Expert Advisor for GBPJPY Mastery! Embark on a new era of trading excellence with FabTradeX, an intricate Expert Advisor meticulously crafted for algorithmic trading on the GBPJPY forex pair. This powerhouse strategy isn't just a game-changer – it's a decade-long market exploit trend that consistently outperforms, rarely stepping into negative territory. The secret? It's not overfitted; FabTradeX draws inspiration directly from t
Santa Scalping MT5
Morten Kruse
3.33 (3)
Experts
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably wi
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (11)
Experts
Promotion de lancement : Nombre limité d'exemplaires disponibles au prix actuel Prix ​​final : 990$ NOUVEAU : obtenez 1 EA gratuitement !   (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files Bienvenue sur DayTrade Pro Algo !   Après des années d'étude des marchés et de programmation de différentes stratégies, j'ai trouvé un algorithme qui a tout ce dont un bon système de trading
German Machine Ai
Hizbullah Mangal
Experts
GERMAN MACHINE AI – Precision EA for DE40 / GER40 Index High-Accuracy Trading System | Adaptive Logic | Prop-Firm Friendly | MetaTrader 5 Launch Price : $50 (Limited Time Offer) Next Price : $399 | Final Price : $5,000 Price increases after every 10 licenses sold Key Highlights Built for DE40 / GER40 (German Index) on MetaTrader 5 Targets 1–2 high-probability trades per day Combines adaptive logic with strict risk control No martingale, no grid – clean, rule-based execution Designed to meet pro
Flex Gold System
Pirasingh Jiachanont
Experts
Flex Gold System is a reversal EA that can find the reversal gold price with high accuracy in a timeframe of 30 minutes. The EA is fit for the gold price behavior and can survive in high volatility situations. Traders could adjust a lot size to gain more profit but on the other hand, the risk will be higher so you can set a stop loss with USD or a percentage of the balance. The EA was made by a professional gold trader who has lots of experience in the gold market. Recommend the minimum capital
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
Experts
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
Form Designer Assistant
Maryna Shulzhenko
Experts
Form Designer : Advanced Trading Bot for Forex and Cryptocurrency Markets Form Designer represents the latest advancement in automated trading technology designed to perform optimally in both the Forex and Cryptocurrency markets (with supported brokers). This highly effective tool has unique capabilities, making it an indispensable assistant for traders. Key features and benefits: Multi-currency: Form Designer supports a wide range of currency pairs, providing flexibility and versatility in t
VHV Trend U
Hadi Sadek
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO -- Buy One EA, if you like it, put feedback and get the second for Free This is the opposite EA of my other EA "VHV Trend D" This EA is based on Up Trends with a customized intelligent algorithm in combination with RSI .  Not too many parameters, it is very simple to use. Live Signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/867539 Recommended Time Frame is H1. Recommended Currency Pair : any currency pair can work (Tested on EURUSD) Amount: 100 $ Fixed Lot, default 0.1 - you can change a
Huki hedge sideway
Vu Kim Huyen
Experts
This is a Hedge EA for Sideways Markets The market is sideways 80% of the time. This EA performs well during this phase and accepts stop-losses (SL) during periods of strong news and strong trends. The full-time backtest shows good results, but if you run it live and turn the EA on and off during critical periods, its efficiency will be even higher. Advantages: Take Profit (TP) for individual orders , which is highly beneficial for minimizing slippage. Trims orders to reduce risks when the mark
HFT SP500 Master
EDUARDO RODRIGUES NASCIMENTO
Experts
Explore unique opportunities with precision in decisive moments of the financial market. You will be able to execute trades using a strategy that major banks and brokers utilize through high-frequency trading robots. Breaking News has been validated for years—its strategy was initially crafted manually and then carefully automated to ensure it performs exactly as needed to achieve high performance. When I was creating this strategy, I recorded over 40 screen videos to ensure everything was wor
Golden Rhythm MT5
Zeeshan Ali
2.36 (11)
Experts
Golden Rhythm - Trading Adaptatif avec Protection des Actualités Intégrée Golden Rhythm - Maîtrisez la Volatilité en Toute Simplicité Access the expert details here . Please join our channel here . Profitez de la technologie de pointe avec Golden Rhythm ! Cet EA est optimisé pour s'adapter aux marchés volatils, donnant aux traders les outils nécessaires pour contrôler les risques tout en maximisant les performances. Que vous soyez débutant ou un trader professionnel à la recherche de fonctionnal
RSI Master PRO EA
Luis Corso
Experts
RSI Master PRO – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview: RSI Master PRO is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MT5, designed to trade automatically in the financial markets using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as its core decision-making engine. Its modular design and fully customizable parameters make it a powerful and flexible tool for traders who base their strategy on this momentum indicator. ️ Key Technical Features: • RSI-Based Logic: Uses RSI readings to generate
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Experts
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
Oktagon Ultra XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
2.67 (3)
Experts
Oktagon Ultra — Smart Precision on XAUUSD H1 Backtested from 2024 to Present | Built for Live Markets | Prop Firm Ready Oktagon Ultra is a high-performance Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for trading XAUUSD H1 with unmatched precision and adaptive intelligence. Built to dominate current market conditions, Oktagon Ultra combines robust risk control with cutting-edge strategy logic—perfect for individual traders and prop firm challenges. Why Oktagon Ultra Excels Every trade has a Stop Loss and Take
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (23)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
Srfire Hedge Position
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Experts
SRFire Hedge Position - Automated Trading Strategy SRFire Hedge Position is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to ensure trades always close in profit using a hedging and scaling technique. Here’s how it works: How It Works: Trade Initiation: The EA opens a Buy position within a predefined channel. Simultaneously, it places a Sell Stop order below the channel with double the lot size of the Buy position. If the Buy position hits the Take Profit (TP), the Sell Stop order is canceled, and the proces
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (281)
Experts
Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis Quantum Queen, la nouvelle recrue de la famille Quantum des Expert Advisors. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Je trade la paire XAUUSD avec précision et confiance, vous offrant des opportunités de trading inégalées sur le marché de l'or. Je suis là pour vous prouver que je suis l'Expert Advisor en trading d'or le plus avancé jamais créé. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA Il y a une raison pour laquelle le pétrole est appelé l'or noir — et maintenant, avec Quantum Baron EA, vous pouvez l'exploiter avec une précision et une confiance inégalées. Conçu pour dominer le monde à indice d'octane élevé du XTIUSD (pétrole brut) sur le graphique M30, Quantum Baron est votre arme ultime pour monter de niveau et trader avec une précision d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setu
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Machine d'Apprentissage + Modèle d'Apprentissage XGBoost +112 IA Payantes et Gratuites + Système de Vote + Prompts Externes et Éditables) Alors que la plupart des EA sur le marché prétendent utiliser "l'IA" ou les "réseaux de neurones" mais n'exécutent en réalité que des scripts de base, Aria Connector EA V4 redéfinit ce que signifie le trading véritablement alimenté par l'IA. Ce n'est pas de la théorie, pas du battage médiatique marketing, c'est une connexion directe e
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan   gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour p
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (119)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : Il n'y a rien d'impossible, il s'agit simplement de trouver comment le faire ! Entrez dans le futur du trading   Bitcoin   avec   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , le dernier chef-d'œuvre de l'un des meilleurs vendeurs MQL5. Conçu pour les traders qui exigent performance, précision et stabilité, Quantum Bitcoin redéfinit ce qui est possible dans le monde volatil des crypto-monnaies. IMPORTANT !   Après l'achat, veuillez m'envoyer un message privé pour recevoir le manuel d'installa
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Experts
Présentation de Syna Version 3+ - Le Système de Trading IA Révolutionnaire à Double Fonction J'ai le plaisir de présenter Syna Version 3+, une avancée révolutionnaire dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès API direct sans précédent aux principaux fournisseurs d'IA, notamment OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek et l'écosystème étendu de modèles d'OpenRouter. Désormais avec des capacités d'entrée Vision, une gestion automatique des cl
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (86)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
FastWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (5)
Experts
FastWay EA est un système de trading automatisé intelligent et efficace, basé sur une puissante stratégie de retour à la moyenne. Il se concentre sur les paires corrélées telles que AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD et EURGBP , profitant du retour du prix vers sa moyenne après de fortes tendances. Après l’achat, envoyez-moi un message privé pour recevoir les instructions complètes d’installation. Signal en direct:  CLIQUEZ ICI Prix actuel — seulement 1337 $ pour les 10 prochains acheteurs. Prix final : 2
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Experts
IMPORTANT   : Ce package ne sera vendu au prix actuel que pour un nombre très limité d'exemplaires.    Le prix va monter à 1499$ très rapidement    +100 stratégies incluses   et plus à venir ! BONUS   : À partir de 999$ ou plus --> choisissez  5     de mes autres EA gratuitement !  TOUS LES FICHIERS CONFIGURÉS GUIDE COMPLET DE CONFIGURATION ET D'OPTIMISATION GUIDE VIDÉO SIGNAUX EN DIRECT EXAMEN (tiers) Bienvenue dans le SYSTÈME D'ÉCLATEMENT ULTIME ! Je suis heureux de vous présenter l'Ultimat
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.79 (48)
Experts
Aura Neuron est un Expert Advisor distinctif qui poursuit la série de systèmes de trading Aura. En s'appuyant sur des réseaux neuronaux avancés et des stratégies de trading classiques de pointe, Aura Neuron offre une approche innovante avec d'excellentes performances potentielles. Entièrement automatisé, cet Expert Advisor est conçu pour négocier des paires de devises telles que  XAUUSD (GOLD). Il a démontré une stabilité constante sur ces paires de 1999 à 2023. Le système évite les techniques d
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.84 (32)
Experts
Présentation d'AIQ Version 3.0+ — L'Intelligence de Trading Autonome la Plus Avancée Jamais Créée J'ai le plaisir de présenter AIQ (Intelligence Autonome) Version 3.0+, un bond monumental dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès à plus de 300 modèles d'IA, y compris plus de 55 modèles d'IA intégrés GRATUITS, plus des modèles premium comme le puissant nouveau Grok 4, des capacités de recherche web massivement améliorées, de nouveaux rôles d'Analyste/Gestion
MultiWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (13)
Experts
MultiWay EA est un système de trading automatisé intelligent et efficace, basé sur une puissante stratégie de retour à la moyenne. Grâce à une large diversification sur neuf paires de devises corrélées (et même certaines typiquement “tendancielles”) — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP et GBPCAD — il capture les mouvements de prix revenant à la moyenne après de forts impulsions directionnelles. Après l’achat, veuillez m’envoyer un message privé pour recevoir les inst
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.91 (103)
Experts
Bonjour à tous, permettez-moi de me présenter : Je suis   Quantum StarMan,   le membre électrisant et le plus frais de la famille   Quantum EA   . Je suis un EA multidevises entièrement automatisé, capable de gérer jusqu'à 5 paires dynamiques :   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD et USDCAD   . Avec une précision extrême et un sens des responsabilités sans faille, je ferai passer votre trading au niveau supérieur. Et le plus important : je ne m'appuie pas sur des stratégies Martingale. J'utilise pl
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.38 (45)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
Dynamic Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (4)
Experts
️ Déjà propriétaire du  Boring Pips EA  ? Vous êtes éligible à une   réduction supplémentaire de 30 %   ! Contactez-nous pour en savoir plus : Comment réclamer votre remise (rebate) Le second mandat de Trump   a ravivé une vague de politiques commerciales agressives, commençant par le retour de tarifs douaniers massifs qui secouent les marchés mondiaux. Les tensions au Moyen-Orient   se sont intensifiées — plus récemment entre   Israël et l’Iran   — ce qui pourrait influencer la haus
Crude Oil Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (12)
Experts
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World. Crude Oil Robot is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the XTIUSD or any crude instrument offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a highly specialized system built exclusively for the crude oil market, utilizing unique technologies not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Filter, Geopolitical
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (1)
Experts
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 La version la plus avancée de notre EA à ce jour, entièrement reconstruite avec prise de décision basée sur l’IA , vote multi-IA et logique de trading dynamique . Désormais, il n’est plus limité uniquement à XAUUSD (Or) en M1, mais prend également en charge BTCUSD et ETHUSD , avec des entrées haute fréquence, une gestion intelligente du risque et une adaptabilité totale. Cet EA combine des IA gratuites connectées via OpenRouter avec des filtres avancés pour un tradin
Scalping Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.14 (76)
Experts
Introducing our advanced Scalping Forex Robot. The scalping algorithm is built to spot high-probability entry and exit points, ensuring that every trade is executed with the highest chance of success within the M1 timeframe . The best pair to use with the Scalping Robot is XAUUSD .This robot is perfect for traders who prefer the scalping method and want to take advantage of rapid price movements without having to manually monitor the charts. It is suitable for both beginners looking for an autom
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Nexus EA Forex MT5
Enrique Enguix
4.41 (17)
Experts
NEXUS — un Expert Advisor qui évolue avec le marché Beaucoup d’EAs fonctionnent… jusqu’à ce que le marché change. La raison est souvent simple : ils utilisent des règles fixes comme « acheter avec RSI < 30 ». Cela fonctionne un temps puis devient inefficace lorsque le régime change. NEXUS combine des règles quantitatives avec une validation hors échantillon : il construit en temps réel des combinaisons à partir des données. Il analyse un historique configurable (par exemple 500 périodes en H1 o
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.95 (38)
Experts
Présentation de Mean Machine GPT Version 9.0+ — Un Bond Révolutionnaire dans la Technologie de Trading IA Je suis fier d'annoncer la mise à jour la plus significative de Mean Machine GPT à ce jour : la Version 9.0+. Cette version révolutionnaire introduit l'accès à plus de 300 modèles d'IA, y compris plus de 55 modèles d'IA intégrés GRATUITS, plus des modèles premium comme le puissant nouveau Grok 4, des capacités de recherche web massivement améliorées, le nouveau rôle d'Analyste, des vérifica
Doctor Winston mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (1)
Experts
Doctor Winsto n Bot Description General Features: Name: Doctor Winston Type: State-of-the-art Forex trading bot Tools: Supports most currency pairs and trading instruments Timeframe: Can work on any timeframe Bot Settings: Money Management: MMOn: Enable/disable money management (true/false) DefaultVolume: Default trade volume (0.01) MMCalc: Basic amount for money management (1000) Indicators: ALength, BLength, CLength, DLength, ELength: Parameters for different indicators by length ADimension
Remstone
Remstone
5 (1)
Experts
Remstone n'est pas un Expert Advisor ordinaire.   Il allie des années de recherche et de gestion d'actifs. Live:   Startrader   Darwinex   Tickmill Price will increase by $1,000 every positive year. 2026 price: $3,000 Depuis 2018   , ma dernière société, Armonia Capital, a fourni le signal ARF à Darwinex, un gestionnaire d'actifs réglementé par la FCA, levant 750 000 $. Maîtrisez 6 classes d'actifs avec un seul EA ! Aucune promesse, aucune illusion. Mais une vaste expérience du terrain. Rejoign
Ape Alpha Propfirm Edge
Jacob Hooper
Experts
À propos de APE (Alpha Prop Edge) APE (Alpha Prop Edge) est un Expert Advisor (EA) basé sur une stratégie de retour à la moyenne . Il est conçu pour détecter les mouvements de prix excessifs et réagir avec une logique contrarienne selon des conditions prédéfinies. Le système intègre des mécanismes de gestion du risque, tels qu’un limiteur de perte quotidienne et une fonction de clôture automatique en cas de profit. Les utilisateurs peuvent ajuster les paramètres en fonction de la taille du comp
Tree Of Life MT5
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Experts
Tree Of Life EA is a fully automated trading robot that executes trades using a sophisticated blend of indicators and internal algorithms. It is developed through years of testing and live trading, and recognises market patterns and trends in a highly accurate manner. The  live trading accounts  confirm this. The main indicators Tree Of Life uses are the Moving Average and Stochastic. Together with the internal calculations, our combinations have proven to be a solid foundation for a robust stra
EA Maling Gold
Felin Sitohang
Experts
EA Maling Gold  is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Suitable for any broker conditions.  Info Working symbol XAUUSD Working Timeframe: D1 Min deposit:  $400   For 0.01 Lot Min leverage 1:200 Features: Martingale Maximum positions at a time is 3 positions. Set your own risk Not sensitive to broker conditions  Easy to install Time Filters And Spread Limits
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis