Scalp King V3

Starting Price for first 10 purchases is $100,

Next Price will be $200.


This Expert Advisor Trades 28 Currency symbols  simultaneously, we recommend using this bot alone.

Attach the bot to 1 chart and its best to use a virtual private server (VPS) so that you will not lose any potential opportunities to enter positions.

Operation:  This bot looks for quick ins and out in the markets and wait until next day to enter on closed assets. It aims to close each trade set on each pair once and not re-enter upon achieving profit for the pair.

The Recommended Starting balance: should be $10,000 and higher, If it is $5,000 the lot size will auto adjust.

Account type: An ECN/ STP account would work best, Also Cent accounts can use since large deposits would not be required to test the bots capability.  

Consistent approach, requiring patience and not a get rich quick mentality.

Back-test: will not show true potential on mt4, since one can only test 1 asset at a time.

Tradable assets: must be made available in the market watch list and inputs section: "AUDCAD,AUDCHF,AUDJPY,AUDNZD,AUDUSD,CADCHF,CADJPY,CHFJPY,EURAUD,EURCAD,EURCHF,EURGBP,EURJPY,EURNZD,EURUSD,GBPAUD,GBPCAD,GBPCHF,GBPJPY,GBPNZD,GBPUSD,NZDCAD,NZDCHF,NZDJPY,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDCHF,USDJPY".

You may use Prefix or suffix where your brokers asset is different in name from those listed above. 



Önerilen ürünler
HFT Flame Mt4
Shamary A Guy
Yardımcı programlar
This is the HFT Flame Ea....This is a complex Expert Advisor that basically pick trades from price movements, it is also a none-martingale mechanism with netting strategy that makes this Ea more interested and profitable throughout your trading journey. The HFT Flame EA can be super consistent on profits depending on the inputs selected for your style of trading. This is a hand free trading robot that can trade your way to success while you are away from the charts, another perfect advantage abo
FREE
Guardian of the Galaxy
Arwan Prabowo
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Protect your account from Margin Call when the market is going opposite with your trades. Manage your risk when you're using Martingale, Grid, Average . They are not dangerous anymore, but manageable  Use this EA utilities to accompany your every MT4 installation This EA is a utility to protect your capital when your trading are unfavorable : Maximum loss in money, Maximum Draw-down/ equity loss in percentage, Your minimum equity reached Those are whichever reached first It's simple, straightfor
FREE
Auto Entry Exit
Phan Van Vien
Yardımcı programlar
If you are good at market analysis this Semi-automatic EA will help you to manage trade for entry and take profit as you analyzed You job is set the zone for buying or selling by moving the lines on MT4 chart For Supply and Demand Strategy - Support & Resistance System.. Buy low sell high from potential reversal point For this tool you only need to set the Market zone for buy or sell Start lots should be small for low drawdown for 0.01 standard lots for each $200 or more Default setting is for t
Trade Insurance Expert Advisor Mt4
Jermaine Wedderburn
Yardımcı programlar
Ever took a trade and when you come back to the termainal to check on the status of the position, you realized the market has gone so far in the opposite direction or it has hit your stoploss. Well this system is here to help manage those moments price doesn't go in your desired direction. Consider this to be the insurance your account needs for your trading business. This tool manages manual trades and e.a. triggered trades. However be aware that some e.a.s are programmed to override other e.a.
TakeProfit Catcher NZDUSD
Mikhail Kontsevoy
Yardımcı programlar
It is so very disappointing when the price does not have enough points to achieve Take Profit and makes a reversal. This EA sets virtual levels near the TakeProfit levels. This EA sets virtual levels next to TakeProfit orders. If these levels are reached by price, breakeven or trailing stop is applied for an order. This is a free version of the EA. It works only on NZDUSD. Features This EA does not set new orders. The aim of this EA is to manage stop losses of existing orders that are set by an
FREE
Recover My Trades Pro
Florian Riedrich
4 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
What is this EA about? This EA is right for you if you use martingale or grid systems without own recovery. Why? Using Martingale or grid systems are pretty good on one hand because the give steady little return. But if the trend goes against the used system, more and more trades are opened. It can burn your whole account. During a trend normally there are some pullbacks. This EA is taking advantage of these pullbacks. It takes the oldest and and all trades with profit to calculate the average p
Angry bull Option Binary
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
1 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Angry Bull Option Binary   This is a Binary Options robot, which contains 7 strategies, you can backtest it to check what the best strategies are Settings Initial Batch Value Dynamic Investment = If activated it will use an automatic lot according to its capital Balance ($) w/ backtest = Starting balance to backtest PorcRiscoInvestment = It will be the value of % for the automatic lot if it is activated Expiration (in minutes) = It will be the expiration time of orders in Binary Options Magic
TakeProfit Catcher
Mikhail Kontsevoy
Yardımcı programlar
It is so very disappointing when the price does not have enough points to achieve Take Profit and makes a reversal. This EA sets virtual levels near the TakeProfit levels. This EA sets virtual levels next to TakeProfit orders. If these levels are reached by price, breakeven or trailing stop is applied for an order. Features This EA does not set new orders. The aim of this EA is to manage stop losses of existing orders that are set by another EA or manually (magic number equals 0). For correct w
Virtual Collider Manual
IPA Investments LTD
Yardımcı programlar
Virtual Collider Manual   is a trading assistant with a built-in panel for manual trading. It automatically moves a position opened by a trader in profit using innovative adaptive grid algorithm of averaging and adaptive pyramiding Know-how of the grid algorithm of averaging and pyramiding of the   Virtual Collider Manual   trading robot is based on fully automatic adaptation of all characteristics of dynamically build order grid and pyramid with actual price movement with no need for adjusting
QuantumGuard Pro Safe Trading with Risk Panel
Nan Wang
Yardımcı programlar
QuantumGuard Pro - Intelligent Quantum Risk Management Trading System Core Features Five independent fund management groups for smart risk diversification Triple protection mechanism: profit target + drawdown protection + global risk control Professional trading panel for one-stop trade execution 24/7 real-time risk monitoring and protection Automatic display of average price lines for each group One-click close single group orders for precise control Order group highlighting for clear status o
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
BuckWise
Joel Protusada
Uzman Danışmanlar
BuckWise   is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks
FxProTrader
Vitaliy Boltenkov
Yardımcı programlar
FxProTrader is a multifunctional half-automatic trading system that allows you to trade both manually and automatically . The algorithm includes 3 automatic trading strategies (1 trend and 2 flat). The trader independently analyzes the trading situation and makes a decision on which trading strategy to include. Attention! Not all buttons work correctly in the strategy tester. Presented in the form of 4 graphic panels: 1 Panel - the main trading panel responsible for manual trading. Allows yo
Universal EABuilder
Irina Cherkashina
Yardımcı programlar
Universal EA Builder is unique EA designer and has a large set of tools. which allows you to create your own Expert Advisors based on your own desires using the following types of indicators: 1 - draws arrows, opening by arrows 2 - has a main and signal line, opening at the intersection of lines 3 - one line and its intersection with levels are used 4 - extremum 5 - color change         This EA-Builder has a convenient author's panel integrated, displaying important information for the trader a
KumoJoy
Mick Prater
Uzman Danışmanlar
Overview Discover the power of automated scalping with KumoJoy , a smart Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4. KumoJoy blends the trusted Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator with dynamic scalp zones to capture fast price reversals in active forex markets. Designed for traders who want hassle-free trading, KumoJoy delivers high-probability trades with low costs and built-in risk controls. With KumoJoy, you’ll enjoy: Easy Setup : Simple settings for beginners and pros alike. Live Insights : Chart labels
Ksm Bot4
Andriy Sydoruk
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes
Grid Maestro
Ruslan Brezovskiy
Yardımcı programlar
Grid Maestro is a utility that automatically builds a grid of orders based on specified parameters: grid step, number of orders and volume multiplier. The first trade is opened by pressing a button on the screen. There is also a function for automatic parameter selection calculated based on the analysis of the maximum drawdown for the instrument. Features: • Works only with orders opened by pressing buttons on the screen. • When using automatic mode, a timeframe of at least H1 is recommended for
SIA martingale grid and hedging
Mohammad Siahi
Yardımcı programlar
This system is very simple.. It uses a martingale grid hedging style strategy by increasing lot sizes and grid levels. The open order step and volume can be both fixed and dynamic. The EA is easily customizable. The EA does not use a stop loss and all positions close when the chart move back from trend and arrive last grid level. Recommended :   pairs : Side way pairs is very good for this system.                                 Time frame : not important.                                Deposit
Banev EA
Akram Azizi
Uzman Danışmanlar
This Expert uses multiple indicators and special algorithm to choose the entry points and provide the maximum Gain with the minimum Risk . Run the BackTest and check the efficienty of the product. Working Conditions : This EA works on all Pairs on 15M Timeframe. With 1000 $ Balance Input Parameters : Trading Mode : Choose between 3 modes. AutoManagement : The lot will increase with the increasing of the balance. Trading Lot : The Lot is set manually. Take Profit : Set it by points. Spread
Scalper Heiken Ashi
Jermaine Wedderburn
Göstergeler
There are several types of Patterns, We choose Doji that is used for continuation and trend reversals.   Signal types : #1 Premium Signal- ---------------- Doji should have the colour of the expected direction change along with normal candle colour matching direction. #2 Secondary Signal   ---------------- Doji has the perfect formation however the bar maybe in the same colour as the previous bar but the candle colour has new direction colour. Stochastics-Filter: ---------------- The Stochas
Close All Trades with Confirmation Alert
Azuan Noor
Yardımcı programlar
Expert Advisor for MT4 Useful utility MUST have for all traders.  With 1 click button, you're able to close all your open positions. Its come with a warning pop up notification when you click to close all your trades, to avoid an accident press the button. Just press 'Yes' to confirm or 'No' to cancel it. The expert will close all your open positions no matter what pairs you currently open or directions. Just attach the expert on 1 of your chart, and you're good to go.
Virtual Scalper
Gennady Kuznetsov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Virtual Scalper - the most safe for your deposit the automated adviser. Not martingale. EA uses unique innovative algorithm of an input in the transaction, based on the virtual pending orders. EA is adapted on trade on high-volatile market and economic news. Thus EA is not included into the transaction at raised spread. Minimum deposit for trade 100$ For trade the broker with low spread (from 0 - to 10 on a 5-sign) is used ECN. Pairs GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY.  Timeframe M1 - M5. Parametrs:  Stoplo
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
Forex Blow Up Manager
Chun Kit Lee
Uzman Danışmanlar
Forex Blow Up Manager The Spacial Forex Blow up Manager is help you account order on  insufficient margin. Start the program when it reaches the margin level you entered,the system find out maximum profit order & cut off. Avoid the largest loss order closed by the broker due to insufficient margin. The Para Lower Margin Level Start Close Order - if margin level below value, start cut off order Lower Margin Level End Close Order -if margin level greater then value ,stop cut off order Use Open O
Mobile Automatic Risk Manager
David Lopez Carazo
Yardımcı programlar
Have you ever struggled to calculate the correct position size when trading on MT4 or MT5 from your mobile device? Often, while using clunky external calculators, you miss crucial trading opportunities or end up making costly mistakes. Our app is specifically designed to solve this problem and revolutionize your mobile trading experience. With this innovative solution, you can: Save Time: Forget about frustrating calculators. Our script integrates seamlessly with your MT4 account to automaticall
Multicurrency Hedge MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Yardımcı programlar
Multicurrency Hedge is an Automatic Trading Robot based on Standard Deviation. The EA is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. The Main trade is when the price goes beyond the Standard Deviation on the Main Currency pair, and then the trading on other pairs is executed, the Multicurrency Grid is Activated. Install EA on VPS and on one Currency pair "EURUSD", Timeframe M15, Minimum deposit $1,000, Leverage 1:500. PARAMETERS: SD_TIMEFRAME - time frame for signals search; SD_APRI
Implied Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Uzman Danışmanlar
Implied Trader   is a fully automatic, professional trading robot designed specifically for the foreign exchange market   AUDCAD M30 timeframe. Parameter configuration is not necessary for EA. Only the size of the lot you intend to use needs to be chosen. 0.1 is the suggested lot size for a $2000 account. You can raise the lot size correspondingly if your account has more money. It has an intelligent algorithm that recognizes the trend. On the basis of the trend direction, the expert places orde
FREE
OTRX Fimathe Backtest
Fabio Rocha
Yardımcı programlar
OTRX Fimathe Backtest is a tool for the Trader or Enthusiast who uses the Fimathe technique created by Trader Marcelo Ferreira to carry out his training and validate if he can obtain profitability. In this tool you will be able to: 1. Define whether you are looking for a buy or sell entry. (Trend). 2. Define by clicking twice on the horizontal lines where your Reference Zone and your Neutral Zone will be. 3. Monitor the entry, subcycle and exit of the trade. 4. Trading Summary, Daily, Week
FREE
Fibo Swing EA
Aleksei Androsov
Yardımcı programlar
Fibonacci ızgarasını temel alan yarı otomatik trend danışmanı. Fibonacci ızgarasını çizdikten sonra danışman, fiyat trend boyunca ilerledikçe ızgarayı otomatik olarak genişletir ve ayarlarda seçilen seviyelerden fiyatın geri alınması için bir emir açar. Zararı Durdur otomatik olarak Fibo ızgarasının %100'üne, Kar Al ise Fibo ızgarasının %10'una ayarlanır. Ayrıca Fibo ızgarasının bir sonraki seviyesindeki bir emri kapatma seçeneğini de etkinleştirebilirsiniz. Bir siparişi açmak için ayarlarda
Forex Multi Universal Direction Trading
Irina Cherkashina
Yardımcı programlar
This Multicurrency Expert Advisor is a unique author's implementation of full automation of the classic trading strategy of trading in the direction of candles using the RSI and SCI indicators as filters. The Forex Multi Universal Direction Trading Expert Advisor  carries out full automatic trading simultaneously with 28 currency pairs on Forex around the clock. At the same time, in a convenient multifunctional multicurrency panel, the trader is also given the opportunity to independently open
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Yardımcı programlar
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Real AI Assistant
Sara Sabaghi
Yardımcı programlar
Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading insights. It reads between the lines of financial news, scans the forex ma
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
Üye olduğunuz herhangi bir kanaldan (özel ve kısıtlı olanlar dahil) sinyalleri doğrudan MT4'ünüze kopyalayın.  Bu araç, kullanıcıyı göz önünde bulundurarak tasarlanmış olup işlemleri yönetmek ve izlemek için ihtiyacınız olan birçok özelliği sunar. Bu ürün, kullanıcı dostu ve görsel olarak çekici bir grafik arayüzünde sunulmaktadır. Ayarlarınızı özelleştirin ve ürünü birkaç dakika içinde kullanmaya başlayın! Kullanıcı Kılavuzu + Demo  | MT5 Sürümü | Discord Sürümü Demo denemek istiyorsanız lütf
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
3 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
EASY Insight AIO – Akıllı ve zahmetsiz yatırım için hepsi bir arada çözüm Genel Bakış Tüm piyasayı — Forex, Altın, Kripto, Endeksler ve hatta Hisseler — saniyeler içinde, manuel grafik incelemesi, gösterge kurulumu ya da karmaşık ayarlar olmadan analiz edebildiğinizi hayal edin. EASY Insight AIO , yapay zekâ destekli yatırım için nihai, kullanıma hazır dışa aktarma aracınızdır. Tüm piyasanın kapsamlı bir anlık görüntüsünü tek bir temiz CSV dosyasında sunar; bu dosya ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Pe
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
3.86 (7)
Yardımcı programlar
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Yardımcı programlar
Custom Alerts AIO: Tüm Piyasaları Takip Et — Hiçbir Kurulum Gerekmez Genel Bakış Custom Alerts AIO , hiçbir ek yapılandırma gerektirmeyen, kullanıma hazır bir piyasa izleme çözümüdür. Gerekli tüm göstergeler — FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power — iç yapısına gömülüdür. Grafik görüntülemesi olmadan çalışır, bu da onu sessiz ve verimli bir şekilde gerçek zamanlı alarm üretimi için mükemmel hale getirir. Brokerınızın sunduğu tüm varlık sınıflarını destekler: Forex, Metaller, End
Gann Model Forecast
Kirill Borovskii
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Ortalama Yardımcısı - Bu tür bir işlem yardımcı aracı, daha önce kârsız pozisyonlarınızın ortalamasını iki teknik kullanarak çıkarmanıza yardımcı olacaktır: standart ortalama trende göre pozisyonların açılmasıyla korunma Yardımcı program, hem alım hem de satım için aynı anda farklı yönlerde birden fazla açık pozisyonu sıralama yeteneğine sahiptir   . Örneğin, 1 pozisyonu bir satış için, ikincisini bir alım için açtınız ve ikisi de kârsız veya biri kârsız, diğeri kârlı ancak yeterli değil ve işle
Mentfx Mmanage
Anton Jere Calmes
5 (15)
Yardımcı programlar
The added video will show you the full functionality, effectiveness, and simplicity of this trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool c
News Trapper EA
Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
4.85 (13)
Yardımcı programlar
Hi, all.  News trapper EA It is an expert for trading news very safe expert  Automated Trading on the news of the economic calendar. It shows stable trading during last 10  years. EA doesn't use dangerous technologies like martingale, grid. The Expert is very simple to use.      sale will end after 48 h how to install it     and set files     read the blog         after purchase contact me to add you to   VIP   channel  The program contains flexible settings for trading on the news of the econo
Multiple Orders
Opengates Success International
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
MULTIPLE ORDERS UTILITY Multiple Orders Utility, küçük fiyat hareketleriyle kolayca kâr elde etmeyi sağlamak ve her şeyi elde etmek için uzun mesafeye gitmeye gerek kalmaması amacıyla geliştirilmiştir. Bu yardımcı araç, kullanıcı tarafından belirtilen miktar kadar — veya brokerinizin izin verdiği kadar — aynı para birimi çifti ve aynı yönde eşzamanlı olarak birden fazla emir açar. Bunun arkasındaki fikir şudur: Kısa sürede ulaşılması muhtemel olmayan veya gerçekçi olmayan 100–200 pip peşinden ko
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.57 (14)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be able to receive t
Discord To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (4)
Yardımcı programlar
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT4. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
Telegram Signal pro
Sara Sabaghi
4.86 (7)
Yardımcı programlar
What is it? Think about it, you can send all the orders/positions info to your telegram channel or group to create your community or VIP signals on telegram. Position info means this EA forward all of your new positions open details (Open price, Open time, Position Type, position Symbol and volume), positions changes ( SL or TP modifying or pending price changes) and position close (Close price, profit or loss, position duration time) and also EA Send NEWS alert (Economic calendar event) on your
RedFox Copier Pro
Rui Manh Tien
4.7 (10)
Yardımcı programlar
Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT4 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt4   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to mt4 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signa
BBMA Oma Ally Signals Scanner
Moch Ramdhan
1 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
BBMA Oma Ally Signals Scanner (BBMA Oma Ally Analyzer Dashboard EA) This is a multi-pair and multi scanner dashboard to find the key signal of BBMA Oma Ally Strategy BBMA consists of the use of 2 indicators: Moving Averages Bollinger Bands BBMA consists of many types of entries: Reentry Extreme Rejection EMA50 GAP (EMA50 to Upper/Lower BB) MHV Full Setup (CSE>TPW>MHV>Direction>Reentry) There are many multi timeframe signals based on this strategy. RRE (Reentry - Reentry - Extreme) REE (Reentry
Online Accounts Manager MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
OneClick Online Account Manager is a powerful utility that helps you to manage all your accounts from a centralized panel. It is suitable for all single account traders and specially for multiple accounts traders. The utility help you to : Monitor status of all accounts on a private web page. Some information such as account connection status, account profit, DD, Balance, Equity, Margin Level, Number of positions and orders, Daily and Weekly profit/loss and also overall summation of all these p
Discord To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Üye olduğunuz herhangi bir kanaldan Sinyal Kopyalayın (   Bot Token veya Yönetici İzinleri gerekmiyor  düz MT4'ünüze. Kullanıcıyı düşünerek tasarlanmış ve ihtiyacınız olan birçok özellik sunmaktadır Bu ürün, kullanımı kolay ve görsel olarak çekici bir arayüzde sunulmaktadır. Ayarlarınızı özelleştirin ve ürünü dakikalar içinde kullanmaya başlayın! Kullanıcı Kılavuzu + Demo  | MT5 Sürümü | Telegram Sürümü Demo versiyonunu denemek istiyorsanız, Kullanıcı Kılavuzuna bakın. Discord'tan MT4'e gönder
Reward Multiplier MT4
Amir Atif
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
50% off. Original price: $375 Reward Multiplier is a semi-automatic trade manager based on pyramid trading that opens additional orders with the running profit of your trades to maximize return exponentially without increasing the risk. Unlike other similar EAs, this tool shows potential profit/loss and reward to risk ratio before even entering the first trade! Download Demo here  (starting lot is fixed at 0.01) Guide + tips here MT5 version   here You only open the first order. When your tr
FFx Hidden TPSL Manager
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Yardımcı programlar
The FFx Hidden Manager panel will help you to manage easily your orders directly on the chart. Below all features described: TP, SL and TrailingStop are hidden Each order has its own lines on chart Drag & Drop any line to change the TP/SL as per your need Option to move automatically the SL line at breakeven when TP #1 is reached Option to choose the TP/SL type (by pips or price) Option to choose the TrailingStop type (by pips, MA, Fractals, PSAR or ATR) Define which order(s) you want to manage
FFx Risk Calculator
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Yardımcı programlar
FFx Risk Calculator panel will help you to calculate very easily your trades size, SL or the risk directly on the chart. All features are described below: Option to select which parameter to calculate: Risk, Stop Loss or Lot Size The panel will show if the lot size is allowed according to the current account free margin Button to maximize/minimize the panel Drag and Drop the panel anywhere on the chart How to use it? Select the parameter you want to be calculated. It will be based on the 2 other
News Trader Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.38 (16)
Yardımcı programlar
News Trader Pro is a unique robot that allows you to trade the news by your predefined strategy. It loads every piece of news from several popular Forex websites. You can choose any news and preset the strategy to trade it, and then News Trader Pro will trade that news by selected strategy automatically when the news comes. News release gives opportunity to have pips since the price usually has big move at that time. Now, with this tool, trading news becomes easier, more flexible and more exciti
FFx Watcher PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Yardımcı programlar
The FFx Watcher PRO is a dashboard displaying on a single chart the current direction of up to 15 standard indicators and up to 9 timeframes. It has 2 different modes: 1. Watcher mode: Multi Indicators User is able to select up to 15 indicators to be displayed User is able to select up to 9 timeframes to be displayed 2. Watcher mode: Multi Pairs User is able to select any number of pairs/symbols User is able to select up to 9 timeframes to be displayed This mode uses one of the standard indicat
Transaction Repeater Full
Alexandr Bryzgalov
5 (4)
Yardımcı programlar
Copies transactions between MT4 terminals. Possibilities: quick copy start minimum processor load direct and reverse (reverse) copying. copying Take Profit and Stop Loss levels copying deferred and their changes copy transactions one to many copy trades many to one local copy only Attention: The product is designed for copying trades only within a single computer or VPS with access to the desktop. The product will not work on the built-in Virtual Hosting of the terminal. We will help you set up
RunwiseFX Configurable Strategy Automator
Runwise Limited
4.95 (21)
Yardımcı programlar
The product combines a manual trade panel with the ability to perform actions automatically in a highly configurable way. Actions include capturing indicator values and then based on those values raising alerts, open/close or partially close trades, scale-in, setting up pending orders, adjusting stop loss, take profit and more. On-chart controls can be configured, such as tick boxes and buttons, so can be fully interactive. The EA also handles money management, news events, hidden stop loss, tak
Binary Options Copier Remote
Vu Trung Kien
Yardımcı programlar
Binary Options Copier Remote is an EA that allows to copy binary options trades between MT4 accounts at different computers. This is an ideal solution for signal provider, who want to share his trade with the others globally on his own rules. Provider can give free bonus license to 10 receivers. That means those 10 receivers can copy from provider by using Binary Options Receiver Free (no cost). From 11th one, receiver have to buy Binary Options Receiver Pro (paid version) in order to copy from
Price Action DashBoard
Chantal Sala
4.17 (6)
Yardımcı programlar
The Price Action Dashboard is an innovative tool to help the trader to control a large number of financial instruments. This tool is designed to automatically suggest signals and price conditions. The Dashboard analyzes all major Time Frame suggesting price action conditions with graphic elements. The Dashboard can suggest you the strength of the trend identifying directional movement, it is an indispensable tool for those who want to open position themselves using market trends identifiers. The
Elliott Wave Counter
Omar Alkassar
Yardımcı programlar
Elliott Wave Counter, Elliott dalgalarının hızlı ve kullanıcı dostu manuel olarak işaretlenmesine yönelik bir paneldir. Bir renk ve işaret seviyesi seçilebilir. Son işaretlemeyi ve araç tarafından yapılan tüm işaretlemeyi kaldırma işlevleri de vardır. İşaretleme tek bir tıklamayla yapılır. Beş kez tıklayın - beş dalganız olsun! Elliott Dalga Sayacı, Elliott dalgalarının hem yeni başlayanlar hem de profesyonel analistleri için harika bir araç olacaktır. Elliott Wave Sayacı Kurulum ve Giriş Kılavu
Personal Assistant Tool
Omar Alkassar
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
If you wish to draw Support and Resistance lines, view: daily market opening, classical pivot levels, Fibonacci pivot levels, trend lines, Fibonacci levels, the remaining time to candle closing, and current spread. If you seek to place your orders with the exact lot that meets your desired stop loss risk. If you wish to do all this and more with just one click, then this is the perfect tool to use. This tool will allow you to feel more relaxed when deciding to open orders, as well as predicting
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Elite Renko
Jermaine Wedderburn
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Renko Charts with Heiken Ashi Filter now have the alerts and the    Win-rate . Now you can know which signal will give you that edge your trading needs. Risk to Reward Settings  Wins versus Losses Count There are four alert types to choose from for notification on screen, email or phone notification. The alert types also have buffers for use with automation. This indicator can be incorporated with any system that requires renko charts. The four (4) alert types are: Three-bar Formation ;  Pinbar
PrinceJ 58FX Macd Alert
Jermaine Wedderburn
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Purpose : Used as a tool for Traders and Investors This product is a Macd alert Indicator, which gives two (2) sets of Alerts: Main line and Macd Signal line cross over for early indications of retracements or trend change above or below. While the zero cross is the flipping over effect of the histogram to the opposite side of the zero line, which can be seen on the standard Macd Oscillator. Regular Arrows: Up and down arrows shows the cross over Of the Signal Line and Main Line from above for
Renko Alerts with Winrate and Stats
Jermaine Wedderburn
Göstergeler
Renko Charts now have the alerts and the  Win-rate . Now you can know which signal will give you that edge your trading needs. Risk to Reward Settings  Wins versus Losses Count There are four alert types to choose from for notification on screen, email or phone notification. The alert types also have buffers for use with automation. This indicator can be incorporated with any system that requires renko charts. The four (4) alert types are: Three-bar Formation ; Pinbar ; Marabozu and Engulfing Ba
Predator FX58 Trend MINI DashBoard
Jermaine Wedderburn
Göstergeler
Heiken Ashi Bar Type based indicator: Enter Trades with the Confidence that higher timeframes agree. This tool will display the condition and direction bias all in one window, without need to look at the charts.  Professional Traders who do trend trading or scalping with the trend, this is a great tool to be alerted by when the asset is ready. Example: Choose any MT4 timeframe you want Daily timeframe H4 timeframe H1 timeframe Choosing your favourite moving average method: EMA 50/ EMA 100 / EMA
Predator FX58 Trend DashBoard 123
Jermaine Wedderburn
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Trend Scanner looks at the Market watchlist and Checks to see if there are trending cases between three (3) timeframes selected by the user. The analysis can assist in finding pairs to focus on for a particular session where a trader may need to have a bias in terms of direction to place trades for a particular system which requires multiple timeframe filtration of bar momentum. 3 Main indicators are involved: Moving Average, MACD and Heiken Ashi. User is able to select timeframes available on
Renko Alerts
Jermaine Wedderburn
Göstergeler
Renko Charts now have the alerts, we need. There are four alert types to choose from for notification on screen, email or phone notification. The alert types also have buffers for use with automation. This indicator can be incorporated with any system that requires renko charts. The four (4) alert types are: Three-bar Formation; Pinbar; Maubozu and Engulfing Bar The alerts may also be adjusted by settings found in the input window of the indicator.
Swing or Scalp
Jermaine Wedderburn
Göstergeler
Coloured price charts, generating black arrows.  User can change the colours of the arrows in the colour section of the indicator.  It is consider a great scalping tool on lower time-frames, while higher time frames will have fewer opportunities but trades will possibly last longer.  There is an input for Alert on or off.  This can be used effectively on M15/M30 Chart until up to H4 chart time.  It is best if the user has some experience with money management, utilising trailing stop to protect
Scalper Heiken Ashi
Jermaine Wedderburn
Göstergeler
There are several types of Patterns, We choose Doji that is used for continuation and trend reversals.   Signal types : #1 Premium Signal- ---------------- Doji should have the colour of the expected direction change along with normal candle colour matching direction. #2 Secondary Signal   ---------------- Doji has the perfect formation however the bar maybe in the same colour as the previous bar but the candle colour has new direction colour. Stochastics-Filter: ---------------- The Stochas
Scalping Predator
Jermaine Wedderburn
Göstergeler
Plug and play Scalpers, medium term and binary traders this one is perfect for you. This is great tool to integrate into your system. Your Pc must be very fast and contain good specs to handle these arrows. It does not repaint and paints on closed bars. It contains alerts which will post all alerts found on the chart from left to right. Can be great for binary traders and Forex scalpers.  Send me a message when you purchase, will send you additional filters if needed. Timeframe Best time frame t
Copy Trade Same Account
Jermaine Wedderburn
Yardımcı programlar
Purpose: IF you are apart of a signal group or have a losing strategy this tool is perfect for you. This Expert Adviser is a Trade Copier which Copies Trades on the same account, It takes trades in the same direction or opposite direction. You can set 100% for same trade size or 200% to double up, while the same percentage rule also work for the stop-loss and take profit distances. input: Copy All or By Magic Take only new trades = False; Take same direction of existing trade or counter_direct
Currency Strength Dashboard
Jermaine Wedderburn
Göstergeler
Currency Strength Currency Strength Dashboard When it comes to currency strengths there are two standard methods to use the currency strength tool: As a trend-following tool. As a trend reversal tool. When using the currency strength meter, we analyze each currency individually rather than as currency pairs. The basic idea is to identify the strongest currency and the weakest currency so one can be able to choose the right currency pair to trade. Some traders use it as a tool to buy strength an
Trade Insurance Expert Advisor Mt4
Jermaine Wedderburn
Yardımcı programlar
Ever took a trade and when you come back to the termainal to check on the status of the position, you realized the market has gone so far in the opposite direction or it has hit your stoploss. Well this system is here to help manage those moments price doesn't go in your desired direction. Consider this to be the insurance your account needs for your trading business. This tool manages manual trades and e.a. triggered trades. However be aware that some e.a.s are programmed to override other e.a.
Levels Expert Advisor
Jermaine Wedderburn
Uzman Danışmanlar
This system is dynamic in the way places orders across all assets it's used on. The product is currently underpriced for the moment to get users to appreciate the quality of the product. It is created in a simple fashion to focus on positive results. In future we will improve on the look if that is necessary for our customers using the product. The system as-is triggers limit orders at levels that we believe should experience some bounce in price movements. Test and share your success with us an
Longevity Expert Advisor Eurusd
Jermaine Wedderburn
Uzman Danışmanlar
Are you tired of flashy promises and get-rich-quick schemes? Do you crave stability and long-term success in your trading journey? Look no further than the Longevity Trader Expert Advisor, a cutting-edge tool designed to help you achieve steady returns and build a foundation for lasting financial growth. Unlike the countless products on the market that focus solely on short-term gains, the Longevity Trader Expert Advisor takes a different approach. We understand that sustainable success requires
Go Long Hedge
Jermaine Wedderburn
Uzman Danışmanlar
https://youtu.be/Z80jgxFsCdM Product Name: GoLongHedge EA Tagline: "Automated Trading Mastery: Harnessing Mean Reversion, Range, and Trend for Consistent Profits" Description: Introducing GoLongHedge EA, a cutting-edge Expert Advisor that revolutionizes automated trading. This sophisticated algorithm combines the strengths of mean reversion, range markets, and trend following to deliver consistent profits with minimal manual intervention. Key Features: 1. Advanced Algorithm: Proprietary lo
Swing or Scalp Mt5
Jermaine Wedderburn
Göstergeler
Continuous Coloured dot lines under and above price when conditions are met. Arrows Red and Green for entry Points.  User can change the colours of the arrows in the colour section of the indicator.  It is consider a great scalping tool on lower time-frames, while higher time frames will have fewer opportunities but trades will possibly last longer.  There is an input for Alert on or off.  This can be used effectively on M15/M30 Chart until up to H4 chart time.  It is best if the user has some
Strength Trading Expert Advisor
Jermaine Wedderburn
Yardımcı programlar
This Unique Expert Advisor calculates the strength of 28 various currencies according to the percentage change in a day from the opening of the candle. This calculation is done seen as decimals. If some currency is found to be very strong or very weak, the system will check the difference between both. If the calculations work to be more than the value provided in the input's parameters, it will open a trade with that pair and set take profit as given by the user.  There are several other settin
Trade Insurance Expert Advisor
Jermaine Wedderburn
Yardımcı programlar
Ever took a trade and when you come back to the termainal to check on the status of the position, you realized the market has gone so far in the opposite direction or it has hit your stoploss. Well this system is here to help manage those moments price doesn't go in your desired direction. Consider this to be the insurance your account needs for your trading business. This tool manages manual trades and e.a. triggered trades. However be aware that some e.a.s are programmed to override other e.a.
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt