BreakThrust Pro EA

5

Introducing [ BreakThrust Pro EA] – The Ultimate Breakout Strategy EA for Forex Traders!

Are you looking for a powerful and reliable Expert Advisor that focuses on precision and control, without the high risks of martingale, hedging, or grid strategies? Look no further!

BreakThrust Pro is designed with a robust Breakout Strategy, capturing market momentum at the right moment while minimizing risk. Our EA controls Stop Loss and Take Profit levels in every trade, ensuring calculated and consistent results.

Key Features:

  • No Martingale, No Hedging, No Grid – Trade with confidence knowing that your risk is managed responsibly without high-risk strategies.
  • Advanced Breakout Detection – Enter trades at key market levels and ride the trends with maximum efficiency.
  • Dynamic Stop Loss & Take Profit – Every trade is safeguarded with automated risk control.
  • News Filter – Avoid volatile market conditions by skipping trades during major news releases.
  • Bank Holiday Filter – Stay out of the market on low-liquidity days, like bank holidays, for safer trading.
  • Easy to Use – Perfect for both novice and experienced traders with user-friendly settings.

  • Trade Management System - Includes Break-Even, Trailing Stop based on ATR or price percentage, and a feature to close all profitable trades before high-impact news events.

  • High Timeframe Trend Bias - Optional feature to filter trades using higher timeframe trend direction for improved accuracy.

Why Trade with BreakThrust Pro EA?

No Risky Strategy, Low Drawdown 
Adapt to market changes in real time without the high risks of martingale, hedging, or grid strategies?

Custom Money Management
Control your risk with flexible settings tailored to your trading style. Whether you're conservative or aggressive, BreakThrust Pro EA adapts to you.

Proven Performance
Backed by 10 months of live trading success.

Ready to level up your gold trading? Choose BreakThrust Pro EA—where smart automation meets real results.


Let BreakThrust Pro do the hard work for you. Enjoy stress-free trading with an intelligent breakout strategy that puts safety first.

Start trading smarter today with BreakThrust Pro – The safer way to capture market breakouts!

Forex Pair : USDJPY, Gold
Timeframe : 1 min - 5 min
min Deposit : 100 USD for USDJPY

Real Signal without any Marketing Trick => Click!!!!


The UJ set file is attached in the comments.

Limited-Time Offer: BreakThrust Pro for $299 (Regularly $499)

Take advantage of this exclusive deal—get the BreakThrust Pro for just $299, a significant discount from its regular price of $499. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own the BreakThrust Pro at a fraction of the cost.

Hurry, this offer won’t last long! Secure your copy today and start maximizing your trading potential with the BreakThrust Pro.


İncelemeler 1
Cryptss Co
33
Cryptss Co 2025.06.13 17:50 
 

The strategy and BT seem to be reliable so far. It is a breakout strategy with TP and SL and the author does not seem to use cheating.

And the author is committed to improving the system and is very accessible.

