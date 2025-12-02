Multipair Forex EA

This EA trades the top Forex pairs using a structured intraday strategy. It checks market conditions before placing trades and uses technical filters to avoid bad entries. It targets steady daily profit while managing risk on every position. The EA can trade Multipairs at once. It supports manual overrides and includes stop-loss, take-profit, and trailing-stop functions.

Key Features: Trades XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, GBPJPY and other pairs. Avoids major news periods. Risks 5–10% or based on prefer percentage of account balance per trade. Maintains a controlled entry system to improve the win rate. Uses fixed or dynamic lot sizing (no grid, no martingale). Includes SL, TP, and trailing stop options. Supports manual trade management.

Recommended: Use Suited for intraday traders looking for structured entries and stable risk control across major pairs.

Inputs:

Any time frame

Lot size or risk percentage

Trading hours

Stop-loss and take-profit

Trailing stop settings

Manual override options

