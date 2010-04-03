Smart Trade Copier MT5

Smart Trade Copier is a high-performance trade copying solution designed for fast, accurate, and reliable synchronization between multiple MT4/5 platforms. It supports both local terminal copying and VPS/cloud-based trade replication, making it suitable for professional traders, prop firms, money managers, and signal providers. The system delivers near-instant execution with advanced filtering, risk control, and flexible lot management, while maintaining stability across different environments. When managing multiple trading accounts, Smart Trade Copier allows you to focus on trading a single Master account while automatically handling execution across all connected accounts, ensuring consistency, efficiency, and full control without manual intervention.

MT4 Version - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135634/

Join To Learn Market Depth - https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx

Features

  • Copy trades between MT4 and MT5 terminals

  • Supports Local and VPS environments

  • MT4 ↔ MT4, MT5 ↔ MT5, MT4 ↔ MT5, MT5 ↔ MT4

  • Local → Local, Local → VPS, VPS → Local, VPS → VPS

  • Supports market and pending orders

  • Copies open, modify, and close actions

  • Multiple Slaves can follow one Master

  • Symbol mapping and suffix support

  • Reverse trade direction option

  • Built-in dashboard for monitoring

  • Integrated order panel for manual execution

  • Multiple lot sizing and risk modes

  • Does not affect trades from other EAs

    Dashboard & Monitoring

    • Built-in smart dashboard displayed on the chart

    • Clearly shows Master or Slave account role

    • Displays Local or VPS mode in real time

    • Shows selected lot type / risk mode

    • Visual status for copier connection and activity

    • Easy monitoring without opening external panels

    Manual Trading & Order Panel

    • Integrated order panel for manual trade execution

    • Open instant Buy and Sell market orders

    • Place Pending Buy and Pending Sell orders

    • Supports custom lot sizes for manual trades

    • One-click trading directly from the chart

    • Works independently from copied trades


    Inputs

    • Mode – Master / Slave

    • Environment – Local or VPS

    • Master ID – Master account number (Slave mode)

    • Pending Orders – Allow or block

    • Trade Filter – Buy/Sell, magic number, comment

    • Reverse Trades – Enable/disable

    • Symbol Mapping – Broker symbol compatibility

    • Lot Mode – Fixed, multiplier, balance, or risk %

    • Slippage – Maximum allowed (points)

    • Execution Delay – Custom delay (ms)

    • Server URL – Synchronization server (do not modify)

    Setup

    1. Tools → Options → Expert Advisors

    2. Enable Allow WebRequest for listed URLs

    3. Add: https://tcopier.suvashishfx.com/

    4. Attach EA and select Master or Slave mode

    5. Same machine: use Local → Local

    6. Local ↔ VPS or VPS ↔ VPS: select VPS mode on both sides

    Notes

    • Execution speed depends on broker and server location

    • VPS recommended for best stability

    • One instance per terminal

    If you have any questions, need help with setup, or run into any issues while using Smart Trade Copier, please don’t hesitate to reach out — I’m always here and happy to assist you in getting the most out of your trading experience.

    추천 제품
    RenkoChart EA
    Paulo Henrique Da Silva
    4.6 (5)
    유틸리티
    The RenkoChart tool presents an innovative and highly flexible approach to visualizing market data in MetaTrader 5. This expert creates a custom symbol with Renko bricks directly on the chart, displaying accurate prices at the respective opening date/time for each brick. This feature makes it possible to apply any indicator to the Renko chart. Furthermore, this tool also allows access to historical brick data through native methods in the MQL5 programming language, such as iOpen, iHigh, iLow and
    FREE
    Data Downloader For MT5
    Mounir Cheikh
    유틸리티
    This tool will allow you to export the Historical data (Open, High, Low, Close, Volume) for any financial instrument present in your MetaTrader 5. You can download multiple Symbols and TimeFrames in the same csv file. Also, you can schedule the frequency of download (every 5 minutes, 60 minutes, etc.). No need to open a lot of charts in order to get the last data, the tool will download the data directly. The CSV File will be stored in the folder: \MQL5\Files . How it works Select the Symbols t
    News History Expoter
    Donaldo Sande Angiela
    유틸리티
    This program is designed to download economic calendar news events for a specified country over a selected date range, allowing traders to analyze and incorporate important economic data into their trading strategies. By specifying both a start and end date, as well as a country code, the program retrieves relevant news events within the defined period and exports them to a CSV file for easy review and analysis. This tool helps traders stay informed about scheduled economic events that may impac
    FREE
    Trading Lab Trade Copier Master
    Nasimul Haque Choudhury
    3.67 (3)
    유틸리티
    Copy trades with ease using the MetaTrader5 trade copier - the quickest and easiest way to copy transactions between different MetaTrader 5 accounts! This innovative tool allows you to locally copy trades in any direction and quantity, giving you full control over your investments. Attention!   You need to download the Trade Copier Slave mq5 file as well to run this EA. Download it from here  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/96541 Designed to work on both Windows PC and Windows VPS, this
    FREE
    Boleta TPSL Mini indice Mini Dolar Brasil
    Carlos Ignacio Rincones Pons
    유틸리티
    Boleta de negociação, adiciona automáticamente as ordens Take Profit e Stop Loss quando excutada uma ordem de compra ou venda. Ao apertar as teclas de atalho (A, D, ou TAB), serão inseridas duas linhas de pre-visualização, representando as futuras ordens de take profit (azul) e stop loss (vermelho), as quais irão manter o distanciamento especificado pelo usuário. Ditas ordens só serão adicionadas ao ser executada a ordem inicial. Ao operar a mercado, as ordens pendentes de take profit, e stop lo
    Trade2Telegram
    Strifor (Mauritius) Ltd
    유틸리티
    Trade2Telegram — a plugin for automatic trade notifications from MetaTrader to Telegram. This tool is designed for traders managing capital, running signal channels, or leading educational communities. The plugin copies all trading operations from the terminal and publishes them to a selected Telegram chat, group, or channel. Messages are sent automatically when positions are opened or closed, stop-loss or take-profit levels are changed, pending orders are triggered, or trades are partially clos
    FREE
    Binance Quotes Updater
    Andrey Khatimlianskii
    5 (1)
    유틸리티
    This service is designed to stream online cryptocurrency quotes   from the Binance exchange to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. You will find it perfectly suitable if you want to see the quotes of cryptocurrencies in real time — in the Market watch window and on the MetaTrader 5 charts. After running the service, you will have fully featured and automatically updated  cryptocurrency charts in your MetaTrader 5. You can apply templates, color schemes, technical indicators and any non-trading tools to
    Set TP and SL by Price MT5
    Antonio Franco
    Experts
    가격으로 TP 및 SL 설정 – MT5 자동 주문 수정기 모든 거래에 대해 정확한 TP 및 SL 가격 수준 자동 설정 ️ 모든 통화쌍 및 EA와 호환, 심볼 또는 매직넘버로 필터링 가능 이 EA는 직접 가격 값(예: EURUSD의 1.12345)을 사용하여 거래의 정확한 테이크프로핏(TP)과 스톱로스(SL) 수준을 정의하고 적용합니다. 포인트나 핍 없음. 모든 주문 또는 선택된 심볼/매직넘버에 대해 깔끔하고 정확한 거래 관리가 가능합니다. 주요 기능: 정확한 가격으로 TP 및 SL 즉시 수정 모든 주문, 현재 심볼 또는 특정 매직넘버에 적용 ️ 0을 입력하여 거래의 TP 또는 SL 제거 차트에 연결되면 완전 자동 작동 모든 거래 자산과 호환 적합 대상: 빠른 TP/SL 제어를 원하는 수동 트레이더 기본 종료 로직을 재정의해야 하는 EA 사용자 복잡한 포지션을 관리하는 다중 주문 트레이더 질문이나 제안이 있으신가요?
    RiskGuardian
    Lukas Adamec
    유틸리티
    Risk Guardian — Ultimate Equity & Drawdown Protection Protect your capital. Stay disciplined. Trade smarter. Risk Guardian is a powerful utility that helps traders automatically control daily risk and secure profits based on equity. Designed for MetaTrader 5, it’s lightweight, efficient, and extremely easy to use. Key Features: Daily Drawdown Limit (% based) Absolute Equity Target (e.g., stop trading after reaching 110,200 USD) Auto-close All Positions, Orders & Charts Visual Dashboard on C
    Safety Control MT5 Prop Firm
    Matteo Serpe
    유틸리티
    Safety Control: Your Ultimate Balance Management Solution for Prop Firm Challenges Overview Tired of manually monitoring your trading activities in prop trading challenges? Meet Safety Control, an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that will change the way you trade forever. This proprietary software aims to help you manage your balance effortlessly during prop firm challenges. Features Automated Drawdown Control : Safety Control continuously monitors your account's balance and equity in r
    Indicator Values Panel MT5
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    유틸리티
    Indicator Values Panel – Your Ultimate Indicator Monitoring Solution! Are you tired of constantly switching between indicators to check values? Want a simple, elegant, and real-time solution that puts all key indicator readings in one place? Indicator Values Panel is the ultimate utility for traders who want a clear and concise display of important indicator values – directly on their chart! What is Indicator Values Panel? Indicator Values Panel is a sleek, easy-to-use utility that provides rea
    MT5 To Telegram Pro
    Biswarup Banerjee
    5 (1)
    유틸리티
    MT5 to Telegram Pro/Copier 는 MetaTrader 5용으로 설계된 강력한 전문가 어드바이저로, Telegram 메시징 플랫폼을 통해 실시간 거래 알림과 포괄적인 보고서를 제공하여 트레이딩 경험을 향상시킵니다. 시그널 제공자 및 트레이너에게 이상적인 이 도구는 계정에서 수동으로 또는 다른 EA에 의해 이루어진 거래를 복사하며, 사용자 정의 가능한 알림, 고급 거래 관리, 성과 통찰력을 위한 사용자 친화적인 대시보드를 제공합니다. 트레이딩 로직에 의존하지 않고 구독자와의 커뮤니케이션을 간소화합니다. 참고 : MT4 버전은 여기에서 다운로드할 수 있습니다: MT5 to Telegram Pro/Copier MT4 자세한 문서는 여기에서 확인하세요: 설정 및 입력 가이드 기능: 쉬운 Telegram API 통합: 계정 내 거래 활동 및 드로다운 제한에 대한 즉시 알림을 Telegram 채널로 전송합니다. HTML 이모지 코드 지원: 입력에서 시그널 헤더와 설명을 완전히
    Smart Ruler MT5
    Serhii Shevchuk
    5 (1)
    유틸리티
    This tool is designed to measure the distance between two points on a chart and much more. List of measured values:  Distance in points  Profit (with and without spread)  Time difference  Percentage price change  Slope angle  Number of bars (various variations)  Ratio of distance in points to the reference value Features:  Snap to OHLC prices  Automatic color profile setting based on chart background color  Various types of pointers to choose from  Display of values ​​of selected points on th
    Exact Time
    Boris Sedov
    유틸리티
    Exact Time — detailed time on the seconds chart. The utility shows the opening time of the selected candle. This is necessary when working with seconds charts. For example, it can be used on a seconds chart built using the Seconds Chart utility. Inputs Base corner — the chart corner to which an object Is attached. X distance — the horizontal distance from the chart corner. Y distance — the vertical distance from the chart corner. Text font — font name Font size — font size Color — text color
    FREE
    Trade Manager oneclick control
    Pankaj Kushwaha
    Experts
    ️ Trade Manager oneclick  ( Reverse Trade,  Partial Close,  Breakeven, Close All Running Trade )   control – Smart Manual Trade Control for MT5 Trade Manager oneclick control is a powerful yet lightweight trade management utility built for manual traders who want precise control over their open positions — directly from the MT5 chart. This EA does not open or close trades automatically based on any strategy. It simply provides one-click management tools to handle your running trades efficient
    FREE
    Global Market Sessions Visual Analyzer
    Akhmad Khoirul Anam
    5 (1)
    유틸리티
    Global Market Sessions – Visual Analyzer for MT5 A lightweight MT5 indicator that visually maps Tokyo, London and New York sessions, auto-detects broker timezone & DST, and highlights the best liquidity windows for smarter trading. See the market’s rhythm at a glance. Trade with clarity, precision, and confidence. Overview Global Market Sessions is a powerful yet easy-to-use MT5 indicator that visually displays the world’s major trading sessions (Tokyo, London, New York) directly on your chart
    FREE
    Easy Copier Limited
    Priyanka Dwivedi
    유틸리티
    Easy Copier Limited  is utility tool to copy trade / trade copier form one account (master) to other account (slave) .  It works only with a single forex ( EURUSD ) . You can use this tool as local copier ( Terminals have to be in same PC / VPS ) as well as Remote Copier ( Terminals can be in different PC / VPS ). For remote copy you can use my server or it can be configured to your server . Trades are possible to copy from    MT4 => MT4     MT4 => MT5         MT5 => MT5       MT5 => M
    The Simple Bot
    Subbiah Kumar
    Experts
    The Simple Bot as the name suggests follows a very simple strategy, which guarantees the bot will work in the long run. The EA uses the below simple philosophy to guarantee profits for the user. 1. Odds of success inversely proportional to size of TP. The EA aims to capture just 250 points in GOLD(XAUUSD) when conditions are met.  2.  Avoids over-trading, takes utmost one trade per day 3. Only one trade managed at a time 4.  Robust risk management, every trade is protected with a tight SL Gue
    Get news5
    Aleksander Gladkov
    유틸리티
    Utility for reading news from investing.com To access the site, you need to add WebRequest in the Options terminal menu on the Expert Advisors tab: https://sslecal2.investing.com If reading is successful, a message about writing the file is displayed. The INV_week_this.txt file is written to the MQL5\Files folder of the terminal and is kept up to date, updating data according to its own timer You can attach the utility to any chart with any time frame; just one is enough to support indicators
    Mirror Signals Service
    Isaac Derban
    유틸리티
    Overview Mirror Signals Service EA (Text only)   is a powerful monitoring Expert Advisor that automatically sends   real-time Telegram notifications   for all important trade events on your MetaTrader 5 account. It is engineered specifically for   signal providers ,   trade-copier operators ,   auditors ,   educators , and   professional trading services   that require immediate, detailed, and reliable reporting. Everything from   entries, exits, SL/TP changes, comment changes, trailing sto
    BRiCK Convert4To5 MT5 Free
    Yutaka Yokouchi
    5 (1)
    유틸리티
    * This product was converted using  "BRiCK Convert4To5 MT4 "  based on the MQL4 source file of  "BRiCK Convert4To5 MT4 Free" . "Convert4To5" is a Script that converts MQL4 source files into MQL5 source files. Experts, Indicators, Scripts, and Libraries with extension ".mq4" will be available for MT5. Parameter None. Procedure 1. Open the following folder.     terminal_data_folder\MQL4\Files\ (in the terminal menu select to view "File" - "Open the data directory") 2. Confirm that the BRiCK_Conv
    FREE
    Delta Profile Volume
    Teresinha Moraes Correia
    지표
    기술 설명 – MetaTrader 5용 Delta Profile Delta Profile 은 MetaTrader 5에서 정의된 캔들 범위 내의 거래량 흐름을 세부적으로 분석하기 위해 설계된 지표입니다. 이 도구는 각 가격 수준에서 양의 거래량(상승과 관련) 과 음의 거래량(하락과 관련) 간의 불균형을 구조화하고 시각화합니다. 이를 통해 사용자는 실제로 거래가 집중되는 가격 영역과 시장 불균형이 형성되는 구간을 명확하게 파악할 수 있습니다. 핵심 개념 지표는 가격 레벨 을 인식하고 이를 양의 거래량, 음의 거래량 및 순 델타(양-음 차이)로 분류합니다. 각 가격 레벨은 수평 막대 로 차트에 표시되며, 거래가 집중되는 구간을 직관적으로 보여줍니다. 사용자는 분석할 캔들의 개수 , 가격 반올림 정밀도 , 최대 표시 레벨 수 , 표시 옵션 등을 직접 설정할 수 있습니다. 주요 기능 가격 레벨 매핑 : 사용자가 지정한 자릿수에 맞게 가격을 반올림하여 거래량을 집계합니다. 순 델타 계산 : 양
    Maemamia Scalping Beta
    Erdem Kuyumcu
    Experts
    This strategy is use differences between moving avarages and supported by the RSI. It can be used semi-automated trading systems, hedging, and the pair tradings. In pair tradings ı used this strategy  for a long time to looking for good long and short opportunities. Key Features: Smart Moving Average Spreads : Harness the dual strategy of EMA and SMA to adapt dynamically to market trends, ensuring timely and accurate trade entries. RSI-Based Momentum Analysis : Capitalize on RSI-driven signals
    Platinum Candle for Telegram
    Rennan Lima
    유틸리티
    This robot sends Telegram notifications based on the coloring rules of PLATINUM Candle indicator. Example message for selling assets: [SPX][M15] PLATINUM TO SELL 11:45. Example message for buying assets : [EURUSD][M15] PLATINUM TO BUY 11:45 AM. Before enable Telegram notifications  you need to create a Telegram bot, get the bot API Key and also get your personal Telegram chatId. It's not possible to send messages to groups or channels. You can only send messages to your user chatId. You should
    FREE
    Precision Data Extractor ATR
    Darian Michael Peelar
    유틸리티
    Introducing the  Precision Data Extractor: ATR , an MQL5 utility crafted for traders, analysts and quants who need accurate historical data to build robust datasets. This tool lets you selectively pull historical price and indicator data—  Average True Range  ( ATR )—from  multiple timeframes  and  periods , then stores it in a  CSV  format, making it easy to feed into  machine learning models ,  trading algorithms , or  in-depth market analyses . Compatible with  Forex ,  Stocks , and  Commodit
    Copyist MS MT5
    Aleksei Moshkin
    3.5 (4)
    유틸리티
    Copyist MS — это простой и удобный в использовании торговый копир. Работает как однофайловый советник с переключаемыми режимами работы Master и Slave. Ордера можно копировать из МТ5 в МТ5, из МТ5 в МТ4, из МТ4 в МТ5. Для копирования ордеров в MetaTrader 4 требуется версия советника для MetaTrader 4. Текущая версия советника работает только на ХЕДЖИНГОВЫХ счетах. Параметры Тип работы - выбор режима работы: Master или Slave; Копировать по магическому номеру - копирование торговых ордеров по магич
    Haven Stop Loss Hunter
    Maksim Tarutin
    4 (2)
    지표
    Haven Stop Loss Hunter Indicator 정확한 주요 가격 수준 분석 도구. 가격 움직임을 깊이 이해하고 거래 결정을 개선하려는 트레이더를 위해 설계되었습니다. 다른 제품 ->  여기에서 확인하세요 주요 기능: 중요한 가격 극점을 신속하게 식별 잠재적 돌파(Sweep) 수준 식별 가격이 특정 수준을 돌파하려 하지만 실패하는 순간을 감지하여, 반전 또는 추세 지속 가능성을 신호로 제공합니다. 핵심 가격 포인트의 시각적 표시 시장 구조 분석을 쉽게 하고, 눈에 보이는 데이터를 기반으로 한 의사 결정을 지원합니다. 이 지표는 가격이 주요 수준을 테스트하지만 돌파하지 않는 상황을 식별하는 데 이상적이며, 트레이더에게 중요한 신호를 제공합니다. 유연한 설정 을 통해 각자의 거래 전략에 맞춰 조정할 수 있으며, 모든 금융 상품에서 사용할 수 있습니다.
    FREE
    Lock Bot
    Artem Alekseev
    유틸리티
    This utility is designed to automatically maintain a "locking" position and reopen it when necessary, which is suitable for position maintenance and protection strategies. A simple utility (hereinafter referred to as the bot) that implements a locking strategy with an infinitely reloadable locking trade. How the bot works: - When launched, select a buy or sell order with a specified TP - Set the SL parameter for the locking trade - The bot monitors the distance between the opening price of the f
    NeuroExt
    Dmytryi Voitukhov
    4 (11)
    Experts
    https://t.me/mql5_neuroExt   actual version Signal https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1511461 You can use any tool. The bases will be automatically created at the start of the Learn. If you need to start learning from 0 - just delete the base files. Initial deposit - from 200 ye. Options: DO NOT ATTEMPT TO TEST WITHOUT NEURAL NETWORK TRAINING! it is enough for the balance graph after training to be horizontal. generating a training base is extremely simple.  there is a ready-made training for U
    FREE
    Growth Guard MT5
    Jaron Clegg
    유틸리티
    Growth Guard - Empower Your Portfolio Management Are you managing multiple EAs on MT5 and struggling to stay on top of their performance? Growth Guard is your ultimate monitoring solution, designed to keep a watchful eye on external Expert Advisors (EAs). Seamlessly tracking profit factors, consecutive losses, and other vital metrics, Growth Guard ensures your trading portfolio remains optimized and secure. How It Works The system comprises two components: Growth Guard Indicator – Attach this to
    이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
    Forex Trade Manager MT5
    InvestSoft
    4.97 (583)
    유틸리티
    Trade Manager EA에 오신 것을 환영합니다. 이 도구는 거래를 보다 직관적이고 정확하며 효율적으로 만들기 위해 설계된 궁극적인 리스크 관리 도구 입니다. 단순한 주문 실행 도구가 아닌, 원활한 거래 계획, 포지션 관리 및 리스크 제어를 위한 종합 솔루션입니다. 초보자부터 고급 트레이더, 빠른 실행이 필요한 스캘퍼에 이르기까지 Trade Manager EA는 외환, 지수, 상품, 암호화폐 등 다양한 시장에서 유연성을 제공합니다. Trade Manager EA를 사용하면 복잡한 계산은 이제 과거의 일이 됩니다. 시장을 분석하고 진입, 손절 및 익절 수준을 차트의 수평선으로 표시한 후 리스크를 설정하면, Trade Manager가 이상적인 포지션 크기를 즉시 계산하고 SL 및 TP 값을 실시간으로 표시합니다. 모든 거래가 간편하게 관리됩니다. 주요 기능: 포지션 크기 계산기 : 정의된 리스크에 따라 거래 크기를 즉시 결정합니다. 간단한 거래 계획 : 진입, 손절, 익절을 위한
    TradePanel MT5
    Alfiya Fazylova
    4.86 (148)
    유틸리티
    Trade Panel은 다기능 거래 보조원입니다. 이 애플리케이션에는 수동 거래를 위한 50개 이상의 거래 기능이 포함되어 있으며 대부분의 거래 작업을 자동화할 수 있습니다. 전략 테스터에서는 애플리케이션이 작동하지 않습니다. 구매하기 전에 데모 계정에서 데모 버전을 테스트할 수 있습니다. 데모 버전 여기 . 전체 지침 여기 . 거래. 한 번의 클릭으로 거래 작업을 수행할 수 있습니다: 자동 위험 계산을 통해 지정가 주문 및 포지션을 엽니다. 한 번의 클릭으로 여러 주문과 포지션을 열 수 있습니다. 주문 그리드를 엽니다. 그룹별 대기 주문 및 포지션을 마감합니다. 포지션 반전(매수 청산 후 매도 개시 또는 매도 청산 후 매수 개시). 포지션 고정(매수 포지션과 매도 포지션의 양을 동일하게 하는 추가 포지션 개설). 한 번의 클릭으로 모든 포지션을 부분 청산합니다. 모든 포지션의 이익실현과 손절매를 동일한 가격 수준으로 설정합니다. 모든 포지션에 대한 손절매를 해당 포지션의 손익 분기
    Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
    Lukas Roth
    5 (15)
    유틸리티
    베타 출시 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 는 곧 공식 알파 버전을 출시할 예정입니다. 일부 기능은 아직 개발 중이며, 작은 버그가 발생할 수 있습니다. 문제가 있으면 꼭 보고해 주세요. 여러분의 피드백은 소프트웨어 개선에 도움이 됩니다. 가격은 20건 판매 후 인상됩니다. 남은 $90 카피: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 는 Telegram 채널 또는 그룹의 거래 신호를 자동으로 MetaTrader 5 계정으로 복사하는 강력한 도구입니다. 공개 및 비공개 채널을 모두 지원하며, 여러 신호 제공자를 여러 MT5 계정에 연결할 수 있습니다. 소프트웨어는 빠르고 안정적으로 동작하며, 복사된 거래를 완벽히 제어할 수 있습니다. 인터페이스는 깔끔하며 대시보드와 차트가 시각적으로 구성되어 있고, 직관적인 네비게이션이 가능합니다. 여러 Signal Account를 관리하고, 공급자별 설정을 세밀하게 조정하며, 모든 동작을 실시간으로
    Ultimate Extractor
    Clifton Creath
    5 (8)
    유틸리티
    Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. Check out Ultimate Extractor Cloud on mql5 for the Cloud version****** Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with inte
    HINN Lazy Trader
    ALGOFLOW OÜ
    5 (2)
    유틸리티
    Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
    Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    3.82 (34)
    유틸리티
    MT5용 트레이드 복사기는 metaТrader 5 플랫폼용 트레이드 복사기입니다   . 그것은 사이의   외환 거래를 복사합니다       모든 계정   COPYLOT MT5 버전의 경우   MT5   -   MT5, MT4   -   MT5 (또는 COPYLOT MT4 버전의 경우   MT4 -   MT4 MT5   -  MT4) 믿을 수 있는 복사기! MT4 버전 전체 설명   +DEMO +PDF 구입 방법 설치하는 방법     로그 파일을 얻는 방법     테스트 및 최적화 방법     Expforex의 모든 제품 МТ4 터미널에서 거래를 복사할 수도 있습니다(   МТ4   -   МТ4, МТ5   -   МТ4   ):   COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4 이 버전은 МТ5   -   МТ5, МТ4   -   МТ5   터미널 간을 포함합니다. 거래 복사기는 2/3/10 터미널 사이의 거래/포지션을 복사하기 위해 만들어졌습니다. 데모 계정 및 투자 계정에서
    Smart Stop Scanner MT5
    Daniel Stein
    5 (2)
    유틸리티
    Smart Stop Scanner – 실제 시장 구조 기반의 멀티자산 스톱로스 분석 시스템 개요 Smart Stop Scanner는 여러 시장에서 스톱로스 구조를 전문적으로 모니터링하기 위해 설계된 강력한 도구입니다. 실제 시장 구조, 핵심 브레이크아웃, 가격 행동 로직을 기반으로 가장 의미 있는 스톱 영역을 자동으로 감지하며, 고해상도(DPI 지원)의 깔끔하고 일관된 패널에 모든 정보를 표시합니다. 포렉스(FOREX), 금, 지수, 금속, 암호화폐 등 다양한 자산군을 지원합니다. 스톱 레벨 계산 방식 이 시스템은 기존의 인디케이터 공식을 사용하지 않습니다. 대신 브레이크아웃, 더 높은 고점, 더 낮은 저점 과 같은 실제 시장 구조 이벤트를 분석합니다. 스톱 레벨은 이러한 구조적 지점에서 직접 생성되므로 시장의 실제 움직임과 자연스럽게 일치하며, 더 신뢰도 높은 스톱 시스템을 제공합니다. 주요 기능 • 고정밀 멀티자산 호환성 포렉스, 금속, 금, 지수, 암호화폐 등 다양한
    MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
    Lukas Roth
    4.86 (28)
    유틸리티
    MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider 는 사용하기 쉽고 완전히 커스터마이즈 가능한 유틸리티로, 특정 신호를 Telegram의 채팅, 채널 또는 그룹으로 전송하고, 귀하의 계정을 신호 제공자 로 만듭니다. 경쟁 제품과 달리 DLL 임포트를 사용하지 않습니다. [ 데모 ] [ 매뉴얼 ] [ MT4 버전 ] [ 디스코드 버전 ] [ 텔레그램 채널 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 설정 단계별 사용자 가이드 가 제공됩니다. 텔레그램 API에 대한 지식은 필요하지 않습니다; 개발자가 제공하는 모든 것이 필요합니다. 주요 특징 구독자에게 보낸 주문 상세 정보를 커스터마이즈할 수 있습니다. 예를 들어, 브론즈, 실버, 골드와 같은 계층 구독 모델을 만들 수 있습니다. 골드 구독에서는 모든 신호를 받습니다. id, 심볼, 또는 코멘트로 주문을 필터링할 수 있습니다. 주문이 실행된 차트의 스크린샷이 포함됩니다 보낸 스크린샷에 닫힌 주문을 그려 추가 검증을 합니다
    Telegram To MT5 Receiver
    Levi Dane Benjamin
    4.53 (15)
    유틸리티
    가입한 모든 채널에서 (개인 및 제한된 채널 포함) 시그널을 바로 MT5로 복사합니다.   이 도구는 사용자를 고려하여 설계되었으며 거래를 관리하고 모니터하는 데 필요한 많은 기능을 제공합니다. 이 제품은 사용하기 쉽고 시각적으로 매력적인 그래픽 인터페이스로 제공됩니다. 설정을 사용자 정의하고 제품을 몇 분 안에 사용할 수 있습니다! 사용자 가이드 + 데모  | MT4 버전 | 디스코드 버전 데모를 시도하려면 사용자 가이드로 이동하십시오. Telegram To MT5 수신기는 전략 테스터에서 작동하지 않습니다! Telegram To MT5 특징 여러 채널에서 동시에 신호를 복사합니다. 개인 및 제한된 채널에서 신호를 복사합니다. Bot 토큰이나 채팅 ID가 필요하지 않습니다.   (원하는 경우에는 사용할 수 있습니다) 위험 % 또는 고정된 로트로 거래합니다. 특정 심볼을 제외합니다. 모든 신호를 복사할지 또는 복사할 신호를 사용자 정의할지 선택할 수 있습니다. 모든 신호를 인
    YuClusters
    Yury Kulikov
    4.93 (43)
    유틸리티
    Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
    EasyInsight AIO MT5
    Alain Verleyen
    4.91 (11)
    유틸리티
    EASY Insight AIO – 스마트하고 손쉬운 트레이딩을 위한 올인원 솔루션 개요 외환, 금, 암호화폐, 지수, 심지어 주식까지 — 전 시장을 몇 초 만에, 수동 차트 확인이나 복잡한 설치, 인디케이터 설정 없이 스캔할 수 있다고 상상해 보세요. EASY Insight AIO 는 AI 기반 트레이딩을 위한 궁극의 플러그 앤 플레이(Plug & Play) 데이터 내보내기 도구입니다. 단 하나의 깔끔한 CSV 파일로 전체 시장 스냅샷을 제공하며, ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity 등 다양한 AI 플랫폼에서 즉시 분석할 수 있습니다. 창 전환, 복잡함, 차트 오버레이는 더 이상 필요 없습니다. 자동으로 내보내지는 순수하고 구조화된 데이터 인사이트만으로, 반복적인 차트 감시 대신 데이터 기반의 스마트한 의사결정에 집중할 수 있습니다. 왜 EASY Insight AIO인가요? 진정한 올인원 • 별도의 설정, 인디케이터 설치, 차트 오버레이가 필요 없습
    Smart Stop Manager MT5
    Daniel Stein
    5 (1)
    유틸리티
    Smart Stop Manager – 전문 트레이더 수준의 자동 스톱로스 실행 개요 Smart Stop Manager는 Smart Stop 라인업의 실행 계층으로, 여러 개의 오픈 포지션을 보유한 트레이더를 위해 설계된 구조적이고 신뢰할 수 있으며 완전 자동화된 스톱로스 관리 시스템입니다. 모든 활성 거래를 지속적으로 모니터링하고, Smart Stop 시장 구조 로직을 사용해 최적의 스톱레벨을 계산하며, 명확하고 투명한 규칙에 따라 스톱을 자동으로 업데이트합니다. 단일 자산부터 전체 멀티심볼 포트폴리오까지, Smart Stop Manager는 모든 거래에 규율, 일관성, 그리고 완전한 리스크 가시성을 제공합니다. 감정적 판단을 제거하고, 수동 작업을 줄이며, 모든 스톱이 항상 시장 구조 기반의 논리적 진행을 따르도록 보장합니다. 하이라이트 시장 구조 기반 자동 스톱 배치 • 모든 오픈 포지션을 평가하여 Smart Stop 로직에 기반한 최적의 스톱로스를 자동 적용합니다. 포트폴
    Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
    Dilwyn Tng
    5 (6)
    유틸리티
    Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (복사 고양이 MT5) 는 오늘날의 거래 과제를 위해 설계된 로컬 거래 복사기이자 완전한 위험 관리 및 실행 프레임워크입니다. 프롭펌 챌린지부터 개인 포트폴리오 관리까지, 견고한 실행, 자본 보호, 유연한 구성 및 고급 거래 처리의 조합으로 모든 상황에 적응합니다. 복사기는 마스터(송신자)와 슬레이브(수신자) 모드 모두에서 작동하며, 시장 주문과 예약 주문, 거래 수정, 부분 청산 및 헷지 청산 작업의 실시간 동기화를 제공합니다. 데모 및 실계좌, 거래 또는 투자자 로그인과 호환되며, EA, 터미널 또는 VPS가 재시작되어도 지속적인 거래 메모리 시스템을 통해 복구를 보장합니다. 고유 ID로 여러 마스터와 슬레이브를 동시에 관리할 수 있으며, 브로커 간 차이는 접두사/접미사 조정 또는 사용자 정의 심볼 매핑을 통해 자동으로 처리됩니다. 매뉴얼/설정  | Copy Cat More MT4 | 채널  특별 기능: 설정이 간편함 —
    Telegram to MT5 Coppy
    Sergey Batudayev
    5 (7)
    유틸리티
    Telegram에서 MT5로:   최고의 신호 복사 솔루션 DLL 없이도 Telegram 채널과 채팅에서 MetaTrader 5 플랫폼으로 거래 신호를 직접 복사하는 최신 도구인 Telegram to MT5를 사용하여 거래를 간소화하세요. 이 강력한 솔루션은 정밀한 신호 실행, 광범위한 사용자 정의 옵션을 제공하고 시간을 절약하며 효율성을 높여줍니다. [ Instructions and DEMO ] 주요 특징 직접 Telegram API 통합 전화번호와 보안 코드를 통해 인증하세요. 사용자 친화적인 EXE 브리지를 통해 채팅 ID를 쉽게 관리하세요. 여러 채널/채팅을 추가, 삭제, 새로 고침하여 동시에 신호를 복사합니다. 고급 필터를 사용한 신호 파싱 예외 단어(예: "보고서", "결과")가 포함된 원치 않는 신호를 건너뜁니다. 유연한 SL 및 TP 형식을 지원합니다: 가격, 핍 또는 포인트. 가격 대신 포인트를 지정하는 신호에 대한 진입 포인트를 자동으로 계산합니다. 주문 맞춤화 및
    The News Filter MT5
    Leolouiski Gan
    4.74 (19)
    유틸리티
    이 제품은 뉴스 시간 동안 모든 전문가 어드바이저 및 수동 차트를 필터링하여 수동 거래 설정이나 다른 전문가 어드바이저가 입력한 거래가 파괴될 수 있는 급격한 가격 상승으로부터 걱정하지 않아도 됩니다. 이 제품은 또한 뉴스 발표 전에 열린 포지션과 대기 주문을 처리할 수 있는 완전한 주문 관리 시스템이 함께 제공됩니다.   The News Filter  를 구매하면 더 이상 내장 뉴스 필터에 의존할 필요가 없으며 이제부터 모든 전문가 어드바이저를 여기서 필터링할 수 있습니다. 뉴스 선택 뉴스 소스는 Forex Factory의 경제 캘린더에서 얻어집니다. USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, CAD, CHF, NZD 및 CNY와 같은 어떤 통화 기준으로 선택할 수 있습니다. Non-Farm (NFP), FOMC, CPI 등과 같은 키워드 식별을 기준으로 선택할 수도 있습니다. 저, 중, 고 영향을 가지는 뉴스를 필터링할 수 있도록 선택할 수 있습니다. 차트와 관련된 뉴스만 선
    Trade Manager DaneTrades
    Levi Dane Benjamin
    4.33 (27)
    유틸리티
    거래 관리자는 위험을 자동으로 계산하는 동시에 거래를 빠르게 시작하고 종료하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 과잉 거래, 복수 거래 및 감정 거래를 방지하는 데 도움이 되는 기능이 포함되어 있습니다. 거래를 자동으로 관리할 수 있으며 계정 성과 지표를 그래프로 시각화할 수 있습니다. 이러한 기능은 이 패널을 모든 수동 거래자에게 이상적으로 만들고 MetaTrader 5 플랫폼을 향상시키는 데 도움이 됩니다. 다중 언어 지원. MT4 버전  |  사용자 가이드 + 데모 트레이드 매니저는 전략 테스터에서 작동하지 않습니다. 데모를 보려면 사용자 가이드로 이동하세요. 위기 관리 % 또는 $를 기준으로 위험 자동 조정 고정 로트 크기 또는 거래량과 핍을 기반으로 한 자동 로트 크기 계산을 사용하는 옵션 RR, Pips 또는 Price를 사용한 손익분기점 손실 설정 추적 중지 손실 설정 목표 달성 시 모든 거래를 자동으로 마감하는 최대 일일 손실률(%)입니다. 과도한 손실로부터 계정을 보호하고 과도한
    Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
    Vu Trung Kien
    5 (10)
    유틸리티
    Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
    Telegram To MT5 Copier
    Trinh Dat
    5 (49)
    유틸리티
    The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
    VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.58 (72)
    유틸리티
    한 번의 클릭으로 거래할 수 있는 거래 패널.   위치 및 주문 작업!   차트 또는 키보드에서 거래. 당사의 거래 패널을 사용하면 차트에서 직접 클릭 한 번으로 거래를 실행할 수 있으며 표준 MetaTrader 컨트롤보다 30배 빠르게 거래 작업을 수행할 수 있습니다. 매개변수와 기능의 자동 계산을 통해 트레이더는 더욱 빠르고 편리하게 거래할 수 있습니다. 그래픽 팁, 정보 라벨, 무역 거래에 대한 전체 정보는 MetaTrader 차트에 있습니다. MT4 버전 전체 설명   +DEMO +PDF 구입 방법 설치하는 방법     로그 파일을 얻는 방법     테스트 및 최적화 방법     Expforex의 모든 제품 열기 및 닫기, 반전 및 잠금, 부분 닫기/오토로트. 가상/실제 손절매/이익 실현/후행 정지/손익분기점, 주문 그리드 ... MetaТrader 5   의 주요 주문 거래 컨트롤 패널: 구매, 판매, 구매 중지, 구매 제한, 판매 중지, 판매 제한, 닫기, 삭제, 수
    Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile MT5 RunwiseFX
    Runwise Limited
    5 (5)
    유틸리티
    Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
    ManHedger MT5
    Peter Mueller
    4.8 (5)
    유틸리티
    THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please DON'T BUY this product before TESTING  and watching my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid
    Fast Copy For Multi Signal Multi Accounts MT5
    Kaijun Wang
    5 (4)
    유틸리티
    복사기->편리하고 빠른 인터페이스 상호작용으로 사용자가 바로 사용 가능       ->>>> Windows 컴퓨터 또는 VPS Windows에서 사용하는 것이 좋습니다. 특징: 다양하고 개인화된 복사 거래 설정: 1. 다양한 신호 소스에 대해 다양한 로트 모드를 설정할 수 있습니다. 2. 다양한 신호 소스를 포워드 및 리버스 복사 거래에 대해 설정할 수 있습니다. 3. 신호는 주석으로 설정할 수 있습니다. 4. 계약 로트에 따라 로트를 교정할지 여부 다양하고 개인화된 복사 주문 설정 2: 1. 다양한 품종에 대해 다양한 로트 모드를 설정할 수 있습니다. 2. 정방향 및 역방향 복사 주문에 대해 다양한 품종을 설정할 수 있습니다. 3. 주석으로 신호를 설정할 수 있습니다. 4. 계약 로트에 따라 로트를 교정할지 여부 댓글 필터링, MAGIC 필터링, 시그널 로트 필터링, 로컬 제품 필터링 근무시간 설정 역동기화 SLAVE 닫힘 주문 바인딩 기능: 모든 주문은 설정된 신호 소스 주문
    Trade Manager DashPlus
    Henry Lyubomir Wallace
    5 (12)
    유틸리티
    DashPlus 는 MetaTrader 5 플랫폼에서 거래 효율성과 효과를 향상시키기 위해 설계된 고급 거래 관리 도구입니다. 리스크 계산, 주문 관리, 고급 그리드 시스템, 차트 기반 도구 및 성과 분석 등 포괄적인 기능을 제공합니다. 주요 기능 1. 리커버리 그리드 불리한 시장 상황에서 거래를 관리하기 위한 평균화 및 유연한 그리드 시스템을 구현합니다. 거래 회복을 최적화할 수 있도록 전략적인 진입 및 종료 포인트를 제공합니다. 2. 스택 그리드 강한 시장 움직임 동안 포지션을 추가하여 유리한 거래에서 잠재적 수익을 극대화하도록 설계되었습니다. 유리한 시장 트렌드에서 승률을 높이며 거래를 확장할 수 있도록 합니다. 3. 손익(P&L) 라인 차트에서 잠재적인 수익 및 손실 시나리오를 시각적으로 표현합니다. 설정을 조정하고 P&L 라인을 드래그하여 실행 전에 다양한 거래 결과를 평가할 수 있습니다. 4. 바스켓 모드 동일한 심볼에 여러 포지션을 단일 집계 포지션으로 결합하여 관리합니
    Dynamic Fibonacci Grid
    Tsvetan Tsvetanov
    유틸리티
    MT5용 Dynamic Fibonacci Grid Dashboard 최신 버전을 소개합니다. 많은 새로운 기능이 추가된 이번 대시보드는 거래 경험을 완전히 변화시키며, 시장과 가격 움직임을 완전히 새로운 관점에서 볼 수 있게 합니다. 여러 시간대와 여러 심볼을 동시에 분석하여 새로운 가능성을 발견하세요. 수동 거래와 포지션 관리에 친화적인 사용자 인터페이스와 미리 정의된 자동 전략을 적용할 수 있는 확장된 기능을 제공합니다. 또한 DFG는 이제 전략 테스터(Strategy Tester)에서 트레이딩 시뮬레이터로 완벽하게 작동하며, 과거 데이터를 사용하여 다양한 거래 조건을 재현할 수 있습니다. 시각 모드에서 수동 거래를 연습하고, 고속 모드에서 자동 전략을 테스트할 수 있습니다. 주요 기능 • Dynamic Fibonacci Bands 개념을 기반으로 한 다중 시간대 및 다중 심볼 고급 기술 분석 실시간 시장 모니터링 대시보드를 통해 탁월한 효율성을 경험할 수 있습니다. M1,
    MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
    Shaoping Kuang
    5 (1)
    유틸리티
    Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
    Auto Trade Copier for MT5
    Vu Trung Kien
    4.41 (27)
    유틸리티
    Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier (for MT4). Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fr
    CRT Pro Ultimate Scanner
    Jonathan Mboya Kinaro
    유틸리티
    CRT Pro Trading EA Ultimate v10 - 전문 패턴 스캐너 개요 CRT Pro Trading EA Ultimate v10은 Helios Technologies가 개발한 고급 멀티 심볼 Expert Advisor로, 지능형 추세 정렬을 갖춘 CRT(통합-조작-분배) 패턴을 감지하고 거래하는 데 특화되어 있습니다. 이 EA는 기관 거래 개념과 스마트 신호 관리를 결합하여 여러 시장에서 고확률 거래 기회를 제공합니다. 주요 기능 추세 정렬 신호 생성 스마트 추세 분석: 지배적인 시장 추세와 일치하는 신호만 생성 다중 타임프레임 확인: 상위 타임프레임 분석을 사용하여 낮은 확률 설정 필터링 적응형 신호 방향: 강세 추세 = 매수 신호만, 약세 추세 = 매도 신호만, 중립 추세 = 양방향 허용 다중 심볼 시장 스캐너 12개 이상의 상품 지원: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, USDCAD, EURGBP, XAUUSD, US30
    DrawDown Limiter
    Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
    5 (20)
    유틸리티
    Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
    Take a Break MT5
    Eric Emmrich
    4.83 (23)
    유틸리티
    The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
    Gold instrument scanner MT5
    Mei Lan Tang
    유틸리티
    Gold instrument scanner is the chart pattern scanner to detect the triangle pattern, falling wedge pattern, rising wedge pattern, channel pattern and so on. Gold instrument scanner uses highly sophisticated pattern detection algorithm. However, we have designed it in the easy to use and intuitive manner. Advanced Price Pattern Scanner will show all the patterns in your chart in the most efficient format for your trading. You do not have to do tedious manual pattern detection any more. Plus you
    제작자의 제품 더 보기
    Area of Interest MT5
    Suvashish Halder
    4.78 (18)
    지표
    The   Area of Interest (AOI) Indicator   is a powerful tool designed to help traders identify key market zones where price reactions are highly probable. This indicator specifically highlights two critical zones: Seller AOI (Area of Interest) : This zone represents areas where sellers are likely to enter the market, often acting as resistance. When the price approaches or touches this zone, it signals that a potential sell-off could occur. Buyer  A OI (Area of Interest) : The BOI zone identifie
    FREE
    Pro Support Resistance MT5
    Suvashish Halder
    4.91 (58)
    지표
    This is the best Support and Resistance Indicator on the market, and it shows both confirmed Support and Resistance as well as Retests. Support & Resistance: Support marks where buying demand halts price declines, acting as a safety net. Resistance caps price surges, driven by selling pressure. Traders leverage these levels to predict reversals, plan entries, exits, and manage risks, making them trading's fundamental guideposts. Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/su
    FREE
    Power of Three MT5
    Suvashish Halder
    4.3 (10)
    지표
    The "Power of Three" (PO3) is a concept developed by the Inner Circle Trader (ICT) to illustrate a three-stage approach used by smart money in the markets:   Accumulation, Manipulation, and Distribution . ICT traders view this as a foundational pattern that can explain the formation of any candle on a price chart. In simple terms, this concept is effective for any time frame, as long as there's a defined start, highest point, lowest point, and end. MT4 -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/1
    FREE
    Price Retest MT5
    Suvashish Halder
    4.83 (6)
    지표
    Introducing our exciting new Price Retest indicator! Get instant alerts when the price retests, giving you a powerful edge in your trading strategy. Remember to do your own analysis before making any moves in the market. MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118031 Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx Here’s a detailed explanation of how the Price Retest indicator works, its components, and how you can incorporate it into your trading strat
    FREE
    BPR and FVG Zones
    Suvashish Halder
    5 (2)
    지표
    We mark the fair value gap (FVG) and wait for the price to reach that zone, but sometimes it reverses before getting there. This can happen because we didn't notice the Balanced Price Range (BPR). My tools will enhance your analysis by displaying everything on the chart, helping you identify potential price reversal areas so you can make informed decisions about when to enter the market. MT5 -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119228/ So, what is BPR or Balanced Price Range? A Balanced Pr
    Consolidation Zone MT5
    Suvashish Halder
    5 (4)
    지표
    Consolidation Zone   Indicator is a powerful tool designed for traders to identify and capitalize on consolidation patterns in the market. This innovative indicator detects consolidation areas and provides timely alerts when the price breaks above or below these zones, enabling traders to make informed trading decisions. MT4 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118734 Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx Key Features: 1.   Consolidation Det
    FREE
    Volume Orderflow Profile
    Suvashish Halder
    5 (2)
    지표
    Introducing Volume Orderflow Profile , a versatile tool designed to help traders visualize and understand the dynamics of buying and selling pressure within a specified lookback period. Perfect for those looking to gain deeper insights into volume-based market behavior! MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/122657 The indicator gathers data on high and low prices, along with buy and sell volumes, over a user-defined period. It calculates the maximum and minimum prices during this
    Area of Interest
    Suvashish Halder
    4.6 (5)
    지표
    The Area of Interest (AOI) Indicator is a powerful tool designed to help traders identify key market zones where price reactions are highly probable. This indicator specifically highlights two critical zones: Seller AOI (Area of Interest) : This zone represents areas where sellers are likely to enter the market, often acting as resistance. When the price approaches or touches this zone, it signals that a potential sell-off could occur. Buyer  A OI (Area of Interest) : The BOI zone identifies re
    FREE
    Volume Order Blocks
    Suvashish Halder
    5 (9)
    지표
    Introducing the   Volume Order Blocks  indicator, a game-changing tool designed for traders who demand precision and clarity in their market analysis. This advanced indicator not only identifies order blocks but also integrates crucial volumetric data, allowing you to gauge the strength of these blocks with unparalleled accuracy. MT5 version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/121238/   Key Features of the Volume   Order Blocks: Bullish & Bearish Order Blocks:   Easily visualize and dif
    Smart Volume Box MT5
    Suvashish Halder
    5 (2)
    지표
    Smart Volume Box   is designed to give MetaTrader users a powerful, analytical tool for uncovering the hidden dynamics in the market. This precision-built tool, complete with user-friendly settings, integrates essential volume insights and advanced features like Volume Profile, VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price), and Point of Control (POC) levels. Unlike typical indicators, Smart Volume Box doesn’t provide specific trade signals but instead offers a clearer perspective on market trends, makin
    Price Retest
    Suvashish Halder
    4.88 (8)
    지표
    Introducing our exciting new Price Retest indicator! Get instant alerts when the price retests, giving you a powerful edge in your trading strategy. Remember to do your own analysis before making any moves in the market. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118159/ Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx Here’s a detailed explanation of how the Price Retest indicator works, its components, and how you can incorporate it into your trading str
    FREE
    Trading Notes MT5
    Suvashish Halder
    라이브러리
    Trading Notes   is an innovative tool designed for traders to streamline their decision-making process by allowing them to write and display important reminders or short details directly over their trading charts. This essential feature ensures that traders have quick access to their personalized checklist before opening any positions, enhancing their trading efficiency and accuracy. MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/120613 Key Features: Five Customizable Input Fields:   Trad
    FREE
    Smart Liquidity Profile
    Suvashish Halder
    4.45 (11)
    지표
    The Smart Liquidity Profile is color-coded based on the importance of the traded activity at specific price levels, allowing traders to identify significant price levels such as support and resistance levels, supply and demand zones, liquidity gaps, consolidation zones, Buy-Side/Sell-Side Liquidity and so on.  Smart Liquidity Profile allows users to choose from a number of different time periods including 'Auto,' 'Fixed Range,' 'Swing High,' 'Swing Low,' 'Session,' 'Day,' 'Week,' 'Month,' 'Quar
    Pro Support Resistance
    Suvashish Halder
    4.86 (7)
    지표
    This is the best Support and Resistance Indicator on the market, and it shows both confirmed Support and Resistance as well as Retests. Support & Resistance: Support marks where buying demand halts price declines, acting as a safety net. Resistance caps price surges, driven by selling pressure. Traders leverage these levels to predict reversals, plan entries, exits, and manage risks, making them trading's fundamental guideposts. Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suv
    FREE
    Consolidation Zone
    Suvashish Halder
    5 (5)
    지표
    Consolidation Zone Indicator is a powerful tool designed for traders to identify and capitalize on consolidation patterns in the market. This innovative indicator detects consolidation areas and provides timely alerts when the price breaks above or below these zones, enabling traders to make informed trading decisions. MT5 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118748 Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx Key Features: 1. Consolidation Detecti
    FREE
    Volume Orderflow Profile MT5
    Suvashish Halder
    지표
    Introducing   Volume Orderflow Profile , a versatile tool designed to help traders visualize and understand the dynamics of buying and selling pressure within a specified lookback period. Perfect for those looking to gain deeper insights into volume-based market behavior! MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/122656/ The indicator gathers data on high and low prices, along with buy and sell volumes, over a user-defined period. It calculates the maximum and minimum prices during t
    Order Blocks Breaker
    Suvashish Halder
    5 (1)
    지표
    Introducing Order Blocks Breaker , a brand-new way to identify and leverage order blocks in your trading strategy. After developing multiple order block tools with unique concepts, I’m proud to present this tool that takes things to the next level. Unlike previous tools, Order Blocks Breaker not only identifies order blocks but also highlights Breaker Order Blocks —key areas where the price is likely to retest after a breakout. MT5 -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124102/ This tool inco
    SMT Divergence Pro
    Suvashish Halder
    지표
    SMT (Smart Money Technique) Divergence refers to the price divergence between correlated assets or their relationship to inversely correlated assets.  By analyzing SMT Divergence, traders can gain insights into the market's institutional structure and identify whether smart money is accumulating or distributing assets.  Every price fluctuation should be confirmed by market symmetry, and any price asymmetry indicates an SMT Divergence, suggesting a potential trend reversal. MT5 Version -  https:/
    Smart Volatility Index MT5
    Suvashish Halder
    4.86 (7)
    지표
    This is one of the most popular and highly rated   volatility index (VIX)   indicators on the market. It provides the same readings as the VIX does for stock indexes. However, this indicator works across all asset classes.  VIX Fix Finds Market Bottoms.  This indicator is not for inexperienced traders. Use it for day and swing trading. MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/112238 Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx Bernard Baruch summe
    FREE
    Order Blocks Breaker MT5
    Suvashish Halder
    지표
    Introducing   Order Blocks Breaker , a brand-new way to identify and leverage order blocks in your trading strategy. After developing multiple order block tools with unique concepts, I’m proud to present this tool that takes things to the next level. Unlike previous tools,   Order Blocks Breaker   not only identifies order blocks but also highlights   Breaker Order Blocks —key areas where the price is likely to retest after a breakout. MT4 -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124101/ This t
    Smart Liquidity Profile MT5
    Suvashish Halder
    5 (2)
    지표
    The Smart Liquidity Profile is color-coded based on the importance of the traded activity at specific price levels, allowing traders to identify significant price levels such as support and resistance levels, supply and demand zones, liquidity gaps, consolidation zones, Buy-Side/Sell-Side Liquidity and so on.  Smart Liquidity Profile allows users to choose from a number of different time periods including 'Auto,' 'Fixed Range,' 'Swing High,' 'Swing Low,' 'Session,' 'Day,' 'Week,' 'Month,' 'Quart
    Breakout Potential
    Suvashish Halder
    5 (1)
    지표
    Exclusive Arrival: Presenting for the First Time . This is your secret weapon for predicting which way the wind will blow with the next market shift. It assists you in developing your trading strategy by predicting the direction of the next candle. Compatible with forex, stocks, and cryptocurrencies on all timeframes, but higher timeframes are recommended. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/108937/ How does it work ? It's pretty neat. The algorithm separates green and red can
    Manage Multiple Positions MT5
    Suvashish Halder
    유틸리티
    Tired of manually adjusting stop-loss and take-profit levels for multiple positions across different pairs? The Manage Multiple Positions Expert Advisor is your solution. MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/120916/ This powerful tool streamlines your trading experience by allowing you to manage multiple positions on a single pair with ease. Modify stop-loss and take-profit levels for all open positions on a specific pair with a single click. Plus, the EA provides clear visibili
    Smart Fibo Zones
    Suvashish Halder
    5 (4)
    지표
    Smart Fibo Zones are powerful, auto-generated Fibonacci Retracements that are anchored to key market structure shifts . These zones serve as critical Supply and Demand levels, guiding you to identify potential price reactions and confirm market direction.  Fibonacci calculations, widely used by professional traders, can be complex when it comes to identifying highs and lows. However, Smart Fibo Zones simplify this process by automatically highlighting order blocks and key zones, complete with St
    Trading Notes
    Suvashish Halder
    5 (3)
    라이브러리
    Trading Notes is an innovative tool designed for traders to streamline their decision-making process by allowing them to write and display important reminders or short details directly over their trading charts. This essential feature ensures that traders have quick access to their personalized checklist before opening any positions, enhancing their trading efficiency and accuracy. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/120617 Key Features: Five Customizable Input Fields: Trading
    FREE
    Smart Linear Regression MT5
    Suvashish Halder
    2 (1)
    지표
    The   Smart Linear Regression   indicator is a powerful, non-repainting tool designed for traders looking for enhanced accuracy in market analysis. Unlike the typical linear regression channels that often repaint, this indicator provides reliable insights without changing past values, making it more trustworthy for forecasting future price movements. MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124893/ Overview: The   Smart Linear Regression   Indicator goes beyond the basic linear regr
    Fibonacci Volatility Bands MT5
    Suvashish Halder
    지표
    The Fibonacci Volatility Bands indicator is a refined tool designed to enhance your market analysis by integrating Fibonacci retracements with the Bollinger Bands concept. This indicator visually highlights potential areas of support and resistance, providing traders with a clearer understanding of price fluctuations and volatility. MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/126421/ The core of the Fibonacci Volatility Bands is built around a Volume Weighted Moving Average (VWMA) that
    FREE
    Order Block Tracker
    Suvashish Halder
    지표
    Order Block Tracker is here to solve one of the biggest challenges traders face: identifying order blocks. Many traders fail to spot these critical zones, often missing out on key market entries. But with Order Block Tracker , you no longer have to worry about that. This advanced indicator automatically highlights these crucial zones for you, giving you the confidence to enter the market at the right time. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/123362/ Key Features of Order Block
    True Order Blocks
    Suvashish Halder
    5 (2)
    지표
    True Order Blocks is an excellent indicator for day traders, swing traders, and even scalpers. It is combined with multiple market-moving strategies. It identifies market structure, marks supply and demand zones, displays imbalance moves, structure break, trendline breakout, and much more. True order blocks are compatible with forex, stocks, cryptocurrency, and any market with any timeframe. And I'll show you how to use this tool in your day-to-day trading life. Please watch the video to learn h
    Volume Order Blocks MT5
    Suvashish Halder
    4.56 (9)
    지표
    Introducing the Volume Order Blocks indicator, a game-changing tool designed for traders who demand precision and clarity in their market analysis. This advanced indicator not only identifies order blocks but also integrates crucial volumetric data, allowing you to gauge the strength of these blocks with unparalleled accuracy. MT4 version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/121237/ Key Features of the Volume Order Blocks: Bullish & Bearish Order Blocks: Easily visualize and differentiat
    필터:
    리뷰 없음
    리뷰 답변