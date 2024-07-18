MetaScalper MT5

MetaScalper Expert Advisor



Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. It uses a system of filtering false signals with adaptive trailing stop and a very small stop loss so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade. To create the strategy we have used the history data with 99,9% quality for the last 15 years. The best signals had been selected and the false signals have been filtered out. The Expert Advisor performs technical analysis and considers only the breakouts that show the best result.

Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2346439





Requirements



Trading pairs: EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD

Timeframe: H1

Minimum deposit: $100

Leverage: 1:100

Brokers: Hedging ECN/Zero/Raw/Pro





Features

Fully automatic mode with adjustable inputs.

Works by pending orders in different markets with all types of execution.

Strict use of stop loss management, every trade is protected in advance.

Advanced algorithm for tracking position, modification and exit.

Does not use averaging, history reading, overoptimization and other pointless methods.

Settings

Fixed Lot (if AutoLot = 0) AutoLot Percent from Balance Order Distance Points TakeProfit Points StopLoss Points Trailing StopLoss Points Trailing StopLoss Trigger Points Working TimeFrame Bars Number Magic Number



Important



The results of scalping trading directly depend on the quality of the brokerage conditions provided. The default settings are optimal for EU, UJ, GU trading currency pairs and no set files are needed.