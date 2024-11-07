First Dawn

The First Dawn indicator uses a unique mechanism to search and plot signals.
This keeps searching for signals, making it a great indicator for scaping and identification of changes in direction, swing trading and trend trading.
The  First Dawn  helps you get early signals. The backtest gives the true picture of how the indicator works with real/demo accounts.

Although this is a tiny indicator it is packed with advantageous settings that will help you whether you desire to:

  • Snap the Peaks and Bottoms/toughs
  • Enter early when the trend beginning 
  • Take advantage of retracements
  • Identify swing trades

The introductory price is $50. The next price will be $85 after the first 10 purchases.

MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/126244

Adjust the sensitivity by adjusting the Zigzag and Rsi.
2. The search index is also vital, keep is small to get more signals (But must be above 5).
3. Use Trend Filter:  You can filter the arrows based on the MA values to display arrows based on the trend.

4. Trade Mode: You can select the different modes here. They each display different arrows based on the internal logic.
The Sweet Overflow works best without the filter.
The Trickle has more arrows and is best used with the filter compared to the Sweet Flow.
The Flood Gates has many arrows, but for early detection. I would not use the filter in this case as the trend can start very early, making the filter counterintuitive.


Contact me after the purchase for set files.

Here are some settings used for screenshots: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759746

Happy trading.


PythagoreanPoints
Evgeniy Zhdan
Göstergeler
Yeni bir trendin başlangıcının ERKEN belirlenmesinin göstergesi. Ek olarak, gösterge, trendin küresel yönünü nokta sayısına göre belirler: daha fazla yeşil nokta varsa (parametre küresel trendin hesaplanması) - trend yukarı; daha fazla kırmızı nokta varsa, trend aşağıdır. Gösterge ilk mumda yeniden çizilmez. Gösterge, bağımsız bir ticaret sistemi olarak ve diğer herhangi bir ticaret sistemine ek olarak kullanılabilir. Gösterge, herhangi bir ticaret enstrümanında ve herhangi bir zaman dilimin
Mystic Arrow
Svyatoslav Kucher
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Mystic Arrow - уникальный авторский индикатор, отображающий сигналы в направлении основной тенденции, и против нее. Благодаря разнообразию настроек и фильтров индикатор можно настроить под свой стиль торговли. Mystic Arrow  подходит для любого таймфрейма, валютной пары. Сигналы индикатора не пропадают ни при каких условиях. Отличительной особенностью является возможность настроить сигналы индикатора отдельно для тенденции и против нее. Имеет в качестве отключаемого фильтра показания ценового кан
Scanner and Dashboard for MFI
Elmira Memish
Göstergeler
Scanner and Dashboard for Money Flow Index for MT4 The Money Flow Index (MFI) is a technical oscillator that uses price and volume data for identifying overbought or oversold signals in an asset. It can also be used to spot divergences which warn of a trend change in price. The oscillator moves between 0 and 100. Advantages of the Scanner: - Full Alert Options. - Multi Timefrare  - Works for all instruments including Currencies, Indices, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies and Stocks. - Fully customis
Nice Stable Arrow
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Göstergeler
Nice Stable Arrow   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change. Signals are sent at the beginning of new candles.
Super MA Trend
Harun Celik
Göstergeler
Super MA Trend indicator is an indicator designed to find trends. It uses a moving average, a set of candle combinations and High/Low levels to find trends. This indicator is a complete trading system. You can trade with this indicator as you like. Features and Recommendations You can use this indicator on all pairs except for the volatile pairs. It is recommended to use it on M15 and over graphics. The most important element in this indicator are alerts. Do not open orders unless you receive a
King of Forex Trend Cloud
Elias Mtwenge
Göstergeler
The King of Forex Trend Cloud Indicator is a trend following indicator based on moving averages. The Indicator is meant to Capture both the beginning and the end of a trend. This indicator can be used to predict both short and long terms market trends.  The king of Forex Trend Cloud if paired together with the King of Forex Trend Indicator can give a broad picture in market analysis and forecasts. I have attached images for both the  The king of Forex Trend Cloud on its own and  The king of Fore
Trend Scanner MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
Göstergeler
Trend Scanner is a trend indicator that helps to determine the current and forecast market direction using an advanced algorithm. Thanks to flexible alert settings, the indicator will promptly warn you about a trend reversal. The indicator is intuitive and easy to use, and will be an excellent filter in your trending trading strategies. The lines of this indicator are also an excellent dynamic level for stop loss, and is used as one of the types of trailing stop in Trading Panel . To fine-tune t
SFT Local Trend Signal
Artem Kuzmin
Göstergeler
Arrow indicator, to determine adjustments and local trends The arrow appears on the current bar and after closing the bar will not disappear. Allows you to enter the transaction at the very beginning of the movement Thanks to the flexible settings you can use on any currency pairs, metals and cryptocurrency Can be used when working with binary options Distinctive features Does not redraw. Additional parameters for fine tuning. Works on all timeframes and symbols. Suitable for trading curren
Mr Beast MIN Max indicator
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Göstergeler
Asesor Experto "MR BEAST MIN MAX Price Extremes Master": Potencia tu Trading con Precisión en Mínimos y Máximos El asesor experto "Price Extremes Master" redefine la toma de decisiones en el trading al basarse en los precios mínimos y máximos del mercado. Este innovador asesor utiliza algoritmos avanzados para identificar oportunidades estratégicas en los puntos extremos de precios, permitiendo a los traders capitalizar las fluctuaciones del mercado de manera eficaz. Características Destacadas:
ADX Pointer
Dominik Mandok
Göstergeler
ADX Pointer is an indicator which is based on "Average Directional Index" and draws three numbers in chart window depending on the value of ADX. In ADX Pointer you can set "ADX_Period" which is of course period of Average Directional Index and you can also set 3 levels. When ADX value exceed first level ("ADX_Level1") in chart window appears number "1", when ADX exceed second level ("ADX_Level2") appears "2" and when ADX exceed third level ("ADX_Level3") appears "3". Simple. ADX Pointer works on
Search for Reversal
Andriy Sydoruk
Göstergeler
The Search for Reversal trend indicator can be used both for pipsing on small periods and for long-term trading. Indicator showing signals for entry. Displays both entry points and the trend itself. Shows statistically calculated times to enter the market with arrows. Using the indicator, you can optimally distribute the risk coefficient. Uses all one parameter for settings. When choosing a parameter, it is necessary to visually resemble so that the corresponding graph has an excellent project
LimeBar Candles
Deliman Emil Aurel
Göstergeler
Colored candlesticks showing the trend. Based on the price action, it shows the trend and the possible moment of reversal. No settings required. You can change the colors according to your preference. Red and green show a trend beginning. The other two colors indicate a withdrawal or a contratrend. The indicator is used with resistance or support analysis. Make sure you use SL and TP, according to the price action.
Global Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Göstergeler
Global Trend Indicator, shows the signals for entry. Displays both entry points and the trend itself. Shows statistically calculated moments for entering the market with arrows. When using the indicator, the risk factor can be optimally distributed. Settings: Uses all one parameter for settings. Choosing a parameter, it is necessary to visually resemble it so that the appropriate graph has a projection of extremes. Parameters: Length - the number of bars for calculating the indicator. Use
