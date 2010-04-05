Red Shark
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Elie Almachaalany
- Sürüm: 1.1
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
🦈 RED SHARK EA – Smart, Ruthless, and Built to Hunt Shorts
Red Shark is a sell-only trading system designed specifically for EURUSD on the H1 timeframe.
Based on a layered parabolic mesh logic with adaptive spacing and dynamic recovery, this EA thrives in bearish or ranging markets by capitalizing on micro-movements and pullbacks.
Originally launched as "WiT", the core logic has been refined and reborn under a more aggressive identity: Red Shark.
It enters only SELL positions and adapts dynamically to price action, volatility, and trade sequences.
---
📈 Live signal available: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2274547?source=Site+Signals+Page
---
🔻 KEY FEATURES:
• Sell-Only Entry System
• Adaptive Recovery Logic
• Dynamic Spacing & Take-Profit
• Built-in Volatility Control
• Fully Compatible with Hedging Brokers
• No Indicators – 100% Price Action Based
---
⚙️ RECOMMENDED SETTINGS:
• Pair: EURUSD
• Timeframe: H1
• Leverage: 1:100 or higher
• VPS: Strongly recommended for 24/5 operation
• Minimum Balance: 1000 USD (or equivalent cent account)
---
💬 NEED HELP?
Message me directly on MQL5 for backtests, optimization tips, or setup assistance.