Smart Trade Copier MT5

Smart Trade Copier is a high-performance trade copying solution designed for fast, accurate, and reliable synchronization between multiple MT4/5 platforms. It supports both local terminal copying and VPS/cloud-based trade replication, making it suitable for professional traders, prop firms, money managers, and signal providers. The system delivers near-instant execution with advanced filtering, risk control, and flexible lot management, while maintaining stability across different environments. When managing multiple trading accounts, Smart Trade Copier allows you to focus on trading a single Master account while automatically handling execution across all connected accounts, ensuring consistency, efficiency, and full control without manual intervention.

MT4 Version - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135634/

Join To Learn Market Depth - https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx

Features

  • Copy trades between MT4 and MT5 terminals

  • Supports Local and VPS environments

  • MT4 ↔ MT4, MT5 ↔ MT5, MT4 ↔ MT5, MT5 ↔ MT4

  • Local → Local, Local → VPS, VPS → Local, VPS → VPS

  • Supports market and pending orders

  • Copies open, modify, and close actions

  • Multiple Slaves can follow one Master

  • Symbol mapping and suffix support

  • Reverse trade direction option

  • Built-in dashboard for monitoring

  • Integrated order panel for manual execution

  • Multiple lot sizing and risk modes

  • Does not affect trades from other EAs

    Dashboard & Monitoring

    • Built-in smart dashboard displayed on the chart

    • Clearly shows Master or Slave account role

    • Displays Local or VPS mode in real time

    • Shows selected lot type / risk mode

    • Visual status for copier connection and activity

    • Easy monitoring without opening external panels

    Manual Trading & Order Panel

    • Integrated order panel for manual trade execution

    • Open instant Buy and Sell market orders

    • Place Pending Buy and Pending Sell orders

    • Supports custom lot sizes for manual trades

    • One-click trading directly from the chart

    • Works independently from copied trades


    Inputs

    • Mode – Master / Slave

    • Environment – Local or VPS

    • Master ID – Master account number (Slave mode)

    • Pending Orders – Allow or block

    • Trade Filter – Buy/Sell, magic number, comment

    • Reverse Trades – Enable/disable

    • Symbol Mapping – Broker symbol compatibility

    • Lot Mode – Fixed, multiplier, balance, or risk %

    • Slippage – Maximum allowed (points)

    • Execution Delay – Custom delay (ms)

    • Server URL – Synchronization server (do not modify)

    Setup

    1. Tools → Options → Expert Advisors

    2. Enable Allow WebRequest for listed URLs

    3. Add: https://tcopier.suvashishfx.com/

    4. Attach EA and select Master or Slave mode

    5. Same machine: use Local → Local

    6. Local ↔ VPS or VPS ↔ VPS: select VPS mode on both sides

    Notes

    • Execution speed depends on broker and server location

    • VPS recommended for best stability

    • One instance per terminal

    If you have any questions, need help with setup, or run into any issues while using Smart Trade Copier, please don’t hesitate to reach out — I’m always here and happy to assist you in getting the most out of your trading experience.

