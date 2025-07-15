ZenScalp Pro PriceAction MT5
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- El Mehdi Oulkouch
- Sürüm: 2.9
- Güncellendi: 15 Temmuz 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
ZenScalp Pro – M1 Price Action Scalping EA
ZenScalp Pro is an Expert Advisor developed for traders who prefer a structured, rule-based approach trading on the M1 timeframe. It operates using price action principles to identify potential trend continuation opportunities under specific market conditions.
Key Features:
-
Trades only when predefined technical conditions are met, aiming to avoid unfavorable market scenarios.
-
Calculates position size dynamically based on user-defined risk parameters, supporting both fixed and variable risk approaches.
-
Limits trading to a single position per direction at any given time to help manage exposure and risk.
-
Includes several trade management options:
-
Partial closing of positions.
-
Ability to adjust stop-loss to breakeven.
-
Trailing stop functionality to secure potential gains.
-
-
Offers filters for spread and slippage to improve execution consistency.
-
Allows customization of trading hours to align with individual trading schedules or preferred market sessions.
Usage Guidelines
-
Timeframe: M1
-
Instruments: Primarily precious metals and major Yen pairs
-
Account Type: ICMARKETS standard accounts are recommended
-
Minimum Account Balance: $200/300$ or higher
-
BTCUSD Spread Filter: 500 points; default settings for other instruments
Important Notes
-
Avoid running the EA on unsupported symbols without proper customization.
-
ZenScalp Pro does not use martingale or grid strategies and focuses strictly on price action and risk management methods.
-
This software is a trading tool and should be used with appropriate risk management