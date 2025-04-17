TRetBO EA

【2025.11 Live Update | Developer's Demo Account Running】 Period: 2025.10.19 – 2025.11.12 Starting Balance: $1,000 → $1,080.04 (+8%) Win Rate: 63.64% | Max DD: 7.53% | Profit Factor: 1.66 Lifetime License: Only $58 (Best Price Ever, 7 days only!) [Screenshots below]

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TretBO EA is designed for gold traders, leveraging multi-timeframe analysis (M30, H1, H4) to capture XAUUSD trend retracements and breakouts with precision.  Also works on EURUSD and other pairs.  


Key Benefits:  


- Gold Trading Optimized: Tailored for XAUUSD, perfectly adapts to gold market volatility.  


- Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Combines M30, H1, H4 for a comprehensive trend view.  


- Smart Risk Management: Dynamically adjusts positions to protect your account.  


Easy to Use: Just select Low, Medium, or High risk mode—perfect for all traders!  

- Low Risk: Targets drawdown <10%, ideal for stability.  

- Medium Risk: Targets drawdown <20%, balances profit and risk.  

- High Risk: Drawdown up to 30%, for higher returns.  

*Note: With capital below $500, risk control effects may be less noticeable; $500+ is recommended for the best experience.


Live Testing: We’re running a live XAUUSD demo account test. Download the free demo to experience TretBO EA’s potential in the strategy tester! Join our community, share your feedback, and let’s optimize the strategy together.  

Start your smart gold trading journey today!


Inputs:

RiskMode:

Description: Defines the risk level, affecting how much capital is risked per trade.

Options: Low (1), Medium (2), High (3)

Default: Low (1)


Core Features:  

- Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Supports M30, H1, H4 for adaptive trend trading.  

- Trend Retracement & Breakout: Uses technical indicators for precise entry points.  

- Dynamic SL/TP: Auto-adjusts based on market volatility to lock in profits.  

- Works on Multiple Pairs: Strong performance on EURUSD, XAUUSD, and more.  

- Lightweight Design: Low resource usage, ideal for VPS long-term running.


Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Uzman Danışmanlar
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Smart GOLD
INNO Smart Solutions
Uzman Danışmanlar
MT4   EA -   Smart   GOLD It is a fully automated   MT4 EA specially designed for XAUUSD (SPOT GOLD). The   EA applied   2   Layer Trading System ( MLT2) and the   TP/SL for every position is in equity amount   instead of   in   pips. General Strategy Definition Currency   pair:   XAUUSD   only Chart setting: The robot works   well on   the   M30   timeframe   ONLY User friendly:     Basic input parameters required, then set and forget Usage of this EA: Good for generating Passive Income Low MD
Xauusd Eutopya Fast
Mose' Panizza
Uzman Danışmanlar
XAUUSD EUTOPYA FAST – The Future of Gold Scalping is Here XAUUSD EUTOPYA FAST is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor engineered for traders who want speed, precision, and pure algorithmic power in their XAUUSD trading. Built for the M1 timeframe , this EA uses next-generation breakout intelligence, dynamic trailing mechanics, and adaptive risk management — all with zero martingale, grid, or averaging , ensuring your capital stays protected while maximizing efficiency. Its modular architecture enable
Evolution Scalper Grid V22 LightLot
ANTON BELOUSOV
Uzman Danışmanlar
торговая система с риском 1% чем больше денег на счете тем больше лот но риск 1% Начальный депозит 50.00 Спред 10 Чистая прибыль 6.71 Общая прибыль 51.97 Общий убыток -45.26 Прибыльность 1.15 Матожидание выигрыша 0.02 Абсолютная просадка 26.79 Максимальная просадка 29.21 (55.47%) Относительная просадка 55.47% (29.21) Всего сделок 427 Короткие позиции (% выигравших) 219 (72.60%) Длинные позиции (% выигравших) 208 (72.12%) Прибыльные сделки (% от всех) 309 (72.37%) Убыточные сделки (% от все
Big Deal
Ong Wee Kiat
Uzman Danışmanlar
An automated Expert Advisor that uses Price action techniques. It is developed and tested repeatedly. It is the only EA in the market that has passed 29 years of backtesting from 1990 to 2019. Recommendation: EURUSD 1hr timeframe Use the settings found on the comment page. You can play around with the settings like the deposits and lots. Do not change the take profit and stoploss settings.
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Trade Capital PRO Grid Bot
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The adviser includes three independent strategies that work according to the methods of distributing trend phases for working out each of the strategies. The averaging mode is applied, which allows you to bring a group of orders to close without loss. The EA has the option of emergency closing of all orders, when they reach the amount and total profit in the deposit currency specified in the settings. The adviser automatically determines the 4 and 5-digit stream of quotes. Recommended trading
EA MECHANIC
Antonin Skaryd
Uzman Danışmanlar
[EA] MECHANIC is a MetaTrader (MT4) Expert Advisor designed for use with three basic currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD and AUDUSD. With individual settings, it can work very well on any currency pair as well. The EA implements complete, fully functional and exact mechanical trading strategy, with no place for emotions. It is based on standard MT4 indicators "Bollinger Bands" and "Parabolic SAR". The strategy is working on Timeframe M5 only. It is very easy to set up and supervise. Features It can b
Bfxenterprise RSI
Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bfxenterprise RSI Inspired and optimized RSI indicator is the focus of this Expert Advisor (EA). Designed with the use of RSI to perform optimal transactions. Reading trends and price reversals is done by the RSI whose functions have been sorted. Version of Bfxenterprise The version with the name “Bfxenterprise” focuses on special and thorough sorting of transactions. So this version does not always make transactions, unlike the Expert Advisor version in general. This version relies on accuracy
Success Forex
Mr Teerawoot Aonlamool
Uzman Danışmanlar
Way  to success  EA EA used to trade gold, try to get up to 10000 points of chart drag Trade according to trends, use up to 5 indicators to set values. It is a Martingale system. Fixed when the first lot lost by multiplying not over There is a trailing system. Stop comes when there is a profit. Max drawdown only 24.18% Testing Through the Crisis of War Within 6 months the profit reaches 128.74%
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
TRetBO Pro
Hong Meng
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trend Retracement Breakout Expert Advisor (MT4 EA) - TRetBO Pro Description: TRetBO Pro is designed for traders who wish to capitalize on market fluctuations by leveraging trend retracements and breakouts. Unlike the standard version TRetBO, TRetBO Pro features the "Invincibility Mode," making it particularly suitable for high-volatility markets like XAUUSD (spot gold), enhancing the stability and profit potential of the trading strategy. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Supports M30, H1
