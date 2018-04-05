MarketMaverick I

The MarketMaverick Expert Advisor is a MetaTrader 5 algorithm by Themichl LLC, designed for forex trading. It uses technical indicators and risk management for automated trading within specified hours. Key features include Bollinger Bands, ATR, ADX, and Moving Averages for trade execution; risk management with dynamic lot sizing, and flexible stop-loss/take-profit; trading restrictions like news filters and cooldown periods; error handling with logging; and extensive customization options. It aims to provide a robust, flexible, and risk-managed automated trading tool.

Core Features Outline:

  • Technical Indicators:

  • Bollinger Bands (overbought/oversold)

  • Average True Range (ATR) (dynamic stop-loss/take-profit)

  • Average Directional Index (ADX) (trend strength)

  • Moving Average (MA) (trend direction)

  • Trading Logic:

  • Buy/sell orders based on Bollinger Band and MA.

  • Trades placed with strong ADX trend confirmation.

  • Risk and Money Management:

  • Lot size based on risk percentage.

  • Stop-loss/take-profit: fixed or ATR-based.

  • Trailing stop.

  • Trading Restrictions:

  • User-defined trading hours.

  • News filter.

  • Cooldown period.

  • Maximum drawdown check.

  • Error Handling and Logging:

  • Error logging with message suppression.

  • Detailed logging option.

  • Customization:

  • Adjustable input parameters.


GoldFusion EA Scalper
Ahmad Bin Fawzi Bin Al-akhdar Al-fazai
Experts
GoldFusion EA – Precision Scalping for XAUUSD GoldFusion EA is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed specifically for scalping gold (XAUUSD) on the M15 timeframe. This EA combines trend-following logic with precision money management using ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. It includes an intelligent trailing stop and breakeven system to secure profits and limit drawdowns. Key Features: Optimized for XAUUSD on M15 Fixed lot size for consistent risk control Uses ATR for dynamic
MT5 EA Bravissimo EURUSD
Sergey Demin
Experts
Currency   EURUSD . Timeframe   H1 The minimum deposit is $ 200 when trading 0.5% per trade.  The Expert Advisor is based on   classic, time-tested indicators . Also, some strategies use   Price Action . Every trade is protected by a stop loss    No   martingale,   no   grid,   no   high risk strategies. All strategies used here are trend following and reversal. Compliance with MM = 0.5% for each trade is recommended. Question: - Why is testing so slow? Answer: - Be patient,   15 very diff
SMC Candlestick Trader 5
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
Experts
75% Off until August 30, 2025. Asset: Gold TimeFrame: Any sample .set file for XAUUSD 1 Minute is in the comment section. You can view EA Live Performance on myfxbook . SMC Candlestick Trader for MT5 is a powerful Expert Advisor built specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the any timeframe. It identifies 11 different candlestick patterns on higher timeframes (M15, M30 & H1) and executes only high-probability break of structure (BOS) or change of character (CHOCH) trades that are validated b
Somewhere over the rainbow
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Somewhere over the rainbow It is a system that tries to operate the market from the exhaustion of the trend with a correction algorithm that tries to cut losses at the cost of increasing the margin This system makes all the adjustments automatically, analyzing the pair and the market to decide which is the most efficient step to reach your destination. Somewhere over the rainbow is a multiple trade and multi lot system(The maximum batch can be up to 5 times the initial batch distributed in mult
Santa Scalping MT5
Morten Kruse
3.33 (3)
Experts
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably wi
