HFT Golden EA: Advanced Precision Trading System

Welcome to the next generation of algorithmic trading excellence

HFT Golden EA represents a sophisticated approach to modern trading, executing precision trades with exceptional profit potential, fixed stop-loss protection, and remarkably low drawdown. Does not rely on any indicators — purely based on price and market mechanics.

The special price of $750 is available for the first 10 buyers only.

Key Features

Single Trade Focus: Opens only one position at a time for optimal risk management

Pure Price Action Strategy: Analyzes market mechanics without relying on traditional indicators

Advanced Pattern Recognition: Identifies profitable setups across any timeframe (monthly, weekly, daily, hourly, or minute data)

Directional Strength Analysis: Executes trades based on candle power analysis and trend alignment

Mathematical Precision: Calculates optimal entry and exit points with algorithmic efficiency

Dual Trading Modes: Configurable for both high-frequency and standard trading approaches

Secure Trading Methodology: No grid systems, no Martingale—just strategic, protected positions

News-Enhanced Execution: Utilizes market volatility around significant news events

: Utilizes market volatility around significant news events Professional Performance: Proven on multiple proprietary trading platforms

Trading Mechanics

The system deploys BuyStop/SellStop orders with customizable settings for ultra-fast market analysis. Each position benefits from:

Guaranteed stop-loss protection

Intelligent trailing stop functionality

Automatic order execution and management

Dynamic volume sizing based on risk parameters

Recommended Setup

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: Any (5M recommended for optimal performance)

Settings: Default set files provided (contact after purchase for additional optimization files)

Broker: Any with low spreads and fast execution (IC Markets, Fusion Markets recommended)

Minimum Deposit: $300

Infrastructure: Low-latency VPS for optimal performance

Spreads: Low Spread

Important Notes

We strongly recommend thorough backtesting before live deployment, though default settings deliver excellent performance

While suitable for traders of all experience levels, demo account practice is advised until consistent results are achieved

Complete trading automation with professional-grade risk management

Risk Disclosure: Trading involves risk to capital. While every precaution has been taken to minimize risk, past performance cannot guarantee future results. All users operate this EA at their own discretion.

Risk Disclosure: Trading involves risk to capital. While every precaution has been taken to minimize risk, past performance cannot guarantee future results. All users operate this EA at their own discretion.








