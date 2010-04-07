Local Trade Clone MT4

Transform Your Trading with the MT4 to MT4/5 Local Trade Copier. Seamlessly bridge the gap between two trading platforms with a user friendly interface for a easy to use copier.


User Guide + Demo | MT5 Version

Local Trade Clone MT4 does not work in the Strategy Tester. For a demo please go to the User Guide

To Copy to MT5 you will need to purchase the MT5 version separately 


Features

  • Copy trades across MT4 and MT5 in any combination (MT4>MT4, MT4>MT5, MT5>MT4, MT5>MT5).
  • Easy to use GUI for easy setup and use
  • Coy between Unlimited Accounts and Terminals
  • Copy trades from one or more Sender accounts to multiple Receiver accounts.
  • Supports copying between real and demo accounts in any combination, across all brokers.
  • Copies all types of trades, including manual entries and automated strategies.
  • Copy Breakeven, Trailing Stop, Partials and more.
  • Prop firm friendly settings such as risk management and filters

Risk Management

  • Control how much risk your trades are copied at with Risk %, Lot Multiplier or Fixed lots
  • Max Daily Loss in % or $ to automatically close all trades when target is hit and stop copying
  • Max Loss in Equity or Balance to protect account from Losses.
  • Max Daily Profit Target in $ to secure positions and then stop copying
  • Max Profit to stop trading when a profit is reach based on Equity or Balance
  • Max Loss Per Symbol to limit how much loss you can take on each symbol before stop copying that symbol
  • Auto Symbol Map will automatically map symbols. Fully customisable and can be saved and auto loaded

Copier Filters

  • Magic Number, Symbol and Comment Filtering
  • Choose to copy or filter Market, Limit, Stop Orders
  • Choose to copy or filter SL, TP, Partials, Modifying and Closing trades
  • Specify how many trades to copy at once
  • Specify how many trades from a symbol to copy at once
  • Ignore trades with no SL
  • Ignore trades with no TP
  • Reverse trades for easy hedging
  • Time filters, choose what day or time you want to trade



