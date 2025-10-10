Mahdad Candle Timer MT4

🕰️ Mahdad Candle Timer — Real‑Time Candle Countdown

Mahdad Candle Timer is a lightweight yet powerful MetaTrader 5 indicator that shows a live countdown right next to the latest candle, telling you exactly how much time remains until the current bar closes.

It’s built for traders who rely on precision timing—whether scalping, day trading, or waiting for candle confirmation in swing setups.

🔑 Key Features
 Accurate Countdown – Displays remaining time in HH:MM:SS (optional milliseconds).
 Dynamic Placement – Always stays aligned with the last candle, regardless of zoom or chart scale.
 Smart Color Adaptation – Text color automatically adjusts based on:
 Chart background (light/dark)
 Candle direction (bullish/bearish)
 Multiple Color Schemes – Four distinct presets for maximum visibility.
 Custom Alerts – Play a sound or pop‑up alert X seconds before candle close.
 Fully Customizable – Font, size, colors, refresh speed, and alarm settings.

 Lightweight & Non‑Intrusive – Optimized for minimal CPU usage, no interference with other indicators or EAs.

⚙️ Inputs

 Show Milliseconds – true/false

 Update Interval (ms) – Refresh rate for the timer

 Bullish/Bearish Colors – Separate sets for light/dark backgrounds

 Font & Size – Customize text appearance

 Enable Alarm – true/false (default: OFF)

 Alert Seconds Before Close – Trigger alerts before candle close

 Alert Sound File – Any  file from your Sounds folder

 How It Works
The indicator calculates the exact close time of the current candle based on the chart’s timeframe and server time.

It then positions a label next to the last candle using pixel coordinates, ensuring visibility even when zooming or scrolling.

🎯 Use Cases

 Scalpers – Time entries to the second before candle close.

 Price Action Traders – Confirm setups with precise candle closes.

 News Traders – Track candle timing during high‑volatility events.

💡 Pro Tip: Combine Mahdad Candle Timer with your favorite price action or volume indicators for maximum precision.


