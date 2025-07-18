Perfect Structure V2 Mt5

V2 of the Perfect structure.

What's Inherited from v1?

  1. This is the finest structure marking you will ever find in any market.
  2. Indicator is coded considering the actual structure any trader would use.
  3. Indicator is coded based on actual candle breaks and not coded based on any pivot or predefined values or specific number of candles high and low.
  4. Please check out the screenshot.

What's new in V2?

  1. AI based approach for High accuracy by calculating maximum bars with rapid switch algorithm.
  2. Dual timeframe. add indicators two times (select different timeframes in the setting of both indicators for higher and lower timeframe precision).
  3. Set which timeframe data you want to see. you can see 4h swings on any other timeframe (like 1h, 15m, 5m, ......).
  4. You can hide labels, lines, convert arrows to dots for clear vision once you get settled with the indicator.
  5. ALERTS

Thank you :) Always open to feedback and criticism if it helps me provide you more value.

(I have been trading forex for last 6 years and i publish every indicator that i build for my personal use so everyone can benefit)

- Rahul 


Prodotti consigliati
ZP Day Trading Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
5 (6)
Indicatori
ZP Day Trading Indicator in MT5 The ZP Day Trading Indicator is one of the tools developed based on Price Action trading style concepts in MetaTrader 5. This indicator uses color-coded boxes to identify Trading Ranges on the chart. A trading range forms when the price moves within a specific range between a resistance level (ceiling) and a support level (floor) over a period of time. In such scenarios, buyers and sellers reach equilibrium within the defined range. «Indicator Installation & User
FREE
GdeAsset Position
Daniel De Almeida Galvao
Experts
Scaricalo gratuitamente! Modellazione per trader, fondi di gestione del capitale e sviluppatori MQL5 Ottieni l'algoritmo di questo esperto registrandoti su Gdeasset Blackbox. Strumento essenziale per impostare una posizione finanziaria solo per gli acquisti o per proteggere il capitale solo per le vendite. Esempio: per proteggere una posizione lunga su Bitcoin, basta mantenere una frazione della posizione con GdeAsset configurato solo in vendita, in modo da accumulare guadagni durante il calo di
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.85 (48)
Indicatori
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.69 (13)
Indicatori
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
Spike Catch Pro
Amani Fungo
4.14 (7)
Indicatori
Spike Catch Pro 22:03 release updates Advanced engine for searching trade entries in all Boom and Crash pairs (300,500 and 1000) Programmed strategies improvements Mx_Spikes (to combine Mxd,Mxc and Mxe), Tx_Spikes,   RegularSpikes,   Litho_System,   Dx_System,   Md_System,   MaCross,   Omx_Entry(OP),  Atx1_Spikes(OP),   Oxc_Retracement (AT),M_PullBack(AT) we have added an arrow on strategy identification, this will help also in the visual manual backtesting of the included strategies and see ho
FREE
Cumulative Delta Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicatori
Cumulative Delta Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The Cumulative Delta Indicator is a dedicated volume analysis tool on MetaTrader 5 that monitors market buying and selling pressure. By comparing order flow data, it displays cumulative volume changes to help traders identify divergence signals. This MT5 indicator supports the detection of strong market trends, enhances liquidity analysis, and confirms price action behavior. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Installation  |  Cumulativ
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
Indicatori
Descrizione generale Questo indicatore è una versione avanzata del classico Donchian Channel , arricchita con funzioni operative per il trading reale. Oltre alle tre linee tipiche (massimo, minimo e linea centrale), il sistema rileva i breakout e li segnala graficamente con frecce sul grafico, mostrando solo la linea opposta alla direzione del trend per semplificare la lettura. L’indicatore include: Segnali visivi : frecce colorate al breakout Notifiche automatiche : popup, push e email Filtro R
FREE
FlatBreakout MT5
Aleksei Vorontsov
Indicatori
FlatBreakout MT5 (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT5 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout MT5   is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro MT5 indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the   GBPUSD   pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout MT5 and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of
FREE
High Low Open Close
Alexandre Borela
4.98 (42)
Indicatori
Se ti piace questo progetto, lascia una recensione a 5 stelle. Questo indicatore disegna i prezzi aperti, alti, bassi e di chiusura per i specificati periodo e può essere regolato per un determinato fuso orario. Questi sono livelli importanti guardati da molti istituzionali e professionali commercianti e può essere utile per voi per conoscere i luoghi dove potrebbero essere più attivo. I periodi disponibili sono: Giorno precedente. Settimana precedente. Mese precedente. Precedente trimestre. A
FREE
Cointegration Spread Indicator
Olesia Lukian
Indicatori
Statistical Arbitrage Spread Generator for Cointegration [MT5] What is Pair Trading? Pair trading is a market-neutral strategy that looks to exploit the relative price movement between two correlated assets — instead of betting on the direction of the market. The idea? When two assets that usually move together diverge beyond a statistically significant threshold, one is likely mispriced. You sell the expensive one, buy the cheap one , and profit when they converge again. It’s a statistica
FREE
Tops and Bottoms Indicator
Josue De Matos Silva
4.6 (5)
Indicatori
Tops & Bottoms Indicator FREE   Tops abd Bottoms:   An effective indicator for your trades The tops and bottoms indicator helps you to find  ascending and descending channel formations with indications of ascending and/or descending tops and bottoms. In addition, it  show possibles  opportunities with a small yellow circle when the indicator encounters an impulse formation. This indicator provide to you  more security and speed in making entry decisions. Also test our FREE advisor indicator:  
FREE
Fractal Scalper
Stephen Reynolds
Experts
This trading method is inspired by Linda Bradford Raschkes 3 Little Indians pattern. Put simply we anticipate price will approach a projected line that is based upon 2 previous fractals.    If 2 previous upper fractals occur we draw an upper line projected forward. If current price approaches this line we anticipate price will keep moving towards the line and breakthrough so we buy.    If 2 previous lower fractals occur we draw a lower line projected forward. If current price approaches this
FREE
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.52 (29)
Indicatori
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
Trendline mt5 indicator
David Muriithi
3 (1)
Indicatori
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
MACD Enhanced
Nikita Berdnikov
Indicatori
Introducing the MACD  Enhanced – an advanced MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator that provides traders with extended capabilities for trend and momentum analysis in financial markets. The indicator uses the difference between the fast and slow exponential moving averages to determine momentum, direction, and strength of the trend, creating clear visual signals for potential entry and exit points. Attention! To achieve the best results, it is recommended to adapt the indicator
FREE
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
PZ Penta O MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.5 (4)
Indicatori
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Haven FVG Indicator
Maksim Tarutin
5 (6)
Indicatori
L'indicatore   Haven FVG   è uno strumento per l'analisi dei mercati che permette di identificare le aree di inefficienza (Fair Value Gaps, FVG) nel grafico, fornendo ai trader livelli chiave per l'analisi dei prezzi e la presa di decisioni commerciali. Altri prodotti ->  QUI Caratteristiche principali: Impostazioni dei colori individuali: Colore per FVG rialzista   (Bullish FVG Color). Colore per FVG ribassista   (Bearish FVG Color). Visualizzazione flessibile di FVG: Numero massimo di candele
FREE
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ
JETINVEST
4.37 (19)
Indicatori
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ è un indicatore che traccia le linee di supporto e resistenza del giorno utilizzando i tassi di Fibonacci. Questo spettacolare indicatore crea fino a 7 livelli di supporto e resistenza tramite Pivot Point utilizzando i tassi di Fibonacci. È fantastico come i prezzi rispettino ogni livello di questo supporto e resistenza, dove è possibile percepire possibili punti di entrata/uscita di un'operazione. Caratteristiche Fino a 7 livelli di supporto e 7 livelli di resistenza Im
FREE
Donchian Channel DC
Renato Takahashi
Indicatori
Donchian Channel DC is the indicator of Donchian Channels, that plots maximum and minimum values of a specific period, besides mean value line. It´s possible to configure simple period for analysis and the indicator will plot all three values. You can trade with this indicator as trend or reversal, according to each strategy. Do not let to test others indicators as soon as others expert advisors.
Predator Genesis
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
Introduction to Predator Genesis EA Predator Genesis, version 1.2, is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) developed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, representing the latest evolution in automated forex trading.   Predator Genesis   is designed to simplify the trading process while maintaining robust performance. Its minimalist user interface, a hallmark of version 1.1, reflects a design philosophy of simplicity within complexity, ensuring accessibility without sacrificing depth. This version
Trend Catcher with Alert MT5
Issam Kassas
4.58 (125)
Indicatori
Il Catturatore di Tendenza: La Strategia del Catturatore di Tendenza con Indicatore di Allarme è uno strumento versatile di analisi tecnica che aiuta i trader a identificare le tendenze di mercato e i potenziali punti di ingresso e uscita. Presenta una Strategia dinamica del Catturatore di Tendenza, adattandosi alle condizioni di mercato per una chiara rappresentazione visiva della direzione della tendenza. I trader possono personalizzare i parametri in base alle loro preferenze e tolleranza a
FREE
Pivot Points Signals
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Indicatori
Pivot Points Indicator – a fast, reliable, and fully customizable pivot detection for MetaTrader 5. This indicator uses MetaTrader’s native iHighest and iLowest functions to identify pivot highs and lows by scanning for the highest and lowest prices within a user-defined window of bars. A pivot is confirmed only when the current bar is the absolute maximum or minimum within the selected range, ensuring accurate and timely signals based on robust built-in logic. Key Features No Repainting : Onc
FREE
Z Score Standardized Normal Distribution
Florian Nuebling
Indicatori
This z-score indicator shows the correct z-score of an asset, as it uses the normalized price data for calculation, which is the only correct way. Z-score is only applicable for normal distributed data, therefore not the actual price is considered, but the normalised returns, which were assumed to follow a normal distribution. Returns are mean reverting and assumed to follow a normal distribution, therefore z-score calculation of returns is more reliable than z-score on price, as price is NOT m
Bollinger and Envelope candle extremes
Paul Conrad Carlson
Indicatori
Indicator and Expert Adviser  EA Available in the comments section of this product. Download with Indicator must have indicator installed for EA to work. Mt5 indicator alerts for bollinger band and envelope extremes occurring at the same time. Buy signal alerts occur when A bullish candle has formed below both the lower bollinger band and the lower envelope  Bar must open and close below both these indicators. Sell signal occur when A bear bar is formed above the upper bollinger band and upper
FREE
True Day
Aurthur Musendame
5 (1)
Indicatori
True Days is a tool designed specifically for the trader who wants to catch intraday volatility in price charts.  True day makes it easier for the trader to avoid trading in the dead zone - a period in time where markets are considered dead or non volatile. The trader can concentrate on finding opportunities only during periods of profound market movements. By default the indicator gives you a true day starting at 02:00 to 19:00 hours GMT+2. You can adjust according to your Time Zone. By deafult
FREE
Reversal Composite Candles
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.69 (16)
Experts
The idea of the system is to indentify the reversal patterns using the calculation of the composite candle. The reversal patterns is similar to the "Hammer" and "Hanging Man" patterns in Japanese candlestick analysis. But it uses the composite candle instead the single candle and doesn't need the small body of the composite candle to confirm the reversal. Input parameters: Range - maximal number of bars, used in the calculation of the composite candle. Minimum - minimal size of the composite can
FREE
LT Donchian Channel
Thiago Duarte
4.83 (6)
Indicatori
Donchian Channel is an indicator created by Richard Donchian. It is formed by taking the highest high and the lowest low of the last specified period in candles. The area between high and low is the channel for the chosen period. Its configuration is simple. It is possible to have the average between the upper and lower lines, plus you have alerts when price hits one side. If you have any questions or find any bugs, please contact me. Enjoy!
FREE
Smart FVG indicator
Ahmad Kazbar
5 (6)
Indicatori
Smart FVG (MT5) — Fair Value Gap Visualizer Summary Detect and visualize Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) with ATR-aware sensitivity and optional alerts. What it does Smart FVG identifies price ranges not overlapped by adjacent candles (FVGs) and displays them on the chart as bullish/bearish zones. Shading and colors are configurable. Optional alerts can notify you when new gaps appear or when existing gaps are filled. This is a visual analysis tool ; it does not execute trades. Key features Automatic
FREE
KT Liquidity Sweep Filter MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicatori
Il KT Liquidity Sweep Filter identifica e evidenzia le zone critiche di sweep di liquidità. Combina queste aree con rifiuti di prezzo ben definiti e un filtro di tendenza adattivo per generare segnali di acquisto e vendita precisi, in linea con la tendenza di mercato. Distingue tra zone di sweep di liquidità principali e secondarie, contrassegnando le aree principali con grandi frecce e quelle minori con frecce più piccole per un'identificazione rapida. Frecce grandi: Indicano segnali forti di i
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (65)
Indicatori
Ogni acquirente dell’indicatore riceverà inoltre gratuitamente: L’utilità esclusiva “Bomber Utility”, che gestisce automaticamente ogni operazione, imposta i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit e chiude le posizioni secondo le regole della strategia I file di configurazione (set file) per adattare l’indicatore a diversi asset I set file per configurare il Bomber Utility in tre modalità: “Rischio Minimo”, “Rischio Bilanciato” e “Strategia di Attesa” Una guida video passo-passo per installare, conf
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.87 (91)
Indicatori
Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. Trend Screener è un indicatore di tendenza che segue un indicatore efficiente che fornisce segnali di tendenza a freccia con punti nel gra
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (22)
Indicatori
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is the
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.85 (20)
Indicatori
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe è uno strumento di analisi di mercato in tempo reale sviluppato basandosi sul framework Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Analizza automaticamente i punti di inversione e le zone chiave su più timeframe, concentrandosi sulla fornitura di segnali senza repaint e sull’evidenziazione dei Points of Interest (POI). Inoltre, dispone di un sistema Auto Fibonacci Level che traccia automaticamente le linee di Fibonacci per aiutare a rilevare punti di pullback e invers
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Indicatori
Ti presento un eccellente indicatore tecnico: Grabber, che funziona come una strategia di trading "tutto incluso", pronta all’uso. In un solo codice sono integrati strumenti potenti per l’analisi tecnica del mercato, segnali di trading (frecce), funzioni di allerta e notifiche push. Ogni acquirente di questo indicatore riceve anche gratuitamente: L’utility Grabber: per la gestione automatica degli ordini aperti Video tutorial passo dopo passo: per imparare a installare, configurare e utilizzare
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.63 (40)
Indicatori
Innanzitutto è importante sottolineare che questo sistema di trading è un indicatore Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing e Non-Lagging, il che lo rende ideale sia per il trading manuale che per quello automatico. Corso online, manuale e download di preset. Il "Sistema di Trading Smart Trend MT5" è una soluzione completa pensata sia per i trader principianti che per quelli esperti. Combina oltre 10 indicatori premium e offre più di 7 robuste strategie di trading, rendendolo una scelta versatile per div
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.84 (19)
Indicatori
FX Volume: Scopri il Vero Sentimento di Mercato dalla Prospettiva di un Broker Panoramica Rapida Vuoi portare la tua strategia di trading a un livello superiore? FX Volume ti offre informazioni in tempo reale su come i trader retail e i broker sono posizionati—molto prima che compaiano report in ritardo come il COT. Che tu miri a guadagni costanti o desideri semplicemente un vantaggio più solido sui mercati, FX Volume ti aiuta a individuare grandi squilibri, confermare i breakout e perfezionar
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Indicatori
PUMPING STATION – La tua strategia personale "all inclusive" Ti presentiamo PUMPING STATION — un indicatore Forex rivoluzionario che trasformerà il tuo modo di fare trading in un’esperienza efficace ed entusiasmante. Non si tratta solo di un assistente, ma di un vero e proprio sistema di trading completo con potenti algoritmi che ti aiuteranno a operare in modo più stabile. Acquistando questo prodotto, riceverai GRATUITAMENTE: File di configurazione esclusivi: per un'impostazione automatica e pr
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.67 (51)
Indicatori
AtBot:  Come funziona e come usarlo ### Come funziona L'indicatore "AtBot" per la piattaforma MT5 genera segnali di acquisto e vendita utilizzando una combinazione di strumenti di analisi tecnica. Integra la Media Mobile Semplice (SMA), la Media Mobile Esponenziale (EMA) e l'indice di Gamma Vero Medio (ATR) per identificare opportunità di trading. Inoltre, può utilizzare le candele Heikin Ashi per migliorare la precisione dei segnali. Lascia una recensione dopo l'acquisto e ricevi un regalo bon
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicatori
VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Caratteristiche principali: Segnale di ingresso accurato senza rendering! Una volta che il segnale appare, rimane rilevante. Questa è una differenza importante rispetto agli indicatori di ridisegno, che forniscono un segnale e poi lo modificano, con conseguente potenziale perdita dei fondi depositati. Ora puoi entrare nel mercato con maggiore probabilità e precisione. C'è anche la possibilità di colorare le candele
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Indicatori
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   è un trend unico 10 in 1 che segue un indicatore multi-timeframe al   100% non ridipinto   che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti:   forex ,   materie prime ,   criptovalute ,   indici ,   azioni .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  determinerà la tendenza attuale nelle sue fasi iniziali, raccogliendo informazioni e dati da un massimo di 10 indicatori standard, che sono: Indice di movimento direzionale medio (ADX) Indice del canale delle materie prime (CCI
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Indicatori
Zone di inversione - livelli / Zone attive di un attore importante ISTRUZIONI RUS   /   ISTRUZIONI   ENG   /   Versione MT4 OGNI ACQUIRENTE DI QUESTO INDICATORE       OTTIENI ANCHE   GRATUITAMENTE   : 3 mesi       accesso ai segnali di trading dal servizio       SUPER SEGNALI       — punti di ingresso già pronti secondo l'algoritmo TPSproSYSTEM. 3 mesi       accesso a materiali di formazione con aggiornamenti regolari: immersione nella strategia e nella crescita professionale. Assistenza 24 ore
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Indicatori
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicatori
L'indicatore Berma Bands (BBs) è uno strumento prezioso per i trader che cercano di identificare e capitalizzare i trend di mercato. Analizzando la relazione tra il prezzo e le BBs, i trader possono discernere se un mercato è in una fase di trend o di range. Visita il [ Berma Home Blog ] per saperne di più. Le Berma Bands sono composte da tre linee distinte: la Upper Berma Band, la Middle Berma Band e la Lower Berma Band. Queste linee sono tracciate attorno al prezzo, creando una rappresentazion
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.81 (21)
Indicatori
Support And Resistance Screener è in un indicatore di livello per MetaTrader che fornisce più strumenti all'interno di un indicatore. Gli strumenti disponibili sono: 1. Screener della struttura del mercato. 2. Zona di ritiro rialzista. 3. Zona di ritiro ribassista. 4. Punti pivot giornalieri 5. Punti pivot settimanali 6. Punti pivot mensili 7. Forte supporto e resistenza basati sul modello e sul volume armonici. 8. Zone a livello di banca. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: il supporto HV e l'indicatore
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (16)
Indicatori
Ecco   Quantum TrendPulse   , lo strumento di trading definitivo che combina la potenza di   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stocastico   in un unico indicatore completo per massimizzare il tuo potenziale di trading. Progettato per i trader che cercano precisione ed efficienza, questo indicatore ti aiuta a identificare con sicurezza le tendenze di mercato, i cambiamenti di momentum e i punti di entrata e uscita ottimali. Caratteristiche principali: Integrazione SuperTrend:   segui facilmente l'andame
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (20)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sott
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Italo Arrows Indicator MT5
Italo Santana Gomes
Indicatori
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
Risk Killer AI Navigator MT5
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (1)
Indicatori
RiskKILLER_AI Navigator è un Assistente di Direzione di Mercato e Strategia Multi-timeframe basato sull'IA. La performance nel trading consiste nel comprendere il mercato come fanno i professionisti. Questo è esattamente ciò che offre il RiskKILLER_AI Navigator : Ottieni insight di livello istituzionale con analisi di trend, sentiment e macro driven dall'IA esterna a MQL5 , personalizzata per il tuo stile di trading. Dopo l'acquisto, per ottenere il Manuale Utente: 1. pubblica un commento per ri
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicatori
L’indicatore ACB Breakout Arrows fornisce un segnale di ingresso fondamentale nel mercato rilevando uno specifico pattern di breakout. L’indicatore analizza costantemente il grafico per individuare un momentum stabile in una direzione e fornisce un segnale preciso subito prima del movimento principale. Ottieni lo scanner multi-simbolo e multi-timeframe da qui - Scanner per ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 Caratteristiche principali I livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit sono forniti automaticamente dall’
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicatori
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Indicatori
FX Levels: Supporti e Resistenze di Precisione Eccezionale per Tutti i Mercati Panoramica Rapida Cercate un modo affidabile per individuare livelli di supporto e resistenza in ogni mercato—coppie di valute, indici, azioni o materie prime? FX Levels fonde il metodo tradizionale “Lighthouse” con un approccio dinamico all’avanguardia, offrendo una precisione quasi universale. Basato sulla nostra esperienza reale con i broker e su aggiornamenti automatici giornalieri più quelli in tempo reale, FX
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicatori
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Weltrade Spike Sentinel
Batsirayi L Marango
5 (1)
Indicatori
Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
Gold Position Box Signals Pro
Tahir Mehmood
Indicatori
Gold Position Box Signals Pro v3.1 – Indicatore Tecnico Multitemporale per XAUUSD Panoramica Gold Position Box Signals Pro v3.1 è un indicatore personalizzato per MetaTrader 5 progettato per il trading di XAUUSD. Combina incroci di medie mobili, livelli di stop loss/take profit basati sulla volatilità, visualizzazione delle posizioni e analisi delle tendenze multitemporali. Lo strumento aiuta i trader a individuare possibili ingressi e a gestire le operazioni con un chiaro display grafico. Fu
Altri dall’autore
All in one smart Smc indicator Ict mmxm
Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
Indicatori
Features List 1: FVG->iFVG Order Block High Transaction Line (Personal strategy) Premium Discount 50% and 61% Previous day high low Previous week high low Candle end countdown Feature List 2 : (Implemented based on feedback from community groups) trend identification Hide FVG, Order Block, Large Transaction line below 50% equilibrium. Hide all/Individual texts/features FUTURE Feature List (Will be implemented only if at least 5 people request for it.) Asia, London, NY lq zones (Implemented) Def
Next Big Thing SMC based trend EA mt5
Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
Experts
EURUSD EA tested over 25 years from 2000 till today Pure price + time + quant mathematics. Please make " Enable Auto-algo selection based on broker " this flag to true before you test. You will not find a single EA on this platform that has been tested for such big data, all EAs here are martingales that fails no matter what and when they fail you lose it all. Message me if you need any help or if you are not able to regenerate the same results. Indicator setting :  Make sure you have enabled th
Previous day week high low Mt5
Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
Indicatori
Its an indicator that will show you Previous day high Previous day low Previous week high Previous week low You can set how many days of history you would like to see for previous day high low and previous week high low Currently 30 days of PDH/L will be marked 4 weeks of PWH/L will be marked You can change it from indicator settings. Dates are shown at marking lines to identify which date does that marking belongs to. Thank you :) Always open to feedback and criticism if it helps me provide yo
FREE
Previous day week high low
Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
Indicatori
Its an indicator that will show you Previous day high Previous day low Previous week high Previous week low You can set how many days of history you would like to see for previous day high low and previous week high low Currently 30 days of PDH/L will be marked 4 weeks of PWH/L will be marked You can change it from indicator settings. Dates are shown at marking lines to identify which date does that marking belongs to. Thank you :) Always open to feedback and criticism if it helps me provide yo
FREE
Candle Countdown Timer Custom mt5
Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
Indicatori
This indicator is about candle countdown timer You can change timer color 3 colors can be set for different time range You can set font size, you can set font name If you need anything extra, ping me, I will add that functionality. Thank you :) Always open to feedback and criticism if it helps me provide you more value. - Rahul  My other indicators you may like [I have been trading forex for last 6 years and i publish every indicator that i build for my personal use so everyone can benefit]
FREE
Candle Countdown Timer Custom
Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
Indicatori
This indicator is about candle countdown timer You can change timer color 3 colors can be set for different time range You can set font size, you can set font name If you need anything extra, ping me, I will add that functionality. Thank you :) Always open to feedback and criticism if it helps me provide you more value. - Rahul  My other indicators you may like [I have been trading forex for last 6 years and i publish every indicator that i build for my personal use so everyone can benefit]
FREE
Zone with Alerts with Trend identification
Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
Indicatori
Supply demand zone with added Alerting system. Why this supply demand indicator is different? Zones are not traditional zones. these are KIRI zones. these are high probability zones where market reacts no matter how much. Most people including me have been missed out of trade because we somehow got distracted. no worries, i have added an alert to our zones now. (Metatrader doesn't show alerts in strategy tester) Most people dont know when to enter the market when it comes to zone based trading.
Way of the Turtle with AI trained module
Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
Indicatori
3 Trading Strategies to Exploit Market Structure (Without Overcomplicating It) Trading isn’t about predicting the future—it’s about spotting patterns, managing risk, and acting when odds favor you. Below are two timeless strategies (and one hybrid) that align with how markets   actually   move, not how we wish they would. Some of the strategies you can trade with the indicator [ Note] Higher timeframe should be 15x of the lower timeframe, for eg. htf 15min, ltf 1min. 1. The Breakout Trap: Trad
Perfect Structure V3 with ICT Rules
Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
Indicatori
Here is the V3 of perfect market structure. Whats new? Coded based on ICT rules. No more trend confusions...-- Added labels to show current trend No more timeframe juggling and missing out important points, -- Now You can add indicator multiple times to mark multi timeframe market  structure on the same chart window( 1D market structure on 4H or may be 4H market  structure on 15 min timeframe and more.....) No more waiting in large range as sometimes market makes huge ranges and starts making im
Next Big Thing SMC based trend EA
Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
Experts
EURUSD EA tested over 25 years from 2000 till today Pure price + time + quant mathematics. Please make " Enable Auto-algo selection based on broker " this flag to true before you test. You will not find a single EA on this platform that has been tested for such big data, all EAs here are martingales that fails no matter what and when they fail you lose it all. Message me if you need any help or if you are not able to regenerate the same results. Indicator setting :  Make sure you have enabled t
Bricks Trend following Zones
Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
Indicatori
Zone + Trend Reversal System There are many many situations you may want to use this indicator and you may not want to. Please refer the doc attached in the comment section for complete guidance. Check comments for manual. Keep in mind, Once you make the purchase please reach out to me when you are in the testing phase so i could answer your queries when you are stuck and confused because most of the time we fail because we keep going in a wrong direction without asking for the help. Read the m
Smt correlation pair divergence ict mmxm
Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
Indicatori
Pair correlation divergence. Define your pair in indicator setting with this format : SYMBOL1:SYMBOL2,SYMBOL3:SYMBOL4 Already Defined Symbols : EURUSD:GBPUSD,AUDUSD:NZDUSD,USDCHF:EURUSD,USDCAD:Crude,XAUUSD:AUDUSD Symbol name should match the exact case as you see it in left panel where all symbols are listed. (Indicator will not work on strategy tester, strategy tester fail to load different symbols data internally, watch video for functional usage) CAUTION   : If you drag any symbol on screen
Asia London New York Session Kill Zone
Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
Indicatori
Session Kill zones with panel for quick changes. Asia Killzone London Killzone New York Killzone London Close Killzone In this indicator GMT+2 timings are used that are most common among many brokers. read the image attached in the screenshots to know more about sessions adjustments Session timings can be changed according to your broker timings and day light savings. Thank you :) Always open to feedback and criticism if it helps me provide you more value. - Rahul  My other indicators you may l
Smart Smc Mmxm based Buy Sell Signals
Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
Indicatori
First SMC based (working) buy sell signal indicator Indicator will only draw NEW signals, To back test, use strategy tester.  MESSAGE me for BONUS.  This indicator is one of my best development. I struggled with implementing my method for a long time but finally i was able to automate my entries. We are still not there yet as my exists and sl's are dynamic. as soon as i figure dynamic sls and exists implementation, I will push the update. I might increase the cost exponentially.  This indicator
Way of the Turtle with AI trained module Mt5
Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
Indicatori
3 Trading Strategies to Exploit Market Structure (Without Overcomplicating It) Trading isn’t about predicting the future—it’s about spotting patterns, managing risk, and acting when odds favor you. Below are two timeless strategies (and one hybrid) that align with how markets   actually   move, not how we wish they would. Some of the strategies you can trade with the indicator [ Note] Higher timeframe should be 15x of the lower timeframe, for eg. htf 15min, ltf 1min. 1.  The Breakout Trap: Trad
Smt correlation pair divergence ict mmxm mt5
Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
Indicatori
Pair correlation divergence. Define your pair in indicator setting with this format : SYMBOL1:SYMBOL2,SYMBOL3:SYMBOL4 Already Defined Symbols : EURUSD:GBPUSD,AUDUSD:NZDUSD,USDCHF:EURUSD,USDCAD:Crude,XAUUSD:AUDUSD Symbol name should match the exact case as you see it in left panel where all symbols are listed. CAUTION  : If you drag any symbol on screen and indicator doesn't paint(live mode, not strategy tester) then just  Right click-> indicators list-> select divergence indicator-> edit-> ok-
All in one smart Smc indicator Ict mmxm Mt5
Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
Indicatori
Features List 1: FVG->iFVG Order Block High Transaction Line (Personal strategy) Premium Discount 50% and 61% Previous day high low Previous week high low Candle end countdown Feature List 2 : (Implemented based on feedback from community groups) trend identification Hide FVG, Order Block, Large Transaction line below 50% equilibrium. Hide all/Individual texts/features FUTURE Feature List (Will be implemented only if at least 5 people request for it.) Asia, London, NY lq zones (Implemented) Def
Asia London New York Session Kill Zone Mt5
Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
Indicatori
Session Kill zones with panel for quick changes. Asia Killzone London Killzone New York Killzone London Close Killzone In this indicator GMT+2 timings are used that are most common among many brokers. read the image attached in the screenshots to know more about sessions adjustments Session timings can be changed according to your broker timings and day light savings. Thank you :) Always open to feedback and criticism if it helps me provide you more value. - Rahul  My other indicators you may l
Smart Smc Mmxm based Buy Sell Signals mt5
Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
Indicatori
First SMC based (working) buy sell signal indicator Indicator will only draw NEW signals, To back test, use strategy tester.  MESSAGE me for BONUS.  This indicator is one of my best development. I struggled with implementing my method for a long time but finally i was able to automate my entries. We are still not there yet as my exists and sl's are dynamic. as soon as i figure dynamic sls and exists implementation, I will push the update. I might increase the cost exponentially.  This indicator
Expert Grade SMC Markings
Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
Indicatori
Most SMC trades are painfully stressed because, They miss out on trades because there is a lot to mark and they keep forgetting important markings. They back-test a method correctly because back testing is done in one go, they later fail in forward test because they unconsciously change how levels were marked during testing phase. When they don't find a level, they think they are missing something and then mark a wrong level thinking its the right one. Be focused on trading, not marking, because
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione