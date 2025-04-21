TRetBO Pro

Trend Retracement Breakout Expert Advisor (MT4 EA) - TRetBO Pro

Description:

TRetBO Pro is designed for traders who wish to capitalize on market fluctuations by leveraging trend retracements and breakouts. Unlike the standard version TRetBO, TRetBO Pro features the "Invincibility Mode," making it particularly suitable for high-volatility markets like XAUUSD (spot gold), enhancing the stability and profit potential of the trading strategy.

Key Features:

  • Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Supports M30, H1, and H4 timeframes, allowing a comprehensive view of market trends and potential breakouts. This multi-dimensional analysis helps traders identify strong entry signals with precision.

  • Dual Moving Average Strategy: Utilizes a dual moving average system with periods set at 144 and 169. It checks for MA alignment across three consecutive candles to assess trend strength, offering signals for both bullish (9) and bearish (6) market conditions.

  • Fibonacci Retracement: Uses Fibonacci retracement levels to determine take-profit points, helping traders aim for higher reward targets after a breakout.

  • Bollinger Bands Integration: Incorporates Bollinger Bands to identify price extremes. When the price moves outside the bands, it confirms a potential breakout, indicating possible momentum shifts.

  • Risk Management: Provides multiple risk modes (Low, Medium, High, Invincibility Mode) to adjust position size based on account equity, ensuring that the trading risk aligns with your personal preferences and risk tolerance.

  • Profit-to-Loss Ratio Control: Ensures that trades are only executed if the profit-to-loss ratio is greater than or equal to 1, safeguarding against poor risk-reward trades.

  • No News-Based Trading: The EA operates based on technical analysis, avoiding the impacts of unexpected news events, resulting in a more stable trading approach.

  • Time Management: Includes a time filter to ensure adequate spacing between trades, preventing overcrowded positions and allowing for a more manageable trading rhythm.

Invincibility Mode:

The "Invincibility Mode" is one of TRetBO Pro's standout features, especially suited for high-volatility markets like XAUUSD (spot gold). In this mode, the EA employs more conservative money management and highly precise entry and exit timing, helping reduce drawdowns and increase profit potential in volatile market conditions. It is designed to help traders navigate high-risk environments with greater confidence.

Advantages:

  • Versatility: In addition to XAUUSD (spot gold), TRetBO Pro is also effective with EURUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD, and other currency pairs, demonstrating its adaptability across various market conditions.

  • Ease of Use: Once configured, the EA runs completely autonomously, making it ideal for traders who cannot monitor the markets continuously. The settings are simple and intuitive, requiring minimal intervention.

  • Powerful Signal Generation: By requiring multiple candles and timeframes for confirmation, TRetBO Pro reduces the chances of false signals, leading to more reliable trading decisions.

  • High Customization: Through the RiskMode input, users can tailor the EA's aggression to fit their trading style or account size, offering a flexible approach to risk management.

Input Parameters:

  • RiskMode:

    • Description: Defines the risk level for each trade, determining how much capital is risked.
    • Options: Low Risk, Medium Risk, High Risk, Invincibility Mode
    • Default: Low Risk

  • Timeframe:

    • Description: Although users cannot directly input timeframes, the EA operates on M30, H1, and H4 timeframes automatically.
    • Note: Ensure your chart matches one of these timeframes for proper EA function.

Summary:

TRetBO Pro is a powerful trend retracement and breakout expert advisor, particularly suited for traders who require precise risk management and strategy refinement. Whether you are trading spot gold or other currency pairs, TRetBO Pro helps you seize favorable market opportunities, maximize profits, and minimize risk. Remember, while the EA operates autonomously, success still depends on choosing the right market conditions and managing your trading account carefully.




