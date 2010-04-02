Global Market Sessions – Visual Analyzer for MT5



A lightweight MT5 indicator that visually maps Tokyo, London and New York sessions, auto-detects broker timezone & DST, and highlights the best liquidity windows for smarter trading.

See the market’s rhythm at a glance. Trade with clarity, precision, and confidence.

Overview

Global Market Sessions is a powerful yet easy-to-use MT5 indicator that visually displays the world’s major trading sessions (Tokyo, London, New York) directly on your chart. It automatically detects your broker’s GMT offset and daylight saving adjustments, draws session boxes and open/close lines, calculates session ranges and averages, and can alert you when sessions start or end. Perfect for scalpers, day traders, and swing traders who want to focus on high-liquidity hours and avoid quiet market periods.

Key Features

Auto timezone & DST detection — no manual offset calculations required even if your broker server changes.

— no manual offset calculations required even if your broker server changes. Tokyo, London & New York session boxes — color-coded visual boxes to quickly spot active sessions.

— color-coded visual boxes to quickly spot active sessions. Open / Close session lines — instant reference levels for intraday structure and session bias.

— instant reference levels for intraday structure and session bias. Session range & average — see session volatility and average price levels at a glance.

— see session volatility and average price levels at a glance. Tick/volume analytics — lightweight session statistics for better decision-making.

— lightweight session statistics for better decision-making. Alerts & sounds — optional notifications on session start/end so you never miss high-liquidity windows.

— optional notifications on session start/end so you never miss high-liquidity windows. Multi-timeframe support — works on any chart timeframe, with optional higher-timeframe markers.

— works on any chart timeframe, with optional higher-timeframe markers. Performance-conscious design — efficient object pooling and refresh control to keep charts responsive.

— efficient object pooling and refresh control to keep charts responsive. Customizable visuals — colors, transparency, fonts, and label options to match your workspace.

Why You Need This Indicator

Trade during the right hours: The most reliable moves and highest liquidity typically occur during session overlaps (e.g., London–New York). This tool highlights those windows so you can focus your analysis and entries.

The most reliable moves and highest liquidity typically occur during session overlaps (e.g., London–New York). This tool highlights those windows so you can focus your analysis and entries. Save time & reduce mistakes: No more manual GMT/DST math or confusion when your broker server changes — the indicator adapts automatically.

No more manual GMT/DST math or confusion when your broker server changes — the indicator adapts automatically. Improve trade selection: Visual session cues + range/average information help you identify meaningful breakout and continuation setups rather than random noise.

Visual session cues + range/average information help you identify meaningful breakout and continuation setups rather than random noise. Suited for many trading styles: From scalpers hunting the best 1–2 hour liquidity bursts to swing traders avoiding low-volume chop — everyone benefits.

Who Is This For?

Traders who want to improve timing and context: scalpers, intraday traders, breakout hunters, volatility traders, and anyone who wants a clear visual map of when the market is most active across global sessions.

How It Works (Simple)

The indicator reads your broker/server time and compares it to GMT to compute the broker offset. It converts major session UTC ranges (Tokyo, London, New York) into broker time and draws colored session boxes on the chart. It tracks session open/close, updates session high/low, calculates average session price, and optionally issues alerts.

Installation & Notes

Drop the indicator into your MT5 Indicators folder, attach it to any chart, and configure display options via the input panel.

Designed to be non-intrusive — objects are hidden from manual selection and are cleaned automatically after the configured number of days.

Works on all symbols and timeframes, but results are most helpful on timeframes where session structure is meaningful (M5–H4).

Call to Action

Ready to trade with clearer session context? Download Global Market Sessions – Visual Analyzer for MT5 now and start spotting high-probability trading windows instantly.