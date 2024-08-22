Forex Robot Trailing Stop Loss EA for MT4
- Yardımcı programlar
- Jairzino Rivelino Williams
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Metatrader4 Trailing Stop Loss Program
Platform Compatibility:
The Program is for METATRADER4 Platform.
Functionality:
This program will go through all open Forex Currency pairs trades on Metatrader4 and move their corresponding STOP LOSSES to a PROFIT position based on the parameters INPUT settings.
Parameters and Example:
Example Trade:
EURUSD Long (BUY) trade @ 1.0800
STOP LOSS (-50 pips) @ 1.0750
TAKE PROFIT (+50 pips) @ 1.0850
Program Settings:
WhenToTrail=20 PIPS; (Pips profit amount to activate Trailing SL)
TrailingStopValue = 10 PIPS; (Pips qty Stop Loss Trails behind the current price)
Operational Example:
If the price of EURUSD goes UP to 1.0820 (+20 PIPS open profit = WhenToTrail)
The new STOP LOSS will move as below:
NEW STOP LOSS @ 1.0810 (10 PIPS below the current price = TrailingStopValue)
The STOP LOSS is now in a PROFIT position of +10 PIPS as it has been moved from the original STOP LOSS of -50 PIPS.
Trail Logic:
For every PIP increase above 20 PIPS, the STOP LOSS moves by the same incremental amount while maintaining a 10 PIP TrailingStopValue.
If the price goes below the 20 PIP increase, the STOP LOSS remains in the last position when it had increased.
Delivery:
This program is available via Download after purchasing.
Compatibility:
Note that this Algorithm is coded to support 2 digit, 3 digits, 4 digits, and 5 digits BROKERS.
Developed by Me (mrjaywilliamsforex):
Rest assured that this algorithm is personally developed by me (mrjaywilliamsforex), a skilled and experienced programmer in Forex trading.
Why Buy from Me?
- Direct Support: As the developer, I am available to provide direct support and answer any questions you might have.
- Customization Requests: Need something specific? I offer customization services to tailor the algorithm to your trading strategy.
- Expertise You Can Trust: With over 10 years of experience in coding algorithms in MT4, I ensure that each product is thoroughly tested and reliable.
About the Developer:
Developed by an experienced Forex programmer with over 10 years of experience in MetaTrader 4 algorithm creation.
Currently holding a DarwinEx Score of 61.4, I have successfully passed proprietary trading challenges.
Get support directly from the developer and request customizations if needed.
Feel free to contact me for any assistance or customization requests after purchase.