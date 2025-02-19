Hedging trading system

5

Trading system "Hedging trading system" (hereinafter referred to as the Robot).To ensure the safety of your funds, the Robot has an automatic "Deposit Protection" function.

The robot contains more than 30 trading functions for manual trading , as well as 2 options for auto trading:

1. Auto trading with a fixed lot of 7 currency pairs: XAUUSD , EURUSD, EURJPY, USDCAD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF.

2. Auto trading by lot, with calculation by free margin, for the same 7 currency pairs .

This Robot is designed for online trading on the FOREX market. You can trade in automatic, semi-automatic, and manual modes, with reliable automatic protection of your capital. The Robot uses both virtual take profit and stop loss, and setting them in a real version. At the same time, a complex mechanism for choosing an entry into the market is used, combined with a trend-following strategy.

This application is an active graphical trading panel (hereinafter referred to as the Panel):

The panel consists of informational statistical tables, data entry windows and functional buttons for managing auto trading and manual trading.

1. Robot start menu - Screenshot pos. 1 , decoding of information about actions when installing the Robot on the chart is given below.

2. Full image of the Panel opened on the chart - Screenshot pos. 2;

3. Shortened image of the Panel, without graphic objects and with partial limitation of statistics - Screenshot pos. 3.

4. Image of informational statistical tables of trading history on a real account  Screenshot pos. 6 .

This Robot can be used both for fully automatic trading in two variants, and for manual trading according to your strategy. For fully automatic trading, the input parameters are optimally configured by default, only for 7 currency pairs: XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY, USDCAD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF and set-files are not needed.

When using this program for trading in practice, there is no need to open the Robot input parameters, since all actions can be performed on an open chart, using graphic buttons, and the parameters of variables can be changed by adjusting the values in the Panel data entry windows.

Examples of practical use of the Robot:

Example 1: Visually the program is shown in operation on a real account chart XAUUSD. In this video you will see the Trading History Table. ( Video clip on YouTube ).   After watching the video, pay attention to the result of automatic trading on the XAUUSD instrument. The result is recorded in the frame with the Trading History Table.

Example 2: Result of capital preservation by the Robot on a real account on the XAUUSD chart:   Screenshot pos. 4 .

Example 3: Result of capital preservation by the Robot on a real account on the USDJPY chart:   Screenshot pos. 5 .

Example 4: Robot trading report on Strategy Tester on XAUUSD chart:       Screenshot pos. 7 .

Note: For practical trading, this program can be used on a demo or real account, only after purchase. You can view the downloaded demo version on the Strategy Tester. This can be done using any currency pair, but for clarity, use pairs from the above listed   7 currency pairs. The installation instructions for the Strategy Tester are given below.

I answer questions from program clients:

Question:

Could you please tell us more about the work and the principle of capital protection?
I'm looking for a safe robot that I can trust with large deposits without fear that everything will disappear in an instant.

Answer:

1. This program, when using the autotrading mode, calculates the safe volume of lots of both market and pending positions, based on the deposit load percentage, taking into account Leverage, StopLoss and Risk, using virtual take profit and stop loss.  

2. After installing the Robot on the terminal chart, select the desired trading mode in the graphical trading panel: if trading manually, press the [Arm] button (hand), but market and limit positions will not be opened automatically. Autotrading Option 1 is enabled by pressing the {LOT] or [Risk%] and [Virtual_Take] buttons, and autotrading Option 2 is enabled by pressing the [MM] and [Virtual_Take] buttons .

3. Then enable the "Deposit protection" function. To start the function and save your investments, set the desired amount for the automatic start of this function and the Insurance amount in the account currency in the corresponding windows, and click the buttons: [StartProtection] and [Insurance]. When the current profit reaches the set value, a banner will appear on the chart and a mark will turn on - a vertical green line, which will visually indicate from what moment the protection mode of your funds was enabled. At the same time, while the profit has not yet been received, it is necessary to enable capital protection by automatically limiting losses - by setting the risk % of the amount of own funds or setting a real stop loss in points. In the percentage window, set the possible loss in percent, for example 20 and click the buttons [Risk%] and [On.Risk%] or in the stop loss window set the desired amount in points and click the button [On.SL].

In the future,   when the current Profit reaches the specified starting volume, when the function has already been automatically activated   "Deposit protection", turn off the buttons [Risk%], [On.Risk%] or [On.SL] and {Clear] to remove the stop loss. After that, your investments will be securely saved.

Briefly about this:

When the current Profit reaches the value of the starting amount   automatic "Deposit protection" that we set during setup, the program continuously monitors it and compares it with the previously set Insurance amount. If the current Profit amount becomes less than the Insurance amount, all open positions on the chart will be automatically closed, only for this symbol. In this case, the current account balance is saved, plus the Insurance amount, and the Robot is automatically removed from the chart.

That's it, your funds are saved with the bonus: you can continue trading by installing the Robot on the chart again . You can see how it works below ( Video clip on YouTube ) .

I recommend starting auto trading in a safe medium-term mode on TF :   H1 and you will have profit. Be patient, do not rush with quick incomes, everything has its time.

Installation and configuration on the Strategy Tester.

In the Strategy Tester settings:

1. Install 7 Currency Pairs on the Strategy Tester one by one:

    XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY, USDCAD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF.

2. Check the box in the Visualization window;

3. Model: All ticks.

4. Set the date range.

5. Set the spread:

for EURUSD or USDJPY — “2” (for 4-digits), — “Current”   (for 5 characters);

for EURJPY, USDCAD, GBPUSD, USDCHF — “3” (for 4-digits), — “Current”   (for 5 characters);

for XAUUSD   - "Current"   (for 5 characters).

6.   For all Timeframe H1 and deposit volume not less than 1000.

7. Click the "Start" button.

Note:

1. To speed up the work   in the Strategy Tester, uncheck the box in the Visualization window and switch in the properties - Use_Graphics = false.

2. When checking the program on the Tester, to see how the "Deposit Protection" works, set the desired amount for the expert in the properties   Start this function - parameter "StartSave_Depo" and the Insurance amount parameter - "SizeSave_Depo", and switch Use_SizeSave_Depo = true.

After these settings are done, you will see automated trading in the Strategy Tester, using a virtual take profit. I think you will like this example.

How   "Deposit protection" works , you can see it in   video clip on YouTube .

Brief description

• Platform: MetaTrader 4. Account type: Hedge.

• Works on accounts with 4- and 5-digit quotes.

• For automated trading: TF preferably H1,   leverage = 1:200 or more, lot volume is calculated taking into account Leverage, StopLoss and Risk.

• For trading on cent accounts, a deposit of 10,000 cents USD ($100) per Robot, with starting lot positions from 0.01.

• Optimized for auto trading on 7 currency pairs: XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY, USDCAD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF.

• For trading in automatic mode, virtual take profit and stop loss are used (this can also be done in manual trading).

• In manual mode, any currency pairs.

 Trading hours: 24 hours a day, Monday through Friday.   Time can be changed with the [Time_Mode] button using the built-in graphical trading panel .

Risk manager.

Capital Preservation Guarantees:

• Automatic saving of investments and profits. Screenshot pos. 4 .

• Limiting losses within the limits of the profit received. Screenshot pos. 5 .

• Limit losses manually by setting stop loss in points or automatically in % risk (virtual stop loss).


Features of the program in the multi-currency mode of autotrading

The Robot's ability is noteworthy when several currency pairs are used for autotrading in one terminal. The Robot effectively manages transactions with several currency pairs (listed below) in one terminal, minimizes risks by quickly adjusting lot sizes and closing positions, fixing profits. Trading decisions on one pair remain isolated from others, avoiding interactions that can disrupt their trading algorithm. If all pairs work in one terminal, the program performs individual performance monitoring: for each pair, the risk is automatically reduced if the load on the account deposit increases and vice versa. The Robot stands out for its fast scalping method, using   high frequency trading to make a profit on shorter time frames.

Installing the Robot in various auto-trading modes.

After installing the Robot on the terminal chart, in the Panel, select the desired trading mode: if manual trading, click the [Arm] button   (hand), while market and limit positions will not be opened automatically.

1. If you choose autotrading with a fixed lot, then press the buttons [LOT] or [Risk%] and [Virtual_Take].

2. If you select automatic lot trading with calculation based on free margin , then press the [MM] and [Virtual_Take] buttons.

In two variants of autotrading, input parameters are optimally configured by default, only for 7 currency pairs: EURUSD, EURJPY, USDCAD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, XAUUSD and set files are not needed.

The choice of the autotrading option is performed as follows:

First, we give preference to accounts with 5-digit quotes, thus obtaining more accurate profit fixation. Then, in one MT4 terminal, we open the selected charts and set all the listed 7 currency pairs on them or at our choice. Beforehand, on each open chart you need to set the time frame value — H1.

      It should be noted that positions will be opened if there is a trading signal on the "Signal-->" icon: TradeBuy or TradeSell. Positions will not be opened if the signal is NULL. In addition, the terminal time must be within the time range, start and end of trading values set near the [Time_Mode] button.

Option 1: Autotrading, with optimized input parameters for 7 currency pairs: after installing the Robot on the corresponding charts, these tools are activated by pressing the [LOT] or [Risk%] and [Virtual_Take] buttons.

Option 2:   Auto trading by lot with calculation by free margin , then press the buttons [MM] and [Virtual_Take].

These options, under certain conditions, can be combined with the inclusion of limit orders BuyLim, SellLim and trail, press the button [Trail.Tip>1]. In the corresponding data entry windows, you can change the start and step values of the trail, as well as changing the variable values in the window {LOT] or [Risk%] and fix it by pressing this button . But this will already be semi-automatic trading and the trader takes responsibility for the results on himself.


If we trade in the medium-term round-the-clock mode on TF H1, then   we set the Robot for each selected instrument . This is a conservative style, which produces a small but stable result of 10% monthly, no control over trading operations is required.

• In fully automated trading, it is not recommended to make adjustments to the Robot's operation, even in cases of drawdown. Since, in the long term, the Robot is guaranteed to come out of the drawdown with a positive result. So the trader needs to be patient and not rush to get quick income. Especially in periods of low market volatility, drawdowns can last for several days.

• When trading in automatic mode, in order to get good long-term results, we suggest withdrawing 50% of the profit already received monthly. In this trading mode, the monthly income is from 10% of your investments.

Assigning unique numbers for automated trading :

For instruments used in automated trading, fixed values of unique numbers are set by default, which should not be used in trading in the future.

AutoMagic List:

EURUSD=10;

EURJPY=20;

USDCAD=30;

GBPUSD=40;

USDJPY=50;

USDCHF=60;

XAUUSD=70.

The assignment of unique numbers in manual trading mode is given below.

Assigning unique numbers in manual trading mode:

  After installing the Robot on the terminal chart, in the graphical trading panel, select the desired trading mode: if trading manually, click the [Arm] button (hand), while market and limit positions will not be opened automatically.

In this mode, in the input parameters for each new instrument, set unique values of the variable "MN_X" with a step of 10, not used in autotrading, for example, 80, 90, etc. After that, you can trade manually, according to your strategy. If the assignment of "MN_X" is made in the graphic panel of the Robot , then enter this value in the input field and press the [MN] button. Reuse of a unique number for other instruments is not allowed.

Panel   allows you to perform trading operations in one click:

  • The [Time_Mode] button opens or closes by time.
  • The [Arm] button switches from automatic trading to manual work.
  • Assign unique Magic numbers to the opened positions using the [MN] button .
  • Open pending orders and positions with specified calculated risk.
  • Open multiple orders and positions.
  • Close pending orders and positions by groups.
  • Hedging a position (equalize the volumes of Buy and Sell positions by opening positions with volumes in the opposite direction).
  • Close all positions with one click.
  • Closing all positions with the required total profit set.
  • Setting take profit and stop loss for all positions at the same price level.
  • Set stop loss for all positions to the breakeven level of the position or to any level.

When opening orders, the following functions can be applied:

  • Visualization of trading levels of the opened order on the chart.
  • Virtual stop loss and take profit.
  • Automatic increase of stop loss and take profit by the size of the current spread.
  • Setting up trailing parameters for a pending order (the pending order automatically moves behind the price at a specified distance).
  • Removing arrows and trace lines when opening and closing positions.   

Control of trading history.

Panel   allows you to control the trading history on your trading account:

  • Displays the trading history tables on the chart, both for the account as a whole and for each symbol, when you press the "InfoAcc" or "InfoSymb" buttons.
  • Shows profit per day, week, month and year.

When the limit is reached, it may:

  • Display messages on a graph.
  • Close all positions and pending orders.
  • Close charts symbol by symbol until the next day.   

Closing orders.

  Panel   allows   close all pending orders and positions if the total profit or loss of the positions reaches the specified value:

  • Can close orders and positions on the current symbol.
  • It can take into account profit on Buy+Sell positions, or only Buy, or only Sell.
  • Can close all positions and orders or only selected types.

Trailing stop function.

Panel   allows   set the trailing stop function for the position (moving the stop loss towards profit according to a certain algorithm):

  • Number of levels     trailing stop   unlimited.
  • It has a function of trailing market positions button "Trail.Tip<2", and trailing limit positions button "Trail.Tip>1".
  • You can use virtual stop loss.

Break-even function.

Panel   allows   set the breakeven function for the position (when the specified profit is reached, move the stop loss to the position opening price or to the desired profit level in points):

  • The number of breakeven levels per position is not limited.
  • You can use virtual stop loss.
  • Allows you to set the distance to the price in points.
  • Horizontal dotted line function - automatically displays a line on the chart   the overall break-even level of all open positions of the symbol .

Alerts.

  • Allows you to set alerts when profit reaches a positive value if Use_Logs = true in the input parameters.
  • Alerts can be displayed on the chart when positions are opened or closed.  

Setting up a schedule and starting the Robot:

Instructions for actions and settings are broadcast during installation on the chart. Double-click on the icon in the Terminal Navigator, a table in Latin transcription will appear in the window that opens    Screenshot pos. 1 :

1. Read the information about the advisor in the properties - tab (About the program).

2. For the advisor to work on a real account: A password is required, either automatic or received when purchasing the advisor. Without a password, only on the Strategy Tester.

3. Advisor operation during Manual trading: Edit in the Buy, Sell, LOT, Risk% windows and click: [Arm], [LOT], [On.Buy] and/or [On.Sell] and/or [Take_Buy],[Take_Sell],[On_Take] or [Virt_Take].

4. Advisor operation during Auto-trading: Buttons: [ LOT] or [Risk%] and [Virtual_Take] . Deposit protection in the account currency, set the amounts and click: [StartProtection] and [Insurance].

5. When loading on the chart, insert Magic (MN): The MN parameter is the unique number of the advisor, if pairs (see p.1), then     MN     auto.

6. You can enable Balance Protection in %%: Change or do not change the number in the window and click   the   [ Risk% ] and the [On.Risk%] buttons (virtual SL).

7. START the advisor: press the [START] button ---> .

Risk Warning

This offer and any reports are not a call for trading in the financial markets, so the responsibility for using this program for autotrading or manual work lies entirely with the user.


İncelemeler 1
zaustorron
754
zaustorron 2025.03.05 08:54 
 

It´s in Russian. Please translate to english. At the moment 2 stars

Fully translated to english. Nice job. Author is very responsive and open to help.

