Risk management Telegram Alerts and more MT4

Watch your account

Protect your capital with precision alerts for Balance, Equity, Margin, Margin level .

Introducing:

Balance, Equity, Margin, Margin level, Telegram Alerts and more expert advisor, A smart Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 4 that monitors your account in real time and sends instant alerts when critical thresholds are breached.

What Makes This EA Different?

Balance 1 Alerts: When your balance drops to 75% or 50% or any percent you want.

Equity 1 Alerts: When your equity drops to 75% or 50% or any percent you want.

Margin Warnings: When margin rises over specific amount.

Margin level: When margin level falls below 99% or any percent you want.

Customizable Repetition: with adjustable alert intervals.

Custom comments: That includes the reason for alert

Can send number of open positions.

Auto Reactivation after each alert to ensure continuous protection.

Who Is This For?

Professional traders managing multiple accounts.

Portfolio managers who demand close oversight.

Anyone serious about protecting their capital from sudden collapse.

Additional Benefits:

It is easy to install and configure.

It can be customizable to match your strategy.

Stay ahead of risk and let the EA monitor your account so you can trade with confidence.



