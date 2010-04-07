Minor 21 Currencies Pivot Support Resistance Tool

This MetaTrader4 tool monitors 21 minor currency pairs over a user-defined timeframe, displaying key PIVOT values along with SUPPORT Zones 1, 2, and 3,

and RESISTANCE Zones 1, 2, and 3 for each selected pair. Users can choose to have this information optionally displayed on the chart;

however, logging of the data to the log file is always active and occurs periodically based on the selected timeframe.

For example, when set to an hourly timeframe,

data will be logged every hour; on a minute-based timeframe, it will log every minute.

The tool supports one timeframe at a time from the following options:

Available Timeframes:

  • 1 minute (M1)
  • 5 minutes (M5)
  • 15 minutes (M15)
  • 30 minutes (M30)
  • 1 hour (H1)
  • 4 hours (H4)
  • Daily (D1)
  • Weekly (W1)
  • Monthly (MN)

Monitored Minor Currency Pairs:

  • AUDCAD
  • AUDCHF
  • AUDJPY
  • AUDNZD
  • CADCHF
  • CADJPY
  • CHFJPY
  • EURAUD
  • EURCAD
  • EURCHF
  • EURGBP
  • EURJPY
  • EURNZD
  • GBPAUD
  • GBPCAD
  • GBPCHF
  • GBPJPY
  • GBPNZD
  • NZDCAD
  • NZDCHF
  • NZDJPY

This program is designed purely for analysis and does not execute trades. It is ideal for traders looking for automated insights into price levels across multiple currency pairs simultaneously.

A free trial is available for testing purposes.


