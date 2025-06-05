BitcoinRobotMT5

Trading has never been easier! Let's check this out! MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/72153 Strategy There are some news within a day that can make the price jumps up or down very quickly and that is a good opportunity for traders to get some profits. Looking to scalp a news release? Here's how you can do it: Open two stop orders (a buy stop and a sell stop) 3 to 5 minutes before the news release. Place them about 15 to 20 pips away from the current market price. When the ne