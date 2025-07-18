Perfect Structure V2 Mt5

V2 of the Perfect structure.



What's Inherited from v1?



This is the finest structure marking you will ever find in any market. Indicator is coded considering the actual structure any trader would use. Indicator is coded based on actual candle breaks and not coded based on any pivot or predefined values or specific number of candles high and low. Please check out the screenshot.

What's new in V2?

AI based approach for High accuracy by calculating maximum bars with rapid switch algorithm. Dual timeframe. add indicators two times (select different timeframes in the setting of both indicators for higher and lower timeframe precision). Set which timeframe data you want to see. you can see 4h swings on any other timeframe (like 1h, 15m, 5m, ......). You can hide labels, lines, convert arrows to dots for clear vision once you get settled with the indicator. ALERTS





Thank you :) Always open to feedback and criticism if it helps me provide you more value.

(I have been trading forex for last 6 years and i publish every indicator that i build for my personal use so everyone can benefit)



- Rahul



