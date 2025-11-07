Entry Price Averages MT5

The Average Entry Positions Indicator provides traders with a clear visual representation of their average buy and sell entry prices on the chart. This powerful tool now calculates and displays crucial trade management information, aiding in better decision-making and efficient position tracking.

By using this tool, traders can quickly assess their overall entry positions at a glance.

Choose the right tool for you: If you require only a visual average price display, please use this Average Entry Positions Indicator. If you need interactive controls and the ability to manage/close orders directly from the chart, please use our Entry Price Averages EA with Close Orders.


Key Features:
  • Average Entry Price Lines: Displays average buy and sell entry prices as horizontal lines directly on your chart.
  • Real-Time Profit & Loss (P/L): The panel now calculates and displays the current running P/L in real-time alongside the average entry prices.
  • Customizable Appearance: Fully control colors, line styles, and font sizes.
  • Dynamic Positioning: Easily adjust the panel's location using simple X/Y offsets from any of the four chart corners.
  • Seamless Integration: Enhances position tracking without interfering with your trading strategy.
  • P/L Feature Added: The indicator now calculates and displays real-time Profit/Loss for open positions.
  • New Input: Added  labelValueXOffset  for precise control over the horizontal spacing between price and P/L labels.
Inputs Explanation:
Customize the appearance and layout of the indicator using the following settings:
Input Name Description
buyAvgPriceLineColor Color for the horizontal Buy average price line.
sellAvgPriceLineColor Color for the horizontal Sell average price line.
ShowLabels Toggle the visibility of the text panel (True/False).
ShowLines Toggle the visibility of the average price lines on the chart.
CornerSelection Select the chart corner for the panel (TopLeft, TopRight, BottomLeft, BottomRight).
LineStyle Choose the visual style for the average price lines (Solid, Dash, Dot, etc).
EnablePLDisplay Show/Hide Profit/Loss values in the labels.
labelFontSize Font size for all panel text.
labelTextColor Text color for the static parts of labels.
avgPriceLabelXDistance Horizontal offset (distance in pixels) from the chart edge.
avgPriceLabelYDistance Vertical offset (distance in pixels) from the chart edge.
labelValueXOffset Horizontal distance between the 'Avg Price' text and the 'P/L' text.
labelSpacingY Vertical spacing between the Buy and Sell rows.

