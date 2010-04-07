Minor 21 Currencies Pivot Support Resistance Tool

This MetaTrader4 tool monitors 21 minor currency pairs over a user-defined timeframe, displaying key PIVOT values along with SUPPORT Zones 1, 2, and 3,

and RESISTANCE Zones 1, 2, and 3 for each selected pair. Users can choose to have this information optionally displayed on the chart;

however, logging of the data to the log file is always active and occurs periodically based on the selected timeframe.

For example, when set to an hourly timeframe,

data will be logged every hour; on a minute-based timeframe, it will log every minute.

The tool supports one timeframe at a time from the following options:

Available Timeframes:

  • 1 minute (M1)
  • 5 minutes (M5)
  • 15 minutes (M15)
  • 30 minutes (M30)
  • 1 hour (H1)
  • 4 hours (H4)
  • Daily (D1)
  • Weekly (W1)
  • Monthly (MN)

Monitored Minor Currency Pairs:

  • AUDCAD
  • AUDCHF
  • AUDJPY
  • AUDNZD
  • CADCHF
  • CADJPY
  • CHFJPY
  • EURAUD
  • EURCAD
  • EURCHF
  • EURGBP
  • EURJPY
  • EURNZD
  • GBPAUD
  • GBPCAD
  • GBPCHF
  • GBPJPY
  • GBPNZD
  • NZDCAD
  • NZDCHF
  • NZDJPY

This program is designed purely for analysis and does not execute trades. It is ideal for traders looking for automated insights into price levels across multiple currency pairs simultaneously.

A free trial is available for testing purposes.


Önerilen ürünler
Mobile Lotsize Pro
Joe Treacher
Yardımcı programlar
Mobile LotSize Trade on the go with confidence Have you ever spotted the perfect trade opportunity on your phone, only to enter with the wrong lot size and end up risking more than you intended? With Mobile LotSize , that’s no longer a problem. Leave this EA running on your trading platform, and it will automatically monitor your pending orders set at 0.01 lots. If you’ve placed a stop loss or take profit from your phone, Mobile LotSize will calculate and adjust the trade size to match your ris
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
"Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex göstergesi - ticarette harika bir yardımcı araçtır! - Gösterge, Fibo seviyelerini ve yerel trend çizgilerini (kırmızı renk) otomatik olarak hesaplar ve grafikte yerleştirir. - Fibonacci seviyeleri, fiyatın tersine dönebileceği önemli alanları gösterir. - En önemli seviyeler %23,6, %38,2, %50 ve %61,8'dir. - Ters scalping veya bölge ızgara ticareti için kullanabilirsiniz. - Auto FIBO Pro göstergesini kullanarak mevcut sisteminizi geliştirmek için birçok fırsat vardı
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
Göstergeler
The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
Candles Pattern Scanner EA
Jarek Paciorek
Yardımcı programlar
This scanner is a tool used to support trading. Scanner searches on a wide market, in real time setups, created by mutual arrangements of candles (candles pattern). Its basic features are:  8 implemented trading setups (it is possible to add further setups, additional versions of the scanner),  the possibility of simultaneous scanning, all financial instruments available on the platform,  the possibility of simultaneous scanning, in all timeframes available on the platform,  the ability to manua
All in One Candlestick Pattern Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
5 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
Candlestick Pattern Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert system that checks all timeframes and currency pairs for different candlestick patterns that are formed in them. Scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the candlestick patterns in the most important areas of the chart to find breakout and reversal patterns in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M30,D1,W1 timeframes and 20 symbols of Market Watch window) Read the
Supply and Demand Zones Reminder
Jakub Dominik Elzbieciak
Yardımcı programlar
The S & D Zones Reminder - Never miss a Zone you identified! If you trade Supply and Demand Zones and don’t want to spend time setting multiple alerts manually, simply use the S & D Reminder Indicator, which will ensure you never miss a trade. Steps to use: 1. Manually identify the zones using below colors: a) DBD Supply Zone – Gold b) RBD Supply Zone - LightCoral c) RBR Demand Zone - StealBlue d) DBR Demand Zone - SeaGreen 2. Add the indicator to a chosen chart, decide if you need phone alerts
TradePilot
Hossein Khalil Alishir
Yardımcı programlar
TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution using a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation . Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys. Smart Risk Management: Supports percen
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Göstergeler
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
Custom Fibonacci
Udawaththa Kankanamge Don Raveen Asela Jayasingha
Yardımcı programlar
Customizable Fibonacci Lines Up to 9 Fibonacci levels Customize line color, line style and line width for each Fibonacci line Easily adjustable Fibo object is created in background so you can use with indicators and EAs How to use: Load the indicator to the chart and press "f" on keyboard and click anywhere on the chart to start drawing You can customize each line after its drawn as well as input window of the indicator
WPR with 2 Moving Averages mr
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
MT4 için Crypto_Forex Göstergesi "WPR ve 2 Hareketli Ortalama", Yeniden Çizilme Yok. - WPR, scalping için en iyi osilatörlerden biridir. - "WPR ve 2 Hareketli Ortalama" Göstergesi, WPR osilatörünün Hızlı ve Yavaş Hareketli Ortalamalarını görmenizi sağlar. - Gösterge, fiyat düzeltmelerini çok erken görme fırsatı sunar. - Bu göstergeyi parametreler aracılığıyla ayarlamak çok kolaydır, herhangi bir zaman diliminde kullanılabilir. - Resimlerde Alış ve Satış giriş koşullarını görebilirsiniz. - Alış
Close Trades Premium MT4
Obiajulu Chukwudi Nwosa
Yardımcı programlar
Like you when I first started trading, It was overwhelming...learning about indicators, about lotsize, leverage and many more things. Its been almost 3 years. I am more knowledgeable in trading. My trading continues to improve as I work on my strategy, technical analysis, trading psychology and trade management. One thing I am not worried about though is being able to close my trades quicky if a trade goes against me or if the trade has reached my take profit level with the help of my Close Tra
Moving Average Auto Trading Panel
Vijay Vikram Singh Kushwah
Yardımcı programlar
Expert Advisor to Automatically Trade Moving Averages price breakouts & retests .  ​ Complete trading solution with automated Entry , Take Profit , partial profit , Stoploss and also auto breakeven where SL is moved to Entry once tp1 / first target is reached , Moving averages are used to identify trends and confirm reversals ,  They are effective in all time frames . from 1 min scalping to 4hr or Daily charts swings ,  ​ With MA Trade Panel EA we can automatically buy / sell when price breaks
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Göstergeler
MT5 versiyonu  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator ,   Bill Williams'ın gelişmiş fraktalları , piyasanın doğru dalga yapısını oluşturan Valable ZigZag ve kesin giriş seviyelerini gösteren   Fibonacci seviyeleri   gibi popüler piyasa analiz araçlarını içeren tek gösterge içinde eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. pazara ve kar elde edilecek yerlere. Stratejinin ayrıntılı açıklaması Gösterge ile çalışma talimatı Baykuş Yardımcısı ticaretinde Danışman Yardımcısı Kullanıcıların özel sohbeti -> Satın ald
Gold Bricks FX Gold
Sayan Vandenhout
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Bricks FX USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 4 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $300
Risk management Telegram Alerts and more MT4
Bashar Isam Wadeea Kagaa
Yardımcı programlar
Watch your account Protect your capital with precision alerts for Balance, Equity, Margin, Margin level . Introducing: Balance, Equity, Margin, Margin level, Telegram Alerts and more expert advisor, A smart Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 4 that monitors your account in real time and sends instant alerts when critical thresholds are breached. What Makes This EA Different? Balance 1 Alerts:  When your balance drops to 75% or 50% or any percent you want. Balance 2 Alerts:  When your balance drops t
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Göstergeler
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
PZ Support Resistance
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (3)
Göstergeler
Unlock key market insights with automated support and resistance lines Tired of plotting support and resistance lines? This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and plots supports and resistance lines in the chart with the same precision as a human eye would. As price levels are tested over time and its importance increases, the lines become thicker and darker, making price leves easy to glance and evaluate. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Boos
JanosikFX Scalping Trade Panel
ROBERT URBANSKI
3.5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
The Best One Scalping Trade Panel functional manual trade panel with risk reward, auto SL by candle ( original solution), lot size calculation, one-click trading, scale in and out of trades (partial close),  Works with all symbols not just currency pairs, perfect works on DAX, NASDAQ, GOLD, ...... I earn every day during live stream on ZakopiecFX - join Me Risk by lot Risk by percent SL by points SL by Candle, Renko, RangeBar ( original solution) TP by point TP by Risk/Reward Auto Trailing by P
Forex 7 Major Pairs Candle Gap Volatility Display
Jairzino Rivelino Williams
Yardımcı programlar
Program Overview: This program is a trading tool designed to monitor and analyze the 7 major currency pairs. It is a variant of a similar program used for tracking stock indices, but this version focuses on the seven major currency pairs. The program helps in identifying and calculating significant price movements (gaps) between the high and low prices of these currency pairs over a specified time frame. It then provides insights through comments and alerts based on the calculated gaps. Major Cu
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu, bir mumun kapanış fiyatını tahmin eden bir göstergedir. Gösterge öncelikle D1 çizelgelerinde kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. Bu gösterge hem geleneksel forex ticareti hem de ikili opsiyon ticareti için uygundur. Gösterge, bağımsız bir ticaret sistemi olarak kullanılabilir veya mevcut ticaret sisteminize ek olarak hareket edebilir. Bu gösterge, mevcut mumu analiz ederek mumun gövdesi içindeki belirli güç faktörlerini ve önceki mumun parametrelerini hesaplar. Böylece gösterge, piyasa hareket
Support and Resistance Levels on AZZD and EF
Sergey Efimenko
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Bu, fiyat etiketleriyle (devre dışı bırakılabilir)   Gelişmiş ZigZag Dinamik   ve/veya   Genişletilmiş Fraktallar   göstergesi ekstremumlarına dayalı destek ve direnç seviyelerinin bir MTF göstergesidir. MTF modu için daha yüksek TF'ler seçilebilir. Varsayılan olarak, seviyeler ZigZag gösterge noktalarına göre oluşturulur. Fraktal gösterge noktaları da ZigZag ile birlikte veya onun yerine kullanılabilir. Kullanımı basitleştirmek ve CPU zamanından tasarruf etmek için, açılışta her çubuk için bir
POWR Support Resistance Zones
Trade Indicators LLC
Göstergeler
For sure, this indicator has become very popular amongst traders. Through coding this indicator will give you the most accurate levels possible for your trading analysis. We have also added in the ability for you to receive alerts when the price breaks above or below a Support or Resistance lines! HOW TO USE The red rectangles represent your resistance/supply zone. The green rectangles represent your support/demand zone.  BONUS FEATURES We coded this indicator with the ability to switch between
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Göstergeler
SMC Venom Model BPR göstergesi, Akıllı Para (SMC) konseptinde çalışan yatırımcılar için profesyonel bir araçtır. Fiyat grafiğinde iki temel modeli otomatik olarak belirler: FVG   (Adil Değer Açığı), ilk ve üçüncü mum arasında boşluk bulunan üç mumun birleşimidir. Hacim desteğinin olmadığı seviyeler arasında bir bölge oluşturur ve bu da sıklıkla fiyat düzeltmesine yol açar. BPR   (Dengeli Fiyat Aralığı), bir "köprü" oluşturan iki FVG modelinin birleşimidir - bir kırılma bölgesi ve fiyatın düşük
PK Equity Basket closeAll manager
Joshua Graham
Yardımcı programlar
Intro to ProfitKeeper - Equity Basket CloseAll Script, Free edition This is an update from this script  ( mql4 forum | forexfactory :  There were many people requesting some type of equity monitoring tool that can lock in profits after a pre-determined account equity is reached (e.g. close all open trades when profit target is hit). Profitkeeper was built to fulfill this gap for professional and casual traders looking to focus on the bottom line of their equity. This was designed mainly for cos
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
Antabod Gamechanger
Rev Anthony Olusegun Aboderin
Göstergeler
*Antabod GameChanger Indicator – Transform Your Trading!*   Are you tired of chasing trends too late or second-guessing your trades? The *Antabod GameChanger Indicator* is here to *revolutionize your trading strategy* and give you the edge you need in the markets!   Why Choose GameChanger? *Accurate Trend Detection* – GameChanger identifies trend reversals with *pinpoint accuracy*, ensuring you enter and exit trades at the optimal time.   *Clear Buy & Sell Signals* – No more guesswork! T
FreqoMaster
Stanislav Korotky
Göstergeler
The main idea of this indicator is rates analysis and prediction by Fourier transform. The indicator decomposes exchange rates into main harmonics and calculates their product in future. The indicator shows 2 price marks in history, depicting price range in the past, and 2 price marks in future with price movement forecast. Buy or sell decision and take profit size are displayed in a text label in the indicator window. The indicator uses another indicator as an engine for calculations - FreqoMet
Trendline Trade Panel
Sugianto
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Trendline Trade Panel was created to make it easier to train forex trading skills in backtester and at the same time make it easier to live trade using trendlines with the push of a button. This ea is perfect for beginners who want to learn to trade manually because all of its features are equipped with basic tools for trading forex. Other uses for Trendline Trade Panel: + Can be used to perform recovering loss positions made by other EA or positions that open manually. Fill in magic number
Gold Phoenix
Yaroslav Varankin
Göstergeler
The perfect tool for Scalng in the Forex markets You can trade both from signal to signal and using take profit  The algorithm does not use Zigzag!  No redrawing!  This is a channel instrument that uses a moving average as a filter. Moving Average  There are 2 parameters for the settings Ma Period = 5 period Moving Average  Channel 1.0 distance of channel lines from the chart Price Signal Filter - calculation of signal opening and filter There is a complete set of Alert There is a multi-timefram
Master 360 Circle Chart With Arrows
Francesco Rubeo
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Trade with Gann on your side!! MASTER CIRCLE 360 CIRCLE CHART, originally created by Gann admitted that this is “The Mother of all charts”. It is one of the last studies that this great trader left for us. The numeric tab le is apparently quite simple like all the tables and is based on square numbers, the SQUARE OF 12 and is by evolution, one of the most important square numbers. Here we can find CYCLE, PRICE AND TIME thanks to angles and grades, to show past and future support and resistance.
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (420)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Manager EA’ye hoş geldiniz! Ticaretin daha sezgisel, hassas ve verimli hale gelmesi için tasarlanmış nihai risk yönetim aracı ile tanışın. Bu sadece bir emir verme aracı değil; ticaret planlaması, pozisyon yönetimi ve risk kontrolü için kapsamlı bir çözüm. İster yeni başlayan bir yatırımcı olun, ister deneyimli bir trader ya da hızlı emir gerektiren bir scalper, Trade Manager EA ihtiyaçlarınıza uyum sağlar ve forex, endeksler, emtialar ve kripto paralar dahil tüm piyasalarda esneklik sunar
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (191)
Yardımcı programlar
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Kopyacı MT4) sadece basit bir yerel trade kopyalayıcı değildir; günümüzün alım satım zorlukları için tasarlanmış eksiksiz bir risk yönetimi ve yürütme çerçevesidir. Prop firm sınavlarından kişisel hesap yönetimine kadar, güçlü yürütme, sermaye koruması, esnek yapılandırma ve gelişmiş işlem yönetimi ile her duruma uyum sağlar. Kopyalayıcı hem Master (gönderici) hem de Slave (alıcı) modlarında çalışır ve piyasa emirleri ile bekleyen emirlerin gerçek zamanlı senkroni
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Yardımcı programlar
Ticaret Paneli çok işlevli bir ticaret asistanıdır. Uygulama, manuel ticaret için 50'den fazla ticaret işlevi içerir ve çoğu ticaret işlemini otomatikleştirmenize olanak tanır. Dikkat, uygulama strateji test cihazında çalışmıyor. Satın almadan önce demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo sürümü burada . Talimatların tamamı buraya . Ticaret. Tek tıklamayla alım satım işlemlerini gerçekleştirmenizi sağlar: Otomatik risk hesaplaması ile bekleyen emir ve pozisyonları açın. Tek tıkl
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Yardımcı programlar
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (64)
Yardımcı programlar
MetaTrader 4 için ticaret fotokopisi.       Herhangi bir hesaptan forex işlemlerini, pozisyonlarını, emirlerini kopyalar. En iyi ticari fotokopi makinelerinden biridir.       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       için       KOPYLOT MT4       sürüm (veya       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       için       KOPYLOT MT5       sürüm). MT5 sürümü Tam tanım   +DEMO +PDF Nasıl alınır Nasıl kurulur     Günlük Dosyaları nasıl alınır?     Nasıl Test Edilir ve Optimize Edilir     Expforex'in tüm ürünleri için fotokopi   sür
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Yardımcı programlar
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Real AI Assistant
Sara Sabaghi
Yardımcı programlar
Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading insights. It reads between the lines of financial news, scans the forex ma
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
Üye olduğunuz herhangi bir kanaldan (özel ve kısıtlı olanlar dahil) sinyalleri doğrudan MT4'ünüze kopyalayın.  Bu araç, kullanıcıyı göz önünde bulundurarak tasarlanmış olup işlemleri yönetmek ve izlemek için ihtiyacınız olan birçok özelliği sunar. Bu ürün, kullanıcı dostu ve görsel olarak çekici bir grafik arayüzünde sunulmaktadır. Ayarlarınızı özelleştirin ve ürünü birkaç dakika içinde kullanmaya başlayın! Kullanıcı Kılavuzu + Demo  | MT5 Sürümü | Discord Sürümü Demo denemek istiyorsanız lütf
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (29)
Yardımcı programlar
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Yardımcı programlar
Telegram'dan MT4'e:   Nihai Sinyal Kopyalama Çözümü Telegram ile MT4'e   işlemlerinizi kolaylaştırın, DLL'lere ihtiyaç duymadan doğrudan Telegram kanallarından ve sohbetlerinden MetaTrader 4 platformunuza işlem sinyallerini kopyalamak için tasarlanmış son teknoloji yardımcı program. Bu sağlam çözüm, sinyallerin benzersiz hassasiyet ve özelleştirme seçenekleriyle sorunsuz bir şekilde yürütülmesini sağlayarak size zaman kazandırır ve verimliliğinizi artırır. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Temel Özellik
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Ticaret yapmak istediğiniz temel alanları belirledikten sonra otomatik olarak destek ve direnç veya arz ve talep bölgelerini değiştirin. Bu EA, tek bir tıklamayla alım ve satım bölgeleri çizmenize ve ardından bunları fiyatın dönmesini beklediğiniz yere tam olarak yerleştirmenize olanak tanır. EA daha sonra bu bölgeleri izler ve bölgeler için belirttiğiniz fiyat hareketine göre otomatik olarak işlemler gerçekleştirir. İlk işlem gerçekleştirildikten sonra EA, hedef bölge haline gelen yerleştirdiğ
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Yardımcı programlar
1 tıklama ile ticaret için Ticaret Paneli.   Pozisyonlar ve emirlerle çalışmak!   Grafikten veya klavyeden alım satım. Alım satım panelimizi kullanarak, grafikten tek bir tıklamayla alım satım yapabilir ve alım satım işlemlerini standart MetaTrader kontrolünden 30 kat daha hızlı gerçekleştirebilirsiniz. Bir tüccar için hayatı kolaylaştıran ve bir tüccarın ticaret faaliyetlerini çok daha hızlı ve daha rahat gerçekleştirmesine yardımcı olan parametrelerin ve işlevlerin otomatik hesaplamaları. Graf
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
3 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
EASY Insight AIO – Akıllı ve zahmetsiz yatırım için hepsi bir arada çözüm Genel Bakış Tüm piyasayı — Forex, Altın, Kripto, Endeksler ve hatta Hisseler — saniyeler içinde, manuel grafik incelemesi, gösterge kurulumu ya da karmaşık ayarlar olmadan analiz edebildiğinizi hayal edin. EASY Insight AIO , yapay zekâ destekli yatırım için nihai, kullanıma hazır dışa aktarma aracınızdır. Tüm piyasanın kapsamlı bir anlık görüntüsünü tek bir temiz CSV dosyasında sunar; bu dosya ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Pe
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
3.86 (7)
Yardımcı programlar
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Yardımcı programlar
Riskinizi otomatik olarak hesaplarken işlemlere hızlı bir şekilde girip çıkmanıza yardımcı olacak Ticaret Yöneticisi. Aşırı Ticaret, İntikam Ticareti ve Duygusal Ticaretten korunmanıza yardımcı olacak özellikler içerir. İşlemler otomatik olarak yönetilebilir ve hesap performans ölçümleri bir grafikte görselleştirilebilir. Bu özellikler, bu paneli tüm manuel yatırımcılar için ideal kılar ve MetaTrader 4 platformunun geliştirilmesine yardımcı olur. Çoklu Dil desteği. MT5 Sürümü  |  Kullanım Kılavu
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Yardımcı programlar
Grid Manual, sipariş ızgarasıyla çalışmak için kullanılan bir ticaret yardımcı programıdır. Yardımcı program evrenseldir, esnek ayarlara ve sezgisel bir arayüze sahiptir. Sadece kayıpların ortalaması yönünde değil, aynı zamanda kazanç artışı yönünde de bir emir ızgarası ile çalışır. Tüccarın bir emir ızgarası oluşturmasına ve eşlik etmesine gerek yoktur, bu yardımcı programı yapacaktır. Emri açmanız yeterlidir ve Grid manual otomatik olarak ona bir emir ızgarası oluşturacak ve kapanana kadar ona
Forward Alert To Telegram
Trinh Dat
4.7 (10)
Yardımcı programlar
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile by RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
4.75 (4)
Yardımcı programlar
Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
Yardımcı programlar
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
Yardımcı programlar
Anında gün ve hafta bazında kapalı işlem geçmişinizi, mevcut açık işlemlerinizi ve döviz maruziyetinizi tek bir grafikte görün! Karlı işlemleri ve mevcut düşüşünüzün işlem portföyünüzde nerede olduğunu belirlemek için ısı haritasını kullanın. Hızlı Kapatma Düğmeleri Hızlı kapatma düğmelerini kullanarak tek bir semboldeki her işlemi kapatın, tek tek işlemleri tamamen kapatın veya bir düğmeye tıklayarak kısmi kar veya zarar elde edin. Artık bir listede işlem aramanıza ve işlemlerinizin bir kısmı
Alert Signal Trading MT4
Trinh Dat
Yardımcı programlar
The product is used to trade base on any Alert signal in MT4 Easy to setup, simple format with custom keyword All option to management orders as trailing stop, breakeen, partial close, time filter, news filter ... Option to auto open grid orders How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download indicator for auto get Alert Signal   here Do not buy if you even can not install demo EA to your VPS ( some VPS block download EA from mql5 market) We always bring customers high qua
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Yardımcı programlar
Custom Alerts AIO: Tüm Piyasaları Takip Et — Hiçbir Kurulum Gerekmez Genel Bakış Custom Alerts AIO , hiçbir ek yapılandırma gerektirmeyen, kullanıma hazır bir piyasa izleme çözümüdür. Gerekli tüm göstergeler — FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power — iç yapısına gömülüdür. Grafik görüntülemesi olmadan çalışır, bu da onu sessiz ve verimli bir şekilde gerçek zamanlı alarm üretimi için mükemmel hale getirir. Brokerınızın sunduğu tüm varlık sınıflarını destekler: Forex, Metaller, End
Risk Calculator Panell
Mykhailo Krygin
Yardımcı programlar
The Risk and Reward calculator is designed to place market and pending orders. You only need to set the risk size you are willing to risk in one trade and the Stop Loss level. The calculator will calculate the required lot size for this. And by setting the Risk Reward size, you can set the ratio of expected profit to risk in one position. For example, you are willing to risk one dollar in one trade and, if the market moves in your favor, you want to make a profit of 2 times more. Then you need
Gann Model Forecast
Kirill Borovskii
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Yardımcı programlar
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (24)
Yardımcı programlar
Bu ürün, haber saatlerinde tüm uzman danışmanları ve manüel grafikleri filtreler, böylece manüel ticaret kurulumlarınızı veya diğer uzman danışmanlar tarafından girilen işlemleri yok edebilecek ani fiyat dalgalanmaları konusunda endişelenmenize gerek kalmaz. Bu ürün, herhangi bir haber yayınlanmadan önce açık pozisyonlarınızı ve bekleyen emirlerinizi yönetebilen tam bir sipariş yönetim sistemi ile birlikte gelir. The News Filter'ı satın aldığınızda, gelecekteki uzman danışmanlar için yerleşik ha
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Ortalama Yardımcısı - Bu tür bir işlem yardımcı aracı, daha önce kârsız pozisyonlarınızın ortalamasını iki teknik kullanarak çıkarmanıza yardımcı olacaktır: standart ortalama trende göre pozisyonların açılmasıyla korunma Yardımcı program, hem alım hem de satım için aynı anda farklı yönlerde birden fazla açık pozisyonu sıralama yeteneğine sahiptir   . Örneğin, 1 pozisyonu bir satış için, ikincisini bir alım için açtınız ve ikisi de kârsız veya biri kârsız, diğeri kârlı ancak yeterli değil ve işle
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Forex Robot Trailing Stop Loss EA for MT4
Jairzino Rivelino Williams
Yardımcı programlar
Metatrader4 Trailing Stop Loss Program Platform Compatibility: The Program is for METATRADER4 Platform. Functionality: This program will go through all open Forex Currency pairs trades on Metatrader4 and move their corresponding STOP LOSSES to a PROFIT position based on the parameters INPUT settings. Parameters and Example: Example Trade: EURUSD Long (BUY) trade @ 1.0800 STOP LOSS (-50 pips) @ 1.0750 TAKE PROFIT (+50 pips) @ 1.0850 Program Settings: WhenToTrail=20 PIPS; (Pips profit amount to a
Forex Trading Trend Support Resistance Line Trader
Jairzino Rivelino Williams
Yardımcı programlar
Forex Trading Trend Support Resistance Line Trader Overview: This Forex trading robot is designed to automatically take BUY and SELL positions based on a Trend Line . It identifies and executes trades depending on the line's relative position on the chart, offering an efficient tool for traders utilizing Support and Resistance strategies. Key Features: Customizable Stop Loss : User-defined STOP LOSS values. Take Profit Levels : Set your desired TAKE PROFIT levels. Trailing Stop Function : Optio
Carry Trade Order Type Indicator for 63 Pairs EA
Jairzino Rivelino Williams
Yardımcı programlar
MetaTrader4 Carry Trade FOREX Swap Rollover Indicator - Enhance Your Carry Trade Strategy Developed by a seasoned MT4 programmer and successful proprietary trader, this tool is designed to optimize your carry trade strategy. Key Features : Analyzes swap rollover values (in Points) for 63 currency pairs. Indicates whether to take a long (buy) or short (sell) position. Provides insights for generating positive rollover gains when holding trades overnight. Ideal for traders focusing on carry trade
Forex Algo GAP Trader with Trailing Stop
Jairzino Rivelino Williams
Yardımcı programlar
Forex Algo GAP Trader with Trailing Stop Overview: This Forex Algorithm is designed for traders who use gap trading strategies. It identifies and executes trades automatically based on candlestick gap patterns, providing customizable options for risk management and a trailing stop feature. Key Features: Customizable Gap Threshold : Configure the minimum gap size in pips to trigger trades based on market conditions. Flexible Trading Direction : Choose whether to buy on gap-up or sell on gap-dow
Moving Average Crossovers Forex Trading Algorithm
Jairzino Rivelino Williams
Yardımcı programlar
MA Crossover Pro MT4 Program Key Features : Moving Average Crossovers : Leverage the dynamic nature of the market with precise buy and sell signals based on fast and slow moving average crossovers. Risk Management Settings : Take control of your trades with customizable risk management settings. Set Stop Loss and Take Profit levels according to your risk tolerance. User-Friendly MT4 Integration : Seamlessly integrate the program into your MetaTrader 4 platform. Effortlessly execute trades and m
Scans Percentage Changes Across Assets Timeframes
Jairzino Rivelino Williams
Yardımcı programlar
Forex Trading Finance EA Indicator This expert advisor (EA) scans pre-selected currency pairs, CFDs, cryptos, and stock indexes to detect price movements based on user-defined parameters. It helps identify potential trade opportunities when the price rises by a certain percentage (suggesting a sell) or falls by a percentage (suggesting a buy). Key Features: Customizable Percentage Alerts : The EA monitors price changes for user-set percentage thresholds (e.g., a 10% rise or a 5% drop), providin
Forex Trading Automated Stochastic Strategy
Jairzino Rivelino Williams
Yardımcı programlar
Automated Forex Trading Program - Stochastic Indicator Strategy with Customizable Settings Key Features: Stochastic Indicator Strategy : Utilizes a sophisticated trading strategy based on the stochastic indicator, which is a momentum oscillator. The algorithm identifies potential reversal points at overbought or oversold levels, providing precise trade signals. Customizable Settings : Adjust key parameters like stochastic periods, overbought and oversold levels, as well as Take Profit and Stop
Forex Stock Indexes Alerts RSI and Price Indices
Jairzino Rivelino Williams
Yardımcı programlar
Forex Stock Indexes Alerts EA - RSI & Price Index Expert Advisor (MT4) Forex Stock Index Price Alert & RSI EA for MT4 Condition: New Delivery: Electronic and free worldwide. Email required for delivery details upon purchase. What Does the Program Do? The program will alert the user when any of the 10 pre-selected stock index symbols (additional indices can be added upon request) meet specific criteria: AUS200 EUSTX50 FRA40 GER30 HK50 JPN225 UK100 NAS100 US30 US500 For example, if you set a pric
Forex Stock Indices Volatility by TimeFrame
Jairzino Rivelino Williams
Yardımcı programlar
Stock Indices Candle Gap Volatility Tool Designed for traders who demand precise and comprehensive analysis of candle gaps across major global stock indices. this tool provides the critical data needed for informed decision-making. Key Features: Candle Gap Analysis: Automatically display the high-low (Hi-Lo) gaps on your chart for any selected timeframe, giving you a clear view of market volatility. Wide Range of Timeframes: Analyze candle gaps (Current Candles) over multiple timeframes, providi
Forex 7 Major Pairs Candle Gap Volatility Display
Jairzino Rivelino Williams
Yardımcı programlar
Program Overview: This program is a trading tool designed to monitor and analyze the 7 major currency pairs. It is a variant of a similar program used for tracking stock indices, but this version focuses on the seven major currency pairs. The program helps in identifying and calculating significant price movements (gaps) between the high and low prices of these currency pairs over a specified time frame. It then provides insights through comments and alerts based on the calculated gaps. Major Cu
Forex 21 Minor Pairs MAX Spread Display
Jairzino Rivelino Williams
Yardımcı programlar
METATRADER4 This program is designed to monitor and evaluate the market performance of 21 minor currency pairs by tracking key metrics such as maximum spread and the time of occurrence. For each selected currency pair, the program calculates the current spread and compares it against the highest recorded spread. If a new maximum spread is detected, it updates the maximum value and logs the time. The spread information is  dynamically displayed. Additionally, every hour, the program prints out t
Forex Price Alert HighLow on No of Candles 7 Pair
Jairzino Rivelino Williams
Yardımcı programlar
Forex Candle High/Low Alert Indicator Overview: Forex Candle High/Low Alert Indicator, designed to provide real-time insights and alerts for major currency pairs. This custom-built tool displays key High and Low values over a chosen number of candles and time frame, ensuring you stay informed about critical price movements and trends. (The candles observed are from the 1st candle back - The amount of the chosen number of candles) Key Features: Real-Time High/Low Tracking : The indicator dynamica
Correlation Coefficient Tool 441 Forex Combos
Jairzino Rivelino Williams
Yardımcı programlar
Currency Pair Correlation Matrix & Alerts Tool Analyze correlations across major and minor currency pairs in real-time with Alerts for chosen amounts on positive and negative correlations coefficients where the user can specify the Time Frame and the number of candles to analyze within the Time Frame  This adds an added layer flexibility when calculating the coefficients. The time frames that you can select are below  PERIOD_CURRENT 0 Current timeframe PERIOD_M1 1 1 minute PERIOD_M5 5 5 minutes
Automated Forex Trailing Stop Loss Program
Jairzino Rivelino Williams
Yardımcı programlar
Metatrader5 Trailing Stop Loss Program Platform Compatibility : This program is designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Functionality : The program scans all open Forex currency pair trades on MetaTrader 5 and adjusts their STOP LOSSES to a PROFIT position based on your specified input parameters. Parameters and Example : Example Trade : EURUSD Long (BUY) trade @ 1.0800 STOP LOSS (-50 pips) @ 1.0750 TAKE PROFIT (+50 pips) @ 1.0850 Program Settings : WhenToTrail = 20 PIPS (Pips profit amount to
Forex Minor Pairs MAX Spread Display
Jairzino Rivelino Williams
Yardımcı programlar
METATRADER5 This program is designed to monitor and evaluate the market performance of 21 minor currency pairs by tracking key metrics such as maximum spread and the time of occurrence. For each selected currency pair, the program calculates the current spread and compares it against the highest recorded spread. If a new maximum spread is detected, it updates the maximum value and logs the time. The spread information is  dynamically displayed, providing insights into market conditions. Additio
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt