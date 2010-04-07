Scalp King V3

Starting Price for first 10 purchases is $100,

Next Price will be $200.





This Expert Advisor Trades 28 Currency symbols simultaneously, we recommend using this bot alone.

Attach the bot to 1 chart and its best to use a virtual private server (VPS) so that you will not lose any potential opportunities to enter positions.

Operation: This bot looks for quick ins and out in the markets and wait until next day to enter on closed assets. It aims to close each trade set on each pair once and not re-enter upon achieving profit for the pair.



The Recommended Starting balance: should be $10,000 and higher, If it is $5,000 the lot size will auto adjust.

Account type: An ECN/ STP account would work best, Also Cent accounts can use since large deposits would not be required to test the bots capability.

Consistent approach, requiring patience and not a get rich quick mentality.

Back-test: will not show true potential on mt4, since one can only test 1 asset at a time.

Tradable assets: must be made available in the market watch list and inputs section: "AUDCAD,AUDCHF,AUDJPY,AUDNZD,AUDUSD,CADCHF,CADJPY,CHFJPY,EURAUD,EURCAD,EURCHF,EURGBP,EURJPY,EURNZD,EURUSD,GBPAUD,GBPCAD,GBPCHF,GBPJPY,GBPNZD,GBPUSD,NZDCAD,NZDCHF,NZDJPY,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDCHF,USDJPY".

You may use Prefix or suffix where your brokers asset is different in name from those listed above.







