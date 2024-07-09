Pivot Points Magic Numbers
- Göstergeler
- Abdulhadi Darwish
- Sürüm: 1.2
- Güncellendi: 9 Temmuz 2024
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
*Pivot Points Magic: Effortlessly Plot Pivot Levels on Any Chart**
Pivot Points Magic simplifies the process of identifying critical pivot levels on any chart, across all timeframes. With just a few clicks, traders can instantly visualize pivot points, enabling them to make more informed trading decisions.
The UPDATES Would be based on your feedback!
We value your feedback! Share your experience with Pivot Points Magic and help us improve. Your reviews and suggestions are essential for shaping future updates and enhancements to the indicator.
Key Features:
*Universal Compatibility: Compatible with all trading instruments and timeframes, Pivot Points Magic seamlessly integrates into your trading routine.
*Real-Time Visualization: Instantly plot pivot points directly onto your chart, providing clear and actionable insights into potential support and resistance levels.
*Simplified Analysis: Say goodbye to complex calculations. Pivot Points Magic automates the process of identifying pivot levels, saving you time and effort.
*Customization Options: Customize the appearance of pivot lines to suit your preferences, ensuring clarity and readability on any chart.
*Effortless Installation: Easy-to-use interface and straightforward installation process make Pivot Points Magic accessible to traders of all experience levels.
Whether you're a day trader, swing trader, or investor, Pivot Points Magic empowers you to navigate the markets with confidence and precision.
Experience the simplicity and effectiveness of Pivot Points Magic today!
⚠️ Free to use – donations appreciated via:
- BTC: bc1q8jdueqqf46kw2svwgxn8ut9hx62djh4wy2xvjh
- ETH: 0xCB3D27c1dF7E9F5bd73087B853802CBC08D19F49
- BNB: 0xCB3D27c1dF7E9F5bd73087B853802CBC08D19F49
- XRP: rHnyw82UoC35td1Xs8D5bxn6ekh8mQix4H
- LTC: ltc1qjvpehvzcv47tdhu3mku086xgh7nueyev8kw5kh
- DOGE: DS8VwCx6kKyhUefHdC4T9eWynajTyv6W9G
- USDT BEP20: 0xCB3D27c1dF7E9F5bd73087B853802CBC08D19F49