Smart Trade Copier MT5

is a high-performance trade copying solution designed for fast, accurate, and reliable synchronization between multiple MT4/5 platforms. It supports both

terminal copying and

replication, making it suitable for professional traders, prop firms, money managers, and signal providers. The system delivers near-instant execution with advanced filtering, risk control, and flexible lot management, while maintaining stability across different environments.

, Smart Trade Copier allows you to focus on trading a single Master account while automatically handling execution across all connected accounts, ensuring consistency, efficiency, and full control without manual intervention.

MT4 Version - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135634/ Join To Learn Market Depth - https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx



Features

Copy trades between MT4 and MT5 terminals

Supports Local and VPS environments

MT4 ↔ MT4, MT5 ↔ MT5, MT4 ↔ MT5, MT5 ↔ MT4

Local → Local, Local → VPS, VPS → Local, VPS → VPS

Supports market and pending orders

Copies open, modify, and close actions

Multiple Slaves can follow one Master

Symbol mapping and suffix support

Reverse trade direction option

Built-in dashboard for monitoring

Integrated order panel for manual execution

Multiple lot sizing and risk modes

Does not affect trades from other EAs

Dashboard & Monitoring Built-in smart dashboard displayed on the chart

Clearly shows Master or Slave account role

Displays Local or VPS mode in real time

Shows selected lot type / risk mode

Visual status for copier connection and activity

Easy monitoring without opening external panels Manual Trading & Order Panel Integrated order panel for manual trade execution

Open instant Buy and Sell market orders

Place Pending Buy and Pending Sell orders

Supports custom lot sizes for manual trades

One-click trading directly from the chart

Works independently from copied trades



Inputs

Mode – Master / Slave

Environment – Local or VPS

Master ID – Master account number (Slave mode)

Pending Orders – Allow or block

Trade Filter – Buy/Sell, magic number, comment

Reverse Trades – Enable/disable

Symbol Mapping – Broker symbol compatibility

Lot Mode – Fixed, multiplier, balance, or risk %

Slippage – Maximum allowed (points)

Execution Delay – Custom delay (ms)

Server URL – Synchronization server (do not modify)

Setup

Tools → Options → Expert Advisors Enable Allow WebRequest for listed URLs Add: https://tcopier.suvashishfx.com/ Attach EA and select Master or Slave mode Same machine: use Local → Local Local ↔ VPS or VPS ↔ VPS: select VPS mode on both sides

Notes

Execution speed depends on broker and server location

VPS recommended for best stability

One instance per terminal