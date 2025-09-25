Webniam Ladder Gold

Webniam Ladder – Smart XAUUSD Trading Bot

Webniam Ladder is an advanced automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5, optimized for XAUUSD (Gold). It combines dynamic support & resistance levels with risk-controlled strategies to deliver consistent results.

✅ Works on any broker that supports MT5
✅ Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold)
✅ Timeframe: Any (H1 recommended)
✅ Fully automated – no manual intervention required
✅ Minimum recommended balance: $1000

📊 Backtest Results (2025-01-01 → 2025-09-10)

  • Net Profit: $4500 (Initial Balance $1000)
  • Profit Factor: 2.2
  • Recovery Rate: 8.0
  • Maximum Drawdown: 20%

    Webniam Ladder is built for both beginners and experienced traders.
    You can run it on your own VPS and account with full control of deposits/withdrawals.
    Need help? Telegram Support

    💡 Tip: Test on demo before going live to find the best settings for your broker.


    EurUsd Market Analyzer Expert Advisor
    Standard Capital Group LLC
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    MT5 EA for EUR/USD (1-Hour Chart) – Dominate the Markets with Confidence! Experience the power of algorithmic trading with our   MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor (EA) , developed specifically for the   EUR/USD pair on the 1-hour (H1) timeframe .  Why Choose This EA? Currency-Specific Design   – Built exclusively for   EUR/USD , ensuring optimized strategy execution. Timeframe-Sensitive   – Precision-tuned for the   1-Hour (H1)   chart.   (Applying it to other timeframes may affect performance.) Fully
    EclipesPro
    Themichl LLC
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    EclipesPro II is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that uses FRAMA and VIDYA indicators for trend following in forex markets. It generates buy/sell signals based on indicator crossovers and price position relative to FRAMA, with RSI used for exit filtering. The EA employs advanced exit strategies, including partial position closing and triple-confirmation. Risk management includes multiple position sizing methods, trailing stops, and order volume validation. Market filters include trading sessions,
    Market Maestro MM5
    Andriy Sydoruk
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
    Investopedia FIVE
    Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Investopedia FIVE EA bu ​​makaleye dayanmaktadır: https://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/08/beş-dakika-momo.asp TİCARET KOŞULLARI - Negatif bölgede olmak için X dönemi EMA ve MACD'nin altında döviz çifti ticareti arayın. - Fiyatın X dönemi EMA'sının üzerine çıkmasını bekleyin, ardından MACD'nin negatiften pozitife geçiş sürecinde olduğundan veya beş çubuk içinde pozitif bölgeye geçtiğinden emin olun. - 20 dönemlik EMA'nın 10 pip üzerinde uzun gidin. - Girişteki pozisyonun X'ini artı r
    Trade For Search
    Vitalii Zakharuk
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Trade Forward: Modern Trading System for the Forex Market General Description Trade Forward is an expert system designed to automate trading on the Forex market. Our goal is to provide traders with a powerful tool that meets the current demands of the financial industry, combining ease of setup with high performance. The system does not make bold promises of profit but instead focuses on the real capabilities and functionality it offers. System Architecture and Functionality Trade Forward featur
    The Wilis EA
    Indra Yugi
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    [OFFICIAL RELEASE] THE WiLis HOLYGRAIL EA MT5 – READY FOR BATTLE! Hello Traders! The wait is over... Introducing my latest expert advisor – The WiLis Holygrail EA for MT5 Designed to help you profit more consistently and safely in the market! Limited-Time Promo Price: Only $ 1000 Key Features & Advantages:  One Shoot / Single Entry System  No Martingale, No Layering  Auto Stop Loss and Take Profit  Max 1 Buy & 1 Sell Position at a Time  Optimized for H1   Minimum Balance: $100 (Standard
