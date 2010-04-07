Local Trade Clone MT4

Copy trades locally between MetaTrader terminals with a simple interface and strong risk controls. Mirror trades across accounts, brokers, and platforms in any MT4/MT5 combination.

Designed for reliability: supports trade updates such as breakeven, trailing stop, partial closes, and more.

User Guide + Demo | MT5 Version

Important notes

Local Trade Copier MT4 does not work in the Strategy Tester. For a demo, please use the User Guide + Demo link above.

To copy to MT5, you will need to purchase the MT5 version separately.

Core features

  • Copy across any combination: MT4>MT4, MT4>MT5, MT5>MT4, MT5>MT5
  • Easy setup with a clean GUI
  • Copy between unlimited accounts and terminals
  • Copy from one or more sender accounts to multiple receiver accounts
  • Works with real and demo accounts in any combination, across brokers
  • Copies manual trades and automated strategy trades
  • Supports copying of breakeven, trailing stop, partial closes, and trade modifications
  • Prop-firm friendly settings including risk controls and filters

Risk management

  • Risk by percent, lot multiplier, or fixed lots
  • Max daily loss (% or $) to close trades and stop copying when reached
  • Max loss based on equity or balance
  • Daily profit target ($) to secure positions and then stop copying
  • Max profit based on equity or balance
  • Max loss per symbol to stop copying a symbol after reaching a defined loss
  • Auto symbol mapping with full customisation, save/load support, and auto-loading

Copier filters

  • Filter by magic number, symbol, and comment
  • Choose to copy or filter market, limit, and stop orders
  • Choose to copy or filter SL, TP, partials, modifications, and closures
  • Limit how many trades to copy at once (global and per-symbol)
  • Ignore trades with no SL and/or no TP
  • Reverse trades (useful for hedging workflows)
  • Time and day filters (copy only when you want)
Produtos recomendados
Stop Loss Take Profit Drawer
Roy Meshulam
Indicadores
Introduction It is common practice for professional trades to hide their stop loss / take profit from their brokers. Either from keeping their strategy to the themselves or from the fear that their broker works against them. Using this indicator, the stop loss / take profit points will be drawn on the product chart using the bid price. So, you can see exactly when the price is hit and close it manually.  Usage Once attached to the chart, the indicator scans the open orders to attach lines for t
TradePilot
Hossein Khalil Alishir
Utilitários
TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution using a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation . Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys. Smart Risk Management: Supports percen
All in One Candlestick Pattern Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
5 (5)
Utilitários
Candlestick Pattern Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert system that checks all timeframes and currency pairs for different candlestick patterns that are formed in them. Scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the candlestick patterns in the most important areas of the chart to find breakout and reversal patterns in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M30,D1,W1 timeframes and 20 symbols of Market Watch window) Read the
Auto Trade Copier
Vu Trung Kien
4.76 (84)
Utilitários
Auto Trade Copie é projetado para copiar negociações entre multi contas/terminais MetaTrader 4 com 100% de precisão. Com esta ferramenta, você pode atuar tanto como um provedor (origem) ou um recebedor (destino). Todas as ações de negociação serão copiadas do fornecedor ao recebedor sem demora. Demo: Versão demonstração para teste pode ser baixado em: https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/4904 Referência: Se você precisa copiar entre diferentes locais através da Internet, por favor veja o Trad
Gold Impulse Split
Keisuke Kimura
Experts
You can also monitor the real account performance here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2346679 I opened this account on December 2, 2025 . Please follow along and see how it grows from here — I’m excited to share its progress with you. Product Description  This EA is not over-fitted to backtests . It is designed with a strong focus on long-term stability and realistic, practical operation , rather than chasing perfect historical results. I created this EA because I felt that leaving money
FX Flow
Eva Stella Conti
Indicadores
FX Flow   indicator can be used as an anticipator of the next trend, preferably confirmed by Price Action or another oscillator (RSi, Stochastic ..). It takes the money flows of the major currencies USD EUR GBP AUD NZD CAD CHF JPY into account, and processes them. Excellent tool for indices, but also for correlations between currencies. Works on each timeframes.  Blue line: Bull market Yellow line: Bear market Note : if the indicator opens the window, but does not draw lines, load the historie
Day Pattern
Oleksandr Martsynyshen
Indicadores
Description: - D ay Pattern - an indicator that helps to identify patterns of price changes for the development of trading algorithms and strategies. For whom this tool? - For developers of trading strategies and algorithms. - Medium- and long-term traders. Time frames H1-W1. Features of the indicator: - There is a function of exporting indicator values to a file of the csv format. - Using the information panel, you can conduct an express analysis of trading tool. - The indicator is sui
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicadores
Versão MT5  |  FAQ O   Indicador Owl Smart Levels   é um sistema de negociação completo dentro de um indicador que inclui ferramentas populares de análise de mercado, como   fractais avançados de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag que constrói a   estrutura de onda correta   do mercado e   níveis de Fibonacci que marcam os níveis exatos de entrada no mercado e lugares para obter lucros. Descrição detalhada da estratégia Instruções para trabalhar com o indicador Consultor de negociação Owl Helper Ch
DivergentsPoint
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicadores
Trend indicator based on the price divergence. It can help you in finding the entry points during the analysis. It can be applied as a trading filter. It has two parameters: Period and Level . The Level parameter allows filtering out unnecessary signals. For example, the Level parameter can be set to 0.0001 for EURUSD. The indicator can work both as an entry point generator and as a filter. The indicator clearly visualizes the information. Keep in mind that the approach to trading should be comp
CyberZingFx Trend Reversal
Afsal Meerankutty
4.18 (17)
Indicadores
NEW YEAR SPECIAL DISCOUNT RUNNING NOW 40% DISCOUNT Price slashed from $149 to $89 until 3rd Jan 2025 Indicator captures the trend reversals with no-repaint Buy and Sell Arrow signals. CyberZingFx Trend Reversal Indicator - your go-to solution for accurate and reliable trend reversal signals. With its  advanced trading strategy , the indicator offers you Buy and Sell Arrow signals that do not repaint, making it a reliable tool for catching Swing Highs and Swing Lows in any market and any time fr
PABT Pattern Indicator
Gleb Balashevich
Indicadores
PABT Pattern Indicator - it's classical system one of the signal patterns. Indicator logic - the Hi & Lo of the bar is fully within the range of the preceding bar, look to trade them as pullback in trend. In the way if indicator found PABT pattern it's drawing two lines and arrow what showing trend way.  - First line - it's entry point and drawing at: 1. On the high of signal bar or on middle of the signal bar (depending from indicator mode) for buy; 2. On the low of signal bar or on middle of t
AdvCopyTraders
Chukwudi Joshua Obiekwe
Utilitários
AdvCopyTraders PRO is a powerful and ultra-fast trade copier designed for traders who manage multiple MT4 accounts. It duplicates all trades from a Master account to one or more Slave accounts instantly — including entries, exits, modifications, SL/TP updates, and partial closes. Whether you're a signal provider, fund manager, or using multiple brokers, this copier guarantees perfect synchronization and zero execution delay on the same PC/VPS. Key Features Instant Copying (0–1ms) Lightning-f
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicadores
O indicador Crypto_Forex "Auto FIBO Pro" é uma ótima ferramenta auxiliar na negociação! - O indicador calcula e coloca automaticamente no gráfico os níveis de Fibonacci e as linhas de tendência locais (cor vermelha). - Os níveis de Fibonacci indicam áreas-chave onde o preço pode reverter. - Os níveis mais importantes são 23,6%, 38,2%, 50% e 61,8%. - Pode utilizá-lo para scalping de reversão ou para negociação de grelha de zona. - Existem muitas oportunidades para melhorar o seu sistema atual u
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Indicadores
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
Chart Patterns Analyser
Sami Chebbi
5 (4)
Indicadores
Chart Patterns Detect 15 patterns (Ascending Triangle, Descending Triangle, Rising Wedge, Falling Wedge, Bullish Flag, Bearish Flag, Bullish Rectangle, Bearish Rectangle Symmetrical triangle, Head and Shoulders, Inverted Head and Shoulders, Triple top, Triple Bottom, Double Top, Double Bottom) Use historical data to calculate the probability of each pattern to succeed (possibility to filter notification according to the chance of success) gives graphic indication about the invalidation level and
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Indicadores
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
Indicadores
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
Forex Radar Pro
Vitali Platonov
Indicadores
Forex Radar Pro: Seu Arsenal Profissional para Dominar o Forex!  Cansado de perder oportunidades lucrativas devido ao excesso de dados de mercado?   Forex Radar Pro   é seu assistente inteligente que transforma o caos do mercado em sinais de negociação precisos! Este indicador avançado para MetaTrader 4 combina uma tabela interativa, análise automática de divergências, alertas e exportação de dados para que você possa negociar com confiança e máxima eficiência. Esqueça a análise manual - com o F
Fast Trade Copier
Volodymyr Hrybachov
4.2 (5)
Utilitários
The trade copier is designed for a fast and accurate copying of orders between the MetaTrader 4 terminals. The trade copier copies trades from the Master account to the Slave account by writing information to the total file, which is located in the common directory of the MetaTrader 4 terminals. This allows the trade copier to either customize various schemes for receiving and transmitting trade signals by changing the file name. Reading and writing the copier file is performed by timer. The tra
MTF candle indicator Utam
Klein Gyula
Indicadores
Szia! Egy indikátorral. Több idő gyertyájának kirajzoltatása egy charton. Különböző színek rendelhetők a long és short gyertyákhoz. Vonal vastagsága állítható. A gyertya kitöltése engedélyezhető. Hello! With an indicator. Drawing multiple time candles on a chart. Different colors can be ordered for long and short candles. Line thickness can be adjusted. Filling the candle can be allowed. Videó: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-9bequnAw-g&amp ;ab_channel=GyulaKlein
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Auto Breakeven level
Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilitários
Níveis automáticos de ponto de equilíbrio Usando   esta   ferramenta ,   v ocê pode ativar o movimento automático do SL, quando a operação atingir um lucro desejado.  Especialmente   importante   para   traders   de   curto prazo   .   A opção de deslocamento também está disponível: algum lucro pode ser protegido. Ferramenta multifuncional : 66+ recursos, incluindo esta ferramenta  |   Contate-me  se tiver alguma dúvida  |   Versão MT5 Processo de ativação da função automática de ponto de equil
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
Experts
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
WPR with 2 Moving Averages mr
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicadores
Indicador Crypto_Forex "WPR e 2 Médias Móveis" para MT4, sem repintura. - O WPR em si é um dos melhores osciladores para scalping. - O indicador "WPR e 2 Médias Móveis" permite visualizar as Médias Móveis Rápidas e Lentas do oscilador WPR. - O indicador oferece a oportunidade de visualizar as correções de preço com bastante antecedência. - É muito fácil configurar este indicador por meio de parâmetros e pode ser usado em qualquer período. - Você pode ver as condições de entrada de Compra e Ven
Advanced Smart Renko Heiken Ashi Candle Trader
Vigil Varghese
Utilitários
Advanced Smart Renko and Heiken Ashi Candle Trader is ONE STOP SOLUTION based semi/fully - automated multi-currency EA carefully engineered for traders to enter the trade based on their Analysis or in fully automated mode for scalping, trend trading, candle breakout trades and also automated news trading with inbuilt trade management solution.    Advantages    No grid / Martingale Works on Classic Renko, Renko Heiken Ashi charts and classic Heiken Ashi charts    Features Multi-Currency Ma
Magic Balance
Daniil Evstratenko
Indicadores
The indicator shows which trading pairs, strategies, robots and signals that you use are profitable and which are not. The statistic of trades and balance graph are displayed in the account currency and pips - to switch simply click on the graph. button "$"(top left) - minimize/expand and move the indicator panel button ">"(bottom right) - stretching and resetting to the original size Statistic of trades 1 line - account balance, current profit and lot of open trades; 2 line - the number of all
SimSim Active Take and StopLoss Lines
Aleksandr Tyunev
Utilitários
O utilitário funciona com linhas horizontais: Prof1, Prof2, Loss1, Loss2. Estas linhas, que têm nomes estritamente fixos, são desenhadas pelo trader de forma independente em qualquer gráfico no seu terminal. Existem opções para criar todas as linhas de uma só vez ou selecionar qualquer uma das quatro. O propósito das linhas torna-se óbvio quando olhamos para os seus nomes. As linhas Prof1 e Prof2 indicam os níveis de Take Profit para a transação, mas são apresentadas de forma visual, o que faci
EZ Slope X
Sutthichai Mungdee
Indicadores
EZ Slope X is an Oscillator Indicator very easy to used just look at the Indicator and the base line (Zero line) Trade Setup for Trend follow : - when the indicator is above 0 is gone Buy. - when  the indicator is below 0 is gone Sell. Trade Setup for Swing Trade : Bullish Market : - Open Buy when the indicator turn Light Green color. - Close Buy when the indicator turn Dark Green color. Bearish Market :  - Open Sell when the indicator turn to Red color. - Close Sell when the indicator turn to
Big and small waves
Qiuyang Zheng
Indicadores
Este é um excelente sistema de indicadores técnicos, que analisa as tendências periódicas de negociação ascendente ou descendente de pequenos, médios e grandes aspectos. Período1 nos parâmetros é um período de tempo pequeno, Período2 é um período de tempo médio e Período3 é um período de tempo grande; small_symbol é o identificador do sinal nº 1, middle_symbol é o identificador do sinal nº 2 e big_symbol é o identificador do sinal No. 3 ;alerta é a chave do botão de aviso, Mail é a chave de en
CCI TrendLine Divergency Message
Dmitriy Moshnin
5 (1)
Indicadores
Commodity Channel Index Message is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 trading platform. Unlike the original indicator, this three in one version has a system of alerts that inform on market situation changes. It consists of the following signals: when the Main line crosses the levels of extreme zones and 50% level; when the Main line crosses the Trend line in the indicator window; Divergence on the last bar. Values of the middle and extreme levels and divergence zones are customizable. Parameter
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (424)
Utilitários
Bem-vindo ao Trade Manager EA—uma ferramenta de gestão de risco criada para tornar o trading mais intuitivo, preciso e eficiente. Não é apenas uma ferramenta para executar ordens, mas uma solução abrangente para planejamento de operações, gerenciamento de posições e controle de risco. Seja você um iniciante, trader avançado ou scalper que precisa de execução rápida, o Trade Manager EA adapta-se às suas necessidades, oferecendo flexibilidade em todos os mercados, desde forex e índices até commodi
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Utilitários
Auxiliar de Média - Este tipo de instrumento auxiliar de negociação ajudará você a calcular a média de suas posições anteriormente não lucrativas usando duas técnicas: média padrão hedge com posterior abertura de posições conforme a tendência O utilitário tem a capacidade   de classificar várias posições abertas em diferentes direções ao mesmo tempo, tanto para compra quanto para venda. Por exemplo, você abriu uma posição para venda e a segunda para compra, e ambas não são lucrativas, ou uma est
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilitários
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.57 (14)
Utilitários
Trade Copier Pro é uma ferramenta poderosa para copiar remotamente comércio entre multi-contas em diferentes locais mais internet. Esta é uma solução ideal para provedor de sinais, que querem compartilhar seu comércio com os outros no mundo todo em suas próprias regras. Um provedor pode copiar comércios de multi-receptores e um receptor pode obter comércio de multi-fornecedores também. Provedor e receptor pode gerenciar sua lista de parceiros com potência sistema de gestão de banco de dados buil
Profrobotrading Channel EA
Irina Cherkashina
Utilitários
With this Expert Advisor, you can seamlessly integrate various channel, arrow, and reversal indicators. It offers the flexibility to use all popular channel trading strategies, while also providing powerful tools to customize your trading conditions and risk management system.   The Expert Advisor opens orders when the price crosses the channel boundaries. Multiple crossing conditions are available for customization: Price touches boundary on re-entry into the channel Price touches boundary on
Trading box Order Management
Igor Zizek
5 (35)
Utilitários
Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types   - Set and forget trading with price action automation (OCO,
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Utilitários
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
Intelligent Copier Slave
Vashim Mazhar
Utilitários
This means now you can trade on multiple MetaTrader 4 accounts simultaneously, mirror the trades of any trading bot to your friends and family accounts (even if it is locked to your MT4 account number), create investment portfolios of many MT4 accounts, remove risk of unregulated Forex brokers, turn losing trading strategy into a winner and become an independent account manager immediately without the need to sign any contracts or opening expensive PAMM accounts with the broker. Reverse Trading
Ultimate Extractor MT4
Clifton Creath
Utilitários
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT4 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 4 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. Ability to combine multiple accounts and MT4 and MT5 into a single dashboard. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT4 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metric
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
4 (2)
Utilitários
EASY Insight AIO – A solução tudo-em-um para trading inteligente e sem esforço Visão geral Imagine analisar todo o mercado — Forex, Ouro, Cripto, Índices e até Ações — em segundos, sem precisar examinar gráficos manualmente, instalar indicadores ou lidar com configurações complicadas. EASY Insight AIO é sua ferramenta definitiva de exportação para trading com IA, pronta para usar. Ela oferece um panorama completo do mercado em um único arquivo CSV limpo — pronto para análise imediata no ChatGP
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilitários
Custom Alerts AIO: Monitoramento inteligente de múltiplos mercados – pronto para uso, sem configuração Visão geral Custom Alerts AIO é uma ferramenta avançada de varredura de mercado que funciona imediatamente após a instalação — sem necessidade de configurar indicadores adicionais. Inclui internamente todos os principais indicadores da Stein Investments (FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels e IX Power), permitindo que você monitore facilmente todas as principais classes de ativos: Forex
Forward Alert To Telegram
Trinh Dat
4.73 (11)
Utilitários
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
NextGen Trade Manager AI
Bernhard Schweigert
Utilitários
Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! Advanced Trade Manager – The Ultimate All-in-One Solution for Faster, Smarter, and Safer Manual Trading. Transform your manual trading with NextGen Trade Manager AI – the professional on-chart panel that combines instant execution, visual trade planning, and powerful risk management into one intuitive tool. Execute orders, manage risk, and protect profits faster than ever before, all without leaving your chart. Perfect for all traders looking to enhance th
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
3.67 (6)
Utilitários
Copie sinais de qualquer canal do qual seja membro (incluindo privados e restritos) diretamente para o seu MT4.  Esta ferramenta foi projetada com o usuário em mente, oferecendo muitos recursos que você precisa para gerenciar e monitorar as negociações. Este produto é apresentado em uma interface gráfica fácil de usar e visualmente atraente. Personalize suas configurações e comece a usar o produto em minutos! Guia do Usuário + Demonstração  | Versão MT5 | Versão Discord Se você quiser experime
Gann Model Forecast
Kirill Borovskii
5 (1)
Utilitários
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
ManHedger MT4
Peter Mueller
5 (1)
Utilitários
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please   DON'T BUY   this product before   TESTING  and watching my video about it. Contact me for user support or bug reports, or if you want the MT5 version! MT5 Version I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own   Zone Recovery   strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create   Grid   trading strategies, to profit from ranging markets. Place
RedFox Copier Pro
Rui Manh Tien
4.7 (10)
Utilitários
Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT4 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt4   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to mt4 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signa
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Utilitários
Negocie o suporte e a resistência ou as zonas de oferta e procura automaticamente depois de identificar as áreas-chave nas quais pretende negociar. Este EA permite-lhe desenhar zonas de compra e venda com um único clique e, em seguida, colocá-las exatamente onde espera que o preço mude. O EA monitoriza então estas zonas e realizará automaticamente negociações com base na ação de preço que especificar para as zonas. Assim que a negociação inicial for realizada, o EA obterá lucro na zona oposta q
Discord To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (4)
Utilitários
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT4. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
EchoTrade Telegram to MT4 Copier
Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
5 (2)
Utilitários
EchoTrade Telegram to MT5 Copier Seamless, Instant, and Reliable Signal Copying - Direct from Telegram to MetaTrader 4! The product does not run in the strategy tester but you can get free trial version   here  for testing before purchase. Tired of manually executing trades from Telegram signals? EchoTrade automates the process, instantly copying trades from any Telegram channel or group directly into your MT5 account—accurately, efficiently, and without delay. Key Features: Universal Compatib
DFGX Dashboard
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
5 (2)
Utilitários
Take your trading to the next level with DFGX - our second generation Dynamic Fibonacci Grid. This new, powerful and easy to use application is specially designed and optimized for contrarian intraday trading, scalping and news trading on the Forex market. This system is the ideal solution for active professional traders and scalpers who are looking for innovative ways to optimize their strategy. The system also provides excellent opportunity for new traders who want to learn to trade in a syste
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
Utilitários
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
Click and Go Trade Manager
Victor Christiaanse
5 (8)
Utilitários
Click and Go Trade Manager, the ultimate solution for seamless trading execution. With a simple click on the chart, you can effortlessly define your stop loss, entry price, and target levels. No more hassle of inputting values manually - it's made incredibly intuitive and easy. Embedded risk management is a key feature of our Trade Manager. We understand the importance of protecting your investments, which is why the Click and Go Trade Manager incorporates risk management. When placing orders,
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
3.86 (7)
Utilitários
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trade Assistant Pro 36 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.76 (21)
Utilitários
Ultimate Trade Assistant MT4 — Assistente de Negociação Multifuncional Mais de 66 recursos em uma única ferramenta profissional para análise, gestão e execução automatizada. Combina gestão de risco, controle de posições e análise de mercado em um painel prático e intuitivo. Ideal para Forex, ações, índices, criptomoedas e muito mais. Por que os traders escolhem Execução de ordens com um clique Cálculo automático de tamanho de lote e risco Ordens inteligentes: grid, OCO, ocultas e SL/TP virtuais
Crystal Trade Manager Pro MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Utilitários
Crystal Trade Manager PRO – Sistema Avançado de Gestão de Risco e Controle de Operações para MT4 Versão Gratuita: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150632 Visão Geral Crystal Trade Manager PRO (CTM) é uma ferramenta profissional de execução de ordens e gestão de risco desenvolvida para MetaTrader 4. Foi projetada para traders que necessitam de disciplina, forte proteção de capital e automação inteligente dentro do MT4. O sistema controla o risco, protege o patrimônio da conta, aplica limite
Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile by RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
4.75 (4)
Utilitários
Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
Ultimate MT4 to Telegram
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
Utilitários
Ultimate MT4 to Telegram (UMT) sends controlled trades (via symbol, magic, comment) to your telegram channel. It sends open and closed trades, including pending orders and TP/SL modifications, along with chart screenshots, to any telegram channel. Additionally, you can send trade reports of open trades and summary profit/pip reports for day, week, or month. You can customize the design of the trade actions or reports with variables and emoticons.  A beautiful panel allows you to visualize all t
News Trapper EA
Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
4.85 (13)
Utilitários
Hi, all.  News trapper EA It is an expert for trading news very safe expert  Automated Trading on the news of the economic calendar. It shows stable trading during last 10  years. EA doesn't use dangerous technologies like martingale, grid. The Expert is very simple to use.      sale will end after 48 h how to install it     and set files     read the blog         after purchase contact me to add you to   VIP   channel  The program contains flexible settings for trading on the news of the econo
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Utilitários
Este é um painel de negociação visual que ajuda você a realizar e gerenciar operações facilmente, evitando erros humanos e aprimorando sua atividade comercial. Ele combina uma interface visual fácil de usar com uma abordagem sólida de gerenciamento de riscos e posições. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de problemas | FAQ | Todos os produtos ] Surpreendentemente fácil de usar Negocie facilmente a partir do gráfico Negocie com gerenciamento preciso de riscos, sem complicações
Mais do autor
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Utilitários
Trade Manager para ajudá-lo a entrar e sair rapidamente de negociações enquanto calcula automaticamente seu risco. Incluindo recursos para ajudar a evitar negociações excessivas, negociações de vingança e negociações emocionais. As negociações podem ser gerenciadas automaticamente e as métricas de desempenho da conta podem ser visualizadas em um gráfico. Esses recursos tornam este painel ideal para todos os traders manuais e ajudam a aprimorar a plataforma MetaTrader 5. Suporte multilíngue. Vers
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilitários
Copie os sinais de qualquer canal do qual você seja membro (incluindo privados e restritos) diretamente para o seu MT5.  Esta ferramenta foi projetada com o usuário em mente, oferecendo muitos recursos que você precisa para gerenciar e monitorar as negociações. Este produto é apresentado em uma interface gráfica fácil de usar e visualmente atraente. Personalize suas configurações e comece a usar o produto em minutos! Guia do usuário + Demo  | Versão MT4 | Versão Discord Se deseja experimentar
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilitários
Trade Manager para ajudá-lo a entrar e sair rapidamente de negociações enquanto calcula automaticamente seu risco. Incluindo recursos para ajudar a evitar negociações excessivas, negociações de vingança e negociações emocionais. As negociações podem ser gerenciadas automaticamente e as métricas de desempenho da conta podem ser visualizadas em um gráfico. Esses recursos tornam este painel ideal para todos os traders manuais e ajudam a aprimorar a plataforma MetaTrader 4. Suporte multilíngue. Vers
MT5 To Notion
Levi Dane Benjamin
5 (3)
Utilitários
Este programa permitirá que você exporte todas as suas negociações de sua conta MetaTrader diretamente para o Notion usando uma interface de usuário muito amigável. Versão MT4  |  Guia do Usuário + Demo Para começar, use o Guia do Usuário e baixe o Modelo do Notion. Se você deseja uma demonstração, por favor, vá para o Guia do Usuário. Não funciona no testador de estratégias! Principais Características Exporte todas as negociações de sua conta de negociação para o Notion Exporte negociações em a
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
3.67 (6)
Utilitários
Copie sinais de qualquer canal do qual seja membro (incluindo privados e restritos) diretamente para o seu MT4.  Esta ferramenta foi projetada com o usuário em mente, oferecendo muitos recursos que você precisa para gerenciar e monitorar as negociações. Este produto é apresentado em uma interface gráfica fácil de usar e visualmente atraente. Personalize suas configurações e comece a usar o produto em minutos! Guia do Usuário + Demonstração  | Versão MT5 | Versão Discord Se você quiser experime
Discord To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
3 (2)
Utilitários
Copie sinais de qualquer canal do qual seja membro ( sem a necessidade de um Token de Bot ou Permissões de Administrador ) diretamente para o seu MT5. Foi projetado com o usuário em mente, oferecendo muitos recursos de que você precisa Este produto é apresentado em uma interface gráfica fácil de usar e visualmente atraente. Personalize suas configurações e comece a usar o produto em minutos! Guia do Usuário + Demonstração  | Versão MT4 | Versão Telegram Se deseja experimentar uma demonstração,
MT5 To Telegram Copier
Levi Dane Benjamin
3 (2)
Utilitários
Envie sinais totalmente personalizáveis do MT5 para o Telegram e torne-se um Provedor de Sinais! Este produto é apresentado em uma interface gráfica fácil de usar e visualmente atraente. Personalize suas configurações e comece a usar o produto em questão de minutos! Guia do Usuário + Demonstração  | Versão MT4  | Versão Discord Se deseja experimentar uma demonstração, por favor consulte o Guia do Usuário. O Remetente de MT5 para o Telegram NÃO funciona no testador de estratégias. Recursos de M
Local Trade Clone MT5
Levi Dane Benjamin
Utilitários
Copy trades locally between MetaTrader terminals with a simple interface and professional risk controls. Use it to mirror trades across accounts, brokers, and platforms in any MT4/MT5 combination. Designed for reliability : supports trade updates such as breakeven, trailing stop, partial closes, and more. User Guide + Demo | MT4 Version Important notes Local Trade Copier MT5 does not work in the Strategy Tester. For a demo, please use the User Guide + Demo link above. To copy to MT4, you will n
MT4 To Discord Sender
Levi Dane Benjamin
3.67 (3)
Utilitários
Envie sinais totalmente personalizáveis do MT4 para o Discord e torne-se um provedor de sinais! Este produto é apresentado em uma interface gráfica fácil de usar e visualmente atraente. Personalize suas configurações e comece a usar o produto em minutos! Guia do Usuário + Demonstração  | Versão MT5  | Versão Telegram Se desejar testar uma demonstração, consulte o Guia do Usuário. O remetente de MT4 para Discord NÃO funciona no testador de estratégias. Recursos de MT4 para Discord Personalize
MT5 To Discord Sender
Levi Dane Benjamin
3.33 (3)
Utilitários
Envie sinais totalmente personalizáveis do MT5 para o Discord e torne-se um provedor de sinais! Este produto é apresentado em uma interface gráfica fácil de usar e visualmente atraente. Personalize suas configurações e comece a usar o produto em minutos! Guia do Usuário + Demo  | Versão MT4 |  Versão do Telegram Se quiser experimentar uma demonstração, vá para o Guia do Usuário. O remetente de MT5 para Discord NÃO funciona no testador de estratégias. Recursos do MT5 para Discord Personalize t
Discord To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
5 (1)
Utilitários
Copie sinais de qualquer canal do qual você seja membro (   sem a necessidade de um Token de Bot ou Permissões de Administrador  diretamente para o seu MT4. Foi projetado com o usuário em mente, oferecendo muitos recursos que você precisa Este produto é apresentado em uma interface gráfica fácil de usar e visualmente atraente. Personalize suas configurações e comece a usar o produto em minutos! Guia do Usuário + Demo  | Versão MT5 | Versão Telegram Se quiser experimentar uma demonstração, vá p
Indicator Alert
Levi Dane Benjamin
Utilitários
This powerful tool ensures you never miss important trading signals by providing instant Alerts whenever specific indicators generate signals. With its sleek and user-friendly interface, you can effortlessly stay on top of market opportunities. Once an alert is received, you have the flexibility to decide your next move, putting you in full control of your trading decisions. Does not work in the Strategy Tester! Indicator Alert Features Automatically get alerted when a chosen indicator produce
FREE
MT4 To Notion
Levi Dane Benjamin
5 (2)
Utilitários
Este programa permitirá que você exporte todas as suas operações da sua conta do MetaTrader diretamente para o Notion usando uma interface de usuário muito amigável.  Versão MT5  |  Guia do Usuário + Demo Para começar, por favor, use o Guia do Usuário e baixe o Modelo do Notion. Se você quiser uma demonstração, por favor, consulte o Guia do Usuário. Não funciona no testador de estratégia! Principais Características Exportar Todas as operações da sua conta de negociação para o seu Notion Exportar
MT4 To Telegram Sender
Levi Dane Benjamin
3.5 (4)
Utilitários
Envie sinais totalmente personalizáveis do MT4 para o Telegram e torne-se um Provedor de Sinais! Este produto é apresentado em uma interface gráfica fácil de usar e visualmente atraente. Personalize suas configurações e comece a usar o produto em minutos! Guia do Usuário + Demonstração  | Versão MT5  | Versão Discord Se deseja experimentar uma demonstração, por favor, consulte o Guia do Usuário. O Enviador de MT4 para o Telegram NÃO funciona no testador de estratégia. Recursos do MT4 para o  
Revert Edge
Levi Dane Benjamin
2.8 (10)
Experts
Revert Edge es un algoritmo cuidadosamente diseñado y basado en más de 7 años de experiencia en operaciones en vivo. Su enfoque principal es el crecimiento lento y constante de la cuenta con énfasis en el rendimiento a largo plazo y no en ganancias rápidas, insostenibles y a corto plazo. El EA está desarrollado para operar con múltiples divisas, como AUDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDUSD, EURUSD, EURAUD y más. Utiliza una estrategia de reversión a la media y aprovecha los niveles de precios que son sensibles a
Trend Alpha
Levi Dane Benjamin
5 (1)
Experts
Trend Alpha is an automated Expert Advisor from the DaneTrades EA portfolio. It is built around a rules-based trend-following breakout approach using price action, with additional price-action filters designed to help qualify setups. The EA is multi-currency and commonly used on trend-driven instruments such as JPY pairs, NAS100, SP500, XAUUSD, and BTCUSD. It is designed for minimal configuration and a straightforward setup process. Trend Alpha can be used alongside other systems that trade dif
Trend Apex
Levi Dane Benjamin
Experts
Trend Apex is an automated, trend-following Expert Advisor from the DaneTrades portfolio. It is designed for traders who want a clear rules-based approach, structured risk controls, and minimal day-to-day interaction. The system focuses on trend conditions using MACD with additional price-action filters to help qualify entries and manage exits. Instruments it is commonly used on include major JPY pairs, NAS100, SP500, US30, and XAUUSD. Important notes Trading involves risk and results vary by br
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário