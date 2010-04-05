CCI Crossover EA MT4
- J Gomat
This EA Strategy M5 candle close moving average vs CCI Rosse over in 1M. Running Verry Smoothly in all pairs especially in GOLD it will gives good profit. Inputs are
important inputs:
inp7_PipsAway: -50 for Gold, -2 for USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD
inp9_ProfitAmountPips: 50 fore Gold, 2 for USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURUSD
all Target Stoploss is set Zero
All instrument working well in this EA
also You can Use your Preferred values.