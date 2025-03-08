Your First Chance EA

Your First Chance EA MT4 Is an innovative advisor based on newly strategy, indicator and unique algorithm.
This Advisor Working On Trend Following and multiple Unique algorithm indicator.
All Type Of Indicator Added in Internet Code, So Don't Need To Change Anything In Ea Parameters,
Using This Algorithm Advisor detect trend and take trade on the market side movement. 
When market goes in opposite directions then our advisors algorithm immediately find new trend direction and Always take reverse trade if market goes in opposite of the signal and maintain DD.

All trade have tight Take profit and Stop loss.

IMPORTANT: 

- Our Advisor Working On Our One External indicator And Our Own Setup.

- Your Last Chance Expert Advisor Not Working Properly Without This Indicator And Our Setup, so contact us after purchasing our advisor, I will provide Indicator And Full Set-up Guide.

- this Advisor may loss you without this indicator and  Settings, I will provide full settings introduction.

- This Advisor Can Make Bad Results On Tester, Due To You Need Our External Indicator and Setup Guide.
Recommendation
Pair: XAUUSD
Timeframe: Any Timeframe
Settings: This EA Working With Default Settings.

Minimum Deposit: 300$

Account type: 1:200 leverage, Any Account type like, Cent, Standard, Row, Zero spread, etc.

Input Parameters: 

- Initial Lot: Lot Size For first Trade
- Lot Size Plus: This is A reverse Trade Lot Size (if First Trade is closed With Stop Loss Then Ea Find Immediately Opposite Signal and our advisor takes Reverse Trade On new Signal With Loss Recovery)
- Close Money: This Is that How much Profit you want to get for Initial and Recovery Trade.


Risk Warning:
Before you buy Your First Chance EA please be aware that trading is a risky platform.
Financial markets are complex and unpredictable, and there are always risks involved.
