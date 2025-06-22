MagicCrossOverEA

MagicCrossOverEA – Smarter Trend Trading with Powerful Control

MagicCrossOverEA is a fully automated trading system built on the time-tested 2 Moving Average crossover strategy, reimagined with modern smart features for today’s markets. Designed for traders who demand both precision and flexibility, this EA intelligently detects trend shifts, confirms entries using higher timeframe filters, and enhances accuracy with optional pullback validation.

This is more than just a crossover bot—it’s a complete, adaptable trading solution.

Use Invisible Stop Loss and Take Profit for stealth protection from broker-side manipulation.

Core Strategy: Moving Average Cross with Smart Filters

MagicCrossOverEA uses a combination of fast and slow moving averages to identify Buy and Sell signals.

  • When the fast MA crosses above the slow MA, it signals a bullish opportunity (Buy).

  • When it crosses below, it indicates a bearish move (Sell).

To further improve signal quality, an optional Pullback Filter can be enabled. This ensures trades are only entered after price retraces to a key zone, reducing false signals and improving entry timing.

Smart Dashboard & On-Chart Signal Display

Stay informed in real time with MagicCrossOverEA’s built-in Smart Dashboard.
It shows:

  • Live trade stats

  • Current signal (Buy/Sell/None)

  • Session activity

  • Input parameters

It also displays the signal status directly as a comment on the chart—so you always know exactly what the EA is doing without cluttering your screen.

All Features Fully Customizable via Input Settings

MagicCrossOverEA puts you in control. Every core feature is configurable:

  • Fast & Slow MA (period, type, price)

  • Pullback filter (on/off)

  • Time range filter (active trading hours)

  • Higher timeframe confirmation (trend alignment)

  • Profit Target and Trailing Stop

  • Invisible SL/TP for stealth protection

  • Magic Number (for multi-EA use)

  • Lot sizing and max trade limits

Whether you're scalping on M5 or swing trading on H1, this EA adapts to your trading style.

Built-in Smart Exit – Close Trades on Signal Change

One of MagicCrossOverEA’s standout features is the automatic trade closure on signal reversal.
If the EA detects a trend change:

  • It immediately closes open trades in the opposite direction

  • Helps secure profits

  • Minimizes drawdown during high-volatility reversals

This acts as a smart internal trade manager, keeping you on the right side of the market at all times.

Smart Risk & Reward Management

  • Profit Target – Set and forget take-profit levels

  • Trailing Stop – Secure profits as price moves in your favor

  • Invisible SL/TP – Hide stop and target levels from your broker

  • Time Filter – Restrict trades to specific hours (e.g., London–New York session)

  • Higher Timeframe Filter – Only trade with trend confirmation from larger timeframes

MagicCrossOverEA blends strategic entries with intelligent exits, all in one professional-grade EA.

Key Features at a Glance:

  •  Classic 2 MA Crossover Strategy

  •  Optional Pullback Confirmation

  •  Visual Signal Display on Chart

  •  Smart, Lightweight Dashboard

  •  Higher Timeframe Trend Confirmation

  • Time-Filtered Trading Sessions

  •  Trailing Stop & Profit Target

  •  Invisible Stop Loss and Take Profit

  •  Auto-Close on Trend Reversal

  • Full Control Through Inputs

  •  Clean, Efficient Code for Fast Execution

Who Should Use MagicCrossOverEA?

This EA is ideal for:

  • Traders who follow trend-based strategies

  • Users seeking flexible automation with visual feedback

  • Scalpers (M5–M15) and intraday traders (M30–H1)

  • Anyone looking for a reliable, smart, and adjustable MA-based EA

MagicCrossOverEA combines the best of classic trend-following with smart modern features.
From precision entries to adaptive exits, it’s your complete trading companion.

Let MagicCrossOverEA handle the execution. You focus on results.


