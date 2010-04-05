Go Long Hedge

https://youtu.be/Z80jgxFsCdM

Product Name: GoLongHedge EA


Tagline: "Automated Trading Mastery: Harnessing Mean Reversion, Range, and Trend for Consistent Profits"

Description:

Introducing GoLongHedge EA, a cutting-edge Expert Advisor that revolutionizes automated trading.

This sophisticated algorithm combines the strengths of mean reversion, range markets, and trend following to deliver consistent profits with minimal manual intervention.


Key Features:

1. Advanced Algorithm: Proprietary logic navigates price fluctuations, identifying optimal entry and exit points.
2. Multi-Market Strategy: Exploits mean reversion, range, and trend opportunities across various market conditions.
3. Fully Automated: No manual intervention required; let the EA manage trades 24/7.
4. Dynamic Risk Management: Adjustable risk parameters ensure optimal position sizing and stop-loss placement.
5. Backtest-Verified: Rigorously tested on historical data to ensure robust performance.

Benefits:

1. Consistent Profits: GoLongHedge EA's advanced logic ensures steady returns across diverse market conditions.
2. Reduced Drawdown: Intelligent risk management minimizes losses, protecting your capital.
3. Hands-Free Trading: Automated execution frees you from constant market monitoring.
4. Flexibility: Compatible with multiple currency pairs and timeframes.

Performance Metrics:

- Expected Return: 1-20% Monthly
- Drawdown: <20%
- Sharpe Ratio: >1.5
- Backtest Period: 5+ years

Settings and Parameters:

- Timeframe: System does not require a specific timeframe
- Currency Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and more

- Risk Management: Adjustable lot size,

Stop-loss, and take-profit are done automatically

- Optimization: Periodic updates to ensure optimal performance

Requirements:

- MetaTrader 4 platform

- VPS or dedicated server for continuous operation

- Deposits between $10,000-$100,000 (recommended) If one does not have this kind of funds one can use a cent account

Ensure to message for set file and usage guidance...


Pricing:

- 1-10 Copies Sold with Full-Time Use: $500
- 11-20 - Copies Sold with Full-Time Use : $999
- 21-Unlimited Copies Sold with Full-Time Use : $4999

Support:

- Dedicated customer support via email and Telegram
- Regular updates and optimization

Disclaimer:

Trading carries inherent risks. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Use GoLongHedge EA at your own risk.

