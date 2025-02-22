BitcoinRobotMT5


Guidebook


Why Bitcoin trading

1. Elite Precision Precision – Redefining Trading

  • Cutting-edge algorithms fine-tuned for pinpoint execution.
  • Smart setups crafted to navigate risks and seize opportunities.
2. Adaptive Market Strategies with Real-Time Price Movement


Markets shift—but Bitcoin Robot is built to adapt instantly:

  • Trading in trending, volatile, or ranging conditions.

  • Captures breakouts, reversals, and price surges before they happen.

  • Dynamic strategy adjustments ensure continued profitability in all market environments.

3. Auto-Lot Adjustment for Exponential Growth

  • Lot sizes scale dynamically based on your account balance and market conditions.

  • Capitalizes on favorable trends while reducing risk in uncertain periods.

4. Single-Trade Precision

No risky over-trading—this EA focuses on one  trade at a time:

  • Reduces drawdowns significantly.

  • Ensures every trade is carefully optimized

5. Explosive Profits with Auto-Compounding

  • Start with just $100.

  • The EA compounds with every winning trade

Real-Time Market Monitoring in Background

The EA continuously scans markets in the background to:

  • Identify high-probability opportunities before the market reacts.

  • Optimize trade entries and exits with laser precision.

  • Minimize risks while maximizing rewards.

No Risky Strategies – Capital Protection First

  • Advanced algorithms

  • Built-in safeguards avoid trading during low-liquidity or holiday periods.

Dynamic Risk Management with Trailing Stops

  • Locks in profits during favorable trends.

  • Protects your account from sudden reversals, ensuring steady growth.

24/7 Fully Automated Trading

  • Runs seamlessly around the clock, managing trades and optimizing performance without manual input.

  • Ensures you never miss a profitable opportunity, even while you sleep.



추천 제품
Alphabet AI MT5
Sergei Pomytkin
3.43 (7)
Experts
알파벳 AI는 평균 회귀 전략을 기반으로 하는 어드바이저입니다. 즉, 시장의 자연스러운 특성인 큰 변동 후 평균값으로 회귀하는 특성을 활용합니다. 이 알고리즘은 자산의 현재 가격을 지속적으로 분석하여 계산된 평균값과 비교합니다. 가격이 평균값에서 크게 벗어나면 어드바이저는 이를 행동 신호로 해석합니다. 상한선을 초과하면 가격 하락을 예상하여 숏 포지션을, 하한선 아래로 떨어지면 가격 상승을 예상하여 롱 포지션을 취합니다. 저희 어드바이저의 특징은 채널 경계를 파악하고 잘못된 신호를 걸러내는 적응형 접근 방식으로, 중간 정도의 추세에서도 효과적으로 작동한다는 것입니다. 특히 가격 채널 내에서 급격한 변동을 보이는 통화쌍에서 탁월한 성과를 보입니다. Advisor는 20년 넘게 데이터 테스트를 거쳤으며 그 기간 동안 가장 불안정한 기간도 견딜 수 있습니다. 컴퓨터를 연중무휴 24시간 실행할 수 없다면 VPS 서버 서비스를 이용하는 것이 좋습니다. 고문은 12개월 이상 낮은 손실률로 안
Nexus Bitcoin Scalper
Thang Chu
2 (1)
Experts
Nexus Bitcoin Scalper   Live Signal  (2.5% Balance Risk) Join  Nexus Community Public Chat Nexus Bitcoin Scalper is a short term scalping EA that trades Bitcoin and Ethereum. The EA has 7 internal trading strategies for different market environments. each strategies are based on different underlying market momentum and reversal algorithm and combine with several market indicators such as MACD, RSI, ADX and TDI.  It is designed for stable operations and risk control in long term trading.  This 
Golden Pickaxe MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
Experts
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: XAU Risky Vol XAU Balanced Vol XAU Balanced MT4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the defaul
Forex Mentors Bot5
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes
US30 FiboRunner PRO Trend Only Multi Timeframe
Alain Andras Korodi
Experts
US30 FiboRunner TrendOnly PRO Multi-Timeframe은 MetaTrader 5용 전문 Expert Advisor로, US30(다우존스)에 특화되어 개발되었습니다. EA는 추세 방향으로만 거래 하며, 여러 타임프레임에서 피보나치 되돌림(0.50–0.618) 을 활용합니다. 상위 타임프레임으로 신호 품질을 확보하고, 하위 타임프레임으로 추가 트레이드를 수행하여 안정적이고 통제 가능한 트레이딩 시스템을 제공합니다. 본 EA는 시장가 주문(Market Order) 으로만 진입하며, OrderSend 시점에 StopLoss를 즉시 설정 하여 대기주문(Pending Order)에서 발생하는 일반적인 문제를 피합니다. 거래 로직(짧고 명확하게) EA는 3가지 전략으로 구성되며, 우선순위 기반으로 지능적으로 실행됩니다: RUNNER – H4(메인 전략) 추세 필터: EMA50 / EMA200 피보나치 되돌림 0.50–0.618 50% 부분청산 → 본전(BreakE
TradeForge Pass Prop Firm
Akshay Chunilal Patil
Experts
TradeForge Pass Prop Firm – Prop Firm 챌린지를 위한 AI 기반 EA TradeForge Pass Prop Firm 은 Prop Firm 평가 단계를 통과하고, 자금을 관리하는 데 최적화된 고급 MT5 Expert Advisor입니다. **인공지능(AI)**과 고급 리스크 관리 시스템을 통합하여 안전하고 정교한 트레이딩을 지원합니다. AI 트레이딩 엔진 탑재 Prop Firm 과거 데이터와 실시간 시장 조건으로 학습한 AI 알고리즘으로: 가격 움직임과 변동성 분석 시장 변화에 따른 자동 대응 다층 로직으로 진입/청산 최적화 뉴스 리스크 구간 회피 AI가 스마트한 거래 선택 을 지원하여 성공 확률을 높입니다. Prop Firm 규칙 완벽 대응 FTMO, MyForexFunds, True Forex Funds 등 주요 Prop Firm 규칙을 염두에 두고 설계: 최대 일별 드로우다운 보호 총 드로우다운 모니터링 Soft/Hard Stop 조건
Ksm mt5
Andriy Sydoruk
5 (1)
Experts
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyze
CRT Advanced
Jose Antonio Cantonero Velasco
Experts
SISTEMA DE TRADING ALGORITMICO PROFESIONAL VISIÓN GENERAL CRT ADVANCED   es un sistema de trading automatizado de alta precisión que opera basado en el análisis de formaciones de velas japonesas. Desarrollado específicamente para mercados de Forex, indices y commodities, implementa una metodología sistemática que combina price action puro con gestión avanzada de riesgo. Contacte conmigo después de la compra, le enviaré sets y soporte gratuito. Gracias.
Green Tomatoes
Chimola Tim Namathe
Experts
Green Tomatoes EA - Client Documentation Overview Green Tomatoes is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor (EA) designed to automate your trading strategy. It executes trades based on precise mathematical calculations, aiming to capitalize on market movements efficiently. This EA is built for traders who seek a systematic approach and prefer automated trade execution over manual intervention. Disclaimer: Green Tomatoes is a tool and does not guarantee profits. Trading leveraged financia
GuardianTrader Bot
Pedram Feizmirza
Experts
Guardian Trader 는 추세 시장에서 가장 초기의 조정 기회를 포착하도록 설계된 고급 추세 추종 전문가 어드바이저입니다. 프로페셔널 등급의 자금 관리 시스템을 기반으로 구축되어 지속 가능한 성장, 일관된 결과 및 거래 자본의 강력한 보호를 제공합니다. 정밀한 추세 진입 Guardian Trader는 시장 추세를 식별하고 가장 최적의 pullback 지점에서만 거래를 실행하여 정확도를 극대화하고 불필요한 노출을 최소화합니다. 간편한 설정 하나의 키 매개변수만 설정하시면 됩니다: 거래당 위험 비율. 다른 모든 설정은 안정적이고 전문적이며 안전한 성능을 위해 잠겨 있고 최적화되어 있습니다. 자동 위험 제어 권장 임계값을 초과하는 위험을 입력하셨나요? Guardian Trader는 새로운 거래를 자동으로 차단하여 귀하의 계정이 과도한 레버리지와 위험한 드로다운으로부터 안전하게 보호합니다. 완전한 독립성 및 신뢰성 API, 서버 또는 타사 서비스가 필요하지 않습니다. Guardia
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Fund Mode MT5
Nunthasak Aunkaew
Experts
Fund Mode MT5 – Price Action EA for XAUUSD (M5) Fund Mode MT5 is a Price Action–based Expert Advisor (EA) No Grid No Martingale Specifically developed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe , with a strong focus on safety, consistency, and small account suitability . Note: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves risk Key Features 1️⃣ Trading System Strategy: Price Action + Engulfing Patterns Main Timeframe: M5 Does NOT use: Grid, Martingale, or Hedge Trade
Dragon wing
Shinichi Ikeda
Experts
EAの概要 MACDとストキャス を使用したＥＡ MACDとストキャス をベースにトレーディンストップ、 テイクプロフィットレベル などの設定及び機能を搭載しています。 特徴 新規エントリーをサーバー時間でトレードをタイムコントロール出来る機能を搭載しています。 利確幅、ロスカット幅を任意に設定可能です。 MT5であればブロカー関係なく、暗号資産（仮想通貨）、FX、CFD、株式等の使用可能なEAとなっております。 EAを稼働させる上での注意事項 当サイトでご提供しているEAは、利用者の収益を保証するものではありません。 当サイトで掲載しているロジック、損益シミュレーションと同じ結果になることを保証するものでもありません。利用者の環境等で結果が異なることもございます。 実際にEAを利用するか中止するかの判断は、必ずご自身で決定してください。
Trail Stops PRO
Timo Kosiol
Experts
Trailing Stops Pro is a highly advanced trailing stop program. It comes with 12 different trailing stops and helps you to manage your trade and stops easily. You can specify a trail start, that means the trailing stop will be started after your positions has reached the selected profit points. Additionally you can set a trail distance as well as activate and deactivate the trailing stop for each position separately. For your convenience the program has a very easy to use app panel. For a detaile
Gold Heaven
Hiroaki Mitsuta
Experts
*self-introduction Hey guy's, myname is Hiroaki Mitstuda. I'm one hundred milione trader. and finace wizard class engineer. I was also interviewed as an investor. https://youtu.be/5Tx9bZrdQtA?si=_JOLnWeBVaDQpTzN Advisor's advantages: Expert Advisor trades during testing fully correspond to the trades in real trading, which is very important.  Does not use parasitic strategies.  Suitable for   PROP FIRMS   ( Works automatically with just one button switch).  Suitable for both beginners and prof
QuantumScalp
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
QuantumScalp is a next-generation automated trading advisor designed to enhance your trading efficiency and profitability                                                                                                        in the dynamic world of financial markets. Leveraging advanced algorithms and real-time data analysis, QuantumScalp automates the scalping strategy, enabling traders to exploit small price movements with unparalleled precision and speed. Basically, the advisor does not use
EuroStrike X
Jayanta Pal
Experts
Recommended Trading Pairs Optimized For: EUR/USD (Primary Development Pair) GBP/USD  (Primary Development Pair) USD/JPY Gold (XAU/USD) Major Forex Pairs Compatible With: All Forex pairs Commodities Indices (with spread adjustment) Cryptocurrencies (with volatility adjustment) Key Features & Competitive Advantages Advanced Trading Strategy Bollinger Bands Integration : Dual-mode strategy (Touch & Breakout) for precise market entry Intelligent Grid System : Adaptive grid trading with fixed
GoldenReceiver Fixed Grid
Perapot Chanyuenyong
Experts
Account  Grid / Settings Profit Max Equity Drawdown Final Balance Standard Cent Account 100,000 THB Deposit  (~3,000 USD) Grid Space: 1,000 pips 214,618 THB (~6,800 USD) 103,537 THB (~3,300 USD) 314,618 THB (~10,000 USD) Standard Cent Account 100,000 THB Deposit (~3,000 USD) Grid Space: 1,000 pips Trailing Profit: 200 Lot Multiplier: 1.01 265,185 THB (~8,440 USD) 115,081 THB (~3,660 USD) 365,185 THB (~11,650 USD) Standard Cent Account 100,000 THB Deposit (~3,000 USD) Grid Space: 1,000 pips Tr
Bitcoin Et Futurum MT5
Mose' Panizza
Experts
BITCOIN ET FUTURUM MT5 — The Future of Crypto Scalping Starts Now BITCOIN ET FUTURUM MT5 is an advanced algorithmic trading system designed for Bitcoin (BTC) and major crypto CFDs, built for traders who want speed, precision, and stable execution in highly volatile market conditions. Optimized for the MetaTrader 5 environment, this EA combines volatility-sensitive price action logic , breakout confirmation, and adaptive trade management to handle the unique behavior of crypto markets, includin
Breadwinner EMA Pro
Isidro Jr Rosalada Dadula
Experts
Automated Forex Trading with a Focus on Risk Management (Updated Set Files/Settings in DFX MQL5 Community, link below) Unleash the Power of EMA Crossovers with a Disciplined Approach to Profitability EMA Pro by DFX is a powerful and user-friendly Forex Expert Advisor (EA) designed to automate your trading strategies. It's built on a proven EMA (Exponential Moving Average) crossover strategy, enhanced by robust risk management features and customizable settings. Here's what makes EMA Pro differe
Apex Sentinel Prop Firm EA
Natoya N Barnes
Experts
Why Apex Sentinel Prop Firm EA Stands Out   Prop-Firm First Architecture Designed from the ground up to respect daily drawdown, max loss, and trade limits commonly enforced by top prop firms.   Smart Consolidation Breakout Logic The EA waits patiently for the market to compress, then enters only confirmed directional breakouts—avoiding chop, fake moves, and revenge trading.   No Martingale. No Grid. No Hedging. Each trade is independent, clean, and fully controlled. Your account stays safe
Grid Masters Grid Matrix Pro MT5
Tola Moses Hector
Experts
Grid Masters Grid Matrix Pro MT5 — 스마트 양방향 그리드 시스템 고확률 거래 구역(PP, R1, S1)을 자동으로 식별하고 동적 매수/매도 그리드를 생성하는 고급 EA입니다. 트레일링, 자본 잠금, 이익 잠금 동결, “X 거래일 후 자동 포지션 종료” 기능을 포함합니다. 차트 상의 BUY, SELL, CLOSE ALL 버튼을 통해 즉시 수동 조작이 가능합니다. --- 개요 Grid Masters Grid Matrix Pro MT5는 양방향 그리드 시스템 기반의 전문가용 EA입니다. 시장의 주요 균형 구역 주변에 자동으로 매수/매도 그리드를 생성하며, 자본 잠금, 이익 잠금 동결, 스마트 트레일링, 시간 기반 포지션 종료 기능을 통해 위험을 동적으로 관리합니다. 수동 감독이든 완전 자동이든, 이 EA는 구조 기반 실행, 지능적 위험 관리 및 유연한 그리드 운용을 제공합니다. --- 주요 기능 구역 자동 감지(PP, R1, S1) — 균형 구
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (9)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — 양자 분석 코어를 탑재한 자율형 트레이딩 시스템 실거래 신호:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 요즘 많은 트레이더들이 센트 계좌 또는 극소량의 자금 으로 EA를 운용하며 결과를 조작하는 경우가 많습니다. 이는 사실상 그들이 자신의 시스템을 신뢰하지 않는다는 증거 이기도 합니다. 반면, 이 신호는 20,000달러의 실제 라이브 계좌 에서 운영됩니다. 이는 진정한 자본 투입 을 의미하며, 센트 계좌에서 흔히 발생하는 인위적인 성과 부풀리기 나 위험 왜곡 없이 투명한 퍼포먼스 를 제공합니다. Cryon X-9000은 높은 변동성 시장에서도 뛰어난 정밀도, 안정성 및 일관성을 유지하도록 설계된 차세대 자율형 트레이딩 아키텍처입니다. 시스템은 다층형 양자 기반 분석 코어를 바탕으로 구축되었으며, 시장 구조를 실시간으로 재구성하고 차갑고 정확한 수학적 로직을 통해 최적의 진입 지점을 식별합니다. 시스템의 중심에는 Cryon
GOLDExter
Youcef Seghir
Experts
track record of myfxbook : RAW 스프레드 계정에서 백테스트를 하면 놀라운 결과를 볼 수 있습니다. 익스퍼트 어드바이저 (EA) 개요: 이 EA는 XAUUSD (금/미국 달러) 거래에 최적화되어 있으며, **1시간 차트(H1)**에서 최고의 성능을 발휘합니다. **4시간 차트(H4)**도 강력한 보조 옵션으로 지원됩니다. 금 시장의 독특한 변동성과 구조에 맞춰 정밀하게 튜닝되었습니다. 우리는 빠른 부자가 될 수 있다는 꿈을 파는 것이 아닙니다. 진정한 트레이딩의 의미를 아는 분들을 위해, 강력하고 효과적인 트레이딩 도구 를 제공합니다. 이 EA는 고도의 지능형 알고리즘을 활용하여 **가장 정확한 돌파 구간(Breakout Zone)**을 감지하고, 고급 리스크 관리 시스템 을 통해 자본을 보호하면서 전문적으로 거래를 수행합니다. 시장 구조를 동적으로 분석하고, 핵심 레벨 탐지와 스마트 지표 기반의 방향 필터를 결합하여 잘못된 신호를 최소화합니다.
Karla One
Karla Fekeza
3 (10)
Experts
In a nutshell Karla One is a product that organically came out from several years of manual trading. My goal was to built a system without the necessity of regular updates. Having said that, this Expert Advisors was specifically built for MQL5 customers, so please remember that I am always open to suggestions.   Karla One uses machine learning to find the right entry points but at the same time before placing a trade, there are 7 conditions that have to be met. It relies on Price Action which se
Sniper Scalper Venom
Natoya N Barnes
Experts
Introducing Sniper Scalper Venom: The Ultimate Trading Powerhouse Unlock unprecedented trading opportunities with Sniper Scalper Venom, the pioneering addition to the Venom Family of Expert Advisors. This revolutionary trading bot is specifically designed to dominate the markets, bringing you: Unparalleled Performance : Expertly trade FX and SFX pairs, with a special focus on Weltrade Broker Synthetic Indices. Masterful Gold Trading : Achieve exceptional results on Gold (XAUUSD) with Sniper Sca
Bushido Scalper
Wilna Barnard
3.67 (3)
Experts
Bushido Scalper Overview Limited-Time Promotion – Price Increases on 1 January Take advantage of this special offer before the price returns to $199 .  5 Days left before the Price reverts back ... The Bushido Scalper is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the USD/JPY and EUR/USD currency pairs. It utilizes a scalping strategy aimed at capturing small, rapid price movements and executing trades efficiently in highly liquid markets. Key Features Scalping Strategy : Tailored for short
YenFlow
Kelly Philip Aketch
Experts
This is a machine learning trend following strategy based on the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator combined with market volatility and volume metrics. It works best on the H1 Chart . The signals utilized to begin trading are carefully vetted via the machine learning capability, and a sophisticated algorithm ensures that the trader remains in the trend for as long as possible. Features. This is a fully automated multi-symbol expert advisor. It works on the following symbols USDJPY, AUDJPY, CHFJPY, EU
Redistribution Energy
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
The Redistribution Energy system for automatic forex trading is characterized by a high speed of execution of transactions (high-frequency trading) and uses complex algorithms. The expert system goes through the entire history and all currency pairs with a single setting. High Frequency Trading or HFT (from English High Frequency Trading) is an algorithmic method of trading in financial markets, in which the execution of a huge number of transactions is carried out in a matter of milliseconds.
StopHunt Killer
Arunkumar Kamalakannan
Experts
Markets                : “EURUSD” and “USDJPY” 15M Chart. Broker Selection  :     ECN Brokers with Low spreads. Intro: The stopHunt Killer EA is based on the Price Imbalance around the major liquidity points. Big banks use these points as liquidity mechanisms before taking the markets in their direction. EA identifies points of major liquidity and set orders to capitalize on the Bank Stop Hunts. EA works on “EURUSD” and “USDJPY” as they are largely traded pairs and high liquidity pools work in
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (389)
Experts
안녕하세요, 트레이더 여러분! 저는 퀀텀 생태계의 핵심이자 MQL5 역사상 가장 높은 평점과 베스트셀러를 기록한   퀀텀 퀸   입니다. 20개월 이상의 실거래 실적을 바탕으로 XAUUSD의 명실상부한 퀸으로 자리매김했습니다. 제 전문 분야는? 금이에요. 제 임무는? 일관되고 정확하며 지능적인 거래 결과를 반복적으로 제공하는 것입니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 할인된   가격입니다.   10개 구매 시마다 가격이 50달러씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 1999달러입니다. 라이브 시그널:   여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum Queen mql5 공개 채널:   여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum Queen MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.85 (27)
Experts
실제 거래 계정을 통한 실시간 신호:  기본 MT4(7개월 이상 실시간 거래):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5(5개월 이상 실시간 거래):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5의 외환 EA 거래 채널:  제 MQL5 채널에 가입하여 최신 소식을 받아보세요.  MQL5의 14,000명 이상의 멤버로 구성된 제 커뮤니티 입니다. 10개 중 3개만 남았습니다. $399! 그 후 가격은 $499로 인상됩니다. EA는 구매한 모든 고객의 권리를 보장하기 위해 한정된 수량으로 판매됩니다. AI Gold Sniper는 다층 알고리즘 프레임워크를 기반으로 설계된 XAU/USD 거래에 최신 GPT-4o 모델(OpenAI의 GPT-4o)을 적용하여 비정형 데이터 처리와 시장 간 분석을 통합하여 거래 결정을 최적화합니다. AI Gold Sniper에 통합된 GPT-4o는 합성곱
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (98)
Experts
Quantum King EA - 모든 트레이더를 위해 개선된 지능형 파워 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 특별 출시 가격 라이브 신호:       여기를 클릭하세요 MT4 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 퀀텀 킹 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum King MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 개별적으로 문의하세요! 정확하고 규율 있게 거래를 진행하세요. Quantum King EA는   구조화된 그리드의 강점과 적응형 마팅게일의 지능을 하나의 완벽한 시스템으로 통합합니다. M5에서 AUDCAD를 위해 설계되었으며, 꾸준하고 통제된 성장을 원하는 초보자와 전문가 모두를 위해 구축되었습니다. Q
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
Experts
실제 거래 계정을 통한 라이브 신호:  기본 설정:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5의 외환 EA 거래 채널:  제 MQL5 채널에 가입하여 최신 소식을 받아보세요.  MQL5에 14,000명 이상의 멤버가 있는 커뮤니티입니다 . $399에 10개 중 3개만 남았습니다! 그 후 가격은 $499로 인상됩니다. EA는 판매됩니다. 모든 구매 고객의 권리를 보장하기 위해 한정 수량으로 제공됩니다. AI Gold Trading은 고급 GPT-4o 모델을 활용하여 XAU/USD 시장에서 정교한 추세 추종 전략을 실행합니다. 이 시스템은 다중 시간대 수렴 분석을 사용하여 노이즈 감소를 위한 웨이블릿 변환과 진정한 추세 지속성을 식별하기 위한 부분 적분 기법을 결합합니다. 당사의 독점 알고리즘은 모멘텀 클러스터링 분석과 시장 변동성 상태에 대한 동적 적응을 가능하게 하는 체제 전환 감지를 통합합니다. EA는 베이지안 확률 모델을 활용하여 수익
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.76 (17)
Experts
XAUUSD를 위한 하이브리드 트레이딩 전략 – 뉴스 센티먼트 & 오더북 불균형의 결합 이 전략은 잘 활용되지 않지만 매우 효과적인 두 가지 트레이딩 접근 방식을 결합한 하이브리드 시스템으로, XAUUSD (금) 의 30분 차트 전용으로 개발되었습니다. 일반적인 전문가용 어드바이저(EA)는 보통 고정된 지표나 단순한 기술적 구조에 의존하는 반면, 본 시스템은 최신 데이터와 상황 기반 분석을 통합한 지능적인 시장 접근 모델에 기반합니다. 실시간 경제 뉴스의 센티먼트 분석 (GPT-5 활용) 틱 데이터를 기반으로 한 오더북 불균형(DOM) 시뮬레이션 이 두 구성 요소의 결합은 펀더멘털 정보와 시장 미시구조를 모두 고려하여 정확한 진입 및 청산 기반을 제공합니다. 구매 후 바로 저에게 연락해 주시면 설정 파일과 매뉴얼을 받아보실 수 있습니다. 검증된 신호 (ECN 계정) — NTRon 2000 [특징 & 권장 사항] 거래 상품 : XAUUSD (금) 시간 프레임 : 30분 (반응 속
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
라이브 신호가 10% 증가할 때마다 Zenox의 독점권 유지 및 전략 보호를 위해 가격이 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 $2,999입니다. 라이브 시그널 IC Markets 계정, 증거로서 라이브 성과를 직접 확인하세요! 사용자 설명서 다운로드(영어) Zenox는 16개 통화쌍에 걸쳐 추세를 추적하고 위험을 분산하는 최첨단 AI 멀티페어 스윙 트레이딩 로봇입니다. 수년간의 헌신적인 개발 끝에 강력한 트레이딩 알고리즘이 탄생했습니다. 2000년부터 현재까지의 고품질 데이터 세트를 사용했습니다. AI는 최신 머신러닝 기법을 사용하여 서버에서 학습한 후 강화 학습을 거쳤습니다. 이 과정은 몇 주가 걸렸지만, 결과는 정말 인상적이었습니다. 학습 기간은 2000년부터 2020년까지입니다. 2020년부터 현재까지의 데이터는 Out Of Sample(샘플 외)입니다. 이 수준에서 수년간 Out Of Sample 성능을 달성한 것은 매우 놀라운 일입니다. 이는 AI 계층이 새로운 시장 상황에 아무런
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (10)
Experts
개요 Golden Hen EA 는 XAUUSD 를 위해 특별히 설계된 전문가 고문(Expert Advisor)입니다. 이 EA는 다양한 시장 상황과 시간대(M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1)에서 트리거되는 9가지 독립적인 거래 전략을 결합하여 작동합니다. EA는 진입 및 필터를 자동으로 관리하도록 설계되었습니다. EA의 핵심 로직은 특정 신호를 식별하는 데 중점을 둡니다. Golden Hen EA는 그리드(grid), 마틴게일(martingale) 또는 물타기(averaging) 기법을 사용하지 않습니다 . EA에 의해 개설된 모든 거래는 사전에 정의된 손절매(Stop Loss) 와 이익 실현(Take Profit) 을 사용합니다. 실시간 신호   |   공지 채널  | 세트 파일 다운로드 v2.5 9가지 전략 개요 EA는 여러 시간대에서 동시에 XAUUSD 차트를 분석합니다: 전략 1 (M30):   이 전략은 정의된 하락 패턴 이후 잠재적인 강세(bullis
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.51 (76)
Experts
심볼 XAUUSD (골드/미국 달러) 기간 (타임프레임) H1-M15 (임의) 단일 거래 지원 예 최소 입금액 500 USD (또는 다른 통화로 환산된 금액) 모든 브로커와 호환 가능 예 (2자리 또는 3자리 시세, 모든 계좌 통화, 심볼 이름, GMT 시간 지원) 사전 설정 없이 작동 가능 예 기계 학습에 관심이 있다면 채널을 구독하세요: 구독하기! Mad Turtle 프로젝트 주요 특징: 진정한 기계 학습 이 전문가 자문(Expert Advisor, EA)은 GPT 웹사이트나 유사한 서비스에 연결되지 않습니다. 모델은 MT5에 내장된 ONNX 라이브러리를 통해 실행됩니다. 처음 실행 시, 위조할 수 없는 시스템 메시지가 표시됩니다.  CLICK 참조: ONNX (Open Neural Network Exchange). 자금 보호 사전 롤오버, 마이크로 스캘핑, 작은 표본의 좁은 범위 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 그리드나 마틴게일 같은 위험한 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 또한,
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.83 (89)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — 신경망 거래의 정점이자 재정적 자유로 가는 길입니다. Aura Ultimate는 최첨단 AI 아키텍처, 시장 적응형 인텔리전스, 그리고 위험 관리형 정밀성을 결합한 Aura 제품군의 차세대 혁신입니다. Aura Black Edition과 Aura Neuron의 검증된 DNA를 기반으로 구축된 Aura Ultimate는 한 걸음 더 나아가, 두 제품의 강점을 하나의 통합된 다중 전략 생태계로 융합하는 동시에 완전히 새로운 차원의 예측 로직을 도입합니다. 매우 중요합니다. 전문가에게 구매하신 후 개인 메시지를 남겨주세요. 필요한 모든 권장 사항을 담은 지침을 보내드리겠습니다. Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate Advisor를 구매하면   두 개의 거래 계좌 번호에 연결된   Vortex, Oracle 또는 Aura Bitcoin Hash Advisor에 대한 무료 라이
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (497)
Experts
소개       Quantum Emperor EA는   유명한 GBPUSD 쌍을 거래하는 방식을 변화시키는 획기적인 MQL5 전문 고문입니다! 13년 이상의 거래 경험을 가진 숙련된 트레이더 팀이 개발했습니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA를 구매하시면   Quantum StarMan  를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 비공개로 문의하세요. 확인된 신호:   여기를 클릭하세요 MT4 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum EA 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 10개 구매 시마다 가격이 $50씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격 $1999 퀀텀 황제 EA       EA는 단일 거래를 다섯 개의 작은 거래로 지속적으로 분
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (51)
Experts
Aura Black Edition은 GOLD만 거래하도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 EA입니다. Expert는 2011-2020년 기간 동안 XAUUSD에서 안정적인 결과를 보였습니다. 위험한 자금 관리 방법, 마팅게일, 그리드 또는 스캘핑이 사용되지 않았습니다. 모든 브로커 조건에 적합합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론으로 학습된 EA 신경망(MLP)은 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 종류입니다. MLP라는 용어는 모호하게 사용되며, 때로는 피드포워드 ANN에 느슨하게 사용되기도 하고, 때로는 임계값 활성화가 있는 여러 층의 퍼셉트론으로 구성된 네트워크를 엄격하게 지칭하기도 합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론은 특히 단일 은닉층이 있을 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP는 입력층, 은닉층, 출력층의 최소 3개 층의 노드로 구성됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외하고 각 노드는 비선형 활성화 함수를 사용하는 뉴런입니다. MLP는 역전파라는 지도 학습 기술을 사용하여 학습합니다. 다중 레이어와 비선형 활성화는
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (89)
Experts
소품 회사 준비 완료!   (   세트파일 다운로드   ) WARNING : 현재 가격으로 몇 장 남지 않았습니다! 최종 가격: 990$ 1EA를 무료로 받으세요(2개의 거래 계정에 대해) -> 구매 후 저에게 연락하세요 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 골드 리퍼에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 매우 성공적인 Goldtrade Pro를 기반으로 구축된 이 EA는 동시에 여러 기간에 걸쳐 실행되도록 설계되었으며 거래 빈도를 매우 보수적인 것부터 극단적인 변동까지 설정할 수 있는 옵션이 있습니다. EA는 여러 확인 알고리즘을 사용하여 최적의 진입 가격을 찾고 내부적으로 여러 전략을 실행하여 거래 위험을 분산시킵니다. 모든 거래에는 손절매와 이익 실현이 있지만, 위험을 최소화하고 각 거래의 잠재력을 극대화하기 위해 후행 손절매와 후행 이익 이익도 사용합니다. 이 시스템은 매우
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (3)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****9 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.52 (66)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (29)
Experts
볼텍스 - 미래를 위한 투자 메타트레이더 플랫폼에서 금(XAU/USD) 거래를 위해 특별히 제작된 볼텍스 골드 EA 전문 어드바이저입니다. 독점 지표와 개발자의 비밀 알고리즘을 사용하여 구축된 이 EA는 금 시장에서 수익성 있는 움직임을 포착하도록 설계된 종합 트레이딩 전략을 사용합니다. 전략의 주요 구성 요소에는 이상적인 진입 및 청산 지점을 정확하게 알려주는 CCI 및 파라볼릭 인디케이터와 같은 클래식 인디케이터가 포함됩니다. Vortex Gold EA의 핵심은 고급 신경망 및 머신러닝 기술입니다. 이러한 알고리즘은 과거 데이터와 실시간 데이터를 지속적으로 분석하여 EA가 진화하는 시장 추세에 더 정확하게 적응하고 대응할 수 있도록 합니다. 딥러닝을 활용하여 Vortex Gold EA는 패턴을 인식하고 지표 매개변수를 자동으로 조정하며 시간이 지남에 따라 성능을 개선합니다. 독점 지표, 머신 러닝, 적응형 트레이딩 알고리즘이 결합된 Vortex Gold EA의 강력한 조합입니다
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
중요한   : 이 패키지는 매우 제한된 수량에 대해서만 현재 가격으로 판매됩니다.    가격이 매우 빠르게 1499달러까지 올라갈 것입니다    100개 이상의 전략이 포함되어 있으며   , 더 많은 전략이 추가될 예정입니다! 보너스   : 999달러 이상 구매 시 --> 다른 EA   5 개 를 무료로 선택하세요! 모든 설정 파일 완벽한 설정 및 최적화 가이드 비디오 가이드 라이브 신호 리뷰(제3자) 최고의 브레이크아웃 시스템에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 8년에 걸쳐 꼼꼼하게 개발한 정교하고 독점적인 전문가 자문(EA)인 Ultimate Breakout System을 소개하게 되어 기쁩니다. 이 시스템은 호평을 받은 Gold Reaper EA를 포함하여 MQL5 시장에서 가장 성능이 뛰어난 여러 EA의 기반이 되었습니다. 7개월 이상 1위를 차지한 Goldtrade Pro, Goldbot One, Indicement, Daytrade Pro도 마찬가지였습니다. Ultimate
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
Experts
The Techno Deity — XAUUSD 디지털 도미넌스 실시간 신호 및 모니터링: 공식 계정에서 시스템 성과를 확인하세요: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 프로모션: Cryon X-9000 어드바이저를 선물로 받으실 수 있습니다. 조건 및 액세스 문의는 직접 연락해 주세요. The Techno Deity는 골드 시장의 혼돈 속에서 구조적 질서를 찾는 트레이더를 위한 하이테크 트레이딩 시스템입니다. 가격 추종을 넘어 기관의 관심 구역과 시장 불균형을 식별하는 디지털 직관 알고리즘을 사용합니다. 주요 장점 유동성 지능: 숨겨진 유동성 클러스터를 스캔하여 강력한 임펄스 지점에서 진입합니다. 신경망 트렌드 필터: 노이즈와 가짜 조정을 걸러내고 진정한 추세를 포착합니다. 제로 그리드 철학: 마틴게일이나 그리드 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 수학적 우위를 바탕으로 한 '원 엔트리-원 엑시트' 원칙을 고수합니다. 기술 사양 종목: 골드 (XAUUSD)
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  프로모션 출시: 현재 가격으로 구매 가능한 사본 수가 매우 제한적입니다! 최종 가격: 990달러 349달러부터: 1개 무료 선택! (최대 2개 거래 계좌 번호) 최고의 콤보 상품     ->     여기를 클릭하세요 공개 그룹에 가입하세요:   여기를 클릭하세요   LIVE RESULTS 독립 검토 "ORB 마스터"에 오신 것을 환영합니다   :   오프닝 레인지 브레이크아웃에서 당신의 우위를 확보 하세요 ORB Master EA로 ORB(Opening Range Breakout) 전략의 힘을 활용하세요. 현대 트레이더를 위해 설계된 세련되고 고성능의 전문가 자문 도구입니다. ORB는 초기 시장 모멘텀을 포착하는 능력으로 인해 인기가 급증했으며, 이 EA는 그 입증된 접근 방식에 대한 저의 개인적인 견해를 나타냅니다. ORB Master가 결과를 제공하는 방식   : ORB Master는 미국 및 유럽 주식 시장이 개장하자마자 즉시 작동하여
Marvelous EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
Experts
Marvelous EA 소개: 궁극의 거래 파트너 Marvelous EA로 외환 시장의 잠재력을 최대한 활용하십시오. 이 최첨단 자동 거래 솔루션은 이익을 극대화하고 위험을 최소화하도록 설계되었습니다. 이 신중하게 설계된 거래 알고리즘은 동적 외환 시장을 정밀하고 효율적으로 탐색할 수 있는 고급 기능을 갖추고 있습니다. GOLD - XAUUSD - H1 실계좌 성과: https://www.mql5.com/ko/signals/ 2321875 주요 기능: 입증된 거래 전략: 경험 많은 거래자들이 개발하고 다양한 시장 조건에서 테스트되었습니다. 자동 거래: 감정적 편향이나 수동 개입 없이 24/5 거래 실행. 위험 관리: 자본을 보호하는 정교한 위험 관리 시스템. 적응형 기술: 끊임없이 학습하고 변화하는 시장 상황에 적응. 다중 통화 지원: 최적화된 설정으로 여러 통화 쌍을 거래. 실시간 모니터링: 성과와 시장 분석을 실시간으로 확인. 장점: 효율성 향상: 자동 거래로 시간과
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (119)
Experts
퀀텀 비트코인 EA   : 불가능한 일이란 없습니다. 중요한 건 그것을 실현하는 방법을 알아내는 것뿐입니다! 최고의 MQL5 판매자 중 한 명이 만든 최신 걸작,   Quantum Bitcoin EA   로   비트코인   거래의 미래로 들어가세요. 성능, 정밀성, 안정성을 요구하는 거래자를 위해 설계된 Quantum Bitcoin은 변동성이 심한 암호화폐 세계에서 무엇이 가능한지 새롭게 정의합니다. 중요!   구매 후 개인 메시지를 보내 설치 설명서와 설정 지침을 받아보세요. 10개 구매 시마다 가격이 $50씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격 $1999 퀀텀 비트코인/퀸 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum Bitcoin EA를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 비공개로 문의하세요! Quantum Bitcoin EA는   H1 시간대에서 번창하며, 시장 모멘텀의 본질을 포착하는   추세 추종 전략을  
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
렘스톤은 평범한 전문가 자문가가 아닙니다.   수년간의 연구와 자산 관리를 결합한 회사입니다. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR   RX60 The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. April: $3,000 2018년부터   제가 다녔던 마지막 회사인 Armonia Capital은 FCA 규제를 받는 자산 운용사인 Darwinex에 ARF 신호를 제공하여 75만 달러를 모금했습니다. 한 명의 어드바이저로 4가지 자산 클래스를 마스터하세요! 약속도, 곡선 맞춤도, 환상도 없습니다. 하지만 풍부한 현장 경험을 제공합니다. Remstone의 힘을 활용한 성공적인 트레이더들의 커뮤니티에 참여하세요! Remstone은 시장 동향을 활용하도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 거래 솔루션입니다. 고급 알고리즘을 기반으로 구축되어 신뢰성과 성과를 추구하는 트레이더를 위해 설계되었습니다. 입증된 정확성으
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.59 (27)
Experts
새로운 도약 | AI 기반 정밀함이 시장 논리와 만나다 Argos Rage 는 내장된 DeepSeek AI 시스템 을 통해 시장 움직임을 실시간 분석하며, 새로운 수준의 자동매매를 구현합니다. Argos Fury의 강점을 바탕으로 하지만, 이 EA는 더욱 높은 유연성, 폭넓은 시장 해석, 그리고 강한 시장 참여를 목표로 합니다. Live Signal 시간프레임: M30 레버리지:  최소 1:20 입금액:  최소 $100 거래종목:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 브로커:  제한 없음 Argos Rage를 구매하시면 Argos Fury 를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다. 구매 후 저에게 연락해 주세요. Argos Rage 는 시장의 구조, 리듬, 압력을 분석하여 확률이 맞아떨어질 때만 거래를 실행합니다. 이는 불확실한 시장 상황에서도 똑똑한 보호를 유지하면서 Argos Fury보다 더 많은 기회를 제공합니다. Argos Fury 가 명확한 반전 구조에 집중하는 반면, Argos Ra
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% 할인 단 24시간 한정. 프로모션은 11월 29일에 종료됩니다. 이 상품의 공식 할인 행사는 이번 한 번뿐입니다. Syna 버전 3+ 소개 - 혁명적인 듀얼 기능 AI 트레이딩 시스템 Syna 버전 3+를 소개하게 되어 기쁩니다. 이는 AI 기반 트레이딩 기술의 혁명적인 도약입니다. 이 릴리스는 OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek 및 OpenRouter의 광범위한 모델 생태계를 포함한 주요 AI 제공업체에 대한 전례 없는 직접 API 액세스를 특징으로 합니다. 이제 비전 입력 기능, 자동 API 키 관리 및 개선된 AI 프롬프트 프로토콜을 통해 Syna는 실시간 시장 분석 및 수동 거래 안내를 위한 화면 버튼이 있는 직관적인 대화형 어시스턴트 인터페이스를 제공합니다 . Syna는 Mean Machine과 AIQ에서 배운 모든 것의 정점을 나타내며, 이제 완전 자동화된 EA와 대
Aura Bitcoin Hash
Stanislav Tomilov
4.89 (38)
Experts
Aura Bitcoin Hash EA는 Aura 시리즈 거래 시스템을 이어가는 독특한 전문가 자문입니다. 고급 신경망과 최첨단 클래식 거래 전략을 활용하여 Aura BTC는 뛰어난 잠재적 성과를 가진 혁신적인 접근 방식을 제공합니다. 완전 자동화된 이 전문가 자문은 통화 쌍 BTCUSD(비트코인)를 거래하도록 설계되었습니다. 2017년부터 2025년까지 이러한 쌍에서 일관된 안정성을 입증했습니다. 이 시스템은 마팅게일이나 그리드 거래와 같은 위험한 자금 관리 기술을 피합니다. Aura Bitcoin Hash는 다층 퍼셉트론(MLP) 신경망으로 구동되어 시장 추세와 움직임을 예측하는 데 활용합니다. MLP는 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 유형으로, 특히 단일 숨겨진 계층으로 구성될 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP에는 입력 계층, 숨겨진 계층, 출력 계층이라는 세 가지 필수 계층이 포함됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외한 각 뉴런은 비선형 활성화 함수를 사용합니다. 네트워크
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.8 (40)
Experts
이 플랫폼 최초 공개 | 시장을 이해하는 EA 이 플랫폼에서 처음으로, Expert Advisor(EA)가 Deep Seek의 전체 기능을 활용합니다. Dynamic Reversal Zoning 전략과 결합하여, 시장 움직임을 단순히 인식하는 것을 넘어 실제로 **이해하는** 시스템을 만듭니다. 실시간 시그널 __________   세팅 보기 시간 프레임: H1 레버리지: 최소 1:30 예치금: 최소 $200 종목: XAUUSD 브로커: 모든 브로커 지원 Deep Seek와 리버설 전략의 조합은 새로운 방식이며, 바로 그것이 이 시스템을 특별하게 만듭니다. 새로운 접근 방식을 찾고 있다면, 이 EA를 놓치지 마세요. 이 플랫폼에서 최초로 선보이는 제품이며, 자동매매의 새로운 방향을 제시할 수 있습니다. 고정된 패턴이나 설정에 의존하는 대신, 이 EA는 시장의 변화를  실시간으로 인식하고 – 이에 맞춰 스스로 적응합니다.  반전 영역과 가격 압력 분석에 집중하여 기존 도구들보
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.81 (42)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.83 (58)
Experts
Aura Neuron은 Aura 시리즈 거래 시스템을 이어가는 독특한 전문가 자문입니다. 고급 신경망과 최첨단 클래식 거래 전략을 활용하여 Aura Neuron은 뛰어난 잠재적 성과를 가진 혁신적인 접근 방식을 제공합니다. 완전 자동화된 이 전문가 자문XAUUSD(GOLD)와 같은 통화 쌍을 거래하도록 설계되었습니다. 1999년부터 2023년까지 이러한 쌍에서 일관된 안정성을 입증했습니다. 이 시스템은 마팅게일, 그리드 또는 스캘핑과 같은 위험한 자금 관리 기술을 피하므로 모든 브로커 조건에 적합합니다. Aura Neuron은 다층 퍼셉트론(MLP) 신경망으로 구동되어 시장 추세와 움직임을 예측하는 데 활용합니다. MLP는 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 유형으로, 특히 단일 숨겨진 계층으로 구성될 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP에는 입력 계층, 숨겨진 계층 및 출력 계층이라는 세 가지 필수 계층이 포함됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외한 각 뉴런은 비선형 활성화 함수를 사
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
4 (8)
Experts
가격: 606$ -> 808$ 사용 설명서 :  Manual ENEA mt5 – 레짐 전환 + 은닉 마르코프 모델(HMM)과 GPT5 ENEA mt5 는 인공지능(ChatGPT-5)의 강력한 기능과 은닉 마르코프 모델(HMM)의 정밀한 통계 분석을 결합한 최첨단 완전 자동화 트레이딩 알고리즘입니다. 이 시스템은 실시간으로 시장을 모니터링하며, 복잡하고 감지하기 어려운 시장 상태(레짐)까지 식별하고 그에 맞춰 거래 전략을 동적으로 조정합니다. 목표는 명확합니다: 추세, 횡보, 높은 변동성 등 모든 시장 국면에서 최적의 거래 로직을 적용하여 기회를 최대한 활용하고 리스크를 효과적으로 관리하는 것입니다. 주요 특징: 실시간 레짐 감지 : 추세, 범위, 변동성 & 횡보 국면 동적 전략 전환   시장 레짐에 따라 전략 변경 AI 모델 GPT5   (HMM) – 과거 데이터로부터 비지도 학습 자동 TP, SL 조정 기능 활성화 M30 타임프레임 지원, XAUUSD 기반 은닉 마르코프
Vega Bot
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (3)
Experts
중요 공지: 현재 가격으로 구매할 수 있는 수량은 매우 제한적입니다. 가격은 곧 $1999.99 로 인상됩니다. Download Setfiles Detail Guide LIVE SIGNAL  (XAU)  |  NAS100, NASDAQ, USTECH VEGA BOT – 궁극의 멀티 전략 트렌드 추종형 EA Vega BOT 에 오신 것을 환영합니다. 본 EA는 여러 전문적인 트렌드 추종 기법을 하나의 유연하고 고도로 맞춤화 가능한 시스템으로 통합한 강력한 익스퍼트 어드바이저입니다. 초보 트레이더든, 알고리즘 거래 경험자든, Vega BOT은 프로그래밍 지식 없이도 원하는 방식으로 트레이딩 모델을 구축하고 최적화할 수 있도록 설계되었습니다. 멀티 전략 엔진 – 모든 시장 환경 대응 Vega BOT은 다양한 시장 상황에서 안정적으로 작동하며 다음과 같은 주요 금융 상품을 지원합니다: Forex (외환) Gold (골드) Indices (지수) Crypto (암호화폐) Standard
제작자의 제품 더 보기
BitcoinRobot
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
5 (4)
Experts
SET FILE Manual Guidebook  Why Bitcoin trading 1.   Elite Precision Precision – Redefining Trading Cutting-edge algorithms fine-tuned for pinpoint execution. Smart setups crafted to navigate risks and seize opportunities. 2. Adaptive Market Strategies with Real-Time Price Movement Markets shift—but Bitcoin Robot is built to adapt instantly: Trading in trending, volatile, or ranging conditions. Captures breakouts, reversals, and price surges before they happen. Dynamic strategy adjustments en
AbuTrader
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
Experts
800$에서 단 10권 오늘의 좋은 시간 ---요컨대 우리는 AbuTrader라는 100%자동화 외환 로봇을 만들었습니다(사람의 확인이 전혀 필요하지 않음). 잠을 자거나 생활하는 동안 돈을 벌 수 있습니다. PROP FIRM 특별 테스트 통과 또는 실제 합격 계정 관리를 위한 FILE 설정 모든 제한 편안 * 모든 메이저 및 마이너 쌍 작동 * 시간 프레임 - PAIR 동작으로 자동 선택(H1, H4, M30 ) *최소-400$ 보증금 괜찮음 *모든 Brooker 서버는 모든 접미사를 사용할 수 있습니다. *위험 없이 월간 약 5-10%의 이익 *뉴스 필터 일일 FX *전략 유형 - 깊은 자금 관리를 위한 울트라 하드 코딩된 16000줄의 코드, 신경 예측 및 지원 및 저항 자동 버튼, 자세한 수동 패널 및 표시기 자동화와 함께 제공 -AbuMarket 사이트에서 구매하는 경우 도매가로 최대 200$ https://abumarket.net/pro
AbuTraderMT5
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
Experts
2025 year ending PROMO (valid till 01.01.2026year) Launch promo: Free get 70000 Files + 5000 video courses -> contact me after purchase Hello, I am   Murodillo Eshquvvatov , An EA (Expert Advisor) completely different from all other EAs on the market. You might like trading METALS or Index. But I like to move in most major active pair, flexibility for every broker I like PROFIT. Any currency pair that can provide good long-term profits is where I will focus. That's why this EA focuses on jus
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변