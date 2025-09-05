VortexPrime Scalper Pro Advanced Gold Scalping EA

VortexPrime Scalper Pro is a professional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) built to dominate XAU/USD (Gold) with precision scalping.
Designed for speed, safety, and adaptability, it combines multi-filter entry logic, dynamic exits, and institutional-grade risk controls to transform volatility into opportunity.



Gold (XAU/USD) is the most profitable yet chaotic instrument. It moves fast, reacts instantly to global events, and creates endless opportunities.


But it also punishes unprepared traders with:

  • Brutal whipsaws & spread spikes

  • Fake breakouts & market manipulation

  • Emotional mistakes & late entries


👉 VortexPrime™ Scalper Pro turns chaos into opportunity.
It’s a battle-tested, institutional-grade scalping engine designed to dominate volatility with precision while protecting your capital through intelligent risk management.


🎯 1. Session & Spread Management

  • Configurable trading sessions: Tokyo, London, New York, Sydney

  • Enforce maximum spread for safer entries

  • Control maximum daily trades & cooldowns
    Result: Avoids thin markets, news spikes, and over-trading


💡 2. Trade & Risk Control

  • Fixed or dynamic lot sizing

  • Daily profit target & loss limits (floating or realized)

  • Floating loss guard to protect your account
    Result: Capital protection while staying active


⚡️ 3. Trade Stacking & Scaling

  • Optional stacking per symbol

  • Stack only when floating profit threshold is met

  • Stack direction lock ensures alignment with last trade

  • Configurable max stacked trades, lot multiplier, and interval
    Result: Scale winners safely like a professional


🧠 4. Smart Entry Filters (Recommended to Use This)

  • Trend alignment via MA & ADX

  • Candle wick-to-body ratio filter for high-quality entries

  • Optional RSI, Bollinger Bands, and Volume filters

  • Minimum filter score required for trade execution
    Result: Only high-probability, trend-aligned entries


⚡️ 5. Ultra-Fast Scalping Mode (when On/True, it disables/overrides Smart Entry Filters)

  • Overrides standard filters for rapid scalp opportunities

  • Fast MA crossover with candle body & ATR confirmation

  • Cooldowns between bars or signals

  • Optimized for low-latency execution
    Result: Exploit short-term volatility safely


📊 6. Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis

  • Align trades with higher timeframe trend direction

  • Configurable fast/slow MA periods for trend confirmation
    Result: Trade with the dominant market flow


🛡️ 7. Unified Exit Engine

  • Floating TP: locks profits dynamically

  • HTF reversal detection for trend flips

  • ATR-based trailing stop for adaptive exits

  • Minimum hold time before exit checks
    Result: Capture maximum profit while limiting risk


💰 8. TP / SL Management

  • ATR-based TP/SL calculation with optional reward-to-risk ratio

  • Adaptive SL for volatility-based protection

  • Optional fixed TP/SL points
    Result: Smart exits tuned to market conditions


🔄 9. Reverse Exit & Recovery

  • Reverse exit on opposite signals

  • Recovery/Grid mode for controlled loss recoup

  • Configurable lot multiplier, spacing, and max drawdown filter
    Result: Recover safely without risking runaway losses


🔒 10. Breakeven & Safety

  • Automatic breakeven adjustment when profit targets are met

  • Floating buffer prevents premature stop movement
    Result: Lock profits while giving trades room to run


✨ 11. Proprietary Gold Price Action (XAU/USD Only)

  • Detect strong rejection candles via wick-to-body ratio

  • Short-term swing lookback for scalp setups

  • Optional detailed logging of detected patterns
    Result: Identify high-probability Gold reversals


📰 12. News & Alerts

  • High-impact news filter to block risky trades

  • Push/email alerts for executed trades & session events

  • Optional detailed logging and filter diagnostics
    Result: Avoids news traps while keeping you informed


📊 13. Dashboard & Monitoring

  • On-chart dashboard: live trade, stack, and filter status

  • Configurable EA and filter logs
    Result: Full transparency & control at a glance


✨ What’s New in v3.42

  • Floating TP + Profit Lock

  • Ultra-Fast Scalping Mode

  • Unified Exit Engine (Floating TP + HTF + ATR)

  • Enhanced Recovery Mode

  • Daily Equity Guard

  • Proprietary Gold Pattern Detection

  • Spread & Slippage Auto-Protection

  • Session Start Alerts

  • Full Dashboard & Logs


📌 Recommended Setup

  • Pair: XAU/USD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M1

  • Broker: ECN / Low Spread / Fast Execution

  • Deposit: Min $200 (0.01 lots)

  • VPS: Recommended for low-latency execution

  • Use Smart Entry Filters for best EA's performance


👤 Who Is It For?

✅ Traders who scalp Gold with precision
✅ Beginners seeking automated risk protection
✅ Experienced scalpers seeking aggressive but controlled strategies
✅ Investors aiming for consistent short-term profits


🔑 Why Traders Choose VortexPrime™

  • Emotion-free trading

  • Lightning-fast Gold scalping

  • Institutional risk controls

  • Adaptable to market volatility

  • Fully automated, hands-free


⚠️ Disclaimer

Trading involves risk. Always use recommended settings and test on demo first. Past results do not guarantee future performance.


To catch more quality trades while exiting quickly on strong flip/reversal trends, I’ll recommend parameter adjustments for scalping (M1–M5) that balance higher entry quality with tighter, adaptive exits.

Here are the tuned settings I suggest:

🔹 Session Windows

  • Keep London & New York only (most volatile, cleanest moves for gold/forex).

UseLondonSession = true;
UseNewYorkSession = true;
UseTokyoSession = false;
UseSydneySession = false;

🔹 Spread / Lot Control

  • Scalping needs tight spreads → lower tolerance.

MaxAllowedSpread = 80; // from 120 → 80 (avoid bad fills)
MaxDailyTrades = 5; // from 3 → 5 (more opportunities)
CooldownSeconds = 300; // from 450 → 300 (faster re-entry window)

🔹 Profit / Loss Control

DailyProfitTargetUSD = 120.0; // slightly higher to allow stacking scalps
DailyLossLimitUSD = -30.0; // safer drawdown limit
FloatingLossLimit = -10.0; // give trades a bit more room before cut

🔹 Trade Stacking

  • Keep stacking on, but tighter rules.

StackProfitTriggerUSD = 4.0; // lower to trigger more stack opportunities
MaxStackTradesPerSymbol = 3; // from 2 → 3
MinStackIntervalSeconds = 45; // faster stacking allowed

🔹 Trend & Filters

  • Stronger filtering = fewer but higher quality trades.

MATrendPeriod = 20; // from 35 → 20 (faster trend detection)
ADX_Period = 10; // from 7 → 10 (smoother but still responsive)
InpMinADX = 18.0; // from 15 → 18 (require stronger trend)
InpMaxWickRatio = 0.60; // from 0.75 → 0.60 (tighter rejection filter)

RSI_Period = 7; // faster, scalping sensitive
RSIBuyLevel = 60.0; // bias buy when RSI > 60
RSISellLevel = 40.0; // bias sell when RSI < 40

BB_Period = 15; // from 20 → 15 (faster squeeze/expansion)
BB_Deviation = 1.8; // from 2.0 → 1.8 (earlier volatility breakout capture)

🔹 Ultra-Fast Scalping (turn this off/false, to use Smart Filter Entry)

UF_MAFastPeriod = 5; // from 7 → 5 (faster entry detection)
UF_MASlowPeriod = 15; // from 21 → 15
UF_CandleBodyRatio = 0.25;// allow more trades but still strong candles
UF_MinBodyPips = 20; // from 30 → 20 (scalping requires smaller candles too)
UF_ATRMultiplier = 0.4; // from 0.5 → 0.4 (sensitive to volatility shifts)

🔹 Multi-Timeframe Trend Filter

MTF_HigherTF = PERIOD_M15; // confirm with 15m trend
MTF_MAFastPeriod = 5;
MTF_MASlowPeriod = 20;

🔹 Unified Exit Engine (very important for flip detection)

  • Make exits more sensitive to reversal & trend shifts.

FloatingTPPercent = 85.0; // lock earlier profit
ReversalLookbackBars = 1;
ReversalBodyFactor = 1.2; // from 1.5 → 1.2 (catch earlier reversal candles)
WickToBodyRatio = 0.4; // from 0.5 → 0.4 (tighter reversal condition)
ATR_Multiplier = 1.2; // from 1.5 → 1.2 (tighter trailing)

🔹 Stop/TP

RewardToRiskRatio = 1.3; // tighter R:R, better for scalping exits
ATRMultiplier = 1.2; // adaptive SL a bit tighter
ATR_Period = 10; // from 14 → 10 (faster ATR adaptation)

🔹 Breakeven

BreakevenTriggerUSD = 5.0; // from 6.0 → 5.0 (lock earlier)
BreakevenBufferUSD = 1.5; // from 2.0 → 1.5

✅ With these settings you’ll:

  • Enter earlier on volatility expansion (smaller BB & faster MAs).

  • Filter bad trades better with stronger ADX, wick filter, and RSI tweaks.

  • Exit faster on strong flip trends (reversal factor + ATR trailing tightened).

  • Stack smartly in profitable runs, but with control to avoid overexposure.

