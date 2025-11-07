Entry Price Averages MT5
- Göstergeler
- Abdulhadi Darwish
- Sürüm: 3.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
The Average Entry Positions Indicator provides traders with a clear visual representation of their average buy and sell entry prices on the chart. This powerful tool now calculates and displays crucial trade management information, aiding in better decision-making and efficient position tracking.
By using this tool, traders can quickly assess their overall entry positions at a glance.Choose the right tool for you: If you require only a visual average price display, please use this Average Entry Positions Indicator. If you need interactive controls and the ability to manage/close orders directly from the chart, please use our Entry Price Averages EA with Close Orders.
Key Features:
- Average Entry Price Lines: Displays average buy and sell entry prices as horizontal lines directly on your chart.
- Real-Time Profit & Loss (P/L): The panel now calculates and displays the current running P/L in real-time alongside the average entry prices.
- Customizable Appearance: Fully control colors, line styles, and font sizes.
- Dynamic Positioning: Easily adjust the panel's location using simple X/Y offsets from any of the four chart corners.
- Seamless Integration: Enhances position tracking without interfering with your trading strategy.
- P/L Feature Added: The indicator now calculates and displays real-time Profit/Loss for open positions.
- New Input: Added labelValueXOffset for precise control over the horizontal spacing between price and P/L labels.
Inputs Explanation:
Customize the appearance and layout of the indicator using the following settings:
|Input Name
|Description
|buyAvgPriceLineColor
|Color for the horizontal Buy average price line.
|sellAvgPriceLineColor
|Color for the horizontal Sell average price line.
|ShowLabels
|Toggle the visibility of the text panel (True/False).
|ShowLines
|Toggle the visibility of the average price lines on the chart.
|CornerSelection
|Select the chart corner for the panel (TopLeft, TopRight, BottomLeft, BottomRight).
|LineStyle
|Choose the visual style for the average price lines (Solid, Dash, Dot, etc).
|EnablePLDisplay
|Show/Hide Profit/Loss values in the labels.
|labelFontSize
|Font size for all panel text.
|labelTextColor
|Text color for the static parts of labels.
|avgPriceLabelXDistance
|Horizontal offset (distance in pixels) from the chart edge.
|avgPriceLabelYDistance
|Vertical offset (distance in pixels) from the chart edge.
|labelValueXOffset
|Horizontal distance between the 'Avg Price' text and the 'P/L' text.
|labelSpacingY
|Vertical spacing between the Buy and Sell rows.