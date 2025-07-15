ZenScalp Pro PriceAction MT5

ZenScalp Pro – M1 Price Action Scalping EA

ZenScalp Pro is an Expert Advisor developed for traders who prefer a structured, rule-based approach trading on the M1 timeframe. It operates using price action principles to identify potential trend continuation opportunities under specific market conditions.

Key Features:

  • Trades only when predefined technical conditions are met, aiming to avoid unfavorable market scenarios.

  • Calculates position size dynamically based on user-defined risk parameters, supporting both fixed and variable risk approaches.

  • Limits trading to a single position per direction at any given time to help manage exposure and risk.

  • Includes several trade management options:

    • Partial closing of positions.

    • Ability to adjust stop-loss to breakeven.

    • Trailing stop functionality to secure potential gains.

  • Offers filters for spread and slippage to improve execution consistency.

  • Allows customization of trading hours to align with individual trading schedules or preferred market sessions.

Usage Guidelines

  • Timeframe: M1

  • Instruments: Primarily precious metals and major Yen pairs

  • Account Type: ICMARKETS standard accounts are recommended

  • Minimum Account Balance: $200/300$ or higher

  • BTCUSD Spread Filter: 500 points; default settings for other instruments

Important Notes

  • Avoid running the EA on unsupported symbols without proper customization.

  • ZenScalp Pro does not use martingale or grid strategies and focuses strictly on price action and risk management methods.

  • This software is a trading tool and should be used with appropriate risk management 

Trade with clear rules and discipline using ZenScalp Pro, a tool designed to support your price action scalping approach.


